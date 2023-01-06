- Home
The Rake at Admiral Maltings
No reviews yet
651A W. Tower Ave
Alameda, CA 94501
Canned Beer
"Admiral Crane" Wet Hop IPA, 16oz Can
7.4%ABV Old Caz, Rohnert Park, CA Offical Admiral Maltings Collab. Brewed with hops and pilsner malt both grown at Crane Ranch.
"Admiral Malt Liquor" Imperial Lager, 16oz Can
9%ABV Barrel Brothers Brewing Co, Windsor CA. Using our finest Atlas Pils (our traiditional 6-Row barley) Barrel Brothers Brewed a premium malt liquor worthy of our name. The lightest 9% ABV beer you've ever tasted!
"Admiral Shaun" English Pale Ale, 16oz Can
4.8% Laughing Monk Brewing, San Francisco CA. brewed as an homage to those classic pale ales brewed across the pond but with one twist - They've added fresh, premium malt from "their local heros", Admiral Maltings! Slightly bitter and hoppy, this pale ale pairs with an easy cracker-like malt profile that makes this beer the perfect buddy ale. Drink this one with a friend, put on your favorite record, and level up in that video game.
"AFU IPA" Unfiltered IPA, 16oz Can
6% ABV. Trinity County Brewing. Solid effort featuring YCH "Veteran's Blend".
"Around Trumbridge Wells" English Pale Ale, 16oz Can
5.4%ABV Pacifica Brewing, Pacifica CA, An ode to East Kent England, where some of the most beautifully complex hops in the world are grown. Rich honey toasted flavors are balanced by an orangey and peachy hop character. A soft earthy finish accentuates the grains perfectly.
"Baltic Porter" Strong Porter, 16oz Can
8.6% ABV. East Brother Beer Co, Richmond CA. Made with a German Lager yeast and boasts flavors of dark fruits, like plums and cherries, chocolate, and molasses.
"Billowing" Hefeweizen, 16oz Can
5.3%ABV Pacifica Brewing, Pacifica CA. Bavarian style wheat beer.
"Bukovany Pivo" Czech Pilsner, 16oz Can
5.1% Rohnert Park, Ca. Czech Style pilsner with Saaz, Tettnang, and Hallerstau hops.
"Burning Ram" Kolsch, 16oz Can
5% ABV, Canyon Club Brewing Co, Moraga, CA. From the excellent brewing mind of Christian Kazakoff, the kolsch that put Iron Springs on the map, but made with Admiral Malts. Remix!
"CA Hello w/ Mineola+Sea Salt" Sour, 16oz Can
4.9% ABV, Dunloe Brewing, Davis CA. Oak aged Berliner Weisse with local Minneola orange zest and juice plus just enough sea salt to make it all pop. Light, tart, fruity and funky.
"CA Hello" Sour w/ Strawberry + Meyer Lemon, 16oz Can
4.9% ABV, Dunloe Brewing, Davis CA. "CA Hello" Berliner Oakaged w/ Strawberry and Meyer Lemon 16oz Can
"Chismosa" Amber Lager, 16oz can
5.8% ABV Old Caz, Rohnert Park, CA. Chismosa is a malt focused, clean, and crushable Mexican Amber Lager, and it’s name comes from the Spanish word Chisme, or, to gossip.
"Cruisin' " Pale Ale, 16oz Can
5.8% ABV Pizza Port CA, Carlsbad CA. Hops: Mosaic, Simcoe, Cascade, Idaho 7, Strata
"Dad Pants" Pilsner, 16oz Can
5.4% ABV, Barrel Brothers Brewing Company, Windsor, CA
"Daily Brot" Dunkel Lager, 16 oz Can
5.2% ABV, Pond Farm Brewing (San Rafael, CA). Your daily dose of roasty grains.
"DDH Pillow" Hazy DIPA, 16oz Can
8.0%ABV Highland Park Brewing, Los Angeleas CA. Double dry hopped Hazy Double IPA w/Citra, Mosaic, & Citra Cryo,
"Dreamseed" Hoppy Beer, 16oz Can
5.0% ABV Break Even Beer Makers, Amador City CA. Hoppy beer with Mosaic, Strata, and Cascade
"Eastside Pilsner" Light Pilsner, 16oz Can
5.8% ABV Angel City Brewing, Los Angeles CA. This brilliantly bright & tan-hued brew is custom made for that Eastside summer heat with fruity hop notes, a medium body & a finish as dry as the LA River.
