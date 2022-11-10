Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey

No reviews yet

5065 State Highway N

Cottleville, MO 63304

Popular Items

Add Chicken breast

Starters (dinner)

Amarena Cherries (3) Bourbon

$2.75

Amarena Cherries (4) Regular

$2.75

Companion Pretzels (2)

$12.00

Beer Cheese or Grain Mustard (two)

Crab Stuffed Pretzels

$16.00

Old Bay Seasoning + Chopped Herbs

Lobster Roll

$35.00Out of stock

Pork Meatballs

$15.00

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Smoked Chicken Wings

$15.00

For the Table (Dinner)

House Made Pickles

$4.00

Day Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Butcher Board

$36.00

Soups, Salads, Veggies

Arugula&Pear Salad

$15.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Brussels Sprout Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Caeser Salad (Side)

$4.25Out of stock

Chef's Seasonal Soup

$5.00

Pumpkin Soup Crème Fraiche + Crispy Sage + Pecan Crumble + Matt’s Apple Butter

RH Salad (Side)

$4.25

Entrees

Beef Tenderloin

$39.00

Beef Wellington for 1

$48.00Out of stock

Big Rack Burger

$15.50

Bacon + American Cheese + Rack Sauce + LTOP Salad + Brioche Bun + Hand Cut Fries

Carbonara

$24.00

Chef's Market Fish selection

$30.00Out of stock

Future orders will not be honored due to market price fluctuation.

Coq Au Vin

$26.00

Crab Cakes

$36.00

Roasted Curry Cauliflower + Golden Raisins + Crème Fraiche + Cilantro Coulis

Duck Wellington

$39.00

Pearl Barley Risotto

$22.00

Prime Rib 28oz

$80.00Out of stock

Prime Rib Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Prime Ribe 12oz

$42.00Out of stock

Shrimp Mac

$27.00

Smoked Pork Chop

$25.00

Steak & Fries

$24.00

Chef Clayton’s Steak Sauce + Tompkins Fries House-made Ketchup

Tomahawk for 2

$110.00

Extra ($) Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$1.25

Caeser Dressing

$0.75Out of stock

Creamy Herb

$0.75

Grain Mustard

$0.75

Bacon Maple Vinaigrette

$0.75

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.75

Remoulade

$0.75

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$0.75

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.75

Extra ($) Sides

Add Chicken breast

$8.00

Add Crab Cake

$11.50

Add Shrimp

$10.00

Add Steak

$8.00

Extra Charcuterie bread

$1.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Side Fries

$4.25

Side Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$5.50

Side RH Salad

$5.00

Side Seasonal Vegetable

$4.50

Desserts

Add scoop of ice cream

$3.00

Bourbon Brownie

$11.50

Chopped Bacon + Bourbon Whipped Cream + Homemade Caramel Sauce + Salted Caramel Ice Cream

Seasonal Dessert

$9.00Out of stock

Barrel Pick Bottles + Overstock

3rd Wheel Loaded Barrel Boss (500ml)

$15.00
Elijah Craig Rye

$40.00
Ezra Cask (RH pick)

$46.00

High West Aquavit MO Limited Release

$65.00

High West Campfire

$70.00

High West High Country Single Malt

$75.00

Old Ezra 7yr

$70.00Out of stock

Penelope Toasted Series 114.4 proof

$65.00
Rebel Cask (RH pick) barrel 600

$46.00
Rebel Cask (RH pick) barrel 770

$46.00

Remus RH Single Barrel

$43.00Out of stock
Yellowstone RH 115 proof

$44.00
Old Elk Wheated 114.6 proof pick

$78.00

Cocktails

8oz Bourbon Manhattan

$14.00

2.5 of our signature barrel aged Bourbon Manhattans. **must purchase with food**

16oz Bourbon Manhattan

$28.00

5 of our signature barrel aged Manhattans. **must purchase with food **

8oz Rye Manhattan

$14.00

2.5 of our signature barrel aged Manhattans **must purchase with food **

16oz Rye Manhattan

$28.00

5 of our signature barrel aged Manhattans **must purchase with food**

8oz Solera Manhattan

$22.00

4 of our signature barrel aged Manhattans. **must purchase with food**

16oz Solera Manhattan

$44.00

8 of our signature barrel aged Manhattans. **must purchase with food**

8oz Peach Manhattan

$21.00

4 of our signature barrel aged Manhattans. **must purchase with food**

16oz Peach Manhattan

$42.00

8 of our signature barrel aged Manhattans. **must purchase with food**

8oz Ginger Manhattan

$21.00

4 of our signature barrel aged Manhattans. **must purchase with food**

16oz Ginger Manhattan

$42.00

8 of our signature barrel aged Manhattans. **must purchase with food**

8oz Chocolate Manhattan

$22.00

4 of our signature barrel aged Manhattans. **must purchase with food**

16oz Chocolate Manhattan

$44.00

8 of our signature barrel aged Manhattans. **must purchase with food**

St. Jude Donation

$1 St. Jude Donation

$1.00

$2 St. Jude Donation

$2.00

$3 St. Jude Donation

$3.00

$5 St. Jude Donation

$5.00

Sides

Garlic Green Beans

$13.00

Roasted Baby Yukon Potatoes

$10.00

Smoked Ham Mac'n'Cheese

$14.00

Cranberry Sauce

$6.00

Dinner Rolls & Butter

$8.00

Main Course Meats

Roasted Turkey Breast & Gravy

$8.00

Pork Loin with Whole Grain Mustard Sauce

$5.00

Smoked Ham with Maple Whiskey Glaze

$9.00

Pies

Apple

$9.00

Pumpkin

$9.00

Wine, Bourbon & Manhattans

Louis Jadot - Wine; Un-Oaked Chardonnay

$15.00

Sean Minor - Wine; Oaked Chardonnay

$16.00

District 7 - Wine; Pinot Noir

$15.00

One Hope - Wine; Cab Sauv

$16.00

Tattoo Girl - Wine; Red Blend

$17.00

Ezra Brooks Single Barrel by Rack House; 120 proof bourbon

$46.00

Rebel Single Barrel (700) by Rack House; 120 proof bourbon

$46.00

8oz Bourbon Manhattan

$14.00

2.5 of our signature barrel aged Bourbon Manhattans. **must purchase with food**

8oz Rye Manhattan

$14.00

2.5 of our signature barrel aged Manhattans **must purchase with food **

16oz Bourbon Manhattan

$28.00

5 of our signature barrel aged Manhattans. **must purchase with food **

16oz Rye Manhattan

$28.00

5 of our signature barrel aged Manhattans **must purchase with food**

Glasses

Rack House Logo Wine Glass

$4.00

Rack House Logo Rocks Glass

$4.00

Rack House Logo Glencairn

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Reservations are recommended on weekends: 636.244.0574

Website

Location

5065 State Highway N, Cottleville, MO 63304

Directions

Gallery
The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey image
The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey image
The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey image

Map
