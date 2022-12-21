The Purple Onion - Hoover 1551 Montgomery Hwy Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

A map showing the location of The Purple Onion - Hoover 1551 Montgomery Hwy Vestavia Hills, AL 35216View gallery

Combos

$13.99

Traditional Gyro Wrap, Fries & Drink

Cheeseburger Combo - Cheeseburger, Fries & Drink

$12.99

Cheeseburger, Fries & Drink

Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$13.99

Bacon Cheeseburger, Fries & Drink

Chicken Finger Combo

$12.99

Breaded Chicken Tenders, Fries & Drink

Philly Sub Combo

$13.99

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich, Fries & Drink

FLAVORED WINGS COMBO BONE IN - 8 Bone In Wings any Flavor, Fries & Drink Served with ranch and celery sticks

$13.99

8 Bone In Wings any Flavor, Fries & Drink Served with ranch and celery sticks.

8 Wings & Fries - 8 Bone In Wings any Flavor served with French fries, ranch & celery sticks

$12.99

8 Bone In Wings any Flavor served with french fries, ranch and celery sticks.

10 Boneless Wings Combo - 10 Boneless Wings any Flavor, Fries & Drink

$12.99

10 Boneless Wings any Flavor, Fries & Drink

Crispy Chicken Burger Combo

$12.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich, Fries & Drink

Garden Burger Combo

$11.99

Veggie Burger, Fries & Drink

Appetizers

HUMMUS DIP

$7.99

Ground Chick Peas mixed with Sesame Paste, lemon juice & garlic. Served with Pita Bread

SAMPLER

$14.99

Our famous selection of appetizers (Baba Ghanouj, Hommos Dip, Falafel, Kafta, Meatballs, and Tabouli) served with rice and pita bread.

BABA GANOUJ

$7.99

Baked eggplant dip mixed with sesame paste, lemon juice and garlic. Served with pita bread.

LG TABOULI SALAD

$9.99

Chopped parsley, tomatoes, onion, mint, cracked wheat, olive oil and lemon juice, topped with feta cheese. Served with pita bread.

BONELESS WINGS W/ FRIES

$11.99

Boneless Wings any Flavor with Fries

BREADED HOT WINGS & FRIES

$11.99

8 breaded HOT wings, Fries and honey mustard

8 WINGS W/ FRIES

$12.99

8 Bone-In Wings and Flavor, Fries, Ranch and celery sticks

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$11.99

Breaded Chicken Tenders, Fries & honey mustard, BBQ sauce, or ranch

Salads

Side Garden Salad

$5.99

Fresh Spring Mix Garden Salad with Choice of Dressing

Chef Salad

$11.99

A large green salad topped with turkey, ham, American and Swiss cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Mixed green salad with Grilled Chicken Breast - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese. Served with pita bread

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Mixed green salad with Fried Chicken - topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese

Greek Salad

$9.99

Tossed salad topped with feta cheese, black olives, pepperoncinis, and a side of hummus dip. Served with pita bread

Greek Chicken Salad

$13.99

Tossed salad with Grilled Chicken - topped with feta cheese, black olives, pepperoncinis, and a side of hummus dip. Served with pita bread

Gyro Salad

$13.99

Large Greek salad topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, our special lamb and beef Gyro meat, side of tzatziki sauce. Served with pita bread

Tuna Salad

$10.99

Fresh Tuna Salad served on a bed of lettuce, garnished with tomato and pickles. Served with pita bread

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fresh Chicken Salad served on a bed of lettuce, garnished with tomato and pickles. Served with pita bread

Tilapia Salad

$13.99

Large Greek salad with Tilapia Filet - topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, olives, and pepperoncinis. Served with pita bread

Turkey Salad

$12.99

A large mixed green salad topped with turkey, American and Swiss cheese.

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.99

Beef Burger with mayo, mustard, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Beef Burger with Cheese, grilled onions, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Beef Burger with Bacon, Cheese, grilled onions, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Garden Burger

$5.99

Veggie Burger with mayo, mustard, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Mexicali Burger

$7.99

Beef Burger topped with a fresh fried egg, sauteed onions, American Cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapenos, and mayo

Guacamole Burger

$7.99

Beef Burger topped with Homemade Guacamole, chopped tomatoes, lettuce & melted Swiss cheese

Turkey Burger

$6.99

Juicy Turkey Burger patty served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and sauteed onions

Shroom Burger

$7.99

Beef Burger with mayo, sauteed mushrooms and onions, topped with melted Swiss cheese.

Hawaiian Burger

$7.99

Beef Burger served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, smoked ham, topped with Swiss cheese and grilled pineapple.

