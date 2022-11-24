The Que Abides imageView gallery
The Que Abides The Gem City

No reviews yet

626 State St,

Erie, PA 16501

TODAY'S LOCATION

ERIE ALE WORKS 12TH & CHESTNUT 5-8P

Erie Ale Works !!Beach 11

Sandwiches

The Dude

$11.00

Our signature Pulled Pork topped with North Carolina Slaw, served on a toasted Hoagie Roll.

Shrimp Skewer

$6.00

Saucy shredded brisket topped with house pickles a d jalapeños

Shrimp Skewers x2

$11.00

Pastrami on Rye

$12.00

Not a fan of Sauerkraut but still want a delicious Pastrami sammy? Look no further, this one has you covered. *served with chips and house pickle spear.

Veggie Reuben

$12.00

We take our marinated smoked Portobello mushrooms and make a veggie version of the classic Reuben! Swiss, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island round out this vegetarian friendly sando. Served with chips and housemade pickle.

Reuben

$14.00

House smoked Pastrami, melty Swiss cheese, Urbaniak Bros Sauerkraut, all between two pieces of toasty marble Rye... Drooling yet? *served with chips and house pickle spear now you're drooling

Little Urban Acheesers

Our award winning mac n' cheese! 3-Cheese Mac topped with Jalapenos and your choice of protein being offered that day. Just want the mac?? We can do that too. *please specify if you do NOT want Jalapenos*

Plain Mac

$9.00

Just the Noods, Cheese, and the Jalapenos!

Pulled Pork Mac

$12.00

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork meets our 3-Cheese Mac for a mouthwatering marriage of flavor.

Pastrami Mac

$12.00

Reuben Mac

$14.00

Our traditional mac n cheese topped with Pastrami, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island.

Veggie Mac

$14.00

That famous Mac of ours topped with our smoked mushrooms.

Sides

Chips

$1.00

North Carolina Slaw

$2.50

A fresh, bright, crisp, vinegar-based Coleslaw.

Meats Per Pound

Keto? Your turn to cook? Need to bring a dish to a gathering? We've got you covered with our meats sold by the pound!!

Pulled Pork 1lb

$16.00

A pound of our signature pulled pork.

Pulled Pork 1/2lb

$9.00

Pulled Pork 1/4lb

$5.00

Pastrami 1lb

$23.00

Pastrami 1/2lb

$12.00

Pastrami 1/4lb

$7.00

Drinks

H2O

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Choose: Fruit Punch Cool Blue

Soda Pop

$2.00

Choose: Grape, Cherry Cola, Iced Tea, Raspberry Lemonade,

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
We are a food truck so we are rarely in the same spot. Please check social media for today's location. Toast often has the wrong address listed for us.

The Que Abides image

