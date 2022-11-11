Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Queensboro

1,827 Reviews

$$

80-02 Northern Boulevard

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Popular Items

Pizza
Brussels sprouts salad
Chestnut cavatelli

Today's Online Specials

Delivery/Pickup from 5pm

Chiles Rellenos

$25.00

9" container of poblano peppers stuffed with plantains, sweet potatoes, almonds & currants in a spiced tomato sauce. Gluten-free, vegetarian.

Family Size - Rigatoni alla Norma

$40.00

Rigatoni with tomato, eggplant, capers and mozzarella cheese. Serves 3-4. Heat & eat!

Family Size - Shrimp & Chorizo Pasta

$62.00

Q-classic: chorizo, shrimp, tomato & green garlic served over penne. Heat & eat!

Family Size - Orecchiette with Pork Sausage

$46.00

with broccoli rabe, chili, pecorino and grapes.

Green salad with sherry vinaigrette

$13.00

Mix of salad greens dressed with sherry vinaigrette.

Donate a Meal to the Fridge

$10.00

The Q will use your donations to prepare healthy, delicious meals for the community fridge that we are helping to host.

Dinner Menu

Donate a Meal to the Fridge

$10.00

The Q will use your donations to prepare healthy, delicious meals for the community fridge that we are helping to host.

Bison tartare

$20.00

Buffalo meat from Riverine Ranch (Asbury, NJ) with Dijon mustard, capers, herbs, shallots, gaufrette chips.

Shrimp cocktail

$17.00

Half dozen poached shrimp with lemon & cocktail sauce.

Butternut squash soup

$9.00

With ginger, apples & pepitas. Vegan & gluten free.

Squash Rings

$11.00

beer-batter fried, Delicata squash rings with cranberry ketchup.

Chips & dip

Chips & dip

$9.00

Cassava, potato, plantain, sweet potato chips with house-made French onion dip.

Garlic clam bread

Garlic clam bread

$9.00

With chopped clams & garlic Parmesan butter.

Grape & buffalo ricotta bruschetta

$12.00

Roasted grapes, white balsamic reduction, pecans, buffalo milk ricotta from Riverine Ranch (JH Green Market).

Shishitos

$11.00

Blistered shishito peppers with sea salt. Most peppers are mild, but a few will really zing- no way to tell until you bite.

Halloumi & mushroom skewer

Halloumi & mushroom skewer

$18.00

Grilled cheese cubes & mushrooms served with honeynut squash hummus - pepitas, tahini & dill.

Kale and pistachio salad

Kale and pistachio salad

$16.00

With fennel, radish, mint & creamy pistachio dressing.

Brussels sprouts salad

$17.00

Crispy brussels sprouts with jalapeños, grapefruit, coconut, cashews, shallots & lemongrass vinaigrette.

Green salad with sherry vinaigrette

$13.00

Mix of salad greens dressed with sherry vinaigrette.

Vegetable side

$9.00

Chestnut cavatelli

$20.00

With butternut squash, oyster & crimini mushrooms, white wine, chestnut purée & parmesan, garnished with fried sage & lemon-ricotta cheese.

Rigatoni alla Norma

$20.00

With tomatoes, eggplant, capers, basil, mozzarella, chili flakes.

Linguine with shrimp & chorizo

$24.00

Linguine pasta with chorizo, shrimp and tomatoes.

Orecchiette with pork sausage

$22.00

with broccoli rabe, chili, pecorino and grapes

Turkey Bolognese

$24.00

Heritage turkey in a tomato, white wine & cream meat sauce with Parmesan cheese & penne pasta.

Pork Goulash

$25.00

pork simmered in red wine, onions, tomato & paprika- served with buttered egg noodles, charred peppers & herbed sour cream.

Hanger steak

Hanger steak

$36.00

pepper crusted, 12oz steak served with fingerling potatoes, roasted onions, pickled cherry peppers & horseradish vinaigrette.

Pan seared cod

$26.00

With Vadouvan curry, braised rainbow carrots, parsnip & celery root purée, black & green olives, capers.

Tuna steak & two sides

$26.00

Shrimp skewer & two sides

$21.00

Shrimp, peppers and onion grilled. Comes with two sides.

Pork carnitas & two sides

Pork carnitas & two sides

$23.00

Mexican-style slow-roasted pork. Comes with two sides.

Roasted jerk chicken & two sides

Roasted jerk chicken & two sides

$19.00

Two pieces of dark meat chicken seasoned with Jamaican jerk spices. Comes with two sides of your choice.

Vegetable plate

$21.00

Pulled pork sandwich

$23.00

on a Portuguese roll with apple-celeriac remoulade, bread & butter pickles and Carolina vinegar sauce. Served with chips.

Fillet 'o fish sandwich

$18.00

Panko-crusted hake on potato bun with LTO, American cheese and tartar sauce with fries.

Veggie burger with chips

$16.00

House-made veggie burger served with house-made root vegetable chips.

Burger with fries

$17.00

5oz patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce, & fries. We do not take temperatures on the burger.

Cheeseburger with fries

$18.00

5oz patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce, & fries. We do not take temperatures on the burger.

Pizza

$17.00

8" square pan pizza.

Kids pasta

$8.00

Kids hot dog & fries

$8.00
Chocolate-banana cream pie

Chocolate-banana cream pie

$10.00

With a butter crust.

Pumpkin cheesecake

$9.00

With grape sauce.

Sticky apple toffee pudding

$10.00

With whipped crème fraîche

Choco-hazelnut vacherin

$12.00

Meringue shell filled with hazelnut cream, chocolate ice cream & chocolate sauce, with chopped hazelnuts.

Spiced prune creme brulée

$9.00

Ice cream

Pantry Items

Chef Scott's Peach Habanero Sauce - 5oz Bottle

$14.00

Chef Scott's Passion Fruit Habanero Sauce - 5oz bottle

$14.00

Contains passion fruit, habanero, onion, garlic, carrot, salt, sugar, xanthan.

Concord Grape Jam

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon, concord grape, sugar, salt, pectin.

Spiced Rhubarb Marmalade

$9.00Out of stock

Rhubarb, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, clove, sugar, salt, lemon, pectin.

Pineapple Habanero Jelly

$9.00Out of stock

Pineapple, habanero, sugar, salt, pectin.

Strawberry Jam

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberries, sugar, salt, pectin, lemon.

Queens Beers, Cider & Mead To Go

Finback Clouds Don't Fail Double IPA 16oz Can

Finback Clouds Don't Fail Double IPA 16oz Can

$11.00

9% abv - Hopped w/ Mosaic, Lotus and HBC 630. This new experimental hop boasts sweet raspberry and cherry aromas w/ subtle cream caramel and peach tones. Cumulus, Cirrus or Nimbostratus they don't fall.

Maine Lunch IPA 16.9oz Bottle

Maine Lunch IPA 16.9oz Bottle

$14.00

7% abv - Aromas of orange, grapefruit, and lemon with pine and herbal undertones. Tropical notes of guava and papaya with subtle caramel and malt sweetness.

Fifth Hammer Neon Flamingo Sour Ale 16oz Can

Fifth Hammer Neon Flamingo Sour Ale 16oz Can

$9.00

5.5% abv - Neon Flamingo returns with all the retro stylings fit for the beach season! This refreshing crusher of a sour is packed full of red raspberry and key lime. Light, zesty, tart and extremely drinkable. This beer is cool cool cool!

Elemental Straw Berry Mead 12oz Bottle

Elemental Straw Berry Mead 12oz Bottle

$9.00

6.9% abv - Fresh local strawberries give this mead an aroma of lush jam when combined with honey. The moment it reaches your tongue, this mead bursts open with tons of ripe strawberry flavor that can come only from truly local berries. Naturally gluten-free.

Elemental Lemon Vanilla Mead 12oz Bottle

Elemental Lemon Vanilla Mead 12oz Bottle

$9.00

6.9% abv - Crisp and zesty from freshly pressed lemon juice and a bit of lemon zest. Hand carved Madagascar vanilla brings in a woody note that rounds out the earthy honey finish. Naturally gluten-free.

St. Ambrose Grateful Head Mango Habanero Mead 12oz Can

St. Ambrose Grateful Head Mango Habanero Mead 12oz Can

$8.00

6.5% abv - Time to get your freak on! This wild combination of mango, habanero, apple, and honey will tickle the taste buds with just enough heat to get you feeling frisky, but not enough to overpower you.

St. Ambrose Smashin' Pumpkin Mead 12oz Can

$8.00Out of stock

6% abv - Need a break from raking up leaves? This combination of all your favorite fall spices and pumpkin are sure to give your taste buds a smashing good time!

St. Ambrose Castaway Coconut Pineapple Mead 12oz Can

St. Ambrose Castaway Coconut Pineapple Mead 12oz Can

$8.00

6.5% abv - Escape the grind and find your tropical paradise with this new piña colada inspired cyser! Featuring apple, honey, coconut, and pineapple, this sunny cyser will make you think you are on vacation with just one sip!

Transmitter F1 Dry-Hopped Farmhouse Ale 500ml Bottle

Transmitter F1 Dry-Hopped Farmhouse Ale 500ml Bottle

$16.50

6.5% abv - Funky deep golden farmhouse ale hopped with over 2 lbs of hops per barrel. Single strain brett fermented American Farmhouse Ale with fruity hop nose and dry finish.

Brooklyn Cider House Raw Cider 12oz Can

Brooklyn Cider House Raw Cider 12oz Can

$8.00

6.9% abv - Dry, sour and slightly funky natural cider; full of live probiotics.

Sunday Beer Company Sunday Beer 12oz Can

Sunday Beer Company Sunday Beer 12oz Can

$5.00

Sunday Beer is your go-to, easy drinking lager. Brewed with hallertau hops and fine pilsner malt, Sunday is a perfectly balanced, refreshing beer with crisp flavor and a clean finish.

Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn N/A Golden Ale 12oz Can

Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn N/A Golden Ale 12oz Can

$6.00Out of stock

Reducing gluten never tasted better! This Golden is bright, crisp and and showcases the more delicate characteristics of custom Organic Vienna and adventurous blend of old and new world hops. Non-alcoholic.

Fifth Hammer Strawberry Goggles Sour Ale 16oz Can

Fifth Hammer Strawberry Goggles Sour Ale 16oz Can

$9.00

5.5% abv - Put on your rose colored spectacles, and perceive the ruby vision that is Strawberry Goggles! Our latest kettle sour is beautifully packed with jammy strawberry sweetness and cuts with the tart zesty quality of lemon. This beer is a wonderfully tart and sweet cascade of perfectly balanced fruit flavors.

Wine To Go

Vinho Verde To Go

Vinho Verde To Go

$10.00

Fresh, zippy and slightly effervescent. 8oz container.

Sauvignon Blanc To Go

Sauvignon Blanc To Go

$11.00

Classic French Sauv Blanc- light, aromatic and citrusy. 8oz container.

Bourgogne Rouge To Go

Bourgogne Rouge To Go

$15.00

Classic French Pinot Noir. 8oz container

Cotes du Rhone To Go

$10.00
Cava, bottle

Cava, bottle

$16.00

Dry and slightly creamy. Fried chicken? Perfect. Spicy Thai? Perfect. Breakfast? Perfect. In short, Perfect!

Cocktails To Go

Bloody Mary To Go

$12.00

Back Forty To Go

$16.00

Maple Whiskey Sour George Dickel #12, maple, lemon, Q orange bitters 8oz bottle.

Bramble To Go

$16.00

Deceptively light and refreshing. Gin, Lemon, Blackberry 8 oz bottle

Manhattan To Go

$18.00

Our variation on the classic. Bourbon, Cardamaro, Q Cherry Bitters 8 oz bottle

Margarita To Go

$16.00

Blanco tequila, fresh lime, triple sec 8 oz bottle

Mezcalita To Go

$16.00

Espadin Mezcal, Fresh Lime, Triple Sec, Oregano Tincture 8oz bottle

Negroni To Go

$16.00

Hayman's Gin, Dolin Sweet Vermouth, Campari 8oz bottle

Northern Boulevardier To Go

$16.00

Rye, Amer Picon, Vermouth Dark, bitter, brooding. 8oz bottle

Red Sangria To Go 16oz

$15.00

16oz bottle

White Sangria To Go 16oz

$15.00

16oz bottle

Lemonade To Go 16oz

$7.00

Fresh lemon, sugar, water. 16oz

Happy Valley Fizz To Go 16oz

$7.00

Raspberry Shrub, lime, sugar, soda 16oz bottle

Bitters

4oz Apple Spice Bitters

$14.00

4oz Cherry Bitters

$16.00

4oz Orange Bitters

$14.00

4oz Grapefruit Bitters

$14.00Out of stock

Sides

Rainbow carrots & hazelnuts

Rainbow carrots & hazelnuts

$8.00

Red, yellow & purple carrots roasted with lemon, butter, hazelnuts & thyme.

Charred broccoli rabe

$8.00

Burnt garlic, chili & orange oil.

Tahini-lime broccoli with cashews

$8.00

raw florets with tahini, lime and cashews

Beets with coffee, cocoa, raisins

$8.00

roasted beets marinated in coffee with cocoa nibs, everything spice and raisins.

Butternut squash purée

$8.00

Mashed butternut squash with butter and sage.

Potato gratin

$8.00

Brown rice

$6.00

Fries

$9.00

Side salad

$8.00

Turkey meals - Pick up 11/24 from 10AM-1PM

Turkey & sides - 4 people

$160.00

Pickup on *Thursday* from 10-1pm. Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, gravy & cranberry sauce.

Turkey & sides - 8 people

$310.00

Pickup on *Thursday* from 10-1pm. Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, gravy & cranberry sauce.

Appetizers - Pick up 11/23 after 5PM

Curried cauliflower soup

$22.00

One quart. Puree soup of cauliflower, apples, fennel and curry. Vegan and gluten free.

Shrimp cocktail

$30.00

One dozen poached shrimp with lemon and cocktail sauce.

Garlic Clam Bread

$21.00

half loaf slathered with chopped clams and lemon-garlic butter

Thanksgving salad

$26.00

Half pan. Fall salad of pears, walnuts, blue cheese & pomegranates with mustard vinaigrette.

Sides - Pick up 11/23 after 5PM

Brussel sprouts amandine

$24.00

One 9" pan of roasted brussels sprouts with lemon, brown butter & toasted almonds.

Celery root mashed potatoes

$26.00

One 9" pan of creamy mashed potatoes infused with celery root purée.

Macaroni and cheese

$25.00

One 9" pan of Vermont cheddar and breadcrumbs.

Sausage, apple & walnut stuffing

$27.00

One 9" container of sourdough bread mixed with pork sausage, apples and fennel.

Cranberry-raspberry sauce

$12.00

One pint of cooked cranberries and raspberries with a touch of horseradish.

Turkey gravy

$16.00

One quart of gluten-free rich turkey gravy.

Desserts - 9 inch pies - Pick up 11/23 after 5PM

Lemon buttermilk pie

$25.00

Creamy, tangy lemony custard in pastry crust.

Sour cream apple pie

$27.00

Apples, walnuts, dried cranberries with sour cream and crumb topping

Chocolate pecan pie

$30.00

Southern style pecan pie with chocolate.

Pumpkin pie

$26.00

Traditional pumpkin pie spiced with curry, whiskey and ginger.

Thanksgiving Drinks - Pick up 11/23 after 5pm

Bloody Mary 16oz

$18.00

Keep chilled, pour over ice, enough for two servings.

Q Manhattan 16oz

$24.00

Keep cold, pour into chilled glass, enough for four servings.

Negroni 16oz

$24.00

Keep chilled, pour over ice, enough for 4 portions.

Beaujolais Nouveau bottle

Beaujolais Nouveau bottle

$22.00

Beaujolais Nouveau, "La Roche" Michel Tete, 2022. Serve with a slight chill. Classic pairing with turkey, releases a week before Turkey Day.

Riesling, Christoffel bottle

Riesling, Christoffel bottle

$22.00

Riesling Kabinett, "Erdener Treppchen" JJ Christoffel, 2020. Zippy wine, perfect for turkey and rich Thanksgiving sides.

Cava, bottle

Cava, bottle

$16.00

Dry and slightly creamy. Fried chicken? Perfect. Spicy Thai? Perfect. Breakfast? Perfect. In short, Perfect!

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

A nice neighborhood restaurant and bar in Jackson Heights, Queens.

Website

Location

80-02 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Directions

Gallery
The Queensboro image
The Queensboro image
Main pic

