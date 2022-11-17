Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Quinte

review star

No reviews yet

332 King Street

Charleston, SC 29401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Oysters

Fanny Bay

$5.00

Summer Love

$4.00

Lowcountry Cups

$3.75

Seaclouds

$3.75

Fortunes

$4.00

High Tiders

$3.75

Classics

1/4lb Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

1/2lb Shrimp Cocktail

$33.00

Stone Crab Claws

$36.00

Caviar

$152.00

Periwinkles

$26.00

Towers

Zig-Zag Tower

$100.00

Queen Street

$152.00

Plates

Scallops

$35.00

Tuna Beef

$33.00

B-Liner

$21.00

Shrimp Roll

$25.00

Crab & Green Farro

$22.00

Steamed Local Fish

$38.00

Desserts

Pavlova

$9.00

Drinks

Mexican Coke- 12oz

$7.00

Diet Coke - 8oz

$5.00

Sprite - 8oz

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$8.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Still Saratoga Springs

$10.00

Sparkling Saratoga Springs

$10.00

Ms. Annie Savoy

$8.00

9th at Nine

$8.00

Mass Apeel

$8.00

Hot Tea

$9.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$12.00

Cathead

$8.00

Chopin

$11.00

Hangar One Citron

$11.00

Suntory Haku

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Wodka

$6.00

Woody Creek

$12.00

DBL Belvedere

$19.00

DBL Cathead

$13.00

DBL Chopin

$17.00

DBL Hangar One Citron

$18.00

DBL Suntory Haku

$20.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Wodka

$8.00

DBL Woody Creek

$21.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Botanist

$15.00

Citadelle

$8.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$11.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Roku

$11.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$17.00

DBL Botanist

$18.00

DBL Citadelle

$12.00

DBL Hayman's Old Tom

$19.00

DBL Hendricks

$21.00

DBL Plymouth

$22.00

DBL Roku

$22.00

Rum

Bacardi Ocho

$12.00

El Dorado 12 yr

$15.00

El Dorado 5 yr

$9.00

Flor de Caña 4 extra seco

$6.00

Goslings

$8.00

Neisson Rhum Agricole

$11.00

Novofogo Silver Cachaça

$11.00

Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$19.00

Sea Island Java Rum

$7.00

Smith & Cross

$13.00

Striped Pig Spiced Rum

$9.00

Wray & Nephew Overproof

$8.00

DBL Bacardi Ocho

$24.00

DBL El Dorado 12yr

$30.00

DBL El Dorado 5 yr

$18.00

DBL Flor de Caña 4 extra seco

$12.00

DBL Goslings

$16.00

DBL Neisson Rhum Agricole

$22.00

DBL Novofogo Silver(Cachaça)

$22.00

DBL Plantation Pineapple

$28.00

DBL Santa Teresa 1796

$37.00

DBL Sea Island Java Rum

$14.00

DBL Smith & Cross

$26.00

DBL Striped Pig Spice Rum

$18.00

DBL Wray & Nephew Overproof Rum

$16.00

Tequila

Chinaco Tequila Añejo

$19.00

Corralejo Reposado

$12.00

Corralejo Silver

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$17.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$18.00

Lunazul Blanco

$6.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$17.00

Maestro Dobel Silver

$16.00

Patron Silver

$17.00

Siete Leguas Añejo

$21.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$17.00

DBL Chinaco Tequila Anejo

$37.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$36.00

DBL El Tesoro Blanco

$34.00

DBL Fortaleza Blanco

$36.00

DBL Lunazul Blanco

$12.00

DBL Maestro Dobel Silver

$32.00

DBL Maestro Dobel Reposado

$34.00

DBL Patron Silver

$34.00

DBL Siete Leguas Blanco

$34.00

DBL Siete Leguas Anejo

$42.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$18.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$12.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$20.00

Johnny Drum

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Noah's Mill

$20.00

Old Forester 100 proof

$8.00

Old Grand Dad

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$36.00

DBL Elijah Craig Bourbon

$24.00

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel

$32.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch

$24.00

DBL Jefferson's Reserve

$40.00

DBL Johnny Drum

$24.00

DBL Makers Mark

$22.00

DBL Noah's Mill

$40.00

DBL Old Forester 100 proof

$16.00

DBL Old Grand Dad

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$26.00

Scotch/Japanese Whisky

Glenmorangie 14 yr Quinta Ruban

$20.00

Hibiki Harmony 86

$36.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$13.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$40.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$24.00

Suntory Toki

$13.00

DBL Glenmorangie 14 yr Quinta Ruban

$40.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black Label

$26.00

DBL Laphroaig 10yr

$48.00

DBL Hibiki Harmony

$72.00

DBL Suntory Toki

$26.00

DBL Lagavulin 16yr

$80.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Ancho Reyes

$12.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$12.00

Baileys

$11.00

Batavia Attack

$12.00

Benedictine

$9.00

Borghetti Espresso

$10.00

Chartreuse Green

$20.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$20.00

Chinola Passionfruit

$11.00

Dolin Genepy

$12.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$11.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao

$11.00

Rothman & Winter Crème de Violette

$9.00

St Elizabeth All Spice Dram

$14.00

St George Coffee Liqueur

$14.00

St Germain

$12.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao

$14.00

DBL Ancho Reyes

$24.00

DBL Ancho Reyes Verde

$24.00

DBL Aperol

$22.00

DBL Baileys

$20.00

DBL Batavia Attack

$24.00

DBL Benedictine

$18.00

DBL Borghetti Espresso

$18.00

DBL Chartreuse Green

$40.00

DBL Chartreuse Yellow

$40.00

DBL Chinola Passionfruit

$20.00

DBL Combier Distillery Orange

$19.00

DBL Contratto Bitter

$15.00

DBL Dolin Genepy

$16.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$22.00

DBL Kahlua

$15.00

DBL Lazzaroni Amaretto

$16.00

DBL Luxardo Maraschino

$22.00

DBL Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao

$22.00

DBL Pimm's No. 1

$20.00

DBL Rothman & Winter Crème de Violette

$18.00

DBL St Elizabeth All Spice Dram

$27.00

DBL St George Coffee Liqueur

$26.00

DBL St Germain

$22.00

DBL Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao

$26.00

DBL Van Oosten Batavia Arrack

DBL Ameretto Lazzoroni

$12.00

Brandy/Cognac

Remy Martin 1738

$22.00

Pierre Ferrand Ambre Premier Cru

$17.00

Calvados Chateau du Breuil

$16.00

Barsol Pisco

$11.00

Chaco Barrel-Aged Aguardiente

$12.00

Laird's 100proof Apple Brandy

$10.00

DBL Remy Martin 1738

$43.00

DBL Remy Martin VSOP

$34.00

DBL Barsol Quebranta

$20.00

DBL La Caraveda

DBL Calvados Busnel

$32.00

Amaro

Campari

$10.00

Cardamaro

$9.00

Contratto Fernet

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Nardini

$13.00

Nonino Quintessencia

$17.00

Averna

$12.00

Aperol

$9.00

Contratto Bitter

$8.00

DBL Campari

$20.00

DBL Cardamaro

$18.00

DBL Contratto Fernet

$25.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$21.00

DBL Nardini

$25.00

DBL Nonino Quintessencia

$34.00

DBL Averna

$24.00

Vermouth

Carpano Bianco

$8.00

Cocchi Americano

$8.00

Dolin Dry

$7.00

Padro & Co Dorado Amargo

$11.00

Padro & Co Rojo

$10.00

Carpano Antica

$12.00

Cocchi Rosa

$8.00

DBL Carpano Bianco

$25.00

DBL Cocchi Americano

$28.00

DBL Cocchi Rosa

$28.00

DBL Dolin Blanc

$21.00

DBL Dolin Dry

$21.00

DBL Dolin Rouge

$21.00

DBL Lillet Blanc

$28.00

DBL Padro & Co Amargo White

$40.00

DBL Padro & Co Rosso

$37.00

DBL Punt E Mes

$37.00

DBL Carpano Antica

$45.00

Rye

Michter's Straight Rye 1

$16.00

Rittenhouse

$12.00

Whistlepig Rye 10yr

$26.00

DBL Rittenhouse

$23.00

DBL Whistlepig Rye 10yr

$52.00

DBL Michter's Straight Rye 1

$32.00

Fortified Wines

Lustau Fino Jarana (Sherry)

$6.00

Rare Wine Co. Verdelho

$13.00

Dewazakura Green Ridge Sake Glass

$10.00

Dewazakura Green Ridge Sake Bottle

$45.00

DBL Lustau Fino Jarana (Sherry)

$11.00

DBL Rare Wine Co. Verdelho

Mezcal

Banhez

$9.00

Del Maguey, Chichicapa

$23.00

Derrumbes

$14.00

Dos Hombres, Joven

Fidencio Clasico

$13.00

Ilegal Joven

$16.00

Vago Espadin

$17.00

DBL Del Maguey, Chichicapa

$46.00

DBL Del Maguey, Vida

$25.00

DBL Derrumbes

$27.00

DBL Dos Hombres, Jovin

DBL El Silencio

DBL Fidencio Clasico

$26.00

DBL Ilegal Joven

$32.00

DBL Lalocura

DBL Los Siete Misterios

DBL Piedre Almas, Joven

DBL Vago Espadin

$34.00

DBL Banhez

$18.00

Cocktails

Femme Fatale

$16.00

Liquid Assets

$15.00

Dark Arts

$15.00

Speed of Light

$15.00

Petal Pusher

$15.00

King St Cobbler

$15.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Eastern Winds

$15.00

Quinte Cafe

$14.00

Beer

Westbrook Helles

$7.00

Munkle Brune

$7.00

Revelry IPA

$7.00

Original Sin Pear Cider

$7.00

Narragansett Lager

$5.00

Red BTG

GLS Matteo Correggia Anthos

$13.00

GLS Domaine Charnay

$12.00

GLS Hopler 'Pannonica'

