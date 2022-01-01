Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American
Burgers

The Real Deal An American Kitchen

127 Reviews

$$

2170 Veterans Ave

Hammond, LA 70403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Entrees

BBQ Plate

$13.00

Double-Double

$17.00

PITMASTER Plate

$21.00

3Rib plate

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

PULLED PORK SLIDER

$2.50

Brisket SLIDER

$3.50

chicken slider

$2.00

Sausage Dog

$8.00

Chili Cheese SAUSAGE DOG

$8.00

smash patty

$7.00

Slam Daddy

$10.00

SUPER SLAM DADDY

$13.00

SUNSHINE DADDY

$11.00

Brisket Loaded Fries

$13.00

Brisket Loaded Potato

$13.00

Pork Loaded Fries

$10.00

Pork Loaded Potato

$10.00

Chicken Loaded Fries

$10.00

Chicken Loaded Potato

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Loaded Potato

$6.00

Red bean plate

$10.00

catfish plate

$15.00

shrimp plate

$16.00

1/2 shrimp 1/2 catfish

$16.00

Pork Mac

$8.00

Chicken Mac

$8.00

Brisket Mac

$11.00

Family Package - Pork

$35.00

Family Package - BRISKET

$50.00

Family Package - 1/2 and 1/2

$43.00

THANK YOU Slider

Fried Pork Rinds

$3.00

Drinks

Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Dr Pepper Zero

$2.50

Dr Pepper Cream Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Zero

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Barqs

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Juice

$2.00

gallon tea

$5.50

FAMILY

$0.90

ice

$2.00

cup of ice

$0.50

Specials

Double Double 2 meat 2 sides -

$16.00

RIBS Special 1/2 rack and sides

$14.00

Etouffee

$16.00

Sausage Dog Special w/Fries

$7.00

Pork Sand w/ side Special

$8.00

Chicken Sand w/ side Special

$8.00

BRISKET MAC

$8.00

PORK MAC

$5.00

CHICKEN MAC

$5.00

DADDY BURGER Special w/ fries

$10.00

red beans w/cornbread

$9.00

Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

3 pork sliders with chips special

$7.50

1/2 chicken plate

$10.00

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

boudin balls

$6.00

gator bites

$8.00

red beans

$4.00

boudin egg roll (3)

$6.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

garlic bread

$1.00

Family Sides QT

Family Beans

$8.00

Family Slaw

$8.00

Family Mac-n-Cheese

$8.00

Family Potato Salad

$8.00

Family Fries

$8.00

Family Green Beans

$8.00

Family Red Beans

$8.00

$2 sides

Small Mac & Cheese

$2.00

Small Baked Beans

$2.00

Small Potato Salad

$2.00

Small Coleslaw

$2.00

1 rib

$2.50

Fish ( 1 piece )

$2.00

1 boudin egg roll

$2.00

Combos

Smash Patty

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Sausage Dog

$10.00

chopped brisket sandwich

$13.00

chili cheese sausage dog

$10.00

poboy combos

catfish po-boy

$11.00+

shrimp po-poy

$11.00+

hot sausage po-boy

$10.00+

brisket po-boy

$13.00+

hamburger po-boy

$10.00+

pulled pork po-boy

$10.00+

1/2 shrimp 1/2 fish po-boy

$14.00

burger combos

smash patty

$10.00

slam daddy

$13.00

super slam daddy

$16.00

sunshine daddy

$14.00

po-boys

1/2 catfish po-boy

$8.00

catfish po-boy

$14.00

1/2 shrimp po-boy

$8.00

shrimp po-boy

$14.00

1/2 Hot sausage po-boy

$7.00

Hot Sausage po-boy

$10.99

brisket po boy

$18.00

1/2 brisket po boy

$10.00

hamburger poboy

$11.99

1/2 hamburger poboy

$7.00

pulled pork poboy

$11.99

1/2 pulled pork poboy

$7.00

1/2 shrimp 1/2 fish poboy

$14.00

Catering

Ribs 1 Slab

$28.00

ribs 1/2 slab

$15.00

rib tips 1 lbs

$10.00

Pork 1 Lb

$12.00

1/2 lb. Pulled Pork

$6.00

Brisket 1 Lb

$23.00

1/2 lb. Brisket

$11.50

Smoked Sausage 1 Lb

$14.00

1/2 lb smoked sausage

$7.00

1/2 Chicken

$8.00

Smoked Chicken 1 lb.

$12.00

Smoked Chicken 1/2 lb.

$6.00

leg quarter

$4.00

6 wings

$8.00

12 wings

$14.00

WINGS - each

$2.00

crawfish

$3.25

crawfish over 10 lbs

$4.00

live crawfish

$2.25

live select crawfish

$2.50

select boiled crawfish

$3.50

select boiled with all fixings

$5.00

boiled sausage

$7.00

potato

$3.00

mushrooms

$8.00

corn or garlic

$1.00

custom catering per person

$14.00

delivery charge

$35.00

gallon tea with cups and ice

$10.00

garden salad full pan

$30.00

PAN OF SIDES

$30.00

slider buns

$9.00

TAILGATER-PORK

$110.00

TAILGATER -BRISKET

$150.00

pork butt whole

$40.00

turkey whole

$55.00

Smoked turkey breast

$10.00

Appetizers

Tamale balls (6 count)

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers (5 count)

$12.00

Fried Alligator Bites

$8.00

Fried Crawfish Bites

$7.00

Fried Boudin Bites

$6.00

Fried Cheese Bites

$6.00

soups

gumbo cup

$8.00

chili cup

$8.00

shrimp and corn bisque cup

$8.00

etouffee cup

$8.00

gumbo qt.

$15.00

chili qt.

$15.00

shrimp and corn bisque Qt

$18.00

etouffee qt.

$18.00

Desert

Pecan Praline Bread Pudding

$5.00

1/2 pan

$40.00

full pan bread pudding

$75.00

banana nut bread

$8.00

banana pudding

$5.00

cake

$5.00

Kids

Pork Slider

$2.00

Brisket Slider

$3.00

Grilled Cheese Slider

$2.00

Chicken Slider

$2.00

Kid Fries

$3.00

Kid Salad

$4.00

Kids Brisket Loaded Fries

$7.00

Kids Pork Loaded Fries

$6.00

Kids Chicken Loaded Fries

$6.00

kids chicken strip

$5.00

Kids Meals

Pork Slider

$5.00

Grilled Cheese Slider

$5.00

Chicken Cheese Slider

$5.00

Brisker Slider

$6.00

Chicken Strips

$5.00

Salads

salad

$5.00

salad with chicken

$10.00

salad with pork

$10.00

salad with brisket

$13.00

salad with shrimp

$11.00

Holiday menu

Family Meal

$125.00

whole smoked turkey

$60.00

whole fried turkey

$60.00

smoked turkey breast

$30.00

pork loin

$12.00

sliced brisket 1 Lb

$20.00

honey black pepper smoked ham

$45.00

shrimp & corn bisque Qt

$15.00

shrimp & corn bisque Gal.

$60.00

gumbo Qt

$15.00

gumbo Gal.

$60.00

1/2 pan sides

$25.00

pies

$20.00

T-Shirts

T-Shirt

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2170 Veterans Ave, Hammond, LA 70403

Directions

Gallery
The Real Deal An American Kitchen image
The Real Deal An American Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

STREETSIDE MARKET
orange starNo Reviews
201 West Thomas St. Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
The Depeaux - 269 E Railroad Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
269 E Railroad Ave. BLDG A Independence, LA 70443
View restaurantnext
Tchefuncte’s
orange starNo Reviews
407 SAINT TAMMANY ST Madisonville, LA 70447
View restaurantnext
Pyre Provisions
orange star4.3 • 188
70437 LA-21, #100 Building Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Pontchartrain Po-Boys
orange star4.7 • 1,095
318 Dalwill Dr Mandeville, LA 70471
View restaurantnext
Daisy Dukes - Mandeville
orange starNo Reviews
1200 W Causeway Approach Ste 13-15 Mandeville, LA 70471
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hammond

East of Italy - Hammond
orange star4.4 • 333
620 Palace Drive Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
Cena; Hammond
orange star4.9 • 254
123 S Cate Street Hammond, LA 70403
View restaurantnext
Pour House Pizza and Beer Garden
orange star4.5 • 182
505 W. Thomas St. Hammond, LA 70401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hammond
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston