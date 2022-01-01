Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Rails

review star

No reviews yet

221 W. 1st St.

Clovis, NM 88101

Order Again

Sodas

Ice Tea

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Stubborn Rootbeer

$2.95

Orange Crush

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.50

Vanilla Dr Pepper

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Drip Coffee

Mexican Coffee

$1.99

Texas Pecan Coffee

$1.99

Specialty Coffee

Single expresso

$2.99

Americano

$1.99

Mocha

$1.99

Hot chocolate

$2.50

Cappuccino

$2.50

Latte

$2.50

Hot Tea

Peppermint tea

$1.99

Green tea

$1.99

Camomile tea

$1.99

English breakfast

$1.99

Earl Grey

$1.99

Wine Sparkling GL

Lamarca Procescco GL

$10.00

Wine White GL

Edna Valley Chardonnay

$10.00

Estancia Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Wine Red GL

Bogle Merlot

$10.00

Cooper Thief Pinot Noir

$14.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Pessimist Red Blend

$12.50

Wine Red BTL

3 Finger Jack Cab Sauv BTL

$50.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir BTL

$90.00

Bogle Merlot BTL

$40.00

Cooper thief Pinot Noir BTL

$75.00

Daou Cab Sauv BTL

$75.00

Freakshow Cab Sauv BTL

$50.00

Juggernaut Cab Sauv BTL

$60.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$62.00

Pessimist Red Blend BTL

$63.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Sliverroak Cabernet Sauvignon

