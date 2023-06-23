The Rawbar Restuarant 346 Broadway Street
No reviews yet
346 Broadway Street
Chico, CA 95928
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Rice Bowls
Chicken Rice Bowl
grilled chicken breast, slam sauce & steamed broccoli
Steak Rice Bowl
grilled steak, lime-sambal sauce & green beans
Salmon Rice Bowl
pan roasted salmon, miso butter & steamed broccoli *GF
Prawn Rice Bowl
stir fried prawns, miso butter & steamed broccoli *GF
BBQ Baby Back Rib Bowl
thai glaze & sauteed green beans
Stir-Fry Rice Bowl
Stir-fry Seasonal Vegetables over brown rice with choice of side salad/soup
Soup & Salads
Cup Miso Soup
roasted shitake mushrooms, napa cabbage & spring onion *GF
Bowl Miso Soup
roasted shitake mushrooms, napa cabbage & spring onion *GF
Shaka Tuna
marinated ahi tuna in soy, sesame & chili oil with fried won ton chips
Hot Shot
Oyster 1/2 Shell
Hacked Chicken Salad
marinated chicken breast, napa cabbage with fried won tons & a creamy wasabi dressing
Wakame Salad
sesame marinated seaweed over diakon
Cucumber Sunomono
choice of shrimp or octopus, daikon & rice vinegar
Baby Green Strawberry-Fennel Salad
fennel, strawberries & a tangy passion fruit dressing *GF
Side Salad
Small Side Salad -Choice Of Cucumber, Wasabi Cole Slaw or Field Greens
Special Oyster
Mock Shot
Scallop Shooter
Quail Shooter
Special Soup Cup
Special Soup Bowl
Sides
Edamame
fresh cooked soybeans with kosher salt *GF
Shishito Peppers
crispy garlic & sea salt *GF
Stir-Fry Vegetables
Medley of vegetables, garlic & onion with a light soy glaze
Garlic Egg Noodles
Egg Noodles, garlic, soy, sesame seeds & spring onions
Side Brown Rice
Sticky Sushi Rice
1/2 Eddy
1/2 Shishito
Side Jasmine Rice
Steamed Broccoli
Side Chicken
Side Steak
Side Salmon
Side Prawn
Tempura
Shrimp Tempura
*GF available
Temp Long Bean
*GF available
Vegetable Platter
*GF available
Combo Platter
2 tempura shrimp 2 of all our veggies *GF available
Crusty Roll
shrimp, almonds, scallions & tare sauce
Gilroy Roll
tuna, roasted garlic, avocado & sweet miso sauce
North County Roll
tuna, snow crab,avocado, ponzu, tare & spicy sauce
Philafornia Roll
krab, avocado, & cream cheese
Sweet Chili Philly
salmon, avocado, cream cheese & sweet chili sauce
Tempura Veggie Roll
tofu, veggies & peanuts
Small Bites
Crispy Wings
choice of kimchi tare sauce or seasonal sauce
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
chicken sauteed with sweet peppers, onion & pineapple, with a red curry oyster glaze topped with crushed peanuts in a butterleaf cup
Veggie Spring Rolls
with sweet chili sauce
Ginger Pork Potstickers
with cilantro pesto & shoyu dipping sauce
Crispy Calamari
thai basil yuzu aioli
Rice Paper Rolls
herbs (mint, cilantro, thai basil), vermicelli rice noodles, cucumber, pickled carrot, grilled prawns & noc cham sauce
Korean Tacos
grilled kalbi short rib, yuzu citrus slaw & kimchi aioli
Ceviche
Yuzu-Lime & Gochujang Marinated Shrimp & Seasonal White Fish. Served With Corn Tortilla Chips & Cucumber-Mango Pico De Gallo
Elote Corn
Umami sauteed sweet corn with kewpie mayonaise, okonomiyaki sauce, bonito flake & tempura flakes
Large Bites
Signature Rolls
Black Widow
soft shell crab, eel, avocado & veggies topped with tare sauce, soy & habanero masago
Crazy Tako
octopus, mango,red bell pepper & avocado topped with serrano aioli, crispy garlic & pon-zu
Hamachi Sunset
yellowtail, tempura long bean & roasted garlic topped with torched lemon, sriracha & micro cilantro
Lemon Hamachi
yellowtail, cucumber, serrano & avocado topped with lemon, crispy garlic & micro cilantro (8 pc)
Lotus Cobra
tuna, bell pepper, serrano & mango topped with avocado kimchi & shiso
Maui Fire
walu, poke marinated grilled pineapple, sweet pepper & avocado topped with serrano aioli, habanero masago & micro cilantro
Ninja
salmon, tempura shrimp, serrano, avocado & cucumber topped with serrano aioli & tempura flakes
Poseidon
tuna, serrano, cucumber & avocado topped with torched salmon, tare & spicy sauce (8 pc)
Rainbow Roll
snow crab & veggies topped with tobiko, cucumber, salmon, yellowtail & tare sauce (10 pc)
Rattlesnake
tempura shrimp, eel, mango, shishito pepper & avocado topped with habanero masago & spicy tare
Red Dragon
tempura shrimp, tuna & avocado topped with habanero masago & spicy miso
Sacramento
snow crab, cucumber & avocado topped with tuna, spicy sauce, sriracha, tobiko & scallions
Salmon Fiesta
salmon, mango & serrano topped with avocado & pico de gallo
Salmon Slam
veggies topped with salmon, avocado, cucumber & sriracha (8 pc)
Scallop Crunch
panko fried scallop, spicy sauce, cucumber, avocado & tobiko
Spicy Salmon Skin
crispy grilled salmon skin, spicy sauce & sriracha
Spider
soft shell crab, avocado & veggies topped with tobiko & sesame seeds
Tanuki
eel, cucumber, serrano, crispy garlic & avocado topped with tuna, spicy tare & pico de gallo (8 pc)
Tiger Eye Slam
tempura eel & avocado topped with salmon, tare & sesame seeds
Tuna Slam
veggies topped with tuna, avocado, cucumber & sriracha (8 pc)
Twin Dragon
salmon, tempura shrimp, avocado & poke marinated grilled pineapple topped with BBQ aioli, shiso & habanero masago
Broiled Scallop Handcone
Raw Scallop Handcone
Legacy Rolls
California Roll
1/2 Rainbow Roll
Angry Philly Roll
Baby Caterpillar Roll
Hamachi Crunch Roll
Broiled Scallop Handcone
Heaven Roll
Cali Slam Roll
Cucumber Roll
New Orleans Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Philly Roll
Bay Roll
Tekka Maki
Sake Maki
Firecracker Roll
Jamaican Me Crazy Roll
NorCal Roll
Dynamite Roll
Spider Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Old School Salmon Slam
Old School Tuna Slam
Garlic Ahi Tuna
Master Blaster Roll
Negihama Roll
Negitoro Roll
Killa A Cali Roll
Assassin Roll
Red Sea Roll
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Tropical Roll
Unagi Avocado Roll
Unagi Cucumber Roll
Veggie Rolls
Angry Buddha
tempura squash, roasted garlic, carrot, shiso, kaiware, 7 spice & pickled shiitake topped with avocado, ponzu & sriracha
Pachamama
tempura broccoli, carrot, roasted garlic, avocado, kaiware & sweet tofu topped with sambal & sesame seeds
Sweet Tofu & Kampyo Nigiri
Crispy Lemon
tempura long bean, serrano chili, avocado & sweet tofu topped with lemon, sriracha & micro cilantro (8 pc)
Futomaki
sweet tofu, cucumber, carrot, gobo, avocado & kaiware
Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Nigiri
Salmon
sustainable salmon
Maguro
tuna
Hamachi
yellowtail
Kampachi
Amberjack
Shiro Maguro
albacore
Hokkaido Hotate (raw)
raw scallop
Hokkaido Hotate (seared)
seared scallop
Sake Toro
Ebi
shrimp
Ama Ebi Nigiri
sweet raw shrimp
Saba
mackerel
Tako
octopus
Tobiko
flying fish roe
Tamago
japanese sweet omelette
Unagi
eel
Walu
escolar
Uni
sea urchin
Inari
sweet tofu
Tobiko Tama
fish roe with quail egg
Ahi Blossom
gunkan style tuna, seared scallop, spicy sauce & tobiko
Tataki
pepper seared ahi
