Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches
The Quaff
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 am
The Quaff Bar & Grill has proudly served Kansas City since 1946. Founded by Antonino Bonino, owned and operated by the Bonino family. Voted Best of Kansas City 2018 by the Pitch and received the 2018 Kansas City Small Business Excellence Award. We look forward to another 73 years of great service! We are perfectly located in the heart of downtown at Broadway and 10th Street in Quality Hill. Come join us anytime for the coldest beer in town because QUAFF TIME IS ALL THE TIME!
Location
1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64105