"EB English Pub", 16oz Can
7.5% ABV, East Brother Beer (Richmond, CA). Robust, caramel-y, rich, like Ray Winstone poolside at hot Spanish Villa.
"EB Russian Imperial Stout" 16 oz can
10.5%ABV, East Brother Brewing Co, Richmond, CA. Huzzah! Favorite drink of Peter The Great can be in your mouth!
"EB TRIPEL" Belgian Style Strong Golden
8.6%ABV, East Brother Beer Co, Richmond, CA. Strong Golden Ale, make sure you stand up and walk around after finishing each can, it sneaks up on ya.
"El Mero Mero", 16oz Can
Modern day, Californian take on the beloved Mexican light lager. Using Admiral Pilsner malt, flaked corn, low hop bitterness, and a big lime aroma from selective dry hopping.
"Fall Into Summer" Saison, 16oz can
7.0% ABV Laughing Monk, San Francisco, CA
"Footy ESB" English Brown, 16oz
5.4% ABV, Temescal Brewing (Oakland CA) Collab with Almanac Brewing (our neighbor!), Footy is an ESB, a downright delicious 5.4% English ale that is ideal for knocking back while watching the World Cup. Gallagher’s Best drives down the field with a smooth, nutty maltiness and a dash of honey. Apple-like esters and an herbal, marmalady hop profile are in there, too, for the assist.
"Harmonica" West Coast IPA, 16oz Can
7.3%ABV Pacifica/ Harmonic Collab. Pacifica/ San Francisco CA. West Coast IPA brewed with English yeast.
"Hayfork Hefe", hefeweizen, 16oz Can
5.3% ABV, Trinity County Brewing. Yolo!
"Headway" WC IPA, 16 oz Can
7.8%ABV Moonraker Collab with Block 15, Auburn CA. Moonraker are stoked to introduce you to Headway, a beer crafted with there friends Block 15 Brewing out of Corvallis, Oregon. They kept it West Coast and believe this is an exceptional representation of a PNW Double IPA. They're very proud of this one and honored to have such a great brewery execute this with them They hand selected Strata & Nectaron, layered on top of some sticky Apollo and Lotus hop resin. Overripe apricots all day! Peachy orange marmalade. California herb with your buddies in the tropics.
"Hefe Good Time" Hefeweizen, 19.2oz
4.7% Discretion Brewing, Santa Cruz CA, Bavarian style hefewizen with notes of banana and clove.
"KITFOX" Small Hoppy Wheat, 16oz Can
3.8%ABV Break Even Beer Makers, Amador City CA
"Kuit Tower" Historic Oat Lager, 16oz Can
6.9% ABV Pacifica Brewing, Pacifica CA. A near extinct medival oat lager. 50% Clipper Oats, 25% Yolo Gold Wheat, 25% Admiral Pils. Official Admiral Maltings collab
"Lost Sole" Helles, 16oz Can
5.4% ABV Federation Brewing, Oakland CA A crisp, malt-forward lager with notes of honey and hay, designed to be the perfect companion for a day on the trail
"Marie Saisonette" Dry Hopped Petite Saison, 16oz Can
4.9% ABV Pond Farm Brewing, San Rafael CA. Belgian-style with bright flavors of Juicy Fruit gum and white peppercorn. Dry-hopped with Enigma and El Dorado.
"Middle Of Somewhere" Apricot Sour, 16oz
4.5% ABV Dunloe Brewing, Davis CA. Oak aged Berliner Weisse with local apricots and a bit of a Citra dry hop. Light, tart, fruity and funky.
"Mighty Gale Ale" Scottish Ale, 16oz Can
6.0%ABV Sudwerk Brewing Co. Davis CA. The Champion of the Iron Brew Competition in which "Brave UC Davis Student teams battle for the mark of best beer."
"Nice Rye'D" Rye Pale Ale, 16oz Can
5.6% ABV Pacifica Brewing. Pacifica CA, Rye Pale Ale with Goldings and Lorien
"Oyster Stout", 16oz Can
4.8% Henhouse Brewing, Petaluma. Oyster Stout.
"Perfect Conditions" Hoppy Pils, 16oz Can
5.3%ABV, Pacifica Brewery. From on the best dry hoppers in the biz, Kim, comes this Italian Style Pils (dry hop on top of a traditional method). Crispier than a bag of chips.
"Pivot" Pale Ale, 16oz Can
5.6% ABV, Pond Farm Brewing, San Rafael. Light grist, bone dry, juicy experimental hops. A Favorite.
"Pond Farm Festbier" Marzen, 16oz Can
5.8% Pond Farm Brewing, San Rafael, CA Medium-bodied with with a sweet-doughy malt character rounded out with a smooth yet subtle hop bitterness for a crisp finish.
"Por Que No?" Mexican Style Amber Lager, 16oz Can
5.3% ABV, Barrel Brothers Brewing Co, Windsor, CA
"Prague Rock Pilsner", Czech Pilsner, 16oz Can
5.1% ABV, Harmonic Brewing, SF, CA
"PRE PRO" Pre Prohibition Lager, 16oz Can
5%ABV, East Brother Beer Co, Richmond, CA. Atlas Pils, touch of corn, California Grown Cluster Hops.
"Pronto" Session IPA, 16oz Can
4.5% ABV, PIzza Port Beer Co, Carlsbad CA, Ponto Session IPA pays homage to the southernmost beach and surf spot in Carlsbad. This lighter bodied, hoppy beer bursts with flavors of citrus and tropical fruit thanks to a blend of American and New Zealand hops. We hope that Ponto helps enhance your session in each and every occasion…Cheers!
"Raspberry Smile", Tart Ale, 16oz Can
4.7%ABV Discretion Brewing, Soquel, CA. "Raspberries and hibiscus bring happy pink flavors and fruity aromas to this tart and refreshing beer. It tastes like a smile."
"Ruby Skies" Red Ale, 16oz Can
4.8% ABV Pacifica Brewing, Pacifica CA Ruby hued amber ale showcases a perfect synergy of flavorful grains, hops, and Pacifica's house ale yeast. Brewed with Admiral Maltings, a full spectrum of English crystal malts, a tiny pinch of English roasted malt, and hopped up with UK grown Goldings and Oregon grown Liberty. Flavors of red berries, fresh honey, and a pinch of cacao all wrapped up in a smooth easy drinker.
"Saison de Beauvoir, Saison, 16oz Can
5.3%ABV Pond Farm Brewing Co, San Rafael, CA. Saison de Beauvoir is here and she's a beaut! Conceived of and brewed by the women on Pond Farm's team (plus Alyssa from the pink boots society north bay chapter) on International Women's Day, they dry-hopped this 5.3% saison with this year's Pink Boots hop blend featuring Idaho Gem, HBC 630, Talus, Triumph, Loral hops. Bubblegum, orange, black pepper, and herbal notes dance around a bright effervescent mouthfeel.
"Saison", Belgo Style Saison, 12oz Can
7.1% ABV, Standard Deviant Brewing, SF, CA. Fermentation driven dry belgian ale with hints of lemon and, black pepper, and coriander.
"Samuel P. Porter" Rustic Porter, 16oz Can
6.5%ABV Pond Farm Brewing, San Rafeal CA. A Robust Porter with rich chocolate and lightly nutty flavors like a Lindor truffle. Hints of roast and toasted pecans and a remarkably clean finish. CONTAINS LACTOCSE
"Second Summer" Rice Lager, 16oz Can
4.8% ABV Woods Beer & Wine Co. San Francisco CA. Lager brewed with Sabro and Meridian hops, rice, and pale malt. Just in time for San Francisco's second summer.
"Subconscious Mind" Murky IPA, 16oz Can
6.7% ABV Pure Project, San Diego, CA Hops: Nelson Sauvin & Strata Flavors of: DRIED MANGO. PEACH. BERRY.
"Tales From The Deep" Murky DIPA, 16oz
8.3%ABV Pure Project Brewing, San Diego CA. Hops: Mosaic, Citra, & Citra Cryo Flavors of: ORANGE JUICE. MANGO. PINEAPPLE.
"The Head of Joaquin Murieta" Hoppy Beer, 16oz Can
6.5%ABV Break Even Beer Makers, Amador City, CA Raise praise to the gorgons! Those poly-faced sisters that petrify our heroes, stalk our periperies, and emobdy a terror of things beyond the singular! And understand, too, that chimeras will always survive to be vilified in later epochs.
"Tremor California Citrus" Citrus Wheat, 12oz Can
5.0% Seismic Brewing Co. Sonoma CA. Vibrant, effervescent beer, made with whole organic California lemons, west coast hops, and 100% Admiral Malt!
"Tremor California" Light Lager, 12oz Can
4.3% ABV, Seismic Brewing (Santa Rosa, CA). Lots of flavor for a light lager. All our Pils and Chinook hops.
