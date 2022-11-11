- Home
The Queensboro
1,827 Reviews
$$
80-02 Northern Boulevard
Jackson Heights, NY 11372
Popular Items
Today's Online Specials
Chiles Rellenos
9" container of poblano peppers stuffed with plantains, sweet potatoes, almonds & currants in a spiced tomato sauce. Gluten-free, vegetarian.
Family Size - Rigatoni alla Norma
Rigatoni with tomato, eggplant, capers and mozzarella cheese. Serves 3-4. Heat & eat!
Family Size - Shrimp & Chorizo Pasta
Q-classic: chorizo, shrimp, tomato & green garlic served over penne. Heat & eat!
Family Size - Orecchiette with Pork Sausage
with broccoli rabe, chili, pecorino and grapes.
Green salad with sherry vinaigrette
Mix of salad greens dressed with sherry vinaigrette.
Donate a Meal to the Fridge
The Q will use your donations to prepare healthy, delicious meals for the community fridge that we are helping to host.
Dinner Menu
Bison tartare
Buffalo meat from Riverine Ranch (Asbury, NJ) with Dijon mustard, capers, herbs, shallots, gaufrette chips.
Shrimp cocktail
Half dozen poached shrimp with lemon & cocktail sauce.
Butternut squash soup
With ginger, apples & pepitas. Vegan & gluten free.
Squash Rings
beer-batter fried, Delicata squash rings with cranberry ketchup.
Chips & dip
Cassava, potato, plantain, sweet potato chips with house-made French onion dip.
Garlic clam bread
With chopped clams & garlic Parmesan butter.
Grape & buffalo ricotta bruschetta
Roasted grapes, white balsamic reduction, pecans, buffalo milk ricotta from Riverine Ranch (JH Green Market).
Shishitos
Blistered shishito peppers with sea salt. Most peppers are mild, but a few will really zing- no way to tell until you bite.
Halloumi & mushroom skewer
Grilled cheese cubes & mushrooms served with honeynut squash hummus - pepitas, tahini & dill.
Kale and pistachio salad
With fennel, radish, mint & creamy pistachio dressing.
Brussels sprouts salad
Crispy brussels sprouts with jalapeños, grapefruit, coconut, cashews, shallots & lemongrass vinaigrette.
Vegetable side
Chestnut cavatelli
With butternut squash, oyster & crimini mushrooms, white wine, chestnut purée & parmesan, garnished with fried sage & lemon-ricotta cheese.
Rigatoni alla Norma
With tomatoes, eggplant, capers, basil, mozzarella, chili flakes.
Linguine with shrimp & chorizo
Linguine pasta with chorizo, shrimp and tomatoes.
Orecchiette with pork sausage
with broccoli rabe, chili, pecorino and grapes
Turkey Bolognese
Heritage turkey in a tomato, white wine & cream meat sauce with Parmesan cheese & penne pasta.
Pork Goulash
pork simmered in red wine, onions, tomato & paprika- served with buttered egg noodles, charred peppers & herbed sour cream.
Hanger steak
pepper crusted, 12oz steak served with fingerling potatoes, roasted onions, pickled cherry peppers & horseradish vinaigrette.
Pan seared cod
With Vadouvan curry, braised rainbow carrots, parsnip & celery root purée, black & green olives, capers.
Tuna steak & two sides
Shrimp skewer & two sides
Shrimp, peppers and onion grilled. Comes with two sides.
Pork carnitas & two sides
Mexican-style slow-roasted pork. Comes with two sides.
Roasted jerk chicken & two sides
Two pieces of dark meat chicken seasoned with Jamaican jerk spices. Comes with two sides of your choice.
Vegetable plate
Pulled pork sandwich
on a Portuguese roll with apple-celeriac remoulade, bread & butter pickles and Carolina vinegar sauce. Served with chips.
Fillet 'o fish sandwich
Panko-crusted hake on potato bun with LTO, American cheese and tartar sauce with fries.
Veggie burger with chips
House-made veggie burger served with house-made root vegetable chips.
Burger with fries
5oz patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce, & fries. We do not take temperatures on the burger.
Cheeseburger with fries
5oz patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce, & fries. We do not take temperatures on the burger.
Pizza
8" square pan pizza.
Kids pasta
Kids hot dog & fries
Chocolate-banana cream pie
With a butter crust.
Pumpkin cheesecake
With grape sauce.
Sticky apple toffee pudding
With whipped crème fraîche
Choco-hazelnut vacherin
Meringue shell filled with hazelnut cream, chocolate ice cream & chocolate sauce, with chopped hazelnuts.
Spiced prune creme brulée
Ice cream
Pantry Items
Chef Scott's Peach Habanero Sauce - 5oz Bottle
Chef Scott's Passion Fruit Habanero Sauce - 5oz bottle
Contains passion fruit, habanero, onion, garlic, carrot, salt, sugar, xanthan.
Concord Grape Jam
Lemon, concord grape, sugar, salt, pectin.
Spiced Rhubarb Marmalade
Rhubarb, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, clove, sugar, salt, lemon, pectin.
Pineapple Habanero Jelly
Pineapple, habanero, sugar, salt, pectin.
Strawberry Jam
Strawberries, sugar, salt, pectin, lemon.
Queens Beers, Cider & Mead To Go
Finback Clouds Don't Fail Double IPA 16oz Can
9% abv - Hopped w/ Mosaic, Lotus and HBC 630. This new experimental hop boasts sweet raspberry and cherry aromas w/ subtle cream caramel and peach tones. Cumulus, Cirrus or Nimbostratus they don't fall.
Maine Lunch IPA 16.9oz Bottle
7% abv - Aromas of orange, grapefruit, and lemon with pine and herbal undertones. Tropical notes of guava and papaya with subtle caramel and malt sweetness.
Fifth Hammer Neon Flamingo Sour Ale 16oz Can
5.5% abv - Neon Flamingo returns with all the retro stylings fit for the beach season! This refreshing crusher of a sour is packed full of red raspberry and key lime. Light, zesty, tart and extremely drinkable. This beer is cool cool cool!
Elemental Straw Berry Mead 12oz Bottle
6.9% abv - Fresh local strawberries give this mead an aroma of lush jam when combined with honey. The moment it reaches your tongue, this mead bursts open with tons of ripe strawberry flavor that can come only from truly local berries. Naturally gluten-free.
Elemental Lemon Vanilla Mead 12oz Bottle
6.9% abv - Crisp and zesty from freshly pressed lemon juice and a bit of lemon zest. Hand carved Madagascar vanilla brings in a woody note that rounds out the earthy honey finish. Naturally gluten-free.
St. Ambrose Grateful Head Mango Habanero Mead 12oz Can
6.5% abv - Time to get your freak on! This wild combination of mango, habanero, apple, and honey will tickle the taste buds with just enough heat to get you feeling frisky, but not enough to overpower you.
St. Ambrose Smashin' Pumpkin Mead 12oz Can
6% abv - Need a break from raking up leaves? This combination of all your favorite fall spices and pumpkin are sure to give your taste buds a smashing good time!
St. Ambrose Castaway Coconut Pineapple Mead 12oz Can
6.5% abv - Escape the grind and find your tropical paradise with this new piña colada inspired cyser! Featuring apple, honey, coconut, and pineapple, this sunny cyser will make you think you are on vacation with just one sip!
Transmitter F1 Dry-Hopped Farmhouse Ale 500ml Bottle
6.5% abv - Funky deep golden farmhouse ale hopped with over 2 lbs of hops per barrel. Single strain brett fermented American Farmhouse Ale with fruity hop nose and dry finish.
Brooklyn Cider House Raw Cider 12oz Can
6.9% abv - Dry, sour and slightly funky natural cider; full of live probiotics.
Sunday Beer Company Sunday Beer 12oz Can
Sunday Beer is your go-to, easy drinking lager. Brewed with hallertau hops and fine pilsner malt, Sunday is a perfectly balanced, refreshing beer with crisp flavor and a clean finish.
Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn N/A Golden Ale 12oz Can
Reducing gluten never tasted better! This Golden is bright, crisp and and showcases the more delicate characteristics of custom Organic Vienna and adventurous blend of old and new world hops. Non-alcoholic.
Fifth Hammer Strawberry Goggles Sour Ale 16oz Can
5.5% abv - Put on your rose colored spectacles, and perceive the ruby vision that is Strawberry Goggles! Our latest kettle sour is beautifully packed with jammy strawberry sweetness and cuts with the tart zesty quality of lemon. This beer is a wonderfully tart and sweet cascade of perfectly balanced fruit flavors.
Wine To Go
Vinho Verde To Go
Fresh, zippy and slightly effervescent. 8oz container.
Sauvignon Blanc To Go
Classic French Sauv Blanc- light, aromatic and citrusy. 8oz container.