Chili Cheeseburger

$6.99

Beef Burger topped with American cheese, raw chopped onion, and homemade Chili

Bacon Swiss Chicken Burger

$7.99

Tender Chicken Breast served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with bacon and Swiss cheese

Hawaiian Chicken Burger

$7.99

Tender Chicken Breast served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, smoked ham, topped with Swiss cheese and grilled pineapple

California Chicken Burger

$7.99

Tender Chicken Breast served with Homemade Guacamole, chopped tomatoes, lettuce & melted Swiss cheese

Crispy Chicken Burger

$6.99

Fried Chicken with honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese

Grilled Chicken Burger

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Breast served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato

Kafta Burger

$7.99

Fresh Kafta served with mayo, onion, lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese

Wings

5 Flavored Wings

$6.99

Any Flavor Wings served with Ranch & Celery Sticks.

10 Flavored Wings

$12.99

Any Flavor Wings served with Ranch & Celery Sticks.

15 Flavored Wings

$19.99

Any Flavor Wings served with Ranch & Celery Sticks.

20 Flavored Wings

$25.99

Any Flavor Wings served with Ranch & Celery Sticks.

25 Flavored Wings

$32.99

Any Flavor Wings served with Ranch & Celery Sticks.

30 Flavored Wings

$38.99

Any Flavor Wings served with Ranch & Celery Sticks.

BONELESS WINGS W/ FRIES

$11.99

Boneless Wings any Flavor with Fries

BREADED HOT WINGS & FRIES

$11.99

8 breaded HOT wings, Fries and honey mustard

"Baker" Potatoes

Bar-B-Q Beef Baker

$14.99

Ribeye Steak Baked Potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives. Served with BBQ sauce.

Bar-B-Q Chicken Baker

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Baked Potato with sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives. Served with BBQ sauce.

Bar-B-Q Combination Baker

$14.99

Ribeye Steak & Grilled Chicken Baked Potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives. Served with BBQ sauce.

Philly Steak Baker

$13.99

Philly Steak Baked Potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives, bell peppers, onions. Served with BBQ sauce.

Bar-B-Q Gyro Baker

$13.99

"Gyro" meat slices on Baked Potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, and chives and Gyro. Served with BBQ sauce.

Broccoli Baker

$12.99

Grilled Broccoli Crowns on Baked Potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, and chives.

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.99

Large Baked Potato served with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives.

Crispy Chicken Baker

$13.99

Fried Chicken Baked Potato served with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and chives, and crispy chicken.

Vegetarian Baker

$12.99

Large Baked Potato served with butter, sour cream, cheese, chives, grilled broccoli crowns, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers.

Chili Baker

$10.99

Large Baked Potato with Homemade Chili, butter, sour cream, cheese, & chives.

Large Baked Potato

$7.99

Served with butter, sour cream and cheese.

Shrimp Baker

$14.99

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Baked Potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, chives, and shrimp. Served with a side of BBQ sauce.

Tilapia Baker

$14.99

Tilapia Filet on Baked Potato with butter, sour cream, cheese & chives.

Wraps

Traditional "Gyro" Wrap

$8.99

Our famous Gyro meat thinly sliced hot from the rotisserie, served with our Homemade (tzatziki) Gyro Sauce & lettuce

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with our Homemade Gyro (tzatziki) Sauce & lettuce

Pita Club

$7.99

Smoked Ham, Turkey and Bacon served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, topped with melted American cheese.

Chick in a Sack

$8.99

Marinated Curry Chicken served with mayo, mustard and lettuce with American & Swiss cheese.

Chicken Club Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with ranch, lettuce, bacon, Swiss & American cheese.

Zesty Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast served with lettuce and our special Zesty Garlic Sauce.

Ribeye Steak Wrap

$9.99

Our famous Ribeye Steak strips served with mayo, mustard and lettuce, topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms.

Sirloin Steak Fajita Wrap

$9.99

Grilled slices of Sirloin Steak served with guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, topped with sauteed onions and peppers.

Philly Steak Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Sirloin "Philly Cheesesteak" served with mayo, mustard, and lettuce, topped with sauteed onions, bell peppers, Swiss & American cheese.

Chicken Philly Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Philly served with mayo, mustard, and lettuce, topped with sautéed onions, bell pepper, and Swiss cheese.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Fried Chicken served with honey mustard, lettuce and American cheese.

Ham & Swiss Wrap

$7.99

Smoked Ham served with mayo, mustard, lettuce and topped with Swiss and American cheese.

Turkey Melt Wrap

$8.99

Smoked Turkey served with mayo, mustard, lettuce and topped with Swiss cheese.

Santa Fe Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with Homemade Guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.

Shwarma Chicken

$8.99

Special Marinated & Seasoned Chicken served with Zesty "Garlic" Sauce and pickles.