"Twang" Export Lager, 16oz Can
5.3%ABV Olfactory Brewing and Blending, San Francisco CA. California Export Helles Lager
"Yes And..." Hazy Pale Ale, 16oz Can
5.8% ABV. Pond Farm Brewing, San Rafael CA An improvisational pale ale that changes batch to batch. This version is made with idaho 7, zappa, and sabro hops.
"Zaftic" Fuzzy IPA, 16oz Can
6.3%ABV Olfactory Brewing and Blending, San Francisco CA. Dry Hopped with Nelson
N/A "Dad Pants" Non-alc German Lager, 16oz Can
0.5%ABV Barrel Brothers Brewing, Windsor CA. NA version of Dad Pants German Lager
N/A "Por Que No?" Non-alc Vienna Lager, 16oz Can
N/A IPA "Hometown Harvest"
< 0.5% ABV Athletic Brewing Company Stratford CT/San Diego CA. Non Alchoholic IPA Usinging Crosby hops from Oregon. Only 80 calories!
Bottled Beer
"Everything Gold May Stay" Golden Flanders Ale w/ Raspberries, 500ml Bottle
5.8% ABV Pure Project, San Diego CA. Brewed in collaboration with Fruition Brewing. Golden Flanders Style Ale aged with Raspberries in Oak Barrels
"Beila" Barrel Aged Saison w/ Malvasia Bianca Grapes, 375ml Bottle
7.6% ABV Fruition Brewing, Watsonville CA Brtewed in collaboration with Birchino Winery. Brewed with Malvasia Bianca grapes in the fall of 2019. This ale was aged in oak barrels with diverse mixed cultures until blending and bottling in the spring of 2021
"Chocolate Coffee Stout" Adjunct Stout, 355ml Bottle
4.7%ABV BRAMS Brewing, Monrovia, CA Steeped with organic South American cacao nibs and 100% Arabica whole decaf coffee beans, the rich darkness of our stout is undeniable. More like a dunkable cup of coffee, BRAMS Chocolate Coffee Stout doesn't cling at the finish. It's peppy and focused, rather than creamy. We have ours for brunch with some thick chocolate chip french toast. We’ve also been known to pair it with a generous slice of chocolate cake or big scoop of chocolate ice cream.
"Felix" Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, 375ML
9.1%ABV Northspur Brewing, Willits, CA.Felix stout is a mouthful of caramel, coffee and chocolate and raisons with just a little bit of vanilla. its dry enough, though, that you can, and probably will, have more than one mouthful. Just don't forget to share
"Harvest Melody" Saison w/ Riesling Grapes & Blenheim Apricots, 750ml Bottle
11.4%ABV Yeast Of Eden, Salinas, CA What began as a blend of foeder aged saisons was refemented upon Blenheim apricots from laid to rest for a year of maturation, then blended upon Riesling grapes from the Zabala Vineyard in Arroyo Seco. After an extended maceration on the skins for 4 months, the beer brims with notes of floral apricot, candied orange peel, and lime zest clasped with a crisp, dry minerality.
"Practice In Patience" Biere De coupage, 750ML
6.8% Yeast Of Eden, Salinas CA. Back in October of 2016 Yeast Of Eden had the pleasure of hosting Chris & April of Brewery Novalis to brew our first turbid mashed, 100% spontaneously fermented beer. After 3.5 years of aging in oak puncheons, they blended this mature beer with a young, heavily hopped saison to build a uniquely complex and refreshing beer in the modern interpretation of Bière de Coupage. After over a year of bottle conditioning and maturation the resulting beer blooms from the glass with notes of floral springtime blossoms, underripe apricot, earthy honey, and dusty pastoral funk woven together with a soft, creamy acidity. From us to you, we present a Practice in Patience.
"Premium French Pilsner" European Pilsner, 355ml Bottle
5%ABV BRAMS Brewing, Monrovia CA Coming into fruition on the ambling waters of the Canal du Midi. Brewed with a Strasbourg sensibility, this pilsner is very French. Clean and sunny, while paying homage to the tradition of biére de garde brewing, each bottle is 100% bottle conditioned for a minimum of 3 months.
