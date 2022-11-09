Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

The Ranch in Rockville

No reviews yet

8608 E US HWY 36

Rockville, IN 47872

Beverages

Water

$0.50
Soda

Soda

$2.25

Redbull

$4.00
Tea

Tea

$2.25

Julian Coffee Roaster's Classic Black Iced Tea Blend.

Apple Cinnamon Herbal Tea

Apple Cinnamon Herbal Tea

$3.00

A PREMIUM 100% CAFFEINE FREE HERBAL TISANE CONSISTING OF A BLEND OF APPLES, CINNAMON, HIBISCUS FLOWERS AND ROSE HIPS. WILL PRODUCE A PLEASING, AROMATIC, PINKISH BREW WITH CHARACTERISTICS OF CINNAMON FLAVORED APPLESAUCE. CAFFEINE FREE.

Butterfly Pea Tea

Butterfly Pea Tea

$8.00

Butterfly Pea Flower Tea mixed with fresh lemon to change colors right before your eyes! It has a light floral + sweet taste, somewhat similar to chamomile.

Chamomile

Chamomile

$3.00

The finest Chamomile from Egypt and Mexico gives our Chamomile herbal tea its soothing taste. Caffeine free. Unsweetened.

Citrus Green

Citrus Green

$3.00

Sweet citrus is in the air when you serve this Citrus green tea: a blend of green tea, orange peel and natural flavors that's a natural source of antioxidant flavonoids. Caffeinated. Unsweetened.

Darjeeling

Darjeeling

$3.00

Darjeeling tea, "the Champagne of teas," is said to have been kissed by breezes over the Himalayas. Caffeinated. Unsweetened.

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$3.00

Comforting Earl Grey tea, a blend of black teas infused with oil of bergamot, carries a lovely citrus aroma. Caffeinated. Unsweetened.

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$3.00

A full-bodied brew of world flavors, this English Breakfast black tea blends teas from Sri Lanka and India. Caffeinated. Unsweetened.

Lemon Peel Black Tea

Lemon Peel Black Tea

$3.00

The bright zing of lemon harmonizes with spicy cinnamon in this Lemon Peel black tea. Caffeinated. Unsweetened.

Mint Herbal

Mint Herbal

$3.00Out of stock

As refreshing as mountain air, our Hint of Mint herbal tea features Oregon peppermint. Decaffeinated. Unsweetened.

Orange Jasmine

Orange Jasmine

$3.00

Perfume the room with orange peel, green tea, jasmine green tea and natural flavors by serving Orange Jasmine green tea, a natural source of antioxidant flavonoids. Caffeinated. Unsweetened.

Oriental Green Tea

Oriental Green Tea

$3.00
Raspberry Herbal Tea

Raspberry Herbal Tea

$3.00

A PREMIUM 100% CAFFEINE FREE HERBAL TISANE CONTAINING A BLEND OF HIBISCUS FLOWERS, ROSE HIPS, RASPBERRY, AND OTHER FLAVORS. WILL PRODUCE A PLEASING BREW WITH A LUSCIOUS RASPBERRY FLAVOR! CAFFEINE FREE.

Blueberry Boba Lemonbomb

Blueberry Boba Lemonbomb

$5.00

Blueberry boba topped with lemonade, a touch of soda, and frozen peaches

Blueberry Tea Boba

Blueberry Tea Boba

$5.00

Blueberry boba topped a shaken blueberry green tea

Cantaloupe Boba Lemonade

Cantaloupe Boba Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Cantaloupe boba topped with lemonade, a touch of soda, and frozen blueberries

Chocolate Cold Brew Boba

Chocolate Cold Brew Boba

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate boba topped with cold brew & chocolate cold foam

Dirty Chai Tea Boba

Dirty Chai Tea Boba

$5.50Out of stock

Coffee boba topped with mixed chai tea and topped with cold foam

Honey Milk Tea Boba

Honey Milk Tea Boba

$5.50Out of stock

Honey boba topped with milk tea and frozen mangos

Lychee Boba Lemonade

Lychee Boba Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Lychee boba topped with lemonade, a touch of soda, and frozen peaches

Mango Boba Lemonade

Mango Boba Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Mango boba topped with lemonade, a touch of soda, and frozen mangos

Passionfruit Boba Lemonade

Passionfruit Boba Lemonade

$5.00

Passionfruit boba topped with lemonade, a touch of soda, and frozen blueberries

Passionfruit Tea Boba

Passionfruit Tea Boba

$5.00

Passionfruit boba topped with unsweet tea and frozen mangos

Pomegranate Boba Lemonade

Pomegranate Boba Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Pomegranate boba topped with lemonade, a touch of soda, and frozen peaches

