The Rathskeller
102 S State St
New Ulm, MN 56073
Appetizer
Reuben Balls
Classic Reuben mix, deep fried and served with Thousand Island Dressing.
Cheese Curds
Our unique square Wisconsin cheese curds. Fried and served with a Schell's Bloody Bock dipping sauce.
Bavarian Pretzels
A German classic! Our bavarian style pretzels served with our house made Schell's beer cheese sauce.
Hermann Platter
Our combination plate, with cheese curds, reuben balls and bavarian pretzels
Boneless Wings
Spinach Dip
Hermann Balls
Salads/soup
Bowl of Soup
Caesar Salad Entree
Fresh romaine tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and marble rye croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad Entree
Grilled chicken breast on top of our classic caesar salad
Chicken Garden Salad
Grilled chicken breast on top of our classic garden salad. Served with your choice of dressing.
Classic Garden Salad
House greens , sliced cucumbers, match stick carrots, egg, cheese and peppers with your choice of dressing
Cup of soup
Pint of Soup
Quart of Soup
Shrimp Caesar Salad Entree
Grilled shrimp on top of our classic full sized caesar salad
Shrimp Garden Salad
Grilled jumbo shrimp on top of our classic garden salad.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesen cheese, caesar dressing and house made croutons.
Side Salad
House greens with your choice of dressing.
Strawberry Walnut Grilled Chicken Salad
Sandwiches/Burgers/Brat
Beef Philly
Served with cheese, green and red peppers, mushrooms and onions on a philly bun. Served with your choice of side.
Big Bleu Burger
Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon and Schell's Firebrick onions. Served with choice of side.
Bock Burger
Schell's Firebrick onions, bacon, and Schell's Light beer cheese sauce. Served with choice of side.
Brat
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fresh grilled or crispy chicken. Tossed with our house buffalo sauce and served with lettuce, tomato and blue cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of side.
Build A Burger
Chicken Philly
Our take on an old classic! Sliced chicken topped with cheese, green and red peppers and mushrooms. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Strips
Chipotle Veggie Wrap
A veggie wrap with a twist! Mixed greens, tomato, green onion and chipotle black bean patty tossed in chipotle ranch. Served with your choice of side.
Club Sandwich
Fish and Chips
Our beer battered Cod fillets, fried and served with a side of our house tarter sauce. Served with choice of side.
Grilled chicken BLT wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo in a wrap. Served with your choice of side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Rathskeller Reuben
Turner Classic! Our corn beef grilled with Schell's beer sauerkraut, cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye bread. Served with your choice of side.
Ringer Brat
Shrimp Basket
Spaetzle Bowl
A hearty portion of buttered spaetzle, sauerkraut and seasonal vegetables. Served with side salad
Three Napkin Burger
Swiss cheese, Schell's FIrebrick onions, bacon, and our house messy sauce. Served with your choice of side.
Turner Burger
Swiss Cheese, Schell's beer sauerkraut and classic Turner Sauce. Served with your choice of side.
BLT Wrap
Entrees
German plate for Two
Two brats, ribs, grilled pork chop, spaetzle, sauerkraut and rye bread. Served with choice of soup or salad and vegetable of the day.
8oz Sirloin
Our eight ounce sirloin cooked to order. Topped with our herb garlic butter. Served with soup or salad and choice of side.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Full of flavor, this ravioli is served with brown butter sage sauce and shaved parmesan. Served with choice of soup or salad
Half Rack Turner Ribs
Signature Ribs cooked tender and finished in our famous Turner sauce. Served with your choice of soup or salad and choice of side.
Full Rack Turner Ribs
Same as the half rack only larger! Served with your choice of side and soup or salad.
Broiled Walleye
Broiled walleye served with lemon and house tarter or melted butter. Served with your choice of soup or salad and additional side choice.
Fried Walleye
Lightly breaded and fried walleye filet served with lemon and tarter sauce or melted butter. Your choice of soup or salad and additional side choice.
German Plate for 1
Schnitzle Dinner
Hermann's Feast for 2
Fish and Chip Dinner
Specials
Retail
Sides
Kids Menu
Food Modify
American Cheese
Avocado
Bacon
Beer Cheese Sauce
Bell Peppers
Black Olives
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Brat
Breadstick
Carrots
Cheddar
Corned Beef
Cream Sauce
Cucumbers
Extra Patty
Extra Philly Meat
Firebrick Onions
Gravy
Grilled Chicken
Hard Boiled Egg
Jaeger Gravy
Jalapenos
Kraut
Lettuce
Mushrooms
Pepper Jack Cheese
Raw Onions
Sauteed Mushrooms
Shredded Cheese
Side of 4 Broiled Shrimp
Side of 4 Deep Fried Shrimp
Spaetzle Side
Swiss Cheese
Tomato
Gluten Free Bun
Game Night App Specials
Flight Night
NA Beverages
1919 Can
Arnie Palmer
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry
Diet Caf Free Coke
Diet Caf Free Dew
Diet Coke
Diet Dew
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Grenadine
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kiddy Cocktail
Lemonade
Liquid Ice
Milk
Mt. Dew
OJ
Pepsi
Pineapple
Pitcher of Pop
Sierra Mist
Soda
Sour
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Virgin Mary
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Rathskeller is home to the oldest bar in Minnesota! Enjoy the warmth of the Rathskeller while enjoying a variety of American and German cuisine, Schell's Beer, and our historic hand painted murals. Enjoy a one of a kind experience and tour our charming building. Open Wednesday through Saturday and for private events.
102 S State St, New Ulm, MN 56073