"The Season" Barleywine
10% ABV, Harmonic Brewing, Dogpatch, SF, CA. Holiday Barleywine with plummy, figgy notes that goes well as a beer shot, after dinner sipper, or poured over your favorite ice cream. The 2021 Vintage Was aged in Rye Whiskey barrels originating from Spirt Works Distillary
"Time Affluence" Flanders Style Red Ale, 750ml Bottle
7.4% ABV Yeast Of Eden, Salinas CA. Inspired by the classic sour red ales of Flanders, we've built a blend of red beers matured in oak barrels over the course of 4 years. Following 19 months of bottle conditioning, notes of fresh raspberry, cherry compote, and baking spice intertwined with leather and oak bloom from this burgundy colored beer.
"Two Birds Stoned" 500ml Bottle
Dunloe Brewing Oak Aged Sour Ale on Stone Fruit
Gowan's "Gravenstein" 500ml Bottle
Gowan's Family Orchards Gravenstein Single Varietal Hard Cider
Gowan's "Macintosh" 500ml Bottle
Gowan's Family Orchards Macintosh Single Varietal Hard Apple Cider
Gowan's Rosé 500ml Bottle
Old Friend 500ml
6.4% ABV Altbrau. Santa Rosa CA. This beer is a blend of four neutral oak barrels that previously held red wine containing mixed culture saison (pils malt, pale malt, wheat, oats, Saaz hops) brewed on 11/18/2018 and one neutral oak barrel that previously held red wine containing a lambic style recipe (pils malt, wheat, wheat, aged hops) fermented 100% with brettanomyces brewed on 12/18/2018. These barrels aged for 2 years before being blended and bottled. It has been in bottle since December 2020 where it has naturally conditioned, clarified, and carbonated over several months.
Saison De Alameda 375ml
6.1% ABV Faction Brewing, Alameda CA. Wild Yeast Saison fermented with an indigenous yeast strain captured in Alameda, using a blend of Feldblume, Yolo Wheat, Capay Rye, and Clipper Oats and lightly hopped with NZ Moutere. Aged in stainless steel for 1 year.
Malt by the 55# Bag
Merchandise
Unisex AM Logo T
Show your love for Admiral with this handsome tee sporting our main logo Details: Heather Gray Unisex Sizing Classic Fit 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Printed on Next Level
Women's AM Logo T
Show your love for Admiral with this handsome tee sporting our main logo Details: Heather Gray Women's Cut 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Printed on Next Level
Unisex Rake Logo T
The Rake is one of a kind pub with views out onto our malting floors and this shirt is one of a kind, too! Details: Charcoal Color Unisex Sizing Classic fit 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Printed on Next Level
Women's Rake Logo T
The Rake is one of a kind pub with views out onto our malting floors and this shirt is one of a kind, too! Details: Charcoal Color Women's Cut 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Printed on Next Level
Unisex Navy Circle Logo T
Admiral circle logo on a midnight navy tee Details: Navy Color Unisex Sizing Classic fit 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Printed on Next Level
Woman's Navy Circle Logo T
Admiral circle logo on a midnight navy tee Details: Navy Color Women's Cut 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Printed on Next Level
Unisex Black No Malt
It's true! No malt, no beer...just like it says on the back of this awesome shirt (Admiral circle logo on the front) Details: Black Shirt 2-sided Unisex Sizing Classic fit 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Printed on Next Level
Women's Black No Malt
It's true! No malt, no beer...just like it says on the back of this awesome shirt (Admiral circle logo on the front) Details: Black Shirt 2-sided Women's Cut 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Printed on Next Level
Black Zip Hoodie
Heavyweight zipper hoodie with Admiral circle logo on front and "sourced, malted and packed by hand" on back Details: Black Hoodie Premium Heavyweight Fabric Generous Fit Fleece-lined Hood Heavy Guage Round Drawcord with Nickel Eyelets 1x1 Ribbing at Cuffs and Waistband 70% Cotton, 30% Polyester Made by Independent Trading Co
Blue AM Hat
Nylon, pinch front hat with woven Admiral patch and white rope detail Details: Navy Hat with White Rope Detail Classic Snapback One Size Fits Most Made by Captuer Headware
Black Diamond Hat
Low profile, soft cap with our diamond logo Details: 100% Cotton One Size Fits Most Adjustable Strap on Back
AM Logo Beanie
Solid knit, cuffed beanie with embroidered Admiral logo Details: Navy 100% Acrylic 12" Beanie with adjustable cuff One Size Fits Most
Sticker
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
The finest in craft beer made with Admiral Malt served in a perfect setting alongside thoughtful honest pub food.
651A W. Tower Ave, Alameda, CA 94501