Rainbow Lemonade Boba

Rainbow Lemonade Boba

$5.00

Rainbow boba topped with lemonade, a touch of soda, and frozen peaches

Strawberry Lychee Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Summer Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Bald Eagle Boba

$6.00Out of stock

Summertime Blues

$6.00Out of stock

Peach Lemonde

$5.00

Dragonfruit Boba Lemonade

$5.00

Dragonfruit Blueberry Lemonade

$5.50

Cherry Coke Boba

$5.00

Strawberry Boba Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock
Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano

$4.00+

Espresso brought to taste with Hot Water

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

Steamed Milk poured over espresso and topped with milk foam

Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

Steamed Milk poured over espresso and chocolate and stirred to perfection

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Espresso, Steamed Milk and Milk Foam

Chai Tea

Chai Tea

Black tea based blend with beautiful spices mixed with milk and steamed to refresh & rejuvenate your body & mind

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Coffee brewed with fresh beans from Julian Coffee Roasters in Indianapolis, Indiana

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

Espresso blended with water and served over ice

Espresso

Espresso

Regular espresso is an Euro double dose Tall espresso is a Euro quad dose

Flat White

Flat White

Steamed Milk poured over Espresso

Frappucino

Frappucino

$5.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

Espresso poured over Steamed Milk

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.00+

Pour over coffee bolstered with Espresso

Shaken Espresso with Cold Foam

Shaken Espresso with Cold Foam

$7.00
Frozen Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate

Frozen Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Ghirardelli hot chocolate mixed into a delicious frozen drink, topped with whipped cream & chocolate drizzle

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate

$4.00
S'mores Hot Chocolate

S'mores Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Ghirardelli hot chocolate with toasted marshmallow flavoring topped with toasted marshmallows, chocolate syrup, and graham cracker crumbs

Jack-O-Lantern Hot Chocolate

$6.00
Chocolate Milk-only small

Chocolate Milk-only small

$3.00

Soy Milk-only small

$2.50Out of stock
Whole Milk-only small

Whole Milk-only small

$2.50
Smoothie

Smoothie

$8.00
Sunrise Smoothie

Sunrise Smoothie

$8.00

Caramel Apple Frappe

$8.00
Thin Mint Frappe

Thin Mint Frappe

$8.00
Nutty Irishman Latte

Nutty Irishman Latte

A hot caramel latte with our favorite nutty flavors

Pancake Latte

Winnie the Pooh Latte

Delicious wildflower honey in an oat milk latte

Salted Caramel Macchiato

Salted Caramel Macchiato

Shaken Espresso with Cold Foam

Shaken Espresso with Cold Foam

$7.00

Butterbeer Latte

Pineapple Juice - 20 oz

$4.00

Cranberry Juice - 20 oz

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice - 20 oz

$4.00
Orange Juice - in Grab & Go Case

Orange Juice - in Grab & Go Case

$3.00Out of stock

Pomegranate Juice - 20 oz

$4.00

Starters

Pretzel

$15.00

salted pretzel, house-made beer cheese, whole grain mustard

Bisbee

$15.00

gournay cheese, garlic, herbs, toasted crostinis

Smore Board

$15.00

Assorted Crackers with a skillet of chocolate and toasted marshmallows

Salads

Mill Creek

$15.00

romaine, apples, pecans, raisins, maple bourbon vinaigrette

Alpine

$14.00

romaine, chicken, house-made caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons

Italian

$11.00

romaine, cheese blend, tomato, red onions, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons

Entrees

Bison Burger

$22.00

locally sourced bison burger, toasted brioche bun, choice of cheese, bacon, pickle, tomato, lettuce, mayo

Winslow

$14.00

sliced chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chipotle ranch, choice of bread, grilled

Big Dilla

$14.00

chicken breast, five cheese blend, peppers, onions, tortilla, grilled

Granite

Granite

$14.00

Black Forrest Ham, smoked turkey, thick cut bacon with lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheddar.

Blt

Blt

$13.00

bacon, fresh lettuce, sliced tomato & mayonnaise on your choice of bread served with a side

Pizzas

Prescott Pizza

$12.00+

house-made bacon jam, pepperoni, five cheese blend, garlic pizza sauce

Palominas

$12.00+

chicken, bacon, five cheese blend, pepper flakes, parmesan peppercorn sauce

Cuban

$15.00+

pulled pork, ham, red onion, red peppers, bread & butter pickles, shredded swiss, five cheese blend, cracked pepper, mustard sauce

Cheese Pizza

$10.00+

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American cheese, bread, grilled

Cheese Dilla

$5.00

five cheese blend, tortilla, grilled

Grilled PB&J

$5.00

peanut butter, grape or strawberry jam, wheat or white bread, grilled

Cheese Pizza

$10.00+

Sides

Chips & Housemade Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Housemade Guacamole

$5.00

Housemade Pasta Salad

$3.00

Housemade Soup

$3.00+

Side Salad

$4.00

Caesar Side Salad

$5.00

Italian Side Salad

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Pita Chips & Hummus

$4.00

Feature

Smoked Trout on Toasted Bagel with Lemon Garlic Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Smoked trout on toasted bagel with cream cheese, capers, lemon zest, fresh dill, lettuce & tomato with a side of lemon garlic roasted brussel sprouts

Side of Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Breakfast M-Thursday

Bagel

Bagel

$3.50

Your choice of blueberry, cinnamon raisin, everything, onion, plain, poppy seed or sesame seed bagel topped with cream cheese, butter or strawberry jam

Canyon Wrap

Canyon Wrap

$8.00

Our 12" or gluten free tortilla (+$3) filled with thick sliced bacon, egg, sliced avocado, red onion, cheese of choice and a smear of mayo.

CR|DS

$11.00+

house-made cinnamon roll, cream cheese icing try it desert spirit style, grilled on the flat top!

Egg

$1.50
Maverick

Maverick

$8.00

A flaky toasted croissant with thick sliced bacon, egg, cheese of choice and dill aioli.

Red Rio

Red Rio

$8.00

A warm toasted English muffin with thick sliced bacon, egg and cheese of choice.

Toast

Toast

$1.75

two slices of bread toasted

Grab And Go M-Su

Bbq Kettle Chips

$1.50
Body Armour Fruit Punch

Body Armour Fruit Punch

$3.00

Body Armour Peach Mango

$3.00
Body Armour Strawberry Banana

Body Armour Strawberry Banana

$3.00
Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$11.00

Huge (as big as your head!) house made cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing, dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$2.00

Kind Bar

$2.50

Naked Juice

$5.00
Orange Juice - in Grab & Go Case

Orange Juice - in Grab & Go Case

$3.00Out of stock
Take Home 2oz. Coffee

Take Home 2oz. Coffee

$5.00
Take Home Bagged Coffee

Take Home Bagged Coffee

$12.00
Bagel

Bagel

$3.50

Your choice of blueberry, cinnamon raisin, everything, onion, plain, poppy seed or sesame seed bagel topped with cream cheese, butter or strawberry jam

Sparlking Water Aha

$3.50

Desserts M-Su

Birthday Brownie - S'more

Brownie

$6.00

Caramel 2 For $1

$1.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$8.00

Limone

$8.00

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$8.00

S'mores Cake

$8.00

Speciality Chocolate

$2.50

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

White Cake

$12.00

Cookie Decorating Board

$28.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Sugar Cream Pie (Slice)

$5.00

Merchandise M-Su

8608 Ranch Shirt

$20.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Coozie

$2.50

Copper Mule Mug

$45.00

Glass Carafe

$15.00

Glass Rocks Glass

$15.00

Leather Patch Hat

$30.00

Plastic Carafe

$5.00

Ranch Logo Pint Glass

$10.00

Ranch People Mug

$20.00

Ranch Shot Glass

$8.00

T Shirt

$20.00
Take Home Bagged Coffee

Take Home Bagged Coffee

$12.00

125 BARSTOOL

$125.00

55 BAR STOOL

$55.00

Glass Jar Packaged Food

Honey - 1/2 Pint

$10.00

Honey - Pint

$15.00

Honey - Quart

$25.00

3 Pack Of Infused Honey

$25.00

Olive Oil

$20.00

Extra Item

Extra Salad Dressings

Extra Salsa - 2 oz

$0.50

Extra Salsa - 4 oz

$1.00

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Maple Syrup

$0.50

Extra Dill Aoili

$0.50

Extra Chips

$0.50

Extra Mayo - in bottom drawer of cafe

Extra Beer Cheese

$1.00
Extra Toasted Crostinis

Extra Toasted Crostinis

$3.00

Extra goodies

Desserts

Holiday Cookie Decorating Board

$28.00

Holiday Whole Sugar Cream Pie

$15.00

Holiday Whole Pumpkin Pie

$15.00

Holiday Whole Carrot Cake

$50.00

Holiday Whole White Cake

$50.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Parke County, THE RANCH is a swanky, quaint cafe featuring a full espresso bar, zesty fare + specialty cocktails. Designed with conversation in mind, this space is sure to welcome you and yours.

Location

8608 E US HWY 36, Rockville, IN 47872

Directions

Gallery
The Ranch in Rockville, Indiana image
The Ranch in Rockville, Indiana image
The Ranch in Rockville, Indiana image

