We’d like to take you back to 1907, when the dream of connection and commerce across the west was realized in the form of a beautiful railway station built in the burgeoning town of Clovis, New Mexico. In honor of the railway restaurant mogul Fred Harvey, who pioneered a dining experience based upon excellent service and fresh, delicious meals, this station turned restaurant is a place where locals and visitors can come together to enjoy themselves over the highest quality food and drink while soaking in the history amidst the oldest building in Clovis—now with a fresh update! Inspired and informed by over a century of agriculture and ranching, we have created a comfortable and congenial atmosphere revolving around the expectation of friendship and exceptionalism true to this city’s spirit. The Rails promises the ambience of tradition mixed with a taste of modernity.

