Restaurant info

The Quinte is an elevated Oyster Bar located in The Pinch Hotel just off of King St. in downtown Charleston. Helmed by Head Chef, Nico Quintero, The Quinte offering is a selection of local seafood and fresh a la minute delights. The restaurant is an intimate 30 seats with a long beautiful marble bar overlooking the raw bar selections. Dark wood, bespoke leather banquettes, cold cocktails, and a professional staff eagerly await the opportunity to offer a new perspective on the Charleston Raw Bar scene.