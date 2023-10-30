The Rawbar Restaurant 346 Broadway Street
Food
Rice Bowls
grilled chicken breast, slam sauce & steamed broccoli choice of miso soup OR side salad
grilled steak, lime-sambal sauce & green beans choice of miso soup OR side salad
pan roasted salmon, miso butter & steamed broccoli *GF choice of miso soup OR side salad
stir fried prawns, miso butter & steamed broccoli *GF choice of miso soup OR side salad
thai glaze & sauteed green beans choice of miso soup OR side salad
Soup & Salads
roasted shitake mushrooms, napa cabbage & spring onion *GF
Marinated ahi tuna in soy, sesame & chili oil with fried won ton chips, sweet onion, and avocado
Baby greens, Cabbage, Carrots, Snap Peas, Cucumbers, Sweet Peppers, Herbs, Udon Noodles, Peanuts in a Tangy Thai Vinaigrette (Dressing is not Vegan)
Marinated chicken breast, Cabbage, Baby Greens, Wontons, and a Creamy Wasabi Dressing (Can be made GF)
sesame marinated seaweed over diakon
choice of shrimp or octopus, daikon & rice vinegar
Fennel, Strawberries, Baby Greens & a Passion fruit Vinaigrette *GF
Small Side Salad -Choice Of Cucumber, Wasabi Cole Slaw or Baby Greens
Sides
fresh cooked soybeans with kosher salt *GF
crispy garlic & sea salt *GF
Medley of vegetables, garlic & onion with a light soy glaze
Egg Noodles, garlic, soy, sesame seeds & spring onions
Comes plain
(Does not come with Miso Butter)
Tempura
Two Shrimp layered in Tempura batter
*GF available
Two tempura Shrimp with two of each of our veggies
Shrimp, almonds, scallions & tare sauce (Cannot remove items from roll, but you may add)
tuna, roasted garlic, avocado & sweet miso sauce
tuna, snow crab,avocado, ponzu, tare & spicy sauce
krab, avocado, & cream cheese
salmon, avocado, cream cheese & sweet chili sauce
tofu, sriracha, veggies & peanuts (Cannot remove items from roll, but you can add to roll)
Small Bites
choice of kimchi tare sauce or seasonal sauce
chicken sauteed with sweet peppers, onion & pineapple, with a red curry oyster glaze topped with crushed peanuts in a butterleaf cup
with sweet chili sauce
with cilantro pesto & shoyu dipping sauce
House breaded Calamari served with a Thai yuzu Aioli (Can not be made GF)
Herbs (mint, cilantro, thai basil), vermicelli rice noodles, cucumber, pickled carrot, grilled prawns & nuoc cham sauce (Sauce and Picked Carrots are not vegetarian)
Grill Short Rib, Kimchi Aioli, Yuzu Cabbage Slaw over Corn Tortillas (Comes with 3 tacos)
Crispy fried brussels sprouts with Okonomiyaki sauce, Kewpie mayo, Bonito flakes & Toasted Sesame
Large Bites
Housemade Braised Pork Ribs, Grilled and coated in a Spicy Thai Barbeque Sauce. Topped with Roasted Peanuts and Cilantro (Shellfish Allergy)
With fresh vegetables and rice noodles tossed in a Tamari- Palm Sugar sauce (Vegan and Gluten Free as is)
Sauteed TriTip, Sweet onions and Peppers, Carrots, Bok Choy, Green Beans, Serranos, Garlic, Egg Noodles all tossed in a Sweet Oyster Glaze
A Korean dish of tender pork belly over a crispy rice cake & sauteed kimchi. Topped with a fried egg & scallions
Signature Rolls
soft shell crab, eel, avocado & veggies topped with tare sauce, soy & habanero masago
octopus, mango,red bell pepper & avocado topped with serrano aioli, crispy garlic & pon-zu
yellowtail, tempura long bean & roasted garlic topped with torched lemon, sriracha & micro cilantro
yellowtail, cucumber, serrano & avocado topped with lemon, crispy garlic & micro cilantro (8 pc)
tuna, bell pepper, serrano & mango topped with avocado kimchi & shiso
walu, poke marinated grilled pineapple, sweet pepper & avocado topped with serrano aioli, habanero masago & micro cilantro
salmon, tempura shrimp, serrano, avocado & cucumber topped with serrano aioli & tempura flakes
tuna, serrano, cucumber & avocado topped with torched salmon, tare & spicy sauce (8 pc)
snow crab & veggies topped with tobiko, cucumber, salmon, yellowtail & tare sauce (10 pc)
tempura shrimp, eel, mango, shishito pepper & avocado topped with habanero masago & spicy tare
tempura shrimp, tuna & avocado topped with habanero masago & spicy miso
snow crab, cucumber & avocado topped with tuna, spicy sauce, sriracha, tobiko & scallions
salmon, mango & serrano topped with avocado & pico de gallo
veggies topped with salmon, avocado, cucumber & sriracha (8 pc)
panko fried scallop, spicy sauce, cucumber, avocado & tobiko
crispy grilled salmon skin, spicy sauce & sriracha
soft shell crab, avocado & veggies topped with tobiko & sesame seeds
eel, cucumber, serrano, crispy garlic & avocado topped with tuna, spicy tare & pico de gallo (8 pc)
tempura eel & avocado topped with salmon, tare & sesame seeds
veggies topped with tuna, avocado, cucumber & sriracha (8 pc)
salmon, tempura shrimp, avocado & poke marinated grilled pineapple topped with BBQ aioli, shiso & habanero masago
Veggie Rolls
tempura squash, roasted garlic, carrot, shiso, kaiware, 7 spice & pickled shiitake topped with avocado, ponzu & sriracha
tempura broccoli, carrot, roasted garlic, avocado, kaiware & sweet tofu topped with sambal & sesame seeds
tempura long bean, serrano chili, avocado & sweet tofu topped with lemon, sriracha & micro cilantro (8 pc)
sweet tofu, cucumber, carrot, gobo, avocado & kaiware
Nigiri
sustainable salmon
tuna
yellowtail
Amberjack
albacore
raw scallop
seared scallop
shrimp
sweet raw shrimp
mackerel
octopus
flying fish roe
japanese sweet omelette
eel
escolar
sea urchin
sweet tofu
fish roe with quail egg
gunkan style tuna, seared scallop, spicy sauce & tobiko
pepper seared ahi
gunkan style yellowtail, tobiko & quail egg
Sashimi
sustainable salmon
albacore
tuna
yellowtail
Amberjack
raw scallop
seared scallop
japanese sweet omelette
pepper seared ahi
escolar
sea urchin
shrimp
octopus
sweet raw shrimp
mackerel
eel
flying fish roe
Crudos
with fresno chili, sriracha & soy tobiko served in Pon-zu (5 piece)
house made kimchi, mango, tobiko & shiso served in a ginger/citrus soy (5 piece)
with avocado, sweet onion, fresno chili & cilantro served in our shaka sauce (5 piece)
with pickled shiitakes, shiso & miso powder served in a truffle soy (5 piece)
Poke Bowl
Sauces
Dessert
Cocktails
A shot of Captain Morgan with a touch of Coconut ice Cream and Whip Cream
Wine
Red Glass
Red Bottles
White Glass
White Bottles
Rose Glass
Dessert Wines
Wine Flight
N/A Beverages
Soda
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Contemporary Fusion Asian Cuisine
346 Broadway Street, Chico, CA 95928