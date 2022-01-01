The Raleigh Beer Garden imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Raleigh Beer Garden

review star

No reviews yet

614 Glenwood Avenue

Raleigh, NC 27603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

4 Buffalo Wings

$7.00

4 fried chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce, with choice of ranch or bleu cheese

4 Dry Rub Wings

$7.00

4 baked chicken wings tossed in house-made dry rub seasoning, with choice of ranch or bleu cheese

8 Buffalo Wings

$13.00

8 fried chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce, with choice of ranch or bleu cheese

8 Dry Rub Wings

$13.00

8 baked chicken wings tossed in house-made dry rub seasoning, with choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Buffalo Fried Shrimp App

$12.00

7 fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce served over french fries

Burrata Cheese App

$10.00

Burrata cheese ball drizzled with olive oil, salt, pepper, and microgreens, served with garlic bread

Double Baked Pretzel

$15.00

Double Beer Battered Pretzel

$15.00

2 world-famous deep-fried, beer-battered RBG pretzels, served with grain mustard and house-made beer cheese

Esquites Corn Dogs

$7.00

Two State Fair corn dogs topped with roasted corn, pimento peppers, pickled red onions, cojita cheese, avocado spread, and sweet mayo

Extra Garlic Bread

$2.00

One side of garlic bread

Fried Pork Belly Bites

$10.00

Braised pork belly, fried, tossed in buffalo sauce, served over french fries

Large Cheese Bacon FF

$10.00

French fries, shredded mozzarella, bacon

Large Cheese FF

$8.00

French fries, shredded mozzarella

Large FF

$6.00

Lemon Pepper Fried Shrimp App

$12.00

7 fried shrimp tossed in lemon juice, salt, and pepper, served over french fries

RBG Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00

7 fried mac and cheese bites served with espelette pepper honey and house-made beer cheese

Single Baked Pretzel

$8.00

Single Beer Battered Pretzel

$8.00

Our world-famous deep-fried, beer-battered RBG pretzel, served with grain mustard and house-made beer cheese

Small Cheese Bacon FF

$8.00

French fries, shredded mozzarella, bacon

Small Cheese FF

$6.00

French fries, shredded mozzarella

Small FF

$4.00

Tuna Wontons

$10.00

Friend wontons topped with seared tuna, avocado spread, pickled daikon, pickled red onions, pickled cucumbers, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Poutines*

French fries topped with Irish curry sauce, white cheddar and mozzareall cheese curds, pork belly, garnished with microgreens

Classic Poutine

$9.00

French fries topped with gravy, mozzarella, and white cheddar cheese curds, garnished with microgreens

Pog Mo Thoin Poutine

$12.00

Pork Belly Poutine

$12.00

French fries topped with gravy, mozzarella, and white cheddar cheese curds, pork belly, and garnished with microgreens

Pizzas

Benedict Pizza

$16.00

Garlic oil, mozzarella, prosciutto, mushrooms, shaved parmesan, microgreens, drizzled with truffle oil

Cluck You

$14.00

Marinara, mozzarella & pepperoni

Fried Chicken Pesto Pizza

$13.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Salads*

House Salad

$5.00+

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Entrees*

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Filet Medallions

$23.00

Fried Buffalo Shrimp Platter

$22.00

Fried Lemon Pepper Shrimp Platter

$22.00

Kids

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kid Tender

$6.00

Kids Corndog

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Mac Bites

$6.00

Hungry Dawgs

Watching My Figure

$1.50

BACON! For Dogs!

$3.00

Puppy Patty

$3.50

Puppy Patty w/ Cheese

$4.00

Double Puppy Patty

$6.00

Double Puppy Patty / Cheese

$6.50

Puppy Meatball

$2.00

Pup Cup Whip Cream

$1.50

Oktoberfest

BB PREZTZEL

$8.00Out of stock

BRATWURST

$6.00Out of stock

NC Liquor

Ban Vodka

$8.00

Cat Daddy Moonshine

$10.00

Muddy River

$9.00

Mystic Bourbon Liquer

$9.00

Pebble Brook Apple Pie Liquer

$8.00

Queen Charlotte Rum

$9.00

Rhubarb Liquer

$6.00

Rua Malt Whiskey

$8.00

SunDog 140 Vodka

$8.00

Topo Whiskey

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:59 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:59 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:59 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:59 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:59 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:59 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:59 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the World's Best Beer Garden, voted by USA Today in 2021! Multiple Guinness World Record holder, 400 Draft Beers on tap, full kitchen, and Spirits bar, with 8 bars to serve you from!

Website

Location

614 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

Gallery
The Raleigh Beer Garden image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lonerider at Five Points
orange star4.5 • 44
1626 Glenwood Ave Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
Clouds Raleigh
orange starNo Reviews
126 N West St Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Crank Arm Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
319 W. Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Trophy on Maywood - Trophy Brewing & Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
656 Maywood Avenue Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Clouds Taproom - 1233 Front Street Unit E
orange starNo Reviews
1233 Front Street unit E Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
Heyday Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
5301 Tin Roof Way Raleigh Raleigh, NC 27616
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston