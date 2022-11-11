Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Ravens Club 207 South Main Street

207 South Main Street

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Popular Items

Pad Thai
TRC Burger
The Ravens Club Salad

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$10.00

House Manhattan

$10.00

TRC G+T

$10.00

Bramble On

$10.00

Gold Rush

$10.00

Cabin on Saturn

$10.00

Judge Holden

$10.00

High 75

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Gin Buck

$9.00

The Burro

$9.00

Dark and Stormy

$9.00

Cold War

$9.00

Fernet Buck

$9.00

The Barbican

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Appetizers

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

(5) Rotating selection--roll the dice!

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Add any or all at no charge: Truffle Oil / Parmesan / Bacon

Cheese Board

$13.00

Artisan cheeses, golden raisin mustarda, figs, grapes, crostini,

Steak on Toast

$12.00

medium-rare filet, avocado, chili + tomato citrus, horseradish creme fraiche, grilled bread

Pork Buns

$10.00

(3) steamed bao buns, cucumber, jalapeno, bibb lettuce, pickled cabbage

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

(5) sriracha ailoi, cucumber salad with apple vinaigrette

Whitefish Spread

$10.00

smoked Michigan whitefish, cream cheese, scallions, cucumber, flatbread sesame crackers

Lettuce Wraps

$9.00

(3) bibb lettuce, Asian slaw, white rice, teriyaki glaze, pickled cabbage, crushed peanuts. Choice of one: tofu, chicken, shrimp, steak.

Gnocchi

$13.00

Japanese sweet potato, mushrooms, kale, walnuts, parmesan, rosemary browned butter

Saffron Risotto

$15.00

roasted cherry tomatoes, wild mushrooms, parmesan

Salads & Sandwiches

TRC Burger

$19.00

7oz Imperial Wagyu beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, queso, remoulade, hand-cut fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

spicy kimchi slaw, avocado, gochujang + mango aioli, hand-cut fries

Bahn Mi

$12.00

Vegan patty, swiss, caramelized onions, multi-grain bread, hand-cut fries

The Ravens Club Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, wild mushrooms, roasted cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, cucumbers, onions, ginger balsamic vinaigrette, choice of protein

Kale + Quinoa Salad

$14.00

apple, avocado, red grape, cranberry, cucumber, honey goat cheese, apple vinaigrette, choice of protein

Mains

king oyster mushrooms, roasted potatoes, roasted tomato curry yogurt sauce
Filet Tips

$20.00

mashed potatoes, roasted heirloom carrots, bordelaise

Poke Bowl

$18.00

chopped lettuce, cucumber, avocado, pickled daikon, pickled carrots, jasmine rice, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli, ponzu sauce. Choice of diced fresh tuna, smoked salmon, or seared tofu

Seared Ahi Tuna

$29.00

sesame-crusted ahi, sticky purple rice, spicy papaya, avocado, crushed peanuts, chili ponzu

Seared Duck Breast

$31.00

seared duck breast basted in white balsamic & brown butter, braised pork belly, grilled peach, parsnip puree

Pesto

$15.00

crawfish, andouille sausage, chicken, ziti, peas, egg+parmesan cream sauce

Pad Thai

$16.00

rice noodles, mixed onions, bean sprouts, tofu, egg, crushed peanuts, lime Choice of protein: Chicken / Steak / Shrimp

Fish Tacos

$14.00

corn tortillas, citrus slaw, spicy poblano tartar (substitute tofu at no charge)

Venison

$25.00

king oyster mushroom, roasted potato, roasted tomato curry yogurt sauce

King Salmon

$27.00

heirloom tomatoes, chili, lime, carmelized parsnips & carrots, jasmine rice

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

White Rice

$3.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Balsamic Carrots

$6.00

roasted carrots with a balsamic reduction drizzle

Bacon Brussels

$7.00

fried brussel sprouts w/ bacon

Small Salad

$5.00

tomato, onion, cucumber, spring mix, apple-mango vinaigrette

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Merch

Logo Tee

$15.00

Hoodie

$42.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Scratch cooking, killer cocktails & American whiskey

207 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

The Ravens Club image

