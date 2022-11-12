The Raven Tavern
359 Reviews
$$
1651 Victoria Ave suite 100
Oxnard, CA 93035
Order Again
Appetizers
Artichoke Spinach Dip
Fresh spinach, artichoke, and mascarpone cream cheese, topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with corn tortilla chips
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
served with white rice, micro greens and sweet n sour sauce topped with tobiko and parsley.
Boneless wings
Boneless chicken wings tossed in our house buffalo , sweet and spicy mango habanero or BBQ sauce. Served with carrots and celery.
Chicken Tenders with Fries
Whole white-meat chicken with choice of dipping sauce and hand-cut fries
Clams
White wine, shallots, garlic, tomato and parsley, served with parmesan crusted garlic bread.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Roasted, tossed in a whiskey sauce and topped with bacon bits
Curry Fries
French Fries topped with our house made curry gravy.
Garlic Fries
Fries with our housemade garlic parmesan cream sauce.
Hot Wings
1 lb of chicken wings tossed in our sweet and spicy mango habanero sauce Also available with traditional buffalo or barbecue sauce. Served with celery and carrots
Jalapeno Whiskey Sliders
2 certified Angus beef sliders with sticky spicy bacon, whiskey sauce, jalapeno aioli, and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun
Old Bay Fries
French Fries tossed in Old Bay Seasoning.
Pork Belly Sliders
(3) Candied pork belly, garlic aioli, pickled onions and pickles
Porkbelly Skewers
Raven Chicken Skewers
Chicken skewers drizzled with honey mustard and served with white rice
Raven Fries
Raven Rings
Hand dipped with your choice of dipping sauce.
Raven Steak Skewers
Steak skewers drizzled with balsamic glaze and served with white rice
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato French fries with your choice of 2 dipping sauces.
Tavern Calamari
Fried calamari tossed in sweet n sour sauce with peppers, onions and candied nuts. Served with white rice.
Tempura Shrimp Skewers
Backyard BBQ Ribs with Fries
Raven Pies
Cornish Chicken Pie
Our version of the traditional Cornish pastry. Chicken, potatoes, onion, carrots, sage and thyme, in a rich gravy, surrounded by our house-made pastry
Steak & Mushroom Pie
Savory and succulent, slow-cooked chunks of beef simmered with mushrooms and onions, in a rich beef gravy, surrounded by our house-made pastry
Turkey Pie
Veggie Hand Pie
Fresh carrots, onions and potatoes, slow-cooked in a rich and thick curry sauce. Spiced with a mild blend of cumin, coriander, ginger and curry, surrounded by our house-made pastry.
Flatbreads
Chicken & Pesto Flatbread Pizza
Red and yellow peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella over pesto sauce on a crispy flatbread, drizzled with balsamic reduction.
Margherita Flatbread Pizza
Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes, topped with fresh basil over marinara sauce on crispy flatbread.
Pepperoni Flatbread
Pepperoni over mozzarella and traditional pizza sauce on our flatbread
Porkys Revenge Flatbread
Candied Pork Belly, Pineapple, Cilantro and BBQ sauce with mozzarella cheese over our traditional flatbread.
Soups
Seafood Chowder Cup
Mussels, shrimp, clams, white fish and bacon in a rich tomato base. Served with oyster crackers.
Seafood Chowder Bowl
Mussels, shrimp, clams, white fish and bacon in a rich tomato base. Served with oyster crackers .
French Onion Soup Cup
Slow cooked caramelized onions in a beef broth, topped with Parmesan and Gruyere cheese
French Onion Soup Bowl
Slow cooked caramelized onions in a beef broth, topped with Parmesan and Gruyere cheese
Chicken Kale Cup
Chicken Kale Bowl
Salads
House Salad
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, mixed greens, choice of dressing. Honey mustard, poppy seed vinaigrette, balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, ranch, jalapeno ranch or Caesar.
Cobb Salad
Chopped greens diced tomato, crisp bacon, grilled blackened chicken breast, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, chives, blue cheese, and balsamic dressing.
Pear & Blue Cheese Salad
Mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, sliced pear, mandarin oranges, candied pecans and poppy seed vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
Marina Steak Salad
Sandwiches
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded, tossed in hot sauce and fried to order. Served on a brioche bun with jalapeno coleslaw.
Veggie Burger
House-made patty (Black beans, carrots, onions, Portobello mushrooms, broccoli and brown rice infused with spices) topped with lettuce, onion, roasted red pepper and avocado, served on a brioche bun. Lettuce wrap option available.
BLT
Toasted farm bread, thick-sliced sticky-spicy Texas bacon, tomato and sweet butter head lettuce.
Old School Burger
Certified Angus beef, shredded iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomato and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun.
Grown Up Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Gouda, havarti, cheddar, sticky-spicy bacon and tomato served on farm bread with garlic butter
Steak Sandwich
Tenderized Certified Angus top sirloin served on a baguette with lettuce, tomatoes, balsamic onions, melted havarti cheese and garlic aioli
Chicken Club
Marinated grilled chicken served on farm bread, with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato
Reuben Sandwich
Slow braised Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on Rye bread.
Jalapeno Whiskey Burger
Certified Angus beef, sticky spicy bacon, whiskey sauce, jalapeno aioli, and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun
Bleu Bird Sandwich
Blackened Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, bleu cheese crumbles, sticky spicy bacon served on a brioche bun
Salmon Sandwich
French Dip
Entrees
Fish & Chips
Lightly battered haddock served with hand-cut fries, tartar sauce and house-made slaw
Braised Beef Short Ribs
Slow-cooked beef short ribs topped with horseradish cream sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables in a red wine demi-glaze
Traditional Shepherd's Pie
Made with Certified Angus beef, onions, carrots, green peas, garlic, oregano, and kosher salt. Cooked with Guinness and brown gravy. Topped with garlic mashed potatoes.
Bangers & Mash
2 British bangers served on top of garlic mashed potatoes and Heinz baked beans
Shrimp and Chips
Panko-crusted shrimp served with hand-cut fries, cocktail sauce, and house-made slaw
Grilled Hoisin Salmon
Center cut filet grilled to perfection and brushed with hoisin sauce, served with white rice and seasonal roasted vegetables
Linguine With Clams And Shrimp
olive oil, garlic, shallot and chili flake mix cooked with white wine and linguini noodles served with garlic bread.
Surf & Turf
10oz New York Strip cooked perfectly to your liking and four jumbo panic shrimp served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable medley and compound butter.
12oz Prime Rib
14oz Prime Rib
16oz Prime Rib
Crab Cakes
Deluxe Surf and Turf
Three Cheese Penne
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Dessert
Apple Pecan Crumble
Served with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with caramel sauce.
Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Brownie
Served with whipped cream and garnished with raspberry sauce
Butter Cake
Baked to perfection, topped with vanilla ice cream and house strawberry sauce
Birthday Dessert
Ice Cream Sundae
Corner Shop Cookies
Ice Cream Sandwich
Pumpkin Hand Pie
Kids
Sides
Specialty Cocktails
Barrel Aged Negroni
Barrel Aged Manhattan
Butter Beer
Bloody Mary
Green Tea
Espresso Martini
Frozen Pina Colada
Frozen Strawberry Daquiri
Greenhouse Punch
Harbor Mule
Hollywood Beach
Irish Car Bomb
Islands Passion
Joes Old Fashioned
Jolly Jameson
Key Lime Pie Martini
Kings Blueberry Tonic
Marina Thyme
Mom And Pops
Montezumas Revenge
Paradise Falls
Purple Rain
Raven Mojito
Seabridge Sangria
Siren's Demise
Snow Cone
Sunset Mai Tai
Spiked Apple Cider
Tavern Paloma
Watermelon Smash
White Sangria
Alcohol To Go
Non-Alcohol To Go
Aquafina Water
Sprite Can
Gatoraid
Heineken Zero Bottle
Monster Energy Drink
Pellegrino
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Apple Juice Bottle