$11.00

GLS Azul y Garanza (Navarrara)

$12.00

White BTG

GLS Gaintza

$18.00

GLS Jo Landron Domaine de la Louvetrie

$12.00

GLS Prost, Dry

$9.00

GLS Diwald

$15.00

GLS Kellerei Cantina Kurtatsch

$14.00

GLS Casal Bordino

$13.00

GLS Cottanera 'Barbazzale'

$13.00

GLS Maison Les Alexandrins

$13.00

Sparkling / Rose BTG

GLS Ameztoi, Rubentis

$15.00

GLS Ca Furlan

$9.00

GLS Can Xa

$11.00

GLS Cave de Bissy- Cremant de burgundy

$14.00

GLS Canard- Duchene Brut

$24.00

COMP Bubble

Red Bottles

BTL Matteo Correggia Anthos

$52.00

BTL KC Labs' by Kivelstadt Cellars

$58.00

BTL Domaine Charnay

$48.00

BTL Francesco Boschis

$53.00

BTL Hopler 'Pannonica'

$44.00

BTL Roco 'The Stalker'

$85.00

BTL Azul y Garanza (Navarrara)

$48.00

BTL Valle Dell'Acate

$51.00

White Bottles

BTL Gaintza

$72.00Out of stock

BTL Jo Landron Domaine de la Louvetrie

$48.00

BTL Prost, Dry

$36.00

BTL Selbach-Oster- Graacher Domprobst Auslese

$80.00

BTL Diwald

$60.00

BTL Railsback Freres

$62.00

BTL Kellerei Cantina Kurtatsch

$52.00

BTL Huia Vineyards

$52.00

BTL Domaine Sigalas, Athiri

$58.00

BTL Torres 'Celeste'

$54.00

BTL Vietti, Roero Arneis

$59.00

BTL Albert Mann

$58.00

BTL Pieropan 'Calvarino'

$75.00

BTL Casal Bordino

$42.00

BTL Claude Riffault 'Les Denisottes'

$104.00

BTL Cottanera 'Barbazzale'

$42.00

BTL Maison Les Alexandrins

$42.00

BTL Les Hauts de Milly

$75.00

Rose/Sparkling Bottles

BTL Chevalier du Grand Robert, Dry Rose

$75.00

BTL Attems, PG Rose

$59.00

BTL Ameztoi, Rubentis

$60.00

BTL Ca Furlan

$36.00

BTL Von Winning Sekt

$68.00

BTL Can Xa

$44.00

BTL Ca' del Bosco, Extra Brut Cuvee Prestige 43a Edizione

$117.00

BTL Cave de Bissy- Cremant de burgundy

$52.00

BTL Gaston Chiquet

$196.00

BTL Henri Mandois

$200.00

BTL Vilmart & Cie 'Grand Cellier'

$235.00

BTL Palmer & Co.

$98.00

BTL Canard- Duchene Brut

$92.00

BTL Tattinger ‘Les Folies de la Marquetterie’

$289.00

BTL Chartogne Taillet ‘Sainte Anne’

$161.00

BTL Marc Hebrart

$613.00

BTL Billecart-Salmon ‘Cuvee Louis’

$521.00

BTL Villa Sandi, Il resco Millesimato

$48.00

BTL Iron Horse, Wedding Cuvee Rose

$131.00

BTL Scribe, Rose of PN Pet Nat

$82.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Quinte is an elevated Oyster Bar located in The Pinch Hotel just off of King St. in downtown Charleston. Helmed by Head Chef, Nico Quintero, The Quinte offering is a selection of local seafood and fresh a la minute delights. The restaurant is an intimate 30 seats with a long beautiful marble bar overlooking the raw bar selections. Dark wood, bespoke leather banquettes, cold cocktails, and a professional staff eagerly await the opportunity to offer a new perspective on the Charleston Raw Bar scene.

Location

332 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rusty Bull @ Chucktown Brewing - 337 King St.
orange starNo Reviews
337 King St. Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
CO
orange starNo Reviews
340 King St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
60 Bull Cafe
orange star4.7 • 437
60 Bull St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Place
orange starNo Reviews
215 E Bay St,Ste 100 Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Millers All Day
orange star4.5 • 1,702
120 King St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (74 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston