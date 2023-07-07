Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Q Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1313 Main Street

Napa, CA 94559

Food

To Share

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

4 Gulf Shrimp, Garlic, Worcestershire, Garlic Toast

Chicken Strips

$15.00

For the Young at Heart! Fries

Crispy Calamari & Peppers

$18.00

Fresh Monterey Bay Calamari and Shishito Peppers.Chiplotle Aioli

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Buttermilk Dipping Sauce

Grilled Artichoke

$18.00

WHOLE ROASTED, GARLIC AIOLI

Hot Crab Dip

$22.00

Dungeness Crab, Cream Cheese,Model Toast Points

Mini Lamb Burgers

$18.00

2 MINI BURGERS,Tomato Marmalade, Herb Salad

Organic Deviled Eggs

$14.00

4 EGG Bacon, Mustard Seeds

Spicy Chicken Wings

$17.00

Carrots, Celery, Point Reyes Blue Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Salads and Soups

Antoinetta’s Chicken Soup

$9.00+

Acini de Pepe Pasta, Parmesan, Herb Crackers

Butter Lettuce Salad

$13.00

Seasonal Fruit, Citrus Vinaigrette

The Wedge Salad

$17.00

Baby Iceberg, Bacon, Buttermilk Dressing

The Q Caesar

$16.00

Romaine, Cotija Cheese, Croutons

1/2 Asian Fried Chicken Salad

$11.50

Asian Fried Chicken Salad

$21.00

Napa Cabbage, Romaine, Scallions, Cilantro, Sesame, Soy, Ginger, Garlic

Cobb Salad

$22.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Tomato Red Pepper, Egg, Bacon, Red Wine Vinaigrette

BBQ

2 Meat Combo Plate

$27.00

Cherry Wood Smoked

3 Meat Combo Plate

$34.00

Cherry Wood Smoked

A Taste of The Q for Two

$52.00

Baby Back Ribs, Chicken, Brisket, Pulled Pork, Spicy Beer SausageCherry Wood Smoked

Baby Back Ribs

Cherry Wood Smoked

Beef Brisket

$30.00

Cherry Wood Smoked

Mary’s Free-range Chicken.

$29.00

1/2 Organic Chicken Cherry Wood Smoked

Entrees

Alaskan Halibut

$35.00

Baby Carrots, Mashed Potatoes, Lemon Beurre Blanc

Fish and Chips

$22.00

Beer Battered Rock Cod, Fries

Fried Chicken Bucket

$38.00

10 piece Bucket

Fried Chicken Dinner

$29.00

4 pieces Mary’s Chicken, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Collards

Grilled Bone In Porterhouse Pork Chop

$36.00

16 ounces, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Wilted Spinach,Whole Grain Mustard Jus

Strip Steak

$34.00

22 ounces, Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Red Wine Reduction

Roasted Vinegar Chicken

$32.00+

Round Pond Cabernet Vinegar, Butter Garlic, Herbs, Sticky Rice

Sandwiches

Memphis Style Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Coleslaw, Barbecue Sauce, Potato Bun, Butter Lettuce Salad

Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich

$18.00

Pepper Vinegar Coleslaw, Sourdough or Potato Bun, Fries or TINDLE plant Based Option

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Local Cod,Lettuce,Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Spicy Habanero Tartar Sauce, Potato Bun, Fries

The Q Reuben Sandwich

$18.00

Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing, Fries

Grilled Angus Beef Cheeseburger

$20.00

Custom Q Blend Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pickled Onions, Pickles, Fries

Grilled Cheese.

$16.00

Cheddar, Sourdough Bread, Butter Lettuce Salad

Sides

Caggiano Hot Link Sausage

$8.00

Cast Iron Skillet Cornbread

$13.00

Baked to Order ~ Honey Butter

Collard Greens

$12.00

Ham Hocks

Fries

$8.00

Garlic fries

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus

$14.00

Grilled Corn Elote Style

$9.00

Calabrian Chile Crema, Cotija Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$13.00

Cheddar & Emmentaler

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Side Of Rice

$3.50

Slaw

Creamy Coleslaw

$9.00

Spices, Mayonnaise Dressing

Leslie Rudd Slaw

$9.00

Citrus Vinaigrette

Pepper Vinegar Slaw

$9.00

Red Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeno

Asian Slaw

$9.00

Scallions, Cilantro, Sesame, Soy, Ginger, Garlic

Dessert

The Q Lime Pie

$8.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Whipped Cream

Brown Butter Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Fudge

Double Rainbow Shake

$8.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Brownie Crumbles & Candied Pecans Caramel & Chocolate Sauces Whipped Cream & Brandied Cherry

Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00

Affogato

$8.00

VANILLA MILKSHAKE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE

$8.00

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$8.00

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$3.00

ICECREAM BOWL

$6.00

Coffee

$3.50

HoT Tea

$3.50

Soft Drinks / Coffee

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

7-up

$3.50

Mexi- Coke

$5.00

Grapefruit Izze

$3.50

Pom Izze

$3.50

Orange Boylan

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Black Cherry

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Espresso

$4.00

Double espresso

$6.50

Open Food

Please add item and price as indicated

4th Of July

4th Of July to Go

4th Full Rack of Baby Backs

$32.00

4th Fried Chicken Bucket

$28.00

4th 10 Piece BBQ Chicken

$28.00

4th Pound Pulled Pork

$20.00

4th Pound Beef Brisket

$34.00

4th Potato Salad

$10.00

4th Mac & Cheese Single Order

$13.00

4th Mac & Cheese Half Pan

$95.00

4th Mac & Cheese Full Pan 180.00

$180.00

4th Creamy Slaw

$9.50

4th Rudd Slaw

$9.50

4th Pepper Vinegar Slaw

$9.50

4th Asian Slaw

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award-winning dining in the heart of Napa. American heritage/authentic Memphis-style barbecue. Food, wine & cocktails with a local & seasonal focus.

Website

Location

1313 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559

Directions

