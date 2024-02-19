The Quarry Grill 107 Route 23
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A modern version of a classic grill. Enjoy deep-fried hot dogs, local beef smash burgers, shakes, and more!
Location
107 Route 23, Franklin, NJ 07416
Gallery