Shwarma Steak

$9.99

Special Marinated & Seasoned Steak served with onions, tomato, parsley & tahini sauce.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.99

Our freshly prepared chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.99

Our freshly prepared tuna salad served with lettuce and tomato.

Kafta Wrap

$8.99

Fresh Kafta with parsley, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and garlic - served with hummus & tahini sauce.

Falafel Wrap

$8.99

Vegetarian wrap made of ground chick peas, parsley and garlic, served with hummus, tahini, lettuce and tomato.

Pita Garden

$8.99

Served with hummus, tahini sauce, lettuce and tomato, topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms.

Sandwiches

BLT

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo, served on Texas Toast.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Buttered Texas Toast with American cheese.

Texas Cuban

$7.99

Smoked Ham, Turkey, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Mayo & Pickles served on Texas Toast

Philly Sub

$8.99

Grilled Sirloin "Philly Cheesesteak" served with mayo, mustard, topped with sauteed onions, bell peppers & Swiss American cheese.

Club Sub

$8.99

Smoked Ham & Turkey Sub with mayo, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and our Special House Dressing.

Turkey Sub

$8.99

Smoke Turkey with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato & Swiss American cheese.

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Smoked Ham & Turkey with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato & Swiss American cheese.

Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.99

Tender Chicken Breast with mayo, mustard, sauteed onions, peppers & Swiss American cheese.

Grilled Tilapia Sub

$8.99

Grilled Tilapia Filet with Zesty sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & House Dressing.

Entrees

Beef Kabob

$18.99

1 Beef Skewer and 1 Veggie Skewer. Served with house salad, wild rice, hummus dip and pita bread.

Chicken Kabob

$17.99

1 Chicken Skewer and 1 Veggie Skewer. Served with house salad, rice, hummus dip and pita bread.

Combination Kabob

$19.99

1 Beef skewer, 1 Chicken skewer & 1 Veggie skewer. Served with house salad, rice, hummus dip and pita bread.

Shrimp Kabob

$17.99

1 Shrimp Skewer and 1 Veggie Skewer. Served with house salad, rice, hummus dip and pita bread.

Gyro Plate

$18.99

Gyro meat slices with house salad, wild rice, tzatziki sauce. Served with pita bread.

Kafta Kabob

$17.99

5 pieces of kafta (seasoned beef), 1 skewer of vegetables, house salad, wild rice & hummus. Served with pita bread.

Veggie Kabab

$15.99

2 skewers of Veggies with purple onions, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms & bell peppers.

Falafel Plate

$15.99

5 pieces of vegetarian falafel, house salad, wild rice, and hummus dip. Served with pita bread.

Tilapia Plate

$17.99

2 tilapia filets, sauteed mushrooms and onions, house salad, wild rice, hummus dip and pita bread.

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Fries with House Seasoning

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Steak Fries, Homemade Chili and Cheese

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Steak Fries with Cheese Sauce

Ranch & Cheese Fries

$4.99

Steak Fries with Ranch & Cheese Sauce

Cajun Ranch Fries

$4.99

Steak Fries with Ranch Sauce & Cajun Seasoning

Ranch Fries

$4.99

Steak Fries with Ranch Sauce

Fried Okra

$4.99

Hand Breaded Crispy Okra slices

Onion Rings

$4.99

Hand Breaded Onion Slices

Broccoli

$3.99

Fresh Grilled Broccoli Crowns

Mushroom

$4.99

Fresh Grilled Wild Mushrooms

Wild Rice

$3.99

Blended Mix of Seasoned Rice

Side Garden Salad

$5.99

Fresh Spring Mix Garden Salad with Choice of Dressing

Small Tabouli Salad

$4.99

Chopped parsley, tomatoes, onions, mint, cracked wheat, olive oil & lemon juice, topped w/ feta cheese.

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Crisp Grilled Potatoes

Desserts

Baklava

$2.99

Layered Phyllo Dough, walnuts & syrup, topped with pistachios.

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Red Velvet Cake

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

NY Style Cheesecake Slice

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99

NY Cheesecake with Strawberry Drizzle.

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Caramel Layered Cake

$3.99

Breakfast Sandwiches (Served All Day)

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Sausage, Eggs and Cheddar cheese on Texas Toast.

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon, Eggs and American cheese on Texas Toast.

Egg Sandwich

$4.99

2 eggs on Texas Toast

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Fried Egg and American cheese on Texas Toast.

Breakfast Burritos (Served All Day)

Super SEC Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Sausage, Eggs and cheddar cheese.

Easy Money Burrito

$8.99

2 eggs, sausage, hashbrowns, scallions and cheddar cheese.

