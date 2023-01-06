The Rake at Admiral Maltings

"Practice In Patience" Biere De coupage, 750ML

$35.00

6.8% Yeast Of Eden, Salinas CA. Back in October of 2016 Yeast Of Eden had the pleasure of hosting Chris & April of Brewery Novalis to brew our first turbid mashed, 100% spontaneously fermented beer. After 3.5 years of aging in oak puncheons, they blended this mature beer with a young, heavily hopped saison to build a uniquely complex and refreshing beer in the modern interpretation of Bière de Coupage. After over a year of bottle conditioning and maturation the resulting beer blooms from the glass with notes of floral springtime blossoms, underripe apricot, earthy honey, and dusty pastoral funk woven together with a soft, creamy acidity. From us to you, we present a Practice in Patience.