American

The Rathskeller

review star

No reviews yet

102 S State St

New Ulm, MN 56073

Appetizer

Reuben Balls

$12.00

Classic Reuben mix, deep fried and served with Thousand Island Dressing.

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Our unique square Wisconsin cheese curds. Fried and served with a Schell's Bloody Bock dipping sauce.

Bavarian Pretzels

$10.00

A German classic! Our bavarian style pretzels served with our house made Schell's beer cheese sauce.

Hermann Platter

$16.00

Our combination plate, with cheese curds, reuben balls and bavarian pretzels

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Hermann Balls

$12.00

Salads/soup

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

Caesar Salad Entree

$8.50

Fresh romaine tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and marble rye croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad Entree

$14.45

Grilled chicken breast on top of our classic caesar salad

Chicken Garden Salad

$14.45

Grilled chicken breast on top of our classic garden salad. Served with your choice of dressing.

Classic Garden Salad

$8.50

House greens , sliced cucumbers, match stick carrots, egg, cheese and peppers with your choice of dressing

Cup of soup

$3.95

Pint of Soup

$5.50

Quart of Soup

$10.00

Shrimp Caesar Salad Entree

$15.45

Grilled shrimp on top of our classic full sized caesar salad

Shrimp Garden Salad

$15.45

Grilled jumbo shrimp on top of our classic garden salad.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesen cheese, caesar dressing and house made croutons.

Side Salad

$3.99

House greens with your choice of dressing.

Strawberry Walnut Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches/Burgers/Brat

Beef Philly

$13.00

Served with cheese, green and red peppers, mushrooms and onions on a philly bun. Served with your choice of side.

Big Bleu Burger

$13.00

Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon and Schell's Firebrick onions. Served with choice of side.

Bock Burger

$13.00

Schell's Firebrick onions, bacon, and Schell's Light beer cheese sauce. Served with choice of side.

Brat

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Fresh grilled or crispy chicken. Tossed with our house buffalo sauce and served with lettuce, tomato and blue cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of side.

Build A Burger

$11.00

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Our take on an old classic! Sliced chicken topped with cheese, green and red peppers and mushrooms. Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Chipotle Veggie Wrap

$13.00

A veggie wrap with a twist! Mixed greens, tomato, green onion and chipotle black bean patty tossed in chipotle ranch. Served with your choice of side.

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Our beer battered Cod fillets, fried and served with a side of our house tarter sauce. Served with choice of side.

Grilled chicken BLT wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo in a wrap. Served with your choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Rathskeller Reuben

$15.00

Turner Classic! Our corn beef grilled with Schell's beer sauerkraut, cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye bread. Served with your choice of side.

Ringer Brat

$13.50

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Spaetzle Bowl

$14.00

A hearty portion of buttered spaetzle, sauerkraut and seasonal vegetables. Served with side salad

Three Napkin Burger

$13.00

Swiss cheese, Schell's FIrebrick onions, bacon, and our house messy sauce. Served with your choice of side.

Turner Burger

$13.00

Swiss Cheese, Schell's beer sauerkraut and classic Turner Sauce. Served with your choice of side.

BLT Wrap

$13.00

Entrees

German plate for Two

$49.00

Two brats, ribs, grilled pork chop, spaetzle, sauerkraut and rye bread. Served with choice of soup or salad and vegetable of the day.

8oz Sirloin

$25.00

Our eight ounce sirloin cooked to order. Topped with our herb garlic butter. Served with soup or salad and choice of side.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$20.00

Full of flavor, this ravioli is served with brown butter sage sauce and shaved parmesan. Served with choice of soup or salad

Half Rack Turner Ribs

$21.00

Signature Ribs cooked tender and finished in our famous Turner sauce. Served with your choice of soup or salad and choice of side.

Full Rack Turner Ribs

$25.00

Same as the half rack only larger! Served with your choice of side and soup or salad.

Broiled Walleye

$26.00

Broiled walleye served with lemon and house tarter or melted butter. Served with your choice of soup or salad and additional side choice.

Fried Walleye

$27.00

Lightly breaded and fried walleye filet served with lemon and tarter sauce or melted butter. Your choice of soup or salad and additional side choice.

German Plate for 1

$26.00

Schnitzle Dinner

$25.00

Hermann's Feast for 2

$54.00

Fish and Chip Dinner

$20.00

Specials

Cookie Skillet

$9.00

SWMCCE

$11.12

Lunch Tour Group

$15.76

Gnomemade Hot Ham and Cheese

$12.00

Chicken Tortellini

$19.00

Stuffed Pork Chop

$26.00

Retail

Membership 1/2 price

$45.00

Turnverein Membership

$15.00

Shirt

$25.00+

Hat

$12.00

Can Coozie

$3.00

Credit Card Processing Fee

$5.00

Button Down Worker Shirt

$50.00

Hoodie

$55.00

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Polo Shirt

$35.00

Sides

Side FF

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Spaetzle

$4.00

Peanuts

$1.00

Pretzels

$1.00

Red Cabbage

$3.50

German Potato Salad

$3.50

Kraut

$3.00

Chips

$2.50

Gluten Free Bun

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Cup of soup

$3.75

Bowl of soup

$5.25

Pint of soup

$5.00

Quart of soup

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.54

Kids Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.59

Kids Dynamite Salad

$5.59

Food Modify

American Cheese

$0.75

Avocado

$1.50

Bacon

$1.50

Beer Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Bell Peppers

$0.79

Black Olives

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Brat

$3.00

Breadstick

$1.50

Carrots

$0.50

Cheddar

$0.75

Corned Beef

$1.50

Cream Sauce

$1.95

Cucumbers

$0.50

Extra Patty

$3.00

Extra Philly Meat

$3.00

Firebrick Onions

$0.65

Gravy

$1.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

Jaeger Gravy

$1.95

Jalapenos

$0.65

Kraut

$0.65

Lettuce

$0.65

Mushrooms

$0.65

Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.75

Raw Onions

$0.65

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Side of 4 Broiled Shrimp

$6.95

Side of 4 Deep Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Spaetzle Side

$3.95

Swiss Cheese

$0.75

Tomato

$0.65

Gluten Free Bun

$1.50

Game Night App Specials

Beef Nachos

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Bone-In Wings

$12.00

Pretzels with Beer Cheese

$7.00

Spinach Dip

$7.00

Slider Trio

$8.00

Reuben Balls

$7.00

Hermann Platter

$12.00

Flight Night

Flight

$16.00

Lavender Lemon Martini

$8.00

Honey Vodka Sour

$8.00

Little Coward's Mule

$8.00

German Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Turner Charcuterie

$13.00

Turner Pretzels

$4.00

Duck Wontons

$14.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$11.00

Hermann Balls

$12.00

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Caprese Skewers

$12.00

Dessert

Cookie Skillet

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

NA Beverages

1919 Can

$3.00

Arnie Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet Caf Free Coke

$2.00

Diet Caf Free Dew

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Dew

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Grenadine

$0.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kiddy Cocktail

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Liquid Ice

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.25

Pineapple

$2.50

Pitcher of Pop

$7.50

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Soda

$2.25

Sour

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Tonic

$2.25

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Mystery Shot

Mystery Shot

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Rathskeller is home to the oldest bar in Minnesota! Enjoy the warmth of the Rathskeller while enjoying a variety of American and German cuisine, Schell's Beer, and our historic hand painted murals. Enjoy a one of a kind experience and tour our charming building. Open Wednesday through Saturday and for private events.

102 S State St, New Ulm, MN 56073

The Rathskeller image
The Rathskeller image
The Rathskeller image