Hamachi Sunrise
gunkan style yellowtail, tobiko & quail egg
Aji Nigiri
Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
sustainable salmon
Shiro Maguro Sashimi
albacore
Maguro Sashimi
tuna
Hamachi Sashimi
yellowtail
Kampachi Sashimi
Amberjack
Hotate (raw) Sashimi
raw scallop
Sake Toro Sashimi
Hotate (seared) Sashimi
seared scallop
Aji Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
japanese sweet omelette
Tataki Sashimi
pepper seared ahi
Walu Sashimi
escolar
Uni Sashimi
sea urchin
Ebi Sashimi
shrimp
Small Rainbow Assortment Sashimi
Large Rainbow Assorment Sashimi
Small Chefs Choice Sashimi
Large Chefs Choice Sashimi
Hama Kama Sashimi
Tako Sashimi
octopus
Ama Ebi Sashimi
sweet raw shrimp
Saba Sashimi
mackerel
Unagi Sashimi
eel
Tobiko Sashimi
flying fish roe
Omakase DInner Food Only
Omakase Dinner Alcohol
Crudos
Seared Kampachi Crudo
with fresno chili, sriracha & soy tobiko served in Pon-zu (5 piece)
Salmon Crudo
house made kimchi, mango, tobiko & shiso served in a ginger/citrus soy (5 piece)
Albacore Crudo
with avocado, sweet onion, fresno chili & cilantro served in our shaka sauce (5 piece)
Hamachi Crudo
with pickled shiitakes, shiso & miso powder served in a truffle soy (5 piece)
Poke Bowl
Sauces
Fresh Wasabi
Pickled Wasabi
Slam Sauce
Tare (eel sauce)
Spicy Miso Sauce
Spicy Mayo
BBQ Aioli
Calamari Aioli
Ponzu
Dragonfly
Shaka Sauce
Sriracha
Sweet Miso
Temp Dip
Soy Sauce
Sambal
Spicy Tare
Garlic Tamari
Spicy Miso
Teriaki Sauce
Steak Sauce
Rib Sauce
Miso Butter
Xtra Wasabi
Xtra Ginger
Passion Fruit Dressing
Wasabi Dressing
.50 Add Charge
.75 Add Charge
Dessert
Cocktails
Blood Orange Martini
Thai Lemon Drop
Wild Tonic
Tangerine Whiskey Sour
Lychee Martini
Empress Linen
Strawberry Blush
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
RB Margarita
Spicy Magarita
Vodka Martini
Sake Cosmopolitan
Blood Orange Mojito
Gin Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Hot Toddy
Manhattan
Moscow Mule
Thai Gimlet
Mojito
Rob Roy
Old Fashioned
Gingertini
Blood & Smoke
White Linen
Virgin Cocktail
Special Cocktail
Cranberry Sake Cosmo
Ginger Saketini
Tangerine Whiskey Sour
Rum Shooter
Whiskey Flight
Special Cocktail
Wine
Red Glass
Red Bottles
White Glass
6oz Albarino
9oz Albarino
6oz Pomelo
9oz Pomelo
6oz Paul Buisse
9oz Paul Buisse
6oz Stoneleigh
9oz Stoneleigh
6oz Chablis
9oz Chablis
6oz Wente
9oz Wente
6oz Michael David
9oz Michael David
Wine Flight
6oz Willamette Pinot Gris
White Bottles
Rose Glass
Rose Bottles
Champagne Bottles
Dessert Wines
Wine Flight
Staff Wine
Sake
Sake Cold Small
Sake Cold Large
Sake hot small
Sake hot large
Pearl Genshu Negori GLASS
Hirai Junmai GLASS
Akashi Sparkling 300ml
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 300ml
Sho Chiku Bai Negori 300ml
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 1.8L
Takachiyo Chapter 4 500ml
Pearl Genshu Negori 720ml
Pure Snow Negori 300ml
Tozai Plum Sake 720ml
Sake Flight
Tsuchida Kimoto Junmai 720ml
Hirai Junmai 1.8L
Sake Cosmopolitan
Ginger Saketini
Cranberry Sake Cosmo
Sake Flight
Ima BLACK Glass
Sake Bomb
Staff Sake
N/A Beverages
Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Marble Soda
Ginger Beer
Lemongrass Soda
Ginger Soda
Limeade
Thai Ice Tea
Mineral Water
Shirley Temple
Cherry Coke
Apple Juice Kid
Milk Kid
Limeade Kid
Cherry Coke Kid
Roy Rogers Kid
Sprite Kid
Lemongrass Kid
Refill
Tea
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Contemporary Fusion Asian Cuisine
346 Broadway Street, Chico, CA 95928