Lucky Boy Burrito

$8.99

2 eggs, bacon, hashbrowns and cheddar cheese.

Light Breakfast Burrito

$7.49

2 eggs and cheddar cheese.

California Burrito

$8.99

2 eggs, guacamole, hash browns and cheddar cheese.

Good Morning Burrito

$8.99

2 eggs, Ribeye Steak, onions, peppers, and cheddar cheese.

Mediterranean Burrito

$8.99

2 eggs, Gyro slice, sauteed onions, and feta cheese.

Hawaiian Burrito

$8.99

2 eggs, ham, pineapple and cheddar cheese.

Southwestern Burrito

$8.99

2 eggs, ham, onion, peppers and cheddar cheese.

Veggie Purple Burrito

$8.99

2 eggs, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomato, and cheddar cheese

Omelettes (Served All Day)

Cheese Omelette

$8.99

3 eggs and cheddar cheese.

Meat Lover Omelette

$11.99

Sausage, Bacon & Ham with Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese.

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Filled with ham and American cheese.

Steak Omelette

$11.99

Our famous fresh ribeye steak with grilled purple onion, bell peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Western Omelette

$11.99

Filled with ham, purple onion, bell pepper and American cheese.

Gyro Omelette

$11.99

Thin sliced gyro with grilled purple onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Purple Onion Omelette

$11.99

Our kafta meat with purple onion, mushrooms and feta cheese.

Vegetable Omelette

$10.99

Grilled purple onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, tomato and Swiss cheese.

Kids Menu

Kids Burger & Fries

$7.99

Kid size burger w/ Meat and ketchup & small fries

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.99

Texas Toast w/ American cheese served with fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.99

2 chicken fingers & fries.

Drinks

Fountain Soft Drink

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Mint Tea

$1.99

Sweet Mint Tea

$1.99

Sweet Peach Tea

$1.99

Coke Bottle

$1.99

Diet Coke Bottle

$1.99

Coke Zero Bottle

$1.99

Sprite Bottle

$1.99

Fanta Bottle

$1.99

Yellow Fanta Bottle

$1.99

Cherry Coke Bottle

$1.99

Pibb/Pepper Bottle

$1.99

Minute Maid Orange

$1.99

Minute Maid Pineapple

$1.99

Minute Maid Apple

$1.99

Gatorade

$1.99

Dasani Water Bottle

$1.49

EXTRAS

Hummus

$1.49

Taziki Sauce

$0.99

Zesty "Garlic" Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

HoneyMustard

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Sweet Sour Sauce

$0.75

House Dressing

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.75

Tahini

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.99

Mild Sauce

$0.75

Lava Sauce

$0.75

Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.75

Greek Feta Dressing

$0.99

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Extra Cheese

$0.99

MEATS

XT GYRO SLICE

$2.99

XT GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$2.99

XT 1/2 RIBEYE

$4.99

XT WHOLE RIBEYE

$7.99

XT PHILLY STEAK

$2.99

XT BEEF PATTY

$2.99

XT HAM

$2.99

XT TURKEY

$2.99

XT TILAPIA FILET

$4.99

XT SHRIMP SKEWER

$7.99

XT CHICKEN SKEWER

$5.99

XT BEEF SKEWER

$7.99

XT CHICKEN FINGER

$1.49

XT BREADED WING

$1.29

XT CHICKEN WING

$1.29

XT BACON SLICE

$0.99

XT SAUSAGE PATTY

$1.99

XT TURKEY BURGER PATTY

$2.99

VEGGIES

XT VEGGIE SKEWER

$4.99

XT TOMATO

$0.75

XT ONIONS

$0.75

XT BELL PEPPER

$0.75

XT VEGGIE PATTY

$2.99

XT PIECE FALAFEL

$0.99

XT MUSHROOMS (2OZ)

$0.99

XT OLIVES (20Z)

$0.99

XT JALAPENO (2OZ)

$0.99

XT PEPPERONCINI (3)

$0.99

XT CHIVES (2OZ)

$0.75

MISC

TAZIKI SAUCE

$0.99

2OZ HUMMUS

$1.49

2OZ BABA GANOUJ

$0.99

2OZ GUACAMOLE

$1.99

2OZ SOUR CREAM

$0.99

20Z BUTTER

$0.75

SLICE SWISS CHEESE

$0.99

SLICE AMERICAN CHEESE

$0.99

20Z FETA CHEESE

$0.99

20Z CHEDDAR CHEESE

$0.99

2OZ NACHO CHEESE

$1.49

XT PITA BREAD

$1.49

PITA CHIPS

$2.49

SIDE OF FRUIT

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1550 Montgomery Hwy,Ste P, Hoover, AL 35216

Directions

Gallery

