The Raven Tavern

359 Reviews

$$

1651 Victoria Ave suite 100

Oxnard, CA 93035

Order Again

Popular Items

Cornish Chicken Pie
Steak & Mushroom Pie
Old School Burger

Appetizers

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$12.00

Fresh spinach, artichoke, and mascarpone cream cheese, topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with corn tortilla chips

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$18.00

served with white rice, micro greens and sweet n sour sauce topped with tobiko and parsley.

Boneless wings

$15.00

Boneless chicken wings tossed in our house buffalo , sweet and spicy mango habanero or BBQ sauce. Served with carrots and celery.

Chicken Tenders with Fries

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$12.00

Whole white-meat chicken with choice of dipping sauce and hand-cut fries

Clams

$19.00

White wine, shallots, garlic, tomato and parsley, served with parmesan crusted garlic bread.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Roasted, tossed in a whiskey sauce and topped with bacon bits

Curry Fries

$8.00

French Fries topped with our house made curry gravy.

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Fries with our housemade garlic parmesan cream sauce.

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$15.00

1 lb of chicken wings tossed in our sweet and spicy mango habanero sauce Also available with traditional buffalo or barbecue sauce. Served with celery and carrots

Jalapeno Whiskey Sliders

$12.00

2 certified Angus beef sliders with sticky spicy bacon, whiskey sauce, jalapeno aioli, and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun

Old Bay Fries

$8.00

French Fries tossed in Old Bay Seasoning.

Pork Belly Sliders

Pork Belly Sliders

$15.00

(3) Candied pork belly, garlic aioli, pickled onions and pickles

Porkbelly Skewers

$16.00

Raven Chicken Skewers

$16.00

Chicken skewers drizzled with honey mustard and served with white rice

Raven Fries

$8.00
Raven Rings

Raven Rings

$8.00

Hand dipped with your choice of dipping sauce.

Raven Steak Skewers

$16.00

Steak skewers drizzled with balsamic glaze and served with white rice

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Sweet potato French fries with your choice of 2 dipping sauces.

Tavern Calamari

Tavern Calamari

$14.00

Fried calamari tossed in sweet n sour sauce with peppers, onions and candied nuts. Served with white rice.

Tempura Shrimp Skewers

$16.00

Backyard BBQ Ribs with Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Raven Pies

Cornish Chicken Pie

Cornish Chicken Pie

$10.00

Our version of the traditional Cornish pastry. Chicken, potatoes, onion, carrots, sage and thyme, in a rich gravy, surrounded by our house-made pastry

Steak & Mushroom Pie

Steak & Mushroom Pie

$11.00

Savory and succulent, slow-cooked chunks of beef simmered with mushrooms and onions, in a rich beef gravy, surrounded by our house-made pastry

Turkey Pie

$16.00
Veggie Hand Pie

Veggie Hand Pie

$10.00

Fresh carrots, onions and potatoes, slow-cooked in a rich and thick curry sauce. Spiced with a mild blend of cumin, coriander, ginger and curry, surrounded by our house-made pastry.

Flatbreads

Chicken & Pesto Flatbread Pizza

Chicken & Pesto Flatbread Pizza

$16.00

Red and yellow peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella over pesto sauce on a crispy flatbread, drizzled with balsamic reduction.

Margherita Flatbread Pizza

Margherita Flatbread Pizza

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes, topped with fresh basil over marinara sauce on crispy flatbread.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$15.00

Pepperoni over mozzarella and traditional pizza sauce on our flatbread

Porkys Revenge Flatbread

Porkys Revenge Flatbread

$16.00

Candied Pork Belly, Pineapple, Cilantro and BBQ sauce with mozzarella cheese over our traditional flatbread.

Soups

Seafood Chowder Cup

Seafood Chowder Cup

$6.00

Mussels, shrimp, clams, white fish and bacon in a rich tomato base. Served with oyster crackers.

Seafood Chowder Bowl

Seafood Chowder Bowl

$9.00

Mussels, shrimp, clams, white fish and bacon in a rich tomato base. Served with oyster crackers .

French Onion Soup Cup

French Onion Soup Cup

$6.00

Slow cooked caramelized onions in a beef broth, topped with Parmesan and Gruyere cheese

French Onion Soup Bowl

French Onion Soup Bowl

$9.00

Slow cooked caramelized onions in a beef broth, topped with Parmesan and Gruyere cheese

Chicken Kale Cup

$6.00

Chicken Kale Bowl

$9.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Tomato, cucumber, red onion, mixed greens, choice of dressing. Honey mustard, poppy seed vinaigrette, balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, ranch, jalapeno ranch or Caesar.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Chopped greens diced tomato, crisp bacon, grilled blackened chicken breast, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, chives, blue cheese, and balsamic dressing.

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

Pear & Blue Cheese Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, sliced pear, mandarin oranges, candied pecans and poppy seed vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing

Marina Steak Salad

$19.00

Sandwiches

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Hand-breaded, tossed in hot sauce and fried to order. Served on a brioche bun with jalapeno coleslaw.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

House-made patty (Black beans, carrots, onions, Portobello mushrooms, broccoli and brown rice infused with spices) topped with lettuce, onion, roasted red pepper and avocado, served on a brioche bun. Lettuce wrap option available.

BLT

BLT

$15.00

Toasted farm bread, thick-sliced sticky-spicy Texas bacon, tomato and sweet butter head lettuce.

Old School Burger

Old School Burger

$16.00

Certified Angus beef, shredded iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomato and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grown Up Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

Gouda, havarti, cheddar, sticky-spicy bacon and tomato served on farm bread with garlic butter

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Tenderized Certified Angus top sirloin served on a baguette with lettuce, tomatoes, balsamic onions, melted havarti cheese and garlic aioli

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken served on farm bread, with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$20.95

Slow braised Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on Rye bread.

Jalapeno Whiskey Burger

$16.00

Certified Angus beef, sticky spicy bacon, whiskey sauce, jalapeno aioli, and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun

Bleu Bird Sandwich

$16.00

Blackened Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, bleu cheese crumbles, sticky spicy bacon served on a brioche bun

Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

French Dip

$15.00

Entrees

Certified Angus beef, slow cooked with stout and vegetables in a rich sauce topped with garlic mashed potatoes, served with a side salad.
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Lightly battered haddock served with hand-cut fries, tartar sauce and house-made slaw

Braised Beef Short Ribs

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$29.00

Slow-cooked beef short ribs topped with horseradish cream sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables in a red wine demi-glaze

Traditional Shepherd's Pie

Traditional Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

Made with Certified Angus beef, onions, carrots, green peas, garlic, oregano, and kosher salt. Cooked with Guinness and brown gravy. Topped with garlic mashed potatoes.

Bangers & Mash

$18.00

2 British bangers served on top of garlic mashed potatoes and Heinz baked beans

Shrimp and Chips

$18.00

Panko-crusted shrimp served with hand-cut fries, cocktail sauce, and house-made slaw

Grilled Hoisin Salmon

$22.00

Center cut filet grilled to perfection and brushed with hoisin sauce, served with white rice and seasonal roasted vegetables

Linguine With Clams And Shrimp

$29.00

olive oil, garlic, shallot and chili flake mix cooked with white wine and linguini noodles served with garlic bread.

Surf & Turf

$30.00

10oz New York Strip cooked perfectly to your liking and four jumbo panic shrimp served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable medley and compound butter.

12oz Prime Rib

$30.00Out of stock

14oz Prime Rib

$35.00Out of stock

16oz Prime Rib

$40.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$35.00

Deluxe Surf and Turf

$42.00

Three Cheese Penne

$20.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$24.00

Dessert

Apple Pecan Crumble

Apple Pecan Crumble

$12.00

Served with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with caramel sauce.

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Brownie

$10.00

Served with whipped cream and garnished with raspberry sauce

Butter Cake

$13.00

Baked to perfection, topped with vanilla ice cream and house strawberry sauce

Birthday Dessert

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

Corner Shop Cookies

Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.00

Pumpkin Hand Pie

$10.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00
Kids Cheese Burger Sliders

Kids Cheese Burger Sliders

$8.00
Kids Veggie Burger Sliders

Kids Veggie Burger Sliders

$8.00
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00
Kids Fish n Chips

Kids Fish n Chips

$9.00
Kids Macaroni and Cheese

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$3.50
Side coleslaw

Side coleslaw

$2.50

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$3.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

Barrel Aged Negroni

$13.00

Barrel Aged Manhattan

$13.00

Butter Beer

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$11.00Out of stock

Frozen Strawberry Daquiri

$10.00Out of stock

Greenhouse Punch

$12.00

Harbor Mule

$12.00

Hollywood Beach

$15.00

Irish Car Bomb

$11.00

Islands Passion

$12.00

Joes Old Fashioned

$15.00

Jolly Jameson

$14.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$14.00

Kings Blueberry Tonic

$14.00

Marina Thyme

$15.00

Mom And Pops

$15.00

Montezumas Revenge

$11.00

Paradise Falls

$13.00

Purple Rain

$15.00

Raven Mojito

$12.00

Seabridge Sangria

$12.00

Siren's Demise

$12.00

Snow Cone

$11.00

Sunset Mai Tai

$15.00

Spiked Apple Cider

$11.00

Tavern Paloma

$13.00

Watermelon Smash

$12.00

White Sangria

$11.00

Alcohol To Go

Bud Light 16oz Btl

$6.00

Budweiser 16oz Btl

$6.00

Cavit PG Bottle

$22.00

Heineken

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Michelob Ultra 12oz Btl

$5.00

Mondavi Chardonnay Bottle

$20.00

Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

Qupe Chard Bottle

$20.00

Rolling Rock 25 oz.

$8.00Out of stock

Sanford Rose Bottle

$34.00

Non-Alcohol To Go

Aquafina Water

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Gatoraid

$2.00Out of stock

Heineken Zero Bottle

$6.00

Monster Energy Drink

$4.00Out of stock

Pellegrino

$5.00

Coke Can

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Apple Juice Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate (Copy)

$4.00

Cafe Americano (Copy)

$3.00

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Cafe Mocha

$4.00

Cafe Americano W/Milk

$4.00

Wine Club

The Fableist Albariño Taste (1oz)

The Fableist Albariño Glass

$10.00

The Fableist Albariño Bottle

$16.99

Patz & Hall Chard Taste (1oz)

Patz & Hall Chard Glass

$16.00

Patz & Hall Chard Bottle

$29.99

Ruffino Chianti Taste (1oz)

Ruffino Chianti Glass

$14.00

Ruffino Chianti Bottle

$20.99

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Taste (1oz)

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Glass

$20.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Bottle

$34.99

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Taste (1oz)

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Glass

$21.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.99

Wine Club Member

$50.00

Non-Wine Club Member

$60.00

Saldo Red Blend Bottle

$55.00

Saldo Red Blend Glass

$18.00

Villa Antinori Toscana Glass

$17.00

Villa Antinori Toscana Bottle

$52.00

Aqua Di Venus

$12.00

Retail

Aero Milk Chocolate

Aero Milk Chocolate

$2.25
Areo Milk Peppermint

Areo Milk Peppermint

$2.25
Baileys Chocolate Twist Biscuits

Baileys Chocolate Twist Biscuits

$8.00

Bisto Gravy

$4.75

Branson Pickles

$5.75

Branston Rich & Fruity Sauce

$4.75
Buchanan's Clotted Cream Fudge

Buchanan's Clotted Cream Fudge

$4.75
Builders Teabags 40ct

Builders Teabags 40ct

$5.25
Builders Teabags 80 Ct

Builders Teabags 80 Ct

$6.00Out of stock
Burts Mature Cheddar & Green Onion

Burts Mature Cheddar & Green Onion

$4.75
Burts Salt & Vinegar

Burts Salt & Vinegar

$4.75Out of stock
Burts Sea Salt

Burts Sea Salt

$4.75
Burts Sea Salt and Crushed Peppercorns

Burts Sea Salt and Crushed Peppercorns

$4.75Out of stock
Burts Sweet Chili

Burts Sweet Chili

$4.75Out of stock
Cadbury Fingers

Cadbury Fingers

$6.00Out of stock
Coffee Crisp

Coffee Crisp

$2.25
Crawford's Garibaldi Biscuits

Crawford's Garibaldi Biscuits

$2.75Out of stock
Darville Camomile Tea

Darville Camomile Tea

$7.00

Darville Green Tea

$7.00
Darville Lemon/Ginger Tea

Darville Lemon/Ginger Tea

$7.00Out of stock

Darville RaspberryGin

$7.00Out of stock
Duerr's Blackcurrent Preserves

Duerr's Blackcurrent Preserves

$4.75
Duerr's Marmalade course cut

Duerr's Marmalade course cut

$4.75Out of stock
Duerr's Marmalade fine cut

Duerr's Marmalade fine cut

$4.75
Fruit Gums

Fruit Gums

$1.75
Grandma's Butterscotch Cookies

Grandma's Butterscotch Cookies

$5.25
Guinness Dark Chocolate Truffle Bar

Guinness Dark Chocolate Truffle Bar

$4.75
Guinness Drk & Wht Chocolate Pints

Guinness Drk & Wht Chocolate Pints

$7.00
Guinness Original Chips

Guinness Original Chips

$2.50
Heinz Salad Cream

Heinz Salad Cream

$6.50
Jaffa Cakes

Jaffa Cakes

$5.50

Jelly Babies Box

$4.75

Lakeland Crumpets

$4.00Out of stock

Penguin's

$5.00Out of stock
PG Tips 40 ct

PG Tips 40 ct

$6.00

PG Tips 80ct

$8.00
Robinson's Apple & Blackcurrent

Robinson's Apple & Blackcurrent

$4.00

Scorched Peanut Butter Bar

$2.00
Somerdale Double Devon Cream Jar

Somerdale Double Devon Cream Jar

$7.75Out of stock
Tayto Cheese & Onion

Tayto Cheese & Onion

$2.50
