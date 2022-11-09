- Home
- The Ranch in Rockville
The Ranch in Rockville
No reviews yet
8608 E US HWY 36
Rockville, IN 47872
Beverages
Water
Soda
Redbull
Tea
Julian Coffee Roaster's Classic Black Iced Tea Blend.
Apple Cinnamon Herbal Tea
A PREMIUM 100% CAFFEINE FREE HERBAL TISANE CONSISTING OF A BLEND OF APPLES, CINNAMON, HIBISCUS FLOWERS AND ROSE HIPS. WILL PRODUCE A PLEASING, AROMATIC, PINKISH BREW WITH CHARACTERISTICS OF CINNAMON FLAVORED APPLESAUCE. CAFFEINE FREE.
Butterfly Pea Tea
Butterfly Pea Flower Tea mixed with fresh lemon to change colors right before your eyes! It has a light floral + sweet taste, somewhat similar to chamomile.
Chamomile
The finest Chamomile from Egypt and Mexico gives our Chamomile herbal tea its soothing taste. Caffeine free. Unsweetened.
Citrus Green
Sweet citrus is in the air when you serve this Citrus green tea: a blend of green tea, orange peel and natural flavors that's a natural source of antioxidant flavonoids. Caffeinated. Unsweetened.
Darjeeling
Darjeeling tea, "the Champagne of teas," is said to have been kissed by breezes over the Himalayas. Caffeinated. Unsweetened.
Earl Grey
Comforting Earl Grey tea, a blend of black teas infused with oil of bergamot, carries a lovely citrus aroma. Caffeinated. Unsweetened.
English Breakfast
A full-bodied brew of world flavors, this English Breakfast black tea blends teas from Sri Lanka and India. Caffeinated. Unsweetened.
Lemon Peel Black Tea
The bright zing of lemon harmonizes with spicy cinnamon in this Lemon Peel black tea. Caffeinated. Unsweetened.
Mint Herbal
As refreshing as mountain air, our Hint of Mint herbal tea features Oregon peppermint. Decaffeinated. Unsweetened.
Orange Jasmine
Perfume the room with orange peel, green tea, jasmine green tea and natural flavors by serving Orange Jasmine green tea, a natural source of antioxidant flavonoids. Caffeinated. Unsweetened.
Oriental Green Tea
Raspberry Herbal Tea
A PREMIUM 100% CAFFEINE FREE HERBAL TISANE CONTAINING A BLEND OF HIBISCUS FLOWERS, ROSE HIPS, RASPBERRY, AND OTHER FLAVORS. WILL PRODUCE A PLEASING BREW WITH A LUSCIOUS RASPBERRY FLAVOR! CAFFEINE FREE.
Blueberry Boba Lemonbomb
Blueberry boba topped with lemonade, a touch of soda, and frozen peaches
Blueberry Tea Boba
Blueberry boba topped a shaken blueberry green tea
Cantaloupe Boba Lemonade
Cantaloupe boba topped with lemonade, a touch of soda, and frozen blueberries
Chocolate Cold Brew Boba
Chocolate boba topped with cold brew & chocolate cold foam
Dirty Chai Tea Boba
Coffee boba topped with mixed chai tea and topped with cold foam
Honey Milk Tea Boba
Honey boba topped with milk tea and frozen mangos
Lychee Boba Lemonade
Lychee boba topped with lemonade, a touch of soda, and frozen peaches
Mango Boba Lemonade
Mango boba topped with lemonade, a touch of soda, and frozen mangos
Passionfruit Boba Lemonade
Passionfruit boba topped with lemonade, a touch of soda, and frozen blueberries
Passionfruit Tea Boba
Passionfruit boba topped with unsweet tea and frozen mangos
Pomegranate Boba Lemonade
Pomegranate boba topped with lemonade, a touch of soda, and frozen peaches
Rainbow Lemonade Boba
Rainbow boba topped with lemonade, a touch of soda, and frozen peaches
Strawberry Lychee Lemonade
Summer Lemonade
Bald Eagle Boba
Summertime Blues
Peach Lemonde
Dragonfruit Boba Lemonade
Dragonfruit Blueberry Lemonade
Cherry Coke Boba
Strawberry Boba Lemonade
Caffe Americano
Espresso brought to taste with Hot Water
Caffe Latte
Steamed Milk poured over espresso and topped with milk foam
Caffe Mocha
Steamed Milk poured over espresso and chocolate and stirred to perfection
Cappuccino
Espresso, Steamed Milk and Milk Foam
Chai Tea
Black tea based blend with beautiful spices mixed with milk and steamed to refresh & rejuvenate your body & mind
Drip Coffee
Coffee brewed with fresh beans from Julian Coffee Roasters in Indianapolis, Indiana
Cold Brew Coffee
Espresso blended with water and served over ice
Espresso
Regular espresso is an Euro double dose Tall espresso is a Euro quad dose
Flat White
Steamed Milk poured over Espresso
Frappucino
Macchiato
Espresso poured over Steamed Milk
Red Eye
Pour over coffee bolstered with Espresso
Shaken Espresso with Cold Foam
Frozen Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli hot chocolate mixed into a delicious frozen drink, topped with whipped cream & chocolate drizzle
Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate
S'mores Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli hot chocolate with toasted marshmallow flavoring topped with toasted marshmallows, chocolate syrup, and graham cracker crumbs
Jack-O-Lantern Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Milk-only small
Soy Milk-only small
Whole Milk-only small
Smoothie
Sunrise Smoothie
Caramel Apple Frappe
Thin Mint Frappe
Nutty Irishman Latte
A hot caramel latte with our favorite nutty flavors
Pancake Latte
Winnie the Pooh Latte
Delicious wildflower honey in an oat milk latte
Salted Caramel Macchiato
Shaken Espresso with Cold Foam
Butterbeer Latte
Pineapple Juice - 20 oz
Cranberry Juice - 20 oz
Grapefruit Juice - 20 oz
Orange Juice - in Grab & Go Case
Pomegranate Juice - 20 oz
Starters
Salads
Entrees
Bison Burger
locally sourced bison burger, toasted brioche bun, choice of cheese, bacon, pickle, tomato, lettuce, mayo
Winslow
sliced chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chipotle ranch, choice of bread, grilled
Big Dilla
chicken breast, five cheese blend, peppers, onions, tortilla, grilled
Granite
Black Forrest Ham, smoked turkey, thick cut bacon with lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheddar.
Blt
bacon, fresh lettuce, sliced tomato & mayonnaise on your choice of bread served with a side
Pizzas
Prescott Pizza
house-made bacon jam, pepperoni, five cheese blend, garlic pizza sauce
Palominas
chicken, bacon, five cheese blend, pepper flakes, parmesan peppercorn sauce
Cuban
pulled pork, ham, red onion, red peppers, bread & butter pickles, shredded swiss, five cheese blend, cracked pepper, mustard sauce
Cheese Pizza
Kids
Sides
Feature
Breakfast M-Thursday
Bagel
Your choice of blueberry, cinnamon raisin, everything, onion, plain, poppy seed or sesame seed bagel topped with cream cheese, butter or strawberry jam
Canyon Wrap
Our 12" or gluten free tortilla (+$3) filled with thick sliced bacon, egg, sliced avocado, red onion, cheese of choice and a smear of mayo.
CR|DS
house-made cinnamon roll, cream cheese icing try it desert spirit style, grilled on the flat top!
Egg
Maverick
A flaky toasted croissant with thick sliced bacon, egg, cheese of choice and dill aioli.
Red Rio
A warm toasted English muffin with thick sliced bacon, egg and cheese of choice.
Toast
two slices of bread toasted
Grab And Go M-Su
Bbq Kettle Chips
Body Armour Fruit Punch
Body Armour Peach Mango
Body Armour Strawberry Banana
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Chocolate Milk
Cinnamon Roll
Huge (as big as your head!) house made cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing, dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar
Coke
Dasani Water
Kind Bar
Naked Juice
Orange Juice - in Grab & Go Case
Take Home 2oz. Coffee
Take Home Bagged Coffee
Sparlking Water Aha
Desserts M-Su
Birthday Brownie - S'more
Brownie
Caramel 2 For $1
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
Limone
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake
S'mores Cake
Speciality Chocolate
Tiramisu
White Cake
Cookie Decorating Board
Carrot Cake
Sugar Cream Pie (Slice)
Merchandise M-Su
8608 Ranch Shirt
Coffee Mug
Coozie
Copper Mule Mug
Glass Carafe
Glass Rocks Glass
Leather Patch Hat
Plastic Carafe
Ranch Logo Pint Glass
Ranch People Mug
Ranch Shot Glass
T Shirt
Take Home Bagged Coffee
125 BARSTOOL
55 BAR STOOL
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Located in the heart of Parke County, THE RANCH is a swanky, quaint cafe featuring a full espresso bar, zesty fare + specialty cocktails. Designed with conversation in mind, this space is sure to welcome you and yours.
8608 E US HWY 36, Rockville, IN 47872