$125.00

Wine White BTL

Edna Valley Chardonny

$50.00

Estancia Pinot Grigio BTL

$37.00

La Crema Sauv Blanc BTL

$63.00

Wine Sparkling BTL

Gruet Blanc de Noir BTL

$60.00

Lamarca Prosecco Rose BTL

$45.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$7.95

Fords

$6.95

Bombay Sapphire

$5.95

Rum

Bacaradi Spiced Rum

$5.95

Bacardi Limon

$5.95

Bacardi Mango

$5.95

Bacardi Superior

$5.95

Capt. Morgan

$5.95

Malibu Coconut Rum

$5.95

Bacardi Spiced

$5.95

Vodka

Absolut

$6.95

Absolut Citron

$6.95

Absolut Vanilla

$6.95

Chopin

$7.95

Grey Goose

$7.95

Grey Goose Orange

$8.95

Skyy

$5.95

Stolichnnya

$6.95

Tito's

$6.95

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.95

Monopolowa

$6.95

Whiskey/Bourbon

Buffalo Trace

$5.95

Bulletin Bourbon

$7.95

Bulletin Rye

$6.95

Chivas Regal

$7.95

Crown Royal

$6.95

Dewars White

$5.95

Gentleman Jack

$7.95

Highwest Double Rye

$7.95

Jack Daniels Blk

$7.95

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$6.95

Jim Beam

$5.95

Johnnie Walker Blk

$8.95

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.95

Makers Mark Bourbon

$6.95

Seagrams 7

$5.95

Templeton Rye

$8.95

TX Blend

$5.95

Wild Turkey

$5.95

Woodford Rsrv Bourbon

$8.95

Woodford Rsrv Rye

$8.95

Fireballs

$6.95

Cutty Sark

$5.95

J&B Scotch

$6.95

Mitchers Bourbon

$8.95

Breckenridge Bourbon

$7.95

Ejija Craig Straight Rye

$6.95

Ejija Craig Bourbon

$6.95

Little Book

$25.00

Jefferson Double Rye

$15.00

Jefferson Bourbon

$12.00

Garrison Bros Bourbon

$14.00

Angels Envy BBN

$8.95

Angels Envy RYE

$15.00

Balones Baby Blue

$6.95

Bacones Texas

$9.95

Brookers Noe Bourbon

$15.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$6.95

Buchanan SPC RSV

$14.00

Bushmill Irish

$6.95

Old Forester

$5.95

Old Forester straight Bourbon

$9.95

Pedelton 1910 Rye

$7.95

Pedelton Canadian

$5.95

Redbreast Irish

$10.95

Rittenhouse Rye

$6.95

Sagamore Signature

$7.95

Widow Jane 10yrs Bourbon

$12.95

Whistlepig Farm Stock Rye

$10.95

Tequila

1800 Reposado

$6.95

1800 Silver

$6.95

Cazadores Anejo

$8.95

El Jimador

$5.95

Herradura Silver

$8.95

Hornitos Sliver

$6.95

Mezcal Creyente

$6.95

Patron Anejo

$10.95

Patron Reposado

$8.95

Patron Silver

$8.95

Herradura Anejo

$10.95

Herradura Legend Anejo

$23.00

El Jimador Anejo

$7.95

Avion Ex Anejo Reserve

$20.00

Casa Noble Ex Anejo La Antigue

$12.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$8.95

Casa Boble Blanco

$7.95

Casa Noble Resposada

$7.95

Casa Amigos Anejo

$12.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$9.95

Casa Amigos Resposada

$10.95

Cazadores Anejo

$8.95

Cenote Anejo

$12.00

Codigo 1530 Anejo

$22.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.95

Don Julio Resposado

$10.95

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Leguas Anejo

$9.95

Maestro Doble Anejo

$9.95

Maestro Doble Sliver

$8.95

Maestro Doble 50 Crist Anejo

$25.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$10.95

El Tesoro Ex Anejo

$22.00

Grand Centenario Anejo

$7.95

Hornitos Plata

$7.95

Teremana Anejo

$7.95

Single Malt

Aberfeldy 12 yrs

$7.95

Ardbeg 10 yrs

$10.95

Ardbeg Wee Beastie

$9.95

Auchentoshan

$15.00

Balvenie 12 yrs doublewood

$12.00

Bruichladdich Islay Barley

$10.95

Glendronach 12yrs

$10.95

Glenfiddich

$7.95

Glenlivet 12 yrs

$8.95

Glenlivet Nadura

$15.00

Glenmorangie

$8.95

Highland Park 12 yrs

$7.95

Laphroaig 10 yrs

$10.95

Macallan 12 yrs

$9.95

Tamdhu

$20.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$9.95

High West Straight Bourbon

$7.95

High West Rendezvous Rye

$9.95

Cognac/Brandy

Fundador

$6.95

Courvoiser

$7.95

Hennessy VS

$8.95

Remy Martin VSOP

$8.95

Liquor

Amaretto Disaronno

$6.95

Aperol

$6.95

Baileys

$6.95

Blue Curacao

$4.95

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.95

Campari

$5.95

Chambord

$6.95

Frangelico

$5.95

Grand Marnier

$6.95

Jagermeister

$6.95

Kahlua

$6.95

Licor 43

$5.95

Orchata

$5.95

Peach Schnapps

$4.95

Sour Apple Pucker

$4.95

Southern Comfort

$5.95

Sweet Vermouth

$4.95

Triple Sec

$4.95

Absinthe Lucid Superieure

$12.95

Dr MCG Mentholmint

$5.95

Godaiva Choclate Liqueur

$8.95

Midori Melon Liq

$6.95

Martini & Rossi Dry Vermouth

$4.95

Merchandise

Rails hats

$20.00

Rails Shirts

$24.00

White Golf Hats

$32.00

Mash hats

$28.00

Sticker The Rails

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’d like to take you back to 1907, when the dream of connection and commerce across the west was realized in the form of a beautiful railway station built in the burgeoning town of Clovis, New Mexico. In honor of the railway restaurant mogul Fred Harvey, who pioneered a dining experience based upon excellent service and fresh, delicious meals, this station turned restaurant is a place where locals and visitors can come together to enjoy themselves over the highest quality food and drink while soaking in the history amidst the oldest building in Clovis—now with a fresh update! Inspired and informed by over a century of agriculture and ranching, we have created a comfortable and congenial atmosphere revolving around the expectation of friendship and exceptionalism true to this city’s spirit. The Rails promises the ambience of tradition mixed with a taste of modernity.

Website

Location

221 W. 1st St., Clovis, NM 88101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

