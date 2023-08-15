The Rare Butcher 2315 N Davidson St #300
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Think steakhouse but without paying for the pretentious ambiance. We sell better cuts at a lower markup because we don’t have the overhead of a traditional steakhouse, such as a sommelier or linen services. This stall serves the best cuts on a hot stone platter to find your perfect temp. The sides are go-to favorites that don’t need a fancy explanation.
Location
2315 N Davidson St #300, Charlotte, NC 28205
