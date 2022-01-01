Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Purple Rose Cleone

203 Reviews

$$

24300 CA-1

Fort Bragg, CA 95437

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

COMBINATIONS

#1-Taco, Tamale, Enchilada

$14.00

#2-Carnitas

$12.00

#3-Chili Verde

$11.00

#4-Relleno, Enchilada

$12.00

#5-Machaca

$11.00

#6-Two Chix Taco, Enchilada

$13.00

#7-Chicken

$11.00

#8-Barbacoa

$11.00

CUSTOM PLATE

SIGNATURE PLATOS

RED SNAPPER PLATE

$18.00

TOPOPO SALAD

$12.00

CHILECHANGA

$14.00

SHRIMP TACO PLATE

$16.00

MEZCLA ENCHILADA PLATE

$12.00

TINGA TOSTADAS

$13.00

CARNITAS TACOS PLATE

$13.00

FULL PLATES

2X ENCHILADA PLATE

$10.00

3X TACO PLATE

$10.00

2X GUAC TACO PLATE

$10.00

2X TAMALE PLATE

$11.00

2X TOSTADA PLATE

$10.00

2X RELLO PLATE

$12.00

RED SNAPPER PLATE

$18.00

FISH TACO

$18.00

FLAT ENCHILADA PLATE

$11.00

À LA CARTE-

TACO

$3.50

ENCHILADA

$5.50

TOSTADA

$5.50

RELLENO

$5.50

BURRITO

$7.00

CHIMICHANGA

$9.00

TAMALE

$6.00

APPETIZERS

GUAC DIP

$7.50

7-LAYER BEAN DIP

$9.50

QUESO FUNDITO

$12.00

NACHO-ESPECIALE

$10.00+

SPICY CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.00Out of stock

2X CRISPY CORN

$5.00

QUESO-FLOUR

$5.00

7-LAYER BEAN DIP

$9.50

GUACAMOLE DIP

$7.50

CEVICHE

$11.00Out of stock

QUESO FUNDITO

$12.00

NACHO-ESPECIALE

$10.00+

TRADICIONALE

$11.00Out of stock

CHILAQUILES

$13.00Out of stock

RANCHERO

$12.00Out of stock

QUESO-FLOUR

$3.95

2X CRISPY CORN

$3.95

BEEFADILLA

$8.00

CRISPY CHICKIDILLAS

$8.00Out of stock

SPICY CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.00Out of stock

SOUP/SALD

VAQUERO CHILI (veggie)

$5.00+Out of stock

TRAIL BOSS CHILI

$6.00+Out of stock

MEATBALL SOUP

$5.00+

TORTILLA SOUP

$5.00+Out of stock

Shrimp consume cup

$5.00

Shrimp consume bowl

$9.00

BLACKBEAN SOUP CUP

$5.00Out of stock

BLACKBEAN SOUP BOWL

$8.00Out of stock

TOPOPO SALAD

$10.95

TACO SALAD

$10.00Out of stock

SPICY CHIX SALAD

$11.00Out of stock

SIDES-

SIDE RICE&BEANS

$4.00

SIDE 1/2 RICE&BEANS

$2.00

SIDE RICE

$2.00

SIDE BEANS

$2.00

SIDE GUAC

$2.50

SIDE-SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE MEAT

$5.95

SIDE MEZCLA

$7.00

SIDE TORTILLAS

SIDE-CHEESE

$0.75

SIDE-EGG

$1.75

SIDE-QUESO FRESCO

$0.75

SIDE-FRESH HABANERO

SIDE-JAPS.PICKLED

SIDE-JAPS.FRESH

$0.75

SIDE SAUCE/SALSA

SIDE SALSA

SIDE-BLACK OLIVES

SIDE-CHERRY PEPPERS

SIDE-GREEN OLIVES

SIDE-GREEN ONIONS

SIDE-LETTUCE

SIDE-PEPPERCHINIS

SIDE-QUESO FRESCO

SIDE-TOMATOES

SIDE-WHITE ONIONS

SPECIALS

CHILECHANGA

$14.00

SHRIMP TACO PLATE

$16.00

CARNITAS TACOS PLATE

$13.00

MEZCLA ENCHILADA PLATE

$12.00

TINGA TOSTADAS

$13.00

TORTA (Do Not Use)

$11.95

Shrimp Ceviche

$11.00

Moqueca Mista

$28.00

DESSERTS

FLAN

$4.95Out of stock

PURPLE ROSE CAKE

$5.95

SOPAPILLAS

$7.95

1/2 SOPAPILLAS

$4.00

Tres leches beignets

$8.00

Dessert Nat-Cho's

$11.00

Comp Bignet

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Catering pickup

Pickup order

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

A taste of the great American west featuring the best margaritas and southwestern style Mexican cuisine.

Website

Location

24300 CA-1, Fort Bragg, CA 95437

Directions