Bourgogne Rouge To Go
Classic French Pinot Noir. 8oz container
Cotes du Rhone To Go
Cava, bottle
Dry and slightly creamy. Fried chicken? Perfect. Spicy Thai? Perfect. Breakfast? Perfect. In short, Perfect!
Cocktails To Go
Bloody Mary To Go
Back Forty To Go
Maple Whiskey Sour George Dickel #12, maple, lemon, Q orange bitters 8oz bottle.
Bramble To Go
Deceptively light and refreshing. Gin, Lemon, Blackberry 8 oz bottle
Manhattan To Go
Our variation on the classic. Bourbon, Cardamaro, Q Cherry Bitters 8 oz bottle
Margarita To Go
Blanco tequila, fresh lime, triple sec 8 oz bottle
Mezcalita To Go
Espadin Mezcal, Fresh Lime, Triple Sec, Oregano Tincture 8oz bottle
Negroni To Go
Hayman's Gin, Dolin Sweet Vermouth, Campari 8oz bottle
Northern Boulevardier To Go
Rye, Amer Picon, Vermouth Dark, bitter, brooding. 8oz bottle
Red Sangria To Go 16oz
16oz bottle
White Sangria To Go 16oz
16oz bottle
Lemonade To Go 16oz
Fresh lemon, sugar, water. 16oz
Happy Valley Fizz To Go 16oz
Raspberry Shrub, lime, sugar, soda 16oz bottle
Bitters
Sides
Rainbow carrots & hazelnuts
Red, yellow & purple carrots roasted with lemon, butter, hazelnuts & thyme.
Charred broccoli rabe
Burnt garlic, chili & orange oil.
Tahini-lime broccoli with cashews
raw florets with tahini, lime and cashews
Beets with coffee, cocoa, raisins
roasted beets marinated in coffee with cocoa nibs, everything spice and raisins.
Butternut squash purée
Mashed butternut squash with butter and sage.
Potato gratin
Brown rice
Fries
Side salad
Turkey meals - Pick up 11/24 from 10AM-1PM
Turkey & sides - 4 people
Pickup on *Thursday* from 10-1pm. Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, gravy & cranberry sauce.
Turkey & sides - 8 people
Pickup on *Thursday* from 10-1pm. Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, gravy & cranberry sauce.
Appetizers - Pick up 11/23 after 5PM
Curried cauliflower soup
One quart. Puree soup of cauliflower, apples, fennel and curry. Vegan and gluten free.
Shrimp cocktail
One dozen poached shrimp with lemon and cocktail sauce.
Garlic Clam Bread
half loaf slathered with chopped clams and lemon-garlic butter
Thanksgving salad
Half pan. Fall salad of pears, walnuts, blue cheese & pomegranates with mustard vinaigrette.
Sides - Pick up 11/23 after 5PM
Brussel sprouts amandine
One 9" pan of roasted brussels sprouts with lemon, brown butter & toasted almonds.
Celery root mashed potatoes
One 9" pan of creamy mashed potatoes infused with celery root purée.
Macaroni and cheese
One 9" pan of Vermont cheddar and breadcrumbs.
Sausage, apple & walnut stuffing
One 9" container of sourdough bread mixed with pork sausage, apples and fennel.
Cranberry-raspberry sauce
One pint of cooked cranberries and raspberries with a touch of horseradish.
Turkey gravy
One quart of gluten-free rich turkey gravy.
Desserts - 9 inch pies - Pick up 11/23 after 5PM
Lemon buttermilk pie
Creamy, tangy lemony custard in pastry crust.
Sour cream apple pie
Apples, walnuts, dried cranberries with sour cream and crumb topping
Chocolate pecan pie
Southern style pecan pie with chocolate.
Pumpkin pie
Traditional pumpkin pie spiced with curry, whiskey and ginger.
Thanksgiving Drinks - Pick up 11/23 after 5pm
Bloody Mary 16oz
Keep chilled, pour over ice, enough for two servings.
Q Manhattan 16oz
Keep cold, pour into chilled glass, enough for four servings.
Negroni 16oz
Keep chilled, pour over ice, enough for 4 portions.
Beaujolais Nouveau bottle
Beaujolais Nouveau, "La Roche" Michel Tete, 2022. Serve with a slight chill. Classic pairing with turkey, releases a week before Turkey Day.
Riesling, Christoffel bottle
Riesling Kabinett, "Erdener Treppchen" JJ Christoffel, 2020. Zippy wine, perfect for turkey and rich Thanksgiving sides.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
A nice neighborhood restaurant and bar in Jackson Heights, Queens.
80-02 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights, NY 11372