The Railroad Cafe

486 Reviews

$

117 Lowe Street

Fort Valley, GA 31030

Drink Choice

sweet

$2.69

unsweet

$2.69

coffee

$2.69

decaf

$2.69

half&half

$2.69

pepsi

$2.69

diet pepsi

$2.69

dr.pepper

$2.69

root beer

$2.69

Fruit Punch

$2.69

mountain dew

$2.69

strawberry lemonade twist

$2.69

lemonade

$2.69

mist twist

$2.69

orange juice

$2.69

apple juice

$2.69

peach tea

$2.69

bottle water

$2.00

orangeade twist

$2.69

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Blueberry Twist

$2.69Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$2.69

Monster

$3.00

Small Hot Beverage

$1.89Out of stock

Pastry

Brownie

$2.49Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$1.89

Banana Nut Muffin

$1.89

Cinnamon Muffin

$1.89

99 Cent Brownies

$0.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$2.49Out of stock

Marked Down Cinnamon

$0.99Out of stock

Apple Fritter

$1.89Out of stock

99¢ Cinnimon Rolls

$0.99Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$1.89Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$1.89

Pie

Buttermilk Pecan Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Key Lime

$3.99

Strawberry Pie

$1.99Out of stock

Pumpkin pie Cheesecake :D

$3.49

Old Fashioned

$2.99

Bluberry Pie

$1.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$2.49Out of stock

Tira Misu

$2.49Out of stock

Whole Key Lime

$28.00Out of stock

Caramel Cake

$1.99Out of stock

Grace House

Buckets

$3.00Out of stock

Donations

$1.00+

Grace House in Fort Valley

Breast Cancer

Pink Bracelet

$1.00Out of stock

Whole Desserts

Whole Pecan Pie

$36.00

Pan of Brownies

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

American Style Cafe nestled in an old 1900's Passenger Train Depot in the Heart of Fort Valley, GA.

Website

Location

117 Lowe Street, Fort Valley, GA 31030

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
The Railroad Cafe image
The Railroad Cafe image

