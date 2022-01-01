The Rails
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We’d like to take you back to 1907, when the dream of connection and commerce across the west was realized in the form of a beautiful railway station built in the burgeoning town of Clovis, New Mexico. In honor of the railway restaurant mogul Fred Harvey, who pioneered a dining experience based upon excellent service and fresh, delicious meals, this station turned restaurant is a place where locals and visitors can come together to enjoy themselves over the highest quality food and drink while soaking in the history amidst the oldest building in Clovis—now with a fresh update! Inspired and informed by over a century of agriculture and ranching, we have created a comfortable and congenial atmosphere revolving around the expectation of friendship and exceptionalism true to this city’s spirit. The Rails promises the ambience of tradition mixed with a taste of modernity.
221 W. 1st St., Clovis, NM 88101