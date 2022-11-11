- Home
- /
- Palmyra
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- The Rebel Pig - 119 South Main Street
The Rebel Pig 119 South Main Street
1,263 Reviews
$
119 South Main Street
Palmyra, MO 63461
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Horseshoe
Your choice of smoked pulled pork or chicken served over Texas toast and piled high with seasoned waffle fries, our famous jalapeno queso cheese sauce and our signature BBQ sauce.
Ponyshoe
Your choice of smoked pulled pork or chicken served over Texas toast and piled high with seasoned waffle fries, our famous jalapeno queso cheese sauce and our signature BBQ sauce.
Full Nacho
Fresh fried tortilla chips piled high with your choice of smoked pulled pork or pulled chicken smothered in our famous jalapeno queso cheese sauce and our signature BBQ sauce.
1/2 Nacho
Fresh fried tortilla chips piled high with your choice of smoked pulled pork or pulled chicken smothered in our famous jalapeno queso cheese sauce and our signature BBQ sauce.
Pig Skins
Crispy potato skins loaded with smoked pulled pork, shredded cheese, sour cream, and chives.
Onion Petals
A whole onion hand-sliced, hand breaded, seasoned, and fried till golden.
Fried Pickle Chips
Crisp pickle chips that are seasoned and fried to perfection.
Fire Cracker Cauliflower
Cauliflower floret coated in spicy batter. flavored with aleppo pepper and buffalo style hot sauce.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites
BBQ's favorite side is breaded and fried. Taking your traditional mac-n-cheese up a notch.
Portabello Fries
Fresh portabella mushrooms are sliced, breaded, and fried till crisp. Served with house made ranch dressing.
Chips & Queso
Curds
Soup & Salads
Platters
Pick 2
Choose two options from our smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken, baby back ribs, or brisket.
Pick 3
Choose three options from our smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken, baby back ribs, or brisket.
Chicken Tenders
Four delicious chicken tenders that are breaded, seasoned, and fried.
Pulled Pork Platter
A generous serving of perfectly smoked pulled pork served on a slice of Texas style toast.
Pulled Chicken Platter
A generous serving of perfectly smoked pulled chicken served on a slice of Texas style toast.
Fried Catfish Platter
Four generous pieces of seasoned and fried catfish. A true Missouri favorite!
Brisket Platter
A half pound of our tender, mouthwatering smoked brisket.
1/2 Rack of Ribs
Smoked baby back ribs cooked to perfection.
Full Rack of Ribs
Smoked baby back ribs cooked to perfection.
Burgers
Rebel Cowboy
Half pound burger topped with BBQ sauce, grilled onions, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese.
Rebel Rooster
Half pound burger topped with pimento cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, and a fried egg.
Pig Mac
Two quarter pound burger patties, American cheese, pickles, onions, and special sauce sandwiched between two pieces of Texas toast.
Cheeseburger
Half pound burger smothered in cheese and grilled to perfection.
Hamburger
Half pound burger grilled to perfection.
Colossal Burger
Two seasoned half pound burger patties smothered with American cheese then topped with four slices of hickory smoked bacon.
Chipolte Burger
Half pound burger topped with coleslaw, crispy hickory-smoked bacon and chipotle ranch.
Smokehouse Burger
Half pound burger topped with smoked pulled pork, onion tanglers, pepper jack cheese, and our signature BBQ sauce.
Sandwiches
Rebel Mac
Open faced smoked pulled pork topped with homemade mac-n-cheese, fresh smoked brisket, and smothered in our signature BBQ sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo wing sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, and served on Texas toast.
Hog Slaw Deluxe
Smoked pulled pork piled high on Texas toast topped with homemade coleslaw.
Ultimate BLT
Crispy hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato on Texas toast.
Rebel Club
Tender grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, and served on Texas toast.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Fresh smoked pulled pork piled high on Texas toast.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh smoked pulled chicken piled high on Texas toast.
Reuben
Corned beef topped with sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.
Texas Philly
Philly-style cheese steak served on grilled Texas toast and smothered in peppers, onions, and melted Swiss cheese.
Jumbo Tenderloin
Giant tenderloin hand breaded and fried or grilled to perfection served on Texas toast.
Adult Grilled Cheese
Brisket Melt
6oz of smoked brisket smothered in Swiss cheese and caramelized onions on a hoagie bun.
*Brisket Sandwich*
Sides
Coleslaw
Potato Salad
Mac-N-Cheese
Pasta Salad
Baked Beans
Green Beans
Fried Corn
Applesauce
Cottage Cheese
Waffle Fries
Beer Fries
Chips
Mashed Potatoes
Cornbread
Baked Potato
Cup Of Queso
Pea Salad
Texas Toast
Tater Tots
Premium Sides
Bulk Meat
Bulk Sides
Specials
Brisket Stack
Hog Slaw Deluxe
Rattlesnake Philly
Open Face Roast Beef
Philly
Catfish Sandwich
Rebel Wrap
Ribeye Melt
Bbbq Brisket Philly
Ribeye
Smoked Turkeys
Sliced Smoked Turkey
Pastