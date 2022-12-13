A map showing the location of The R&B Cocktail Lounge 3151 College DrView gallery

The R&B Cocktail Lounge 3151 College Dr

3151 College Dr

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Food

Cheese Burger w/ Fries

$10.00

6 Wings

$10.50

10 Wings

$17.00

Wing Platter

$13.00

Spinach Dip

$8.00

Cheese & Cracker Plate

$7.00

French Fries

$3.00

Shrimp & Corn Soup

$10.99

Drinks

Margarita

$6.00

Crown Special

$5.00

Long Island

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

3151 College Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

