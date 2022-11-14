Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches

The Quaff

review star

No reviews yet

1010 Broadway Blvd

Kansas City, MO 64105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

REGULAR WINGS
12oz Steak
Rajun Pasta (Chicken)

New APPS

Loaded Taters

Loaded Taters

$11.00

Potato scoops fried crispy, loaded with melty craft beer cheese, double smoked bacon, sour cream, ripe olives, and green onion drizzled with ranch dressing. dressings on the side to go

QHQ Dip

$9.00

" Quaff House Queso" made scratch daily, served with tortilla chips, salsa and sliced jalapeños.

Mozz Planks

Mozz Planks

$11.00

Large planks of mozzarella lightly breaded.Get your stretch on with this classic app.

Chicken Qwafflles

Chicken Qwafflles

$11.00Out of stock
NA-CHOS

NA-CHOS

$11.00

Quaff's version of this American classic. Tortilla chips loaded with melty cheese, and topped with everything but the kitchen sink, dig in.

REGULAR WINGS

REGULAR WINGS

$15.00

One dozen of our Famous Bone IN chicken wings. Choose you flavor. Served with pickles and your choice of ranch or blue cheese

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$15.00

One dozen of our Famous Boneless chicken wings. Choose you flavor. Served with pickles and your choice of ranch or blue cheese

OUT FIRST AS A APP

Salads

Q-Caesar Salad

Q-Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine tossed with fresh mozzarella, croutons, red onion, caesar dressing and toppes with shaved parmesan. Add chicken or steak

BLACK & BLUE Salad

$14.00

Blackened KC strip over caesar tossed fresh romaine, shredded mozzarella, chopped bacon, fire roasted tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, and crispy fried onions.

Carl's Cobb Salad

Carl's Cobb Salad

$12.00

Leafy greens topped with cheddar jack, tomato, diced egg, chopped bacon, diced avocado, diced english cucumber, crumbled blue cheese, and chunks of crispy chicken, served with avocado ranch.

BIG House Salad

$10.00

Leafy greens topped with cheddar jack, tomato, diced egg, diced english cucumber, croutons and choice of dressing.

SMALL House Salad

$4.00

Leafy greens topped with cheddar jack, tomato, diced egg, diced english cucumber, croutons and choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

NEW Burgers

Q Burger

Q Burger

$12.00

Fresh angus beef patty, smothered in black garlic. sautéed shallots, black garlic aioli, sharp American cheese all stacked over lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Killer B Bomb

Killer B Bomb

$12.00

Fresh Angus patty blackened, topped with double smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing and spicy buffalo sauce, stacked over lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Bella Baby

Bella Baby

$12.00

Fresh angus beef patty topped with sautéed crimini mushrooms and melted baby swiss stacked over lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayo.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$12.00

Fresh angus beef topped with strips of double smoked bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, and crispy onion strips stacked over lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$11.00

Fresh angus patty with your choice of cheese, stacked over lettuce, tomato, pickle.

NEW Pizza

B-Y-O-Q-P

$17.00

Hand tossed dough, signature red sauce, mozzarella and choose 3 toppings.

Big Joe Pizza

Big Joe Pizza

$17.00

Hand tossed dough, signature red sauce, mozzarella, loaded with pepperoni, canadian bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef

Quaff Supremo

Quaff Supremo

$17.00

Hand tossed dough, signature red sauce, mozzarella, loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, crimini mushrooms,bell pepper, and ripe olives

Half \ Half

$17.00

NEW Favorites

Rajun Pasta (Chicken)

Rajun Pasta (Chicken)

$13.00

Scratch made to order Alfredo tossed with al dente pasta, slow roasted tomatoes, double smoked bacon, crimini mushrooms, and topped with parmesan cheese, green onion, and cajun spices.

Rajun Pasta (Steak)

$15.00

Scratch made to order alfredo tossed with al dente pasta, slow roasted tomatoes, double smoked bacon, crimini mushrooms, and topped with parmesan cheese, green onion, and cajun spices.

Rajun Cajun No Meat

$10.00

KC Strip Steak

$24.00Out of stock

44 farms premium angus, genetically verified, antibiotic free, USDA upper 2/3 choice striploin, hand-cut 14oz, broiled to perfection, served with fresh black garlic mashed potatoes.

Chk Tenders

$11.00

Arguably the best part of the chicken, marinated, tumble breaded, and lightly seasoned, served with your choice of one side item.

Fish-N-Chips

Fish-N-Chips

$12.00

Pacific cod beer battered and fried served with house fried potato scoops, cole slaw, malt vinegar, lemon, and tartar sauce.

Steak House Quesadilla

$12.00

NEW Sandwich

Tenderloin

Tenderloin

$11.00

Monster sized, hand breaded, marinated pork loin fried crispy served stacked over lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a brioche bun.

Chicken Avo Wrap

$12.00

Blackened chicken breast with double smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, sliced avocado, and ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla.

Cajun Jack

$11.00

Blackened chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, double smoked bacon, all stacked over lettuce, tomato, and spicy aoli on a brioche bun.

Garlic Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast smothered with black garlic, sautéd slivered shallots, sharp American cheese, black garlic aoli, all stacked over lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a brioche bun.

Roasted Steak

$13.00

Slow roasted KC strip shaved, au jus dipped, melted white American cheese, sautéd onion, and horseradish sauce served on a hearth baked Italian roll.

Ruben

$13.00

Named the best reuben in KC by Steve, tender slices of corned beef brisket, baby swiss, fresh kraut, 1000 island, served on rye bread.

NEW Sides

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$2.25

Side Of Fries

$4.00

Side Of Veg

$2.25

Cole Slaw

$2.25

Side Of Cottage Cheese

$2.25

Side of Potato Salad

$2.25

Potato Scoops

$4.00

NEW Dessert

Scoop Vanilla Ice cream

$3.00
Soft Root Beer Float

Soft Root Beer Float

$4.00
Waffels & Cream

Waffels & Cream

$5.00

Deep fried Belgian waffle topped with a scoop of our very rich and creamy vanilla bean ice cream, topped with deep fries cinnamon apples dusted with powered sugar and drizzled with bourbon glaze.

Choco Chip Brownie

$7.99

Chcolate Blava Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter Snickers Pie

$8.99Out of stock

Extras

Side Frie$

$4.00

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side Potato Salad

$2.25

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.25

Extra Cheese Slice

$0.75

SM Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Med Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Side Bacon

$1.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

SM Extra Dressing

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side OfChips

$1.50

Bowl Soup

$5.49

Add Chix

$3.00

Garlic Toast

$1.00

Side Japs

$1.00

Beverage

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Tonic

$2.25

Club Soda

$2.50
Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Peach Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Water

Red Bull

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

SF Or Tropical Redbull

$5.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Steaks

7oz Filet

7oz Filet

$17.99
9oz Filet

9oz Filet

$20.99
12oz Steak

12oz Steak

$14.99
16oz Kc

16oz Kc

$16.99

Atlantic Salmon Dinner

$11.99

STK extras

Side extra butter

$0.75

Side extra sour c

$1.00

To Go Steak

Stk App/Sides

~OUT FIRST~

Portabella Mushrooms

$8.99

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.99

Loaded Taters

$8.99

BBQ Shrimp Orleans

$9.99

Mango Lollipop Chicken

$9.99

Bourbon Lollipop Chicken

$9.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Sweet Potato

$3.99Out of stock

side Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.99

Side Potato Scoops

$4.00

side Mac & Cheese

$3.99

side Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.99

side Sauteed Onions

$1.99

side Sauteed Zuccini

$3.00Out of stock

Sub Loaded Mashed

Side Broccoli

$3.00

MONDAY NIGHT

COORS LIGHT DRAFT

$3.00

JACK HONEY

$3.00

JACK FIRE

$3.00

To go liquor

1\2 Gal Margarita's 64oz

1\2 Gal Margarita's 64oz

$25.00
Domestic Cans 6 pack 12oz

Domestic Cans 6 pack 12oz

$11.00

Import Bottles 6 pack 12oz

$18.00
Full Gal Margarita's 128oz

Full Gal Margarita's 128oz

$40.00
GIN'S

GIN'S

RUM

RUM

VODKA LIST

VODKA LIST

Whiskey

Whiskey

WINE LIST

DOMESTIC BOTTLES 6 pack 12oz

$15.00

TRULY 6 pack 12oz cans

Vegas Bomb Kit

Vegas Bomb Kit

$30.00
Summer Brew Kit

Summer Brew Kit

$25.00

Long island Tea kit

$18.00

Patron 375 ML

$26.00

Patron (750ml)

$60.00

Don Julio Silver Bottle

$65.00

Remy Pint

$27.00

Hornitos Silver Bottle

$40.00

Bottle Well Tequlia

$20.00

Blvd Tank 7

$4.25

Single Domestic Bottle

$2.50

1738

$35.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

The Quaff Bar & Grill has proudly served Kansas City since 1946. Founded by Antonino Bonino, owned and operated by the Bonino family. Voted Best of Kansas City 2018 by the Pitch and received the 2018 Kansas City Small Business Excellence Award. We look forward to another 73 years of great service! We are perfectly located in the heart of downtown at Broadway and 10th Street in Quality Hill. Come join us anytime for the coldest beer in town because QUAFF TIME IS ALL THE TIME!

Website

Location

1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64105

Directions

Gallery
The Quaff image
The Quaff image
The Quaff image

Search similar restaurants

