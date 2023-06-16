Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Rainbow Rolls 333 MAIN STREET, UNIT 3

No reviews yet

333 MAIN STREET, UNIT 3

Center Moriches, NY 11934

Signature Flavors

Birthday Cake

Birthday cake bites & rainbow sprinkles

Blueberry Blast

Blueberries

Chocolate Wasted

Brownies & chocolate drizzle

Cookie Monster

Oreos & chocolate chip cookie

Cookies & Cream

Oreos

Dulce Amor

Dulce de leche

Emmy's Coffee

Cold brew

Funky Monkey

Banana & Nutella

Green Tea Matcha

$0.50

Peppermint

Lucky Charms (MARCH ONLY)

Out of stock

Vanilla Base mixed with Lucky Charms Cereal, condensed milk drizzle

Mint O Fresh

Mint Oreos

PB Blast

Peanut butter cups & peanut butter drizzle

Plain Chocolate

Plain Vanilla

Rainbow Connection

Fruity pebbles

Rainbow Cookie

Rainbow cookie

Raspberry

Out of stock
Strawberry Fields

Strawberries & strawberry drizzle

Sweet & Salty

The Mellow

Graham crackers, chocolate chips & marshmallow drizzle

The Unicorn

Cotton candy crunch

Shakes

Birthday Cake Shake

Birthday cake bites and rainbow sprinkles

Blueberry Blast Shake

Chocolate Crunchies Shake

Chocolate ice cream with chocolate crunchies

Cookie Dough Shake

Cookie Monster Shake

Oreos and chocolate chip cookies

Cookies & Cream Shake

Oreos

Dulce Amor Shake

Dulce de leche

Emmy's Coffee Shake

Cold brew

Funky Monkey Shake

Banana and Nutella

Mint O Fresh Shake

Mint Oreos

Rainbow Connection Shake

Fruity pebbles

Reese's PB Shake

Peanut butter

Strawberry Fields Shake

Strawberries and strawberry drizzle

Sweet & Salty Shake

Caramel and pretzels

The Mellow Shake

Graham crackers, chocolate chips & marshmallow drizzle mixed together.

The Unicorn Shake

Cotton candy crunch

Vanilla ONLY Shake

Chocolate ONLY Shake

Green Tea Matcha Shake

Create Your Own

Please only choose 3 toppings you want MIXED INSIDE. Any other toppings you will be able to choose once your ice cream is made.
Create Your Own

Please choose up to 4 toppings you want MIXED INSIDE. Any other toppings you will be able to choose once your ice cream is made.

Drinks

Brisk Ice Tea Can

$2.00
Coffee

$2.50
Coke Can

$2.00
Diet Coke Can

$2.00
Hot Chocolate

$2.50
Poland Spring Water

$2.00
XS Energy Drink

$4.00

Ginger Ale- regular/diet

$2.00

Cookies & Macaroons

Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Macaroons (6 Pack)

$6.50Out of stock

Ice cream to go

Ice cream Pint

$6.99
Vegan ice cream Pint

$6.99
Ice cream Cookie Sandwich

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream in between half chocolate dipped chocolate chip cookies.

6 pack ice cream saucers

$11.00
Ice cream cake

$42.00

Please check freezer for what is in stock before purchasing one of our ice cream cakes

DOGGY ICE CREAM

Peanut butter flavored dog ice cream
Pluto's Doggy Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Dog safe peanut butter ice cream with a dog treat on top.

Misc.

Candle's Rainbow

$2.00
Candles 24pc

$2.00
Happy birthday candles set

$3.00
Side taco

$1.00
Side topping

$0.75
Medium Toppings

$3.00

Small Cotton Candy

$2.00Out of stock
Large Cotton Candy

$4.00Out of stock
Ice Cream Cake

Out of stock

Different kinds available. Please check freezer for stock before purchasing. All cakes have vanilla, chocolate crunchies & chocolate ice cream on the inside

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Hand Rolled Ice Cream Ice Cream Tacos, Shakes, Vegan Options & much more!

333 MAIN STREET, UNIT 3, Center Moriches, NY 11934