Violet Crumble

Violet Crumble

$4.50

Violet Crumble Bite Size Cubes

$4.50Out of stock

Violet Crumble Dark Chocolate

$1.75

Violet Crumble Nuggets

$4.50
Walker's Highland Oat Crackers

Walker's Highland Oat Crackers

$6.25

Walkers Scottie Dog Shortbread

$5.75

Walkers Snack Pack

$1.25

Wine Gums

$2.75
Wine Gums - Box

Wine Gums - Box

$4.75

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00Out of stock
Yorkshire Pudding Mix

Yorkshire Pudding Mix

$3.00

Violet Crumble Santa

$1.00

Cooks Scorched Peanut Bites

$5.00

Raspberry Meringue Bar

$3.75

Lemon Meringue Bar

$3.75

Chocolate Meringue Bar

$3.75

Mars Bar

$3.00

Bounty Bar

$4.00

Tayto Wuster Chips

$2.50

Tayto Spring Onion Crisps

$2.50

McVities Milk Choc Digestive Roll

$6.00

Mcvities Dark Choc Digestives Roll

$6.00

Jacobs Crackers

$7.00

Barrat Milk Bottles

$4.75

Goldenfry Yorkshire Pudding Mix

$6.00

Merchandise

Raven Face Mask

Raven Face Mask

$8.00

Raven Hoodie

$38.00

Raven Blanket

$10.00

Mens St Paddy Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Womens St Paddys Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Holiday Items

Brandy Butter

$9.50Out of stock
Carousel Toffee & Fudge Tin

Carousel Toffee & Fudge Tin

$17.00Out of stock

Embossed vintage carousel filled with vanilla fudge and English toffee.

Chocolate Advent Calendar

$15.00Out of stock
Darvilles Christmas Blend Teabags

Darvilles Christmas Blend Teabags

$7.50Out of stock

Made especially for the Christmas season, this tasty black tea is enhanced with orange spice that instantly brings a delicious festivity to each sip.

Grandma Wild's Chocolate Chip Biscuits

$4.50

Grandma Wild's Christmas Pudding Biscuits

$4.50
Grandma Wild's Dancing Santa Tin

Grandma Wild's Dancing Santa Tin

$13.50Out of stock

An ideal Christmas gift this delightful Embossed Dancing Santa Tin, filled with delicious Clotted Cream Shortbread Biscuits!

Grandma Wild's Santa's Wash line Biscuit

Grandma Wild's Santa's Wash line Biscuit

$6.00Out of stock

An ideal Christmas gift this delightful Embossed Santa’s Washing Line Tin, filled with Bitesize Clotted Cream Shortbread Biscuits!

Guinness Truffle Beer Can

$10.50

Henllan Mini Christmas Slices

$4.75
Mrs Tillly's Candy Cane Fudge

Mrs Tillly's Candy Cane Fudge

$10.00Out of stock

Take a luscious bite, and you’ll instantly adore these soft and creamy Scottish confections.

Mrs Tilly's Brandy Cream fudge

Mrs Tilly's Brandy Cream fudge

$10.00Out of stock

Take a luscious bite, and you’ll instantly adore these soft and creamy Scottish confections.

Mrs Tilly's Gingerbread Fudge

Mrs Tilly's Gingerbread Fudge

$10.00Out of stock

Take a luscious bite, and you’ll instantly adore these soft and creamy Scottish confections.

Pudding Lane - Christmas Plum Pudding

Pudding Lane - Christmas Plum Pudding

$3.50

Rich Fruit Pudding made with Delicious Vine Fruits and Mixed Peel.

Pudding Lane Christmas Crackers

$19.50Out of stock

Dessert Menu

Tiramisu

$10.95

Lemon Poppi Cheesecake

$10.95

Wine Club

Wine Club Member

$55.00

Antinori

$45.00

Saldo Red Blend

$43.00

Villa Sparina Barbera

$25.00

Belle Glos

$54.00

Ruffino Aqua

$25.00

Fableist Albarino

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Raven Tavern is located in Oxnard at Sea Bridge Marina. We serve gourmet food in a casual atmosphere. We provide an extraordinary dining experience to "every guest, every time."

Website

Location

1651 Victoria Ave suite 100, Oxnard, CA 93035

Directions

Gallery
The Raven Tavern image
The Raven Tavern image
The Raven Tavern image

