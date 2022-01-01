The Railpenny Tavern imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Railpenny Tavern

444 Reviews

$$

8 Exeter Rd

Epping, NH 03042

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich (to)
The All American Burger (to)
1\2 Caesar Salad

For One And For All + Salads + Soup ( Take Out)

Dry spice rub, soy dipping sauce

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$14.00

Parmesan crisps, pickled red onion, Green Goddess dressing (gf/v/*vn)

1\2 Caesar Salad

$6.00

Garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing (*GF/V/*VN) (add anchovies $1.50)

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing (*GF/V/*VN) (add anchovies $1.50)

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, deviled egg, avocado, bacon, cheddar, ranch (*GF/*V/* VN)

Corn Chowder

$8.00

Grilled corn, thyme, smoked paprika, celery, onion, heavy cream (GF/*V/* VN) add bacon +1.5

Crispy Sprouts

$11.00

Roasted garlic vinaigrette, parmesan

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Flavor changes daily.

1/2 Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

Mezze Platter

$15.00

Garlic hummus, house pickled veggies, carrot + celery sticks, Syrian bread

1\2 Mixed Green Salad

$5.00

Carrots, cucumber, shaved red onion, cherry tomato, lemon dill vinaigrette

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

Carrots, cucumber, shaved red onion, cherry tomato, lemon dill vinaigrette

OG Mussels

$16.00

Wine, butter, garlic, serrano chilis, Syrian bread

Roasted Beet Dip

$10.00

Crème fresh, tahini, chopped walnuts, dill, toasted French bread (*gf/v)

Stuffed Portobellos

$13.00

Panko, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, balsamic glaze (2 per order)

1/2 Sweet Potato Fry

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

1/2 Tavern Fries

$7.00

Bacon, cheddar, malt vinegar aioli

Tavern Fries

$12.00

Bacon, cheddar, malt vinegar aioli

Tuna Crudo

$17.00

Grilled pineapple vinaigrette, edamame pesto, marinated radish, crispy shallot

Venison Chili

$11.00

Ground venison + beef, kidney beans, corn, chili peppers, shallot (GF) add cheddar +.50

Wings-Buffalo

$14.00

Carrot + celery sticks, bleu cheese

Wings-Carolina BBQ

$14.00

Wings-Garlic Parmesan

$14.00

Between The Bread (Take-Out)

Cubano (to)

$17.00

Mojo pork, crispy prosciutto, smoked gouda, house pickles, spicy mustard

Farmer's Burger (to)

$16.00

Fried egg, bacon, American cheese, pesto, sriracha

Fried Chicken Sandwich (to)

$15.00

Napa cabbage slaw, pepper jelly, BBQ

Pulled Portabella Sandwich (to)

$15.00

Braised portabella mushrooms, chipotle BBQ sauce. feta cheese, cilantro, pickled red onion

Railpenny Burger (to)

$16.00

Pork belly, cheddar, pickled red onion, kale, garlic aioli

The All American Burger (to)

$14.00

American cheese, LTO, pickles, mayo

Fork And Knife (Take-Out)

Seared Halibut

$34.00

Beer battered haddock, hand cut fries, coleslaw, tartar (GF)

Marinated Steak Tips

$29.00

Bacon poached fingerling potatoes, blistered Shishito peppers, saffron aioli (GF)

Pan Roasted Statler Chicken Breast

$27.00

Goat cheese + cremini mushroom risotto, grilled asparagus, pan jus (GF)

Seared Salmon

$30.00

Roasted purple potatoes + cippolini onion, fresno chili + scallion relish (GF)

Bolognese

$27.00

Brown butter limoncello sauce, truffle oil, cremini mushrooms, scallion, basil (V)

Dad's Mac + Cheese

$18.00

Cavatappi pasta, house cheese sauce, bacon, scallion

1\2 Dad's Mac + Cheese

$10.00

Cavatappi pasta, house cheese sauce, bacon, scallion

Mom's Mac + Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta, house cheese sauce (V)

1\2 Mom's Mac + Cheese

$9.00

Cavatappi pasta, house cheese sauce (V)

Kids Menu (Take-Out)

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Hand cut fries or carrot + celery sticks (GF)

Kids Mac + Cheese

$8.00

Cavatappi pasta, house cheese sauce (V)

Kids Pasta & Butter

$5.00

Cavatappi pasta, butter (V)

Kids Pasta & Marinara

$5.00

Cavatappi pasta, house marinara (V)

Sweet Treats (Take-Out)

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Macintosh apples, cinnamon, oats, caramel, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

Chocolate Caramel Boudino

$10.00

Chocolate pudding, house caramel sauce, toasted coconut, whipped cream

Ginger Raisin Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream, toasted coconut, whipped cream

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Caramel, pepitas, whipped cream

Railpenny Sundae

$10.00

Fudge brownie, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream

Sorbet

$6.00

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 1:45 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Railpenny Tavern is the perfect spot for locals and travelers alike. The food is always scratch made and the taps are local + craft beer! Come join our community today!

8 Exeter Rd, Epping, NH 03042

The Railpenny Tavern image
The Railpenny Tavern image

