- The Purple Onion - Hoover - 1550 Montgomery Hwy,Ste P
The Purple Onion - Hoover 1551 Montgomery Hwy Vestavia Hills, AL 35216
1550 Montgomery Hwy,Ste P
Hoover, AL 35216
Combos
Gyro Combo
Traditional Gyro Wrap, Fries & Drink
Cheeseburger Combo - Cheeseburger, Fries & Drink
Cheeseburger, Fries & Drink
Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
Bacon Cheeseburger, Fries & Drink
Chicken Finger Combo
Breaded Chicken Tenders, Fries & Drink
Philly Sub Combo
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich, Fries & Drink
FLAVORED WINGS COMBO BONE IN - 8 Bone In Wings any Flavor, Fries & Drink Served with ranch and celery sticks
8 Bone In Wings any Flavor, Fries & Drink Served with ranch and celery sticks.
8 Wings & Fries - 8 Bone In Wings any Flavor served with French fries, ranch & celery sticks
8 Bone In Wings any Flavor served with french fries, ranch and celery sticks.
10 Boneless Wings Combo - 10 Boneless Wings any Flavor, Fries & Drink
10 Boneless Wings any Flavor, Fries & Drink
Crispy Chicken Burger Combo
Fried Chicken Sandwich, Fries & Drink
Garden Burger Combo
Veggie Burger, Fries & Drink
Appetizers
HUMMUS DIP
Ground Chick Peas mixed with Sesame Paste, lemon juice & garlic. Served with Pita Bread
SAMPLER
Our famous selection of appetizers (Baba Ghanouj, Hommos Dip, Falafel, Kafta, Meatballs, and Tabouli) served with rice and pita bread.
BABA GANOUJ
Baked eggplant dip mixed with sesame paste, lemon juice and garlic. Served with pita bread.
LG TABOULI SALAD
Chopped parsley, tomatoes, onion, mint, cracked wheat, olive oil and lemon juice, topped with feta cheese. Served with pita bread.
BONELESS WINGS W/ FRIES
Boneless Wings any Flavor with Fries
BREADED HOT WINGS & FRIES
8 breaded HOT wings, Fries and honey mustard
8 WINGS W/ FRIES
8 Bone-In Wings and Flavor, Fries, Ranch and celery sticks
CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES
Breaded Chicken Tenders, Fries & honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch
Salads
Side Garden Salad
Fresh Spring Mix Garden Salad with Choice of Dressing
Chef Salad
A large green salad topped with turkey, ham, American and Swiss cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed green salad with Grilled Chicken Breast - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese. Served with pita bread
Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed green salad with Fried Chicken - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese
Greek Salad
Tossed salad topped with feta cheese, black olives, pepperoncinis, and a side of hummus dip. Served with pita bread
Greek Chicken Salad
Tossed salad with Grilled Chicken - topped with feta cheese, black olives, pepperoncinis, and a side of hummus dip. Served with pita bread
Gyro Salad
Large Greek salad topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, our special lamb and beef Gyro meat, side of tzatziki sauce. Served with pita bread
Tuna Salad
Fresh Tuna Salad served on a bed of lettuce, garnished with tomato and pickles. Served with pita bread
Chicken Salad
Fresh Chicken Salad served on a bed of lettuce, garnished with tomato and pickles. Served with pita bread
Tilapia Salad
Large Greek salad with Tilapia Filet - topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, olives, and pepperoncinis. Served with pita bread
Turkey Salad
A large mixed green salad topped with turkey, American and Swiss cheese.
Burgers
Hamburger
Beef Burger with mayo, mustard, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Cheeseburger
Beef Burger with Cheese, grilled onions, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef Burger with Bacon, Cheese, grilled onions, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Garden Burger
Veggie Burger with mayo, mustard, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
Mexicali Burger
Beef Burger topped with a fresh fried egg, sauteed onions, American Cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapenos, and mayo
Guacamole Burger
Beef Burger topped with Homemade Guacamole, chopped tomatoes, lettuce & melted Swiss cheese
Turkey Burger
Juicy Turkey Burger patty served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and sauteed onions
Shroom Burger
Beef Burger with mayo, sauteed mushrooms and onions, topped with melted Swiss cheese.
Hawaiian Burger
Beef Burger served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, smoked ham, topped with Swiss cheese and grilled pineapple.
Chili Cheeseburger
Beef Burger topped with American cheese, raw chopped onion, and homemade Chili
Bacon Swiss Chicken Burger
Tender Chicken Breast served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with bacon and Swiss cheese
Hawaiian Chicken Burger
Tender Chicken Breast served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, smoked ham, topped with Swiss cheese and grilled pineapple
California Chicken Burger
Tender Chicken Breast served with Homemade Guacamole, chopped tomatoes, lettuce & melted Swiss cheese
Crispy Chicken Burger
Fried Chicken with honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese
Grilled Chicken Burger
Grilled Chicken Breast served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato
Kafta Burger
Fresh Kafta served with mayo, onion, lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese
Wings
5 Flavored Wings
Any Flavor Wings served with Ranch & Celery Sticks.
10 Flavored Wings
Any Flavor Wings served with Ranch & Celery Sticks.
15 Flavored Wings
Any Flavor Wings served with Ranch & Celery Sticks.
20 Flavored Wings
Any Flavor Wings served with Ranch & Celery Sticks.
25 Flavored Wings
Any Flavor Wings served with Ranch & Celery Sticks.
30 Flavored Wings
Any Flavor Wings served with Ranch & Celery Sticks.
"Baker" Potatoes
Bar-B-Q Beef Baker
Ribeye Steak Baked Potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives. Served with BBQ sauce.
Bar-B-Q Chicken Baker
Grilled Chicken Breast Baked Potato with sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives. Served with BBQ sauce.
Bar-B-Q Combination Baker
Ribeye Steak & Grilled Chicken Baked Potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives. Served with BBQ sauce.
Philly Steak Baker
Philly Steak Baked Potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives, bell peppers, onions. Served with BBQ sauce.
Bar-B-Q Gyro Baker
"Gyro" meat slices on Baked Potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, and chives and Gyro. Served with BBQ sauce.
Broccoli Baker
Grilled Broccoli Crowns on Baked Potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, and chives.
Loaded Baked Potato
Large Baked Potato served with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives.
Crispy Chicken Baker
Fried Chicken Baked Potato served with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives, and crispy chicken.
Vegetarian Baker
Large Baked Potato served with butter, sour cream, cheese, chives, grilled broccoli crowns, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers.
Chili Baker
Large Baked Potato with Homemade Chili, butter, sour cream, cheese, & chives.
Large Baked Potato
Served with butter, sour cream and cheese.
Shrimp Baker
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Baked Potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, chives, and shrimp. Served with a side of BBQ sauce.
Tilapia Baker
Tilapia Filet on Baked Potato with butter, sour cream, cheese & chives.
Wraps
Traditional "Gyro" Wrap
Our famous Gyro meat thinly sliced hot from the rotisserie, served with our Homemade (tzatziki) Gyro Sauce & lettuce
Chicken Gyro Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast with our Homemade Gyro (tzatziki) Sauce & lettuce
Pita Club
Smoked Ham, Turkey and Bacon served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, topped with melted American cheese.
Chick in a Sack
Marinated Curry Chicken served with mayo, mustard and lettuce with American & Swiss cheese.
Chicken Club Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast with ranch, lettuce, bacon, Swiss & American cheese.
Zesty Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast served with lettuce and our special Zesty Garlic Sauce.
Ribeye Steak Wrap
Our famous Ribeye Steak strips served with mayo, mustard and lettuce, topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms.
Sirloin Steak Fajita Wrap
Grilled slices of Sirloin Steak served with guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with sauteed onions and peppers.
Philly Steak Wrap
Grilled Sirloin "Philly Cheesesteak" served with mayo, mustard, and lettuce, topped with sauteed onions, bell peppers, Swiss & American cheese.
Chicken Philly Wrap
Grilled Chicken Philly served with mayo, mustard, and lettuce, topped with sautéed onions, bell pepper, and Swiss cheese.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Fried Chicken served with honey mustard, lettuce and American cheese.
Ham & Swiss Wrap
Smoked Ham served with mayo, mustard, lettuce and topped with Swiss and American cheese.
Turkey Melt Wrap
Smoked Turkey served with mayo, mustard, lettuce and topped with Swiss cheese.
Santa Fe Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast with Homemade Guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.
Shwarma Chicken
Special Marinated & Seasoned Chicken served with Zesty "Garlic" Sauce and pickles.
Shwarma Steak
Special Marinated & Seasoned Steak served with onions, tomato, parsley & tahini sauce.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Our freshly prepared chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato.
Tuna Salad Wrap
Our freshly prepared tuna salad served with lettuce and tomato.
Kafta Wrap
Fresh Kafta with parsley, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and garlic - served with hummus & tahini sauce.
Falafel Wrap
Vegetarian wrap made of ground chick peas, parsley and garlic, served with hummus, tahini, lettuce and tomato.
Pita Garden
Served with hummus, tahini sauce, lettuce and tomato, topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo, served on Texas Toast.
Grilled Cheese
Buttered Texas Toast with American cheese.
Texas Cuban
Smoked Ham, Turkey, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Mayo & Pickles served on Texas Toast
Philly Sub
Grilled Sirloin "Philly Cheesesteak" served with mayo, mustard, topped with sauteed onions, bell peppers & Swiss American cheese.
Club Sub
Smoked Ham & Turkey Sub with mayo, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and our Special House Dressing.
Turkey Sub
Smoke Turkey with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato & Swiss American cheese.
Ham & Cheese Sub
Smoked Ham & Turkey with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato & Swiss American cheese.
Grilled Chicken Sub
Tender Chicken Breast with mayo, mustard, sauteed onions, peppers & Swiss American cheese.
Grilled Tilapia Sub
Grilled Tilapia Filet with Zesty sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & House Dressing.
Entrees
Beef Kabob
1 Beef Skewer and 1 Veggie Skewer. Served with house salad, wild rice, hummus dip and pita bread.
Chicken Kabob
1 Chicken Skewer and 1 Veggie Skewer. Served with house salad, rice, hummus dip and pita bread.
Combination Kabob
1 Beef skewer, 1 Chicken skewer & 1 Veggie skewer. Served with house salad, rice, hummus dip and pita bread.
Shrimp Kabob
1 Shrimp Skewer and 1 Veggie Skewer. Served with house salad, rice, hummus dip and pita bread.
Gyro Plate
Gyro meat slices with house salad, wild rice, tzatziki sauce. Served with pita bread.
Kafta Kabob
5 pieces of kafta (seasoned beef), 1 skewer of vegetables, house salad, wild rice & hummus. Served with pita bread.
Veggie Kabab
2 skewers of Veggies with purple onions, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms & bell peppers.
Falafel Plate
5 pieces of vegetarian falafel, house salad, wild rice, and hummus dip. Served with pita bread.
Tilapia Plate
2 tilapia filets, sauteed mushrooms and onions, house salad, wild rice, hummus dip and pita bread.
Sides
French Fries
Fries with House Seasoning
Chili Cheese Fries
Steak Fries, Homemade Chili and Cheese
Cheese Fries
Steak Fries with Cheese Sauce
Ranch & Cheese Fries
Steak Fries with Ranch & Cheese Sauce
Cajun Ranch Fries
Steak Fries with Ranch Sauce & Cajun Seasoning
Ranch Fries
Steak Fries with Ranch Sauce
Fried Okra
Hand Breaded Crispy Okra slices
Onion Rings
Hand Breaded Onion Slices
Broccoli
Fresh Grilled Broccoli Crowns
Mushroom
Fresh Grilled Wild Mushrooms
Wild Rice
Blended Mix of Seasoned Rice
Side Garden Salad
Fresh Spring Mix Garden Salad with Choice of Dressing
Small Tabouli Salad
Chopped parsley, tomatoes, onions, mint, cracked wheat, olive oil & lemon juice, topped w/ feta cheese.
Hashbrowns
Crisp Grilled Potatoes
Breakfast Sandwiches (Served All Day)
Breakfast Burritos (Served All Day)
Super SEC Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, Eggs and cheddar cheese.
Easy Money Burrito
2 eggs, sausage, hashbrowns, scallions and cheddar cheese.
Lucky Boy Burrito
2 eggs, bacon, hashbrowns and cheddar cheese.
Light Breakfast Burrito
2 eggs and cheddar cheese.
California Burrito
2 eggs, guacamole, hash browns and cheddar cheese.
Good Morning Burrito
2 eggs, Ribeye Steak, onions, peppers, and cheddar cheese.
Mediterranean Burrito
2 eggs, Gyro slice, sauteed onions, and feta cheese.
Hawaiian Burrito
2 eggs, ham, pineapple and cheddar cheese.
Southwestern Burrito
2 eggs, ham, onion, peppers and cheddar cheese.
Veggie Purple Burrito
2 eggs, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomato, and cheddar cheese
Omelettes (Served All Day)
Cheese Omelette
3 eggs and cheddar cheese.
Meat Lover Omelette
Sausage, Bacon & Ham with Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese.
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Filled with ham and American cheese.
Steak Omelette
Our famous fresh ribeye steak with grilled purple onion, bell peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Western Omelette
Filled with ham, purple onion, bell pepper and American cheese.
Gyro Omelette
Thin sliced gyro with grilled purple onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Purple Onion Omelette
Our kafta meat with purple onion, mushrooms and feta cheese.
Vegetable Omelette
Grilled purple onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, tomato and Swiss cheese.
Drinks
Fountain Soft Drink
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Mint Tea
Sweet Mint Tea
Sweet Peach Tea
Coke Bottle
Diet Coke Bottle
Coke Zero Bottle
Sprite Bottle
Fanta Bottle
Yellow Fanta Bottle
Cherry Coke Bottle
Pibb/Pepper Bottle
Minute Maid Orange
Minute Maid Pineapple
Minute Maid Apple
Gatorade
Dasani Water Bottle
EXTRAS
Hummus
Taziki Sauce
Zesty "Garlic" Sauce
Ranch
BBQ
HoneyMustard
Blue Cheese
Sweet Sour Sauce
House Dressing
1000 Island
Tahini
Sour Cream
Mild Sauce
Lava Sauce
Mango Habanero Sauce
Greek Feta Dressing
Hot Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Extra Cheese
MEATS
XT GYRO SLICE
XT GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
XT 1/2 RIBEYE
XT WHOLE RIBEYE
XT PHILLY STEAK
XT BEEF PATTY
XT HAM
XT TURKEY
XT TILAPIA FILET
XT SHRIMP SKEWER
XT CHICKEN SKEWER
XT BEEF SKEWER
XT CHICKEN FINGER
XT BREADED WING
XT CHICKEN WING
XT BACON SLICE
XT SAUSAGE PATTY
XT TURKEY BURGER PATTY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
1550 Montgomery Hwy,Ste P, Hoover, AL 35216