Hot Chocolate (Copy)
Cafe Americano (Copy)
Cafe Latte
Cafe Mocha
Cafe Americano W/Milk
Wine Club
The Fableist Albariño Taste (1oz)
The Fableist Albariño Glass
The Fableist Albariño Bottle
Patz & Hall Chard Taste (1oz)
Patz & Hall Chard Glass
Patz & Hall Chard Bottle
Ruffino Chianti Taste (1oz)
Ruffino Chianti Glass
Ruffino Chianti Bottle
Robert Mondavi Cabernet Taste (1oz)
Robert Mondavi Cabernet Glass
Robert Mondavi Cabernet Bottle
Belle Glos Pinot Noir Taste (1oz)
Belle Glos Pinot Noir Glass
Belle Glos Pinot Noir Bottle
Wine Club Member
Non-Wine Club Member
Saldo Red Blend Bottle
Saldo Red Blend Glass
Villa Antinori Toscana Glass
Villa Antinori Toscana Bottle
Aqua Di Venus
Retail
Aero Milk Chocolate
Areo Milk Peppermint
Baileys Chocolate Twist Biscuits
Bisto Gravy
Branson Pickles
Branston Rich & Fruity Sauce
Buchanan's Clotted Cream Fudge
Builders Teabags 40ct
Builders Teabags 80 Ct
Burts Mature Cheddar & Green Onion
Burts Salt & Vinegar
Burts Sea Salt
Burts Sea Salt and Crushed Peppercorns
Burts Sweet Chili
Cadbury Fingers
Coffee Crisp
Crawford's Garibaldi Biscuits
Darville Camomile Tea
Darville Green Tea
Darville Lemon/Ginger Tea
Darville RaspberryGin
Duerr's Blackcurrent Preserves
Duerr's Marmalade course cut
Duerr's Marmalade fine cut
Fruit Gums
Grandma's Butterscotch Cookies
Guinness Dark Chocolate Truffle Bar
Guinness Drk & Wht Chocolate Pints
Guinness Original Chips
Heinz Salad Cream
Jaffa Cakes
Jelly Babies Box
Lakeland Crumpets
Penguin's
PG Tips 40 ct
PG Tips 80ct
Robinson's Apple & Blackcurrent
Scorched Peanut Butter Bar
Somerdale Double Devon Cream Jar
Tayto Cheese & Onion
Violet Crumble
Violet Crumble Bite Size Cubes
Violet Crumble Dark Chocolate
Violet Crumble Nuggets
Walker's Highland Oat Crackers
Walkers Scottie Dog Shortbread
Walkers Snack Pack
Wine Gums
Wine Gums - Box
Yogurt Parfait
Yorkshire Pudding Mix
Violet Crumble Santa
Cooks Scorched Peanut Bites
Raspberry Meringue Bar
Lemon Meringue Bar
Chocolate Meringue Bar
Mars Bar
Bounty Bar
Tayto Wuster Chips
Tayto Spring Onion Crisps
McVities Milk Choc Digestive Roll
Mcvities Dark Choc Digestives Roll
Jacobs Crackers
Barrat Milk Bottles
Goldenfry Yorkshire Pudding Mix
Merchandise
Holiday Items
Brandy Butter
Carousel Toffee & Fudge Tin
Embossed vintage carousel filled with vanilla fudge and English toffee.
Chocolate Advent Calendar
Darvilles Christmas Blend Teabags
Made especially for the Christmas season, this tasty black tea is enhanced with orange spice that instantly brings a delicious festivity to each sip.
Grandma Wild's Chocolate Chip Biscuits
Grandma Wild's Christmas Pudding Biscuits
Grandma Wild's Dancing Santa Tin
An ideal Christmas gift this delightful Embossed Dancing Santa Tin, filled with delicious Clotted Cream Shortbread Biscuits!
Grandma Wild's Santa's Wash line Biscuit
An ideal Christmas gift this delightful Embossed Santa’s Washing Line Tin, filled with Bitesize Clotted Cream Shortbread Biscuits!
Guinness Truffle Beer Can
Henllan Mini Christmas Slices
Mrs Tillly's Candy Cane Fudge
Take a luscious bite, and you’ll instantly adore these soft and creamy Scottish confections.
Mrs Tilly's Brandy Cream fudge
Take a luscious bite, and you’ll instantly adore these soft and creamy Scottish confections.
Mrs Tilly's Gingerbread Fudge
Take a luscious bite, and you’ll instantly adore these soft and creamy Scottish confections.
Pudding Lane - Christmas Plum Pudding
Rich Fruit Pudding made with Delicious Vine Fruits and Mixed Peel.
Pudding Lane Christmas Crackers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Raven Tavern is located in Oxnard at Sea Bridge Marina. We serve gourmet food in a casual atmosphere. We provide an extraordinary dining experience to "every guest, every time."
1651 Victoria Ave suite 100, Oxnard, CA 93035