Ram Kent

review star

No reviews yet

512 Ramsay Way

Kent, WA 98032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger
Porter BBQ Bacon Cheddar
Mozzarella Sticks

Appetizers

Bone-In BBQ Wings

Bone-In BBQ Wings

$13.99

Spicy and Savory Wings| peanuts| green onions| Blue cheese | or ranch

Bone-in Buffalo Wings

Bone-in Buffalo Wings

$13.99

Traditional spicy wings| Blue cheese | or ranch

Bone-in Honey Sriracha Wings

Bone-in Honey Sriracha Wings

$13.99

Spicy and Sweet Wings |Slaw| Blue cheese | or ranch

Boneless BBQ Wings

Boneless BBQ Wings

$13.99

Blue cheese | or ranch

Boneless Buffalo Wing

Boneless Buffalo Wing

$13.99

Blue cheese | or ranch

Boneless Honey Sriracha Wings

Boneless Honey Sriracha Wings

$13.99

Sweet and Spicy| Slaw| Ranch or Blue Cheese

BBQ Cauliflower

BBQ Cauliflower

$12.99
Cauliflower Buffalo Wings

Cauliflower Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Cauliflower florets dusted with seasoned flour, crispy fried, sauced and tossed in RAM buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

with marinara

Pretzel & Beer Cheese Fondue

Pretzel & Beer Cheese Fondue

$12.99

Bavarian pretzel sticks, Buttface Amber Ale beer cheese fondue

Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$7.99

Rosette sauce

Entree Salads

Tossed Chicken Cobb

Tossed Chicken Cobb

$15.99

Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast | Avocado | chopped bacon | boiled egg | blue cheese | tomato | mixed greens | blue cheese dressing

Entree Caesar-No Protein

Entree Caesar-No Protein

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$15.99

Classic Caesar with grilled chicken

Olympus Salad - Chicken

Olympus Salad - Chicken

$15.99

Fresh greens | feta | artichoke heart | red bell peppers | chopped bacon | avocado | grilled onion | garlic-artichoke dressing | chicken breast

Grilled Melts & Sandwiches

French Dip Au Jus

French Dip Au Jus

$14.99

Roast beef | au jus | grilled baguette

RAM Grand Reuben No 506

RAM Grand Reuben No 506

$14.99

Shaved corned beef | Wisconsin havarti | sauerkraut | horseradish cream | thousand island | marbled rye

Turkey Havarti Melt

Turkey Havarti Melt

$14.99

Sliced turkey | Wisconsin havarti | garlic mayo | tomato | applewood-smoked bacon | grilled old-fashioned white bread

Roost Chicken Sandwich

Roost Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, pickles, black pepper mayo on a kaiser bun

Mains

RAM Tacos

RAM Tacos

$12.99

Pickled red onion | avocado crema | chipotle-tarragon slaw | with red rice, black beans & salsa

RAM Mac & Cheese

RAM Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Cavatappi elbow pasta, rich, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, gratiné

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$17.99

Panko breaded gulf shrimp, fries, coleslaw and cocktail sauce

Fish & Chips - 3 Piece

Fish & Chips - 3 Piece

$18.99

White fish dipped in Our Hefeweizen beer batter | fresh-cut fries | coleslaw | dill tartar

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$18.99

8oz., finished with maitre’d butter | seasonal vegetable | mashed potatoes

Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$14.99

Cooked golden | fresh-cut fries | coleslaw Choice of Sauce: Ranch | Honey Mustard | Buffalo | BBQ

Kraken Platter

Kraken Platter

$24.99

beer battered cod, panko fried shrimp, coleslaw, fries, cocktail and tartar sauce.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$22.99

Grilled with sea salt, olive oil & lemon | seasonal vegetables | mashed potatoes

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$22.99

blackened salmon, red rice, roasted corn black bean relish, tarragon slaw.

Ram Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.50

Cheddar| Lettuce | tomato | onion | mayo | kaiser bun

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$14.99

100% plant based patty | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle chips | sourdough bun

Porter BBQ Bacon Cheddar

Porter BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$14.99

Cheddar | applewood-smoked bacon | Porter BBQ sauce | lettuce | tomato kaiser bun

Sergeant Pepper

Sergeant Pepper

$14.99

Southwest seasoned | smoked Anaheim pepper | Buttface Amber Ale cheese sauce | fried jalapeño straws | pepper jack cheese | chipotle mayo | kaiser bun

Stadium Mushroom

Stadium Mushroom

$14.99

Garlic roasted mushrooms | cheddar | mayo | applewood-smoked bacon | lettuce | tomato | kaiser bun

Wagyu Burger

Wagyu Burger

$16.99

1/2 lb. grilled American Wagyu beef patty, topped with garlic roasted mushrooms, Wisconsin creamy havarti cheese, caramelized onions, iceberg lettuce, garlic mayo, grilled kaiser bun.

Ram Melt

Ram Melt

$13.99

Havarti cheese | thousand island | grilled onions | grilled marbled-rye

Bravocado Burger

Bravocado Burger

$14.99

Grilled burger patty | chipotle tarragon slaw | cheddar | chipotle mayo | avocado fan | pretzel bun

Pizza

71 Classic Pizza

71 Classic Pizza

$17.75

pepperoni, italian sausage, canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, roasted bell peppers

Kona Pizza

Kona Pizza

$18.00

RAM bbq sauce, fresh pineapple, pork carnitas, red onion, chopped bacon, canadian bacon

Rambo Pizza

Rambo Pizza

$18.75

canadian bacon, pepperoni, italian sausage

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.25

fresh pineapple, canadian bacon

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$17.75

artichoke, roasted bell peppers, red onion, roasted mushrooms, green chiles, finished with chopped tomato, shredded parmesan

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$13.25

We recommend no more than 4 Toppings MEATS add $2.50 VEGETABLES add $2.00

Dessert

Cookie Skillet

Cookie Skillet

$6.99

Chocolate chip cookie dough topped with vanilla ice cream.

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Fries

$3.99

Seasonal Vegetable

$2.99

Spanish Rice

$2.99

House-made Coleslaw

$2.99

Soups & Side Salads

NW Clam Chowder

NW Clam Chowder

$4.50+
Caesar Side Salad

Caesar Side Salad

$3.99

Romaine, croutons, parmesan.

Green Side Salad

Green Side Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, tomato, croutons, carrots and cabbage

To-go Beer

Growler Blonde

Growler Blonde

$9.00

64 oz. of fresh beer from the tap.

Growler Hefe

Growler Hefe

$9.00

64 oz. of fresh beer from the tap.

Growler Amber

Growler Amber

$9.00

64 oz. of fresh beer from the tap.

Growler Big Red

Growler Big Red

$9.00

64 oz. of fresh beer from the tap.

Growler Porter

Growler Porter

$9.00

64 oz. of fresh beer from the tap.

To-go Kids

Kid Burger

$6.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kid Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid Chicken Nugets

$6.99

Kid Fish

$6.99

Kid Pasta w/ Butter

$6.99

Kid Pasta Marinara

$6.99

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid Mini Corn dogs

$6.99

To-go Soda/Water

20 oz. Bottled Soda

20 oz. Bottled Soda

$3.50
20 oz. Aquafina Water

20 oz. Aquafina Water

$1.99
16 oz. Dr Pepper - Fountain Drink

16 oz. Dr Pepper - Fountain Drink

$2.69
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

512 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA 98032

Directions

Gallery
Ram image
Ram image
Ram image

Map
