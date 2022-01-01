Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Ready Set

113 South Main Street

Oregon, WI 53575

Italian Roast Sandwich

Lunch Carry Out Shares+Snacks

Cheese Curds

$11.25

with house ranch.

Fries + Aioli

$6.25

Carry Out Soups

Soup of the Day

$6.50

9/30 New England Clam Chowder

Lunch Carry Out Salads

House Salad

$8.25

mixed greens, herbs, SarVecchio parmesan, radishes + red wine vinaigrette.

Bibb Salad

$12.25

salami, mozzarella, aged cheddar, red onion, chickpeas and buttermilk dressing.

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$14.25

greens, whipped ricotta, pistachios + sherry vinaigrette

Lunch Carry Out Burgers + Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$13.25

On house made baguette with red sauce, mozzarella and Sarvecchio parmesan.

Italian Roast Sandwich

$12.25

Roasted turkey, pepperoni, salami, provolone, shredded lettuce, onion, calabrian chili mayo, oil, vinegar, herbs on ciabatta bread.

Veggie Sandwich

$11.25

Hamburger

$12.25

Cheeseburger

$13.25

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.25

Ready Set Burger

$15.25

with local gouda cheese, lettuce, fried onions, pickles and Ready Set sauce.

Spicy Fried Chicken

$15.25

with Calabrian chili mayo, lettuce, pickles and honey.

Mushroom-Walnut Burger

$14.25

with lettuce, red onion and balsamic mayo.

Friday Fish Sammy

$14.00

A 5oz cod filet PBR battered, served with lettuce, tomato + homemade tartar sauce on a potato bun with side.

Lunch Dessert

Chocolate chip cookie

$2.50

Red Velvet Cake

$8.25

with cream cheese frosting and brown sugar maple ice cream.

Salted Brownie (Deep Copy)

$8.25

triple chocolate salted brownie with vanilla ice cream.

Extras + Add Ons

Add Side Fries

$3.00

Add Side Chips

$3.00

Add Calabrian Chili Sauce

$0.50

Add Calabrian Mayo

$0.50

Add Ranch

$0.50

Add Ready Set Sauce

$0.50

Add Aioli

$0.50

Extra Meatball

$3.50

Add Mayo

$0.50

Focaccia

$1.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a modern American restaurant specializing in fresh, house-made pastas and homemade pizzas, Wisconsin classics, craft wine, beer and spirits. Come as you are any day and count on us to share in your special moments. With something for everyone we're always ready to serve! Our mission is to cultivate positive and lasting relationships through the celebration of food, drink and Midwestern Hospitality. We look forward to seeing you!

Location

113 South Main Street, Oregon, WI 53575

Directions

