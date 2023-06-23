  • Home
  • /
  • Chico
  • /
  • The Rawbar Restuarant - 346 Broadway Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Rawbar Restuarant 346 Broadway Street

review star

No reviews yet

346 Broadway Street

Chico, CA 95928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Poke Bowl

$16.00

Rice Paper Rolls

$10.00

herbs (mint, cilantro, thai basil), vermicelli rice noodles, cucumber, pickled carrot, grilled prawns & noc cham sauce

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$22.00

with roasted peanuts, fresh cilantro & spicy thai glaze

Food

Rice Bowls

Chicken Rice Bowl

Chicken Rice Bowl

$18.00

grilled chicken breast, slam sauce & steamed broccoli

Steak Rice Bowl

$20.00

grilled steak, lime-sambal sauce & green beans

Salmon Rice Bowl

$22.00

pan roasted salmon, miso butter & steamed broccoli *GF

Prawn Rice Bowl

$18.00

stir fried prawns, miso butter & steamed broccoli *GF

BBQ Baby Back Rib Bowl

$20.00

thai glaze & sauteed green beans

Stir-Fry Rice Bowl

$14.00

Stir-fry Seasonal Vegetables over brown rice with choice of side salad/soup

Soup & Salads

Cup Miso Soup

$6.00

roasted shitake mushrooms, napa cabbage & spring onion *GF

Bowl Miso Soup

$8.00

roasted shitake mushrooms, napa cabbage & spring onion *GF

Shaka Tuna

Shaka Tuna

$15.00

marinated ahi tuna in soy, sesame & chili oil with fried won ton chips

Hot Shot

$4.00

Oyster 1/2 Shell

$3.50

Hacked Chicken Salad

$16.00

marinated chicken breast, napa cabbage with fried won tons & a creamy wasabi dressing

Wakame Salad

$8.00

sesame marinated seaweed over diakon

Cucumber Sunomono

$9.00

choice of shrimp or octopus, daikon & rice vinegar

Baby Green Strawberry-Fennel Salad

$6.00

fennel, strawberries & a tangy passion fruit dressing *GF

Side Salad

$5.00

Small Side Salad -Choice Of Cucumber, Wasabi Cole Slaw or Field Greens

Special Oyster

$4.00

Mock Shot

$4.00

Scallop Shooter

$4.00

Quail Shooter

$3.50

Special Soup Cup

$7.00

Special Soup Bowl

$9.00

Sides

Edamame

$6.00

fresh cooked soybeans with kosher salt *GF

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

crispy garlic & sea salt *GF

Stir-Fry Vegetables

$10.00

Medley of vegetables, garlic & onion with a light soy glaze

Garlic Egg Noodles

$8.00

Egg Noodles, garlic, soy, sesame seeds & spring onions

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Sushi Rice

$3.00

1/2 Eddy

$4.00

1/2 Shishito

$5.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Steak

$10.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Prawn

$8.00

Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

*GF available

Temp Long Bean

$8.00

*GF available

Vegetable Platter

$15.00

*GF available

Combo Platter

$15.00

2 tempura shrimp 2 of all our veggies *GF available

Crusty Roll

$7.00

shrimp, almonds, scallions & tare sauce

Gilroy Roll

$8.50

tuna, roasted garlic, avocado & sweet miso sauce

North County Roll

$9.50

tuna, snow crab,avocado, ponzu, tare & spicy sauce

Philafornia Roll

$8.00

krab, avocado, & cream cheese

Sweet Chili Philly

$8.00

salmon, avocado, cream cheese & sweet chili sauce

Tempura Veggie Roll

$6.00

tofu, veggies & peanuts

Small Bites

Crispy Wings

Crispy Wings

$12.00

choice of kimchi tare sauce or seasonal sauce

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

chicken sauteed with sweet peppers, onion & pineapple, with a red curry oyster glaze topped with crushed peanuts in a butterleaf cup

Veggie Spring Rolls

$9.00

with sweet chili sauce

Ginger Pork Potstickers

$8.00

with cilantro pesto & shoyu dipping sauce

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

thai basil yuzu aioli

Rice Paper Rolls

$10.00

herbs (mint, cilantro, thai basil), vermicelli rice noodles, cucumber, pickled carrot, grilled prawns & noc cham sauce

Korean Tacos

$12.00

grilled kalbi short rib, yuzu citrus slaw & kimchi aioli

Ceviche

$14.00

Yuzu-Lime & Gochujang Marinated Shrimp & Seasonal White Fish. Served With Corn Tortilla Chips & Cucumber-Mango Pico De Gallo

Elote Corn

$10.00

Umami sauteed sweet corn with kewpie mayonaise, okonomiyaki sauce, bonito flake & tempura flakes

Large Bites

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$22.00

with roasted peanuts, fresh cilantro & spicy thai glaze

Walnut Prawns

$16.00

tossed in a creamy sauce with vegetables, spiced walnuts & jasmine rice

Thai "Drunken" Noodles

$15.00

with fresh vegetables, garlic, sweet shallot, mint & wokked rice noodles

Shanghai Beef Noodles

$19.00

Signature Rolls

Black Widow

$9.00

soft shell crab, eel, avocado & veggies topped with tare sauce, soy & habanero masago

Crazy Tako

$9.00

octopus, mango,red bell pepper & avocado topped with serrano aioli, crispy garlic & pon-zu

Hamachi Sunset

$9.50

yellowtail, tempura long bean & roasted garlic topped with torched lemon, sriracha & micro cilantro

Lemon Hamachi

$9.00

yellowtail, cucumber, serrano & avocado topped with lemon, crispy garlic & micro cilantro (8 pc)

Lotus Cobra

$9.50

tuna, bell pepper, serrano & mango topped with avocado kimchi & shiso

Maui Fire

$8.00

walu, poke marinated grilled pineapple, sweet pepper & avocado topped with serrano aioli, habanero masago & micro cilantro

Ninja

$8.00

salmon, tempura shrimp, serrano, avocado & cucumber topped with serrano aioli & tempura flakes

Poseidon

$9.50

tuna, serrano, cucumber & avocado topped with torched salmon, tare & spicy sauce (8 pc)

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

snow crab & veggies topped with tobiko, cucumber, salmon, yellowtail & tare sauce (10 pc)

Rattlesnake

$9.00

tempura shrimp, eel, mango, shishito pepper & avocado topped with habanero masago & spicy tare

Red Dragon

$9.00

tempura shrimp, tuna & avocado topped with habanero masago & spicy miso

Sacramento

$9.50

snow crab, cucumber & avocado topped with tuna, spicy sauce, sriracha, tobiko & scallions

Salmon Fiesta

$9.00

salmon, mango & serrano topped with avocado & pico de gallo

Salmon Slam

$9.50

veggies topped with salmon, avocado, cucumber & sriracha (8 pc)

Scallop Crunch

$7.50

panko fried scallop, spicy sauce, cucumber, avocado & tobiko

Spicy Salmon Skin

$7.50Out of stock

crispy grilled salmon skin, spicy sauce & sriracha

Spider

$8.50

soft shell crab, avocado & veggies topped with tobiko & sesame seeds

Tanuki

$9.50

eel, cucumber, serrano, crispy garlic & avocado topped with tuna, spicy tare & pico de gallo (8 pc)

Tiger Eye Slam

$8.00

tempura eel & avocado topped with salmon, tare & sesame seeds

Tuna Slam

$9.50

veggies topped with tuna, avocado, cucumber & sriracha (8 pc)

Twin Dragon

$9.50

salmon, tempura shrimp, avocado & poke marinated grilled pineapple topped with BBQ aioli, shiso & habanero masago

Broiled Scallop Handcone

$9.00

Raw Scallop Handcone

$9.00

Legacy Rolls

California Roll

$6.00

1/2 Rainbow Roll

$10.00

Angry Philly Roll

$8.00

Baby Caterpillar Roll

$8.00

Hamachi Crunch Roll

$8.00

Broiled Scallop Handcone

$9.00

Heaven Roll

$8.50

Cali Slam Roll

$9.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

New Orleans Roll

$11.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Philly Roll

$7.00

Bay Roll

$8.00

Tekka Maki

$7.50

Sake Maki

$7.00

Firecracker Roll

$7.50

Jamaican Me Crazy Roll

$9.50

NorCal Roll

$8.00

Dynamite Roll

$8.50

Spider Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Old School Salmon Slam

$9.50

Old School Tuna Slam

$9.50

Garlic Ahi Tuna

$9.50

Master Blaster Roll

$8.00

Negihama Roll

$7.50

Negitoro Roll

$8.00

Killa A Cali Roll

$8.50

Assassin Roll

$11.00

Red Sea Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$8.00

Tropical Roll

$8.50

Unagi Avocado Roll

$8.50

Unagi Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Veggie Rolls

Angry Buddha

$8.00

tempura squash, roasted garlic, carrot, shiso, kaiware, 7 spice & pickled shiitake topped with avocado, ponzu & sriracha

Pachamama

$8.00

tempura broccoli, carrot, roasted garlic, avocado, kaiware & sweet tofu topped with sambal & sesame seeds

Sweet Tofu & Kampyo Nigiri

$4.00

Crispy Lemon

$8.00

tempura long bean, serrano chili, avocado & sweet tofu topped with lemon, sriracha & micro cilantro (8 pc)

Futomaki

$8.00

sweet tofu, cucumber, carrot, gobo, avocado & kaiware

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Nigiri

Salmon

$7.00

sustainable salmon

Maguro

$7.50

tuna

Hamachi

$7.50

yellowtail

Kampachi

$7.00

Amberjack

Shiro Maguro

$7.00

albacore

Hokkaido Hotate (raw)

$8.50

raw scallop

Hokkaido Hotate (seared)

$8.50

seared scallop

Sake Toro

$8.00

Ebi

$6.00

shrimp

Ama Ebi Nigiri

$9.00

sweet raw shrimp

Saba

$6.00

mackerel

Tako

$6.50

octopus

Tobiko

$6.00

flying fish roe

Tamago

$5.00

japanese sweet omelette

Unagi

$10.00

eel

Walu

$7.00

escolar

Uni

$9.00

sea urchin

Inari

$5.00

sweet tofu

Tobiko Tama

$6.50

fish roe with quail egg

Ahi Blossom

$11.50

gunkan style tuna, seared scallop, spicy sauce & tobiko

Tataki

$7.50

pepper seared ahi

Hamachi Sunrise

$11.50

gunkan style yellowtail, tobiko & quail egg

Aji Nigiri

$7.00

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

sustainable salmon

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$16.00

albacore

Maguro Sashimi

$17.00

tuna

Hamachi Sashimi

$17.00

yellowtail

Kampachi Sashimi

$16.00

Amberjack

Hotate (raw) Sashimi

$17.00

raw scallop

Sake Toro Sashimi

$17.00

Hotate (seared) Sashimi

$17.00

seared scallop

Aji Sashimi

$16.00

Tamago Sashimi

$10.00

japanese sweet omelette

Tataki Sashimi

$17.00

pepper seared ahi

Walu Sashimi

$16.00

escolar

Uni Sashimi

Uni Sashimi

$22.00Out of stock

sea urchin

Ebi Sashimi

$14.00

shrimp

Small Rainbow Assortment Sashimi

$18.00

Large Rainbow Assorment Sashimi

$20.00

Small Chefs Choice Sashimi

$24.00

Large Chefs Choice Sashimi

$28.00

Hama Kama Sashimi

$12.00

Tako Sashimi

$15.00

octopus

Ama Ebi Sashimi

$18.00

sweet raw shrimp

Saba Sashimi

$12.00

mackerel

Unagi Sashimi

$22.00

eel

Tobiko Sashimi

$14.00

flying fish roe

Omakase DInner Food Only

$100.00

Omakase Dinner Alcohol

$30.00

Crudos

Seared Kampachi Crudo

Seared Kampachi Crudo

$18.00

with fresno chili, sriracha & soy tobiko served in Pon-zu (5 piece)

Salmon Crudo

$18.00

house made kimchi, mango, tobiko & shiso served in a ginger/citrus soy (5 piece)

Albacore Crudo

$17.00Out of stock

with avocado, sweet onion, fresno chili & cilantro served in our shaka sauce (5 piece)

Hamachi Crudo

Hamachi Crudo

$19.00

with pickled shiitakes, shiso & miso powder served in a truffle soy (5 piece)

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$16.00

Sauces

Fresh Wasabi

$1.00

Pickled Wasabi

$0.75

Slam Sauce

$0.75

Tare (eel sauce)

$0.75

Spicy Miso Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

BBQ Aioli

$0.75

Calamari Aioli

$0.75

Ponzu

$0.75

Dragonfly

$0.75

Shaka Sauce

$0.75

Sriracha

$0.25

Sweet Miso

$0.75

Temp Dip

$0.75

Soy Sauce

$0.75

Sambal

$0.75

Spicy Tare

$0.75

Garlic Tamari

$0.75

Spicy Miso

$0.75

Teriaki Sauce

$0.75

Steak Sauce

$0.75

Rib Sauce

$0.75

Miso Butter

$0.75

Xtra Wasabi

$0.75

Xtra Ginger

$0.75

Passion Fruit Dressing

$0.75

Wasabi Dressing

$0.75

.50 Add Charge

$0.50

.75 Add Charge

$0.75

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Fried Bananas

$8.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Sorbet

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Mochi

$5.00

Rum Shooter

$5.00

Dark Rum in a shooter with touch of house ice cream

Special Ice Cream

$6.00

Cocktails

Blood Orange Martini

$12.00

Thai Lemon Drop

$11.00

Wild Tonic

$9.00

Tangerine Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Lychee Martini

$10.00

Empress Linen

$12.00

Strawberry Blush

$11.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$12.00

RB Margarita

$11.00

Spicy Magarita

$12.00

Vodka Martini

$11.00

Sake Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Blood Orange Mojito

$11.00

Gin Martini

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Thai Gimlet

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Gingertini

$7.00

Blood & Smoke

$11.00

White Linen

$11.00

Virgin Cocktail

$10.00

Special Cocktail

$11.00

Cranberry Sake Cosmo

$9.00

Ginger Saketini

$9.00

Tangerine Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Rum Shooter

$5.00

Whiskey Flight

$24.00

Special Cocktail

$11.00

Beer

Btl/Can Beer/Cider

Sapporo 20 oz

$9.00

Sapporo 12 oz

$5.00

Asahi 20 oz

$9.00

Kirin 22 oz

$9.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Asahi N/A

$5.00

Sierra Nevada 16 oz

$5.00

Humbolt Cider

$9.00

Strange Beast Kombucha

$9.00

HenHouse IPA

$9.00

Staff Drinks

Staff Beer

$3.00

Staff Cider

$6.00

Wine

Red Glass

6oz Benton

$11.00

9oz Benton

$15.00

6oz Juggernaut

$12.00

9oz Juggernaut

$16.00

6oz Chateau

$11.00

9oz Chateau

$15.00

Red Bottles

BTL Benton Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL JuggernautCabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Rombauer Zinfandel 375 ml Split

$28.00

BTL Chateau St. Michelle Merlot

$38.00

White Glass

6oz Albarino

$9.00

9oz Albarino

$12.00

6oz Pomelo

$9.00

9oz Pomelo

$12.00

6oz Paul Buisse

$11.00

9oz Paul Buisse

$15.00

6oz Stoneleigh

$9.00

9oz Stoneleigh

$12.00

6oz Chablis

$12.00

9oz Chablis

$18.00

6oz Wente

$12.00

9oz Wente

$16.00

6oz Michael David

$11.00

9oz Michael David

$15.00

Wine Flight

$14.00

6oz Willamette Pinot Gris

$12.00

White Bottles

BTL Fabelist Albarino

$34.00

BTL Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BTL Paul Buisse Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BTL Vocaret Chablis

$42.00

BTL Wente Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Michael David Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonnay 750 ml

$58.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonnay 375 ml

$30.00

Rose Glass

Sonoma Cutrer Rose 6oz

$10.00

Sonoma Cutrer Rose 9oz

$14.00

Gerard Bertrand Sparkling Rose 6oz

$12.00

Gerard Bertrand Sparkling Rose 9oz

$16.00

Rose Bottles

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Rose

$36.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Rose

$36.00

BTL Gerard Bertrand Sparkling Rose

$40.00

BTL Gerard Bertrand Sparkling Rose

$40.00

Champagne Bottles

Roederer 243 Special

$65.00

Roederer Estates 375ml

$24.00

Dessert Wines

Tawny Port

$12.00

Ruby Port

$10.00

Dessert WIne

$9.00

Wine Flight

World Flight

$14.00

Staff Wine

Staff Wine

$5.00

Sake

Sake Cold Small

$7.00

Sake Cold Large

$11.00

Sake hot small

$7.00

Sake hot large

$11.00

Pearl Genshu Negori GLASS

$8.00

Hirai Junmai GLASS

$9.00

Akashi Sparkling 300ml

$23.00

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 300ml

$18.00

Sho Chiku Bai Negori 300ml

$16.00

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 1.8L

$74.00

Takachiyo Chapter 4 500ml

$44.00

Pearl Genshu Negori 720ml

$29.00

Pure Snow Negori 300ml

$18.00

Tozai Plum Sake 720ml

$32.00

Sake Flight

$18.00

Tsuchida Kimoto Junmai 720ml

$65.00

Hirai Junmai 1.8L

$63.00

Sake Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Ginger Saketini

$9.00

Cranberry Sake Cosmo

$9.00

Sake Flight

$16.00

Ima BLACK Glass

$10.00

Sake Bomb

$6.00

Staff Sake

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Marble Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemongrass Soda

$4.00

Ginger Soda

$4.00

Limeade

$4.00

Thai Ice Tea

$4.00

Mineral Water

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Apple Juice Kid

$2.00

Milk Kid

$2.00

Limeade Kid

$2.00

Cherry Coke Kid

$2.00

Roy Rogers Kid

$2.00

Sprite Kid

$2.00

Lemongrass Kid

$2.00

Refill

Tea

Ice Tea

$3.00

Jacki Chan

$4.00

Sencha Tea

$5.00

Jasmine Tea

$5.00

Gunpowder Tea

$5.00

Gen Mai Cha Tea

$5.00

Orange Blossom Tea

$5.00

Mystic Mint Tea

$5.00

Tumeric Ginger Tea

$5.00

Chamomile Tea

$5.00

Earl Grey Tea

$5.00

Coconut Oolong Tea

$5.00

Darjeeling Tea

$5.00

Masala Chai Tea

$5.00

Refill

Retail

Mens T-Shirt

$16.00

Hoodie Zip Up

$45.00

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Chop Stix

$3.00

Employee T-Shirt

$10.00

Employee Hat

$12.00

Employee Hoodie

$32.00

Sushi Class No Alcohol

$65.00

Sushi Class Alcohol

$85.00

Omakase Dinner

$100.00

Omakase Alcohol

$30.00

Weekend Specials

Specials

Jidori Risotto

$14.00

Tuna Tots

$14.00Out of stock

Masu Nigiri

$7.00

Masu Sashimi

$16.00

Nigiri Sampler 1pc

$18.50

Nigiri Sampler 2pc

$37.00

Special Oyster

$4.00

Special Cocktail

$11.00

Special Roll

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Contemporary Fusion Asian Cuisine

Location

346 Broadway Street, Chico, CA 95928

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stoble Coffee
orange star4.7 • 80
418 Broadway Street Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Broadway Heights - Chico
orange star4.7 • 3,527
300 Broadway St Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Chico Coin-Op Gameroom - 229 Broadway St
orange starNo Reviews
228 Broadway St Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Taco el Dorado Chico
orange starNo Reviews
301 MAIN ST Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Tin Roof Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
627 Broadway Street St 170 Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Parkside Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
115 3rd Street Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chico

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Vallombrosa, Chico
orange star4.7 • 13,283
250 Vallombrosa Avenue Chico, CA 95926
View restaurantnext
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Flying V, Chico
orange star4.7 • 3,786
555 Flying V Street Ste 107 Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Broadway Heights - Chico
orange star4.7 • 3,527
300 Broadway St Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Burger Hut Burgers - 2451 FOREST AVE
orange star4.5 • 1,811
2451 FOREST AVE CHICO, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Tackle Box Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,380
379 E Park Ave Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Coffee!
orange star4.7 • 297
365 E 6th St. Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chico
Oroville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Yuba City
review star
Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)
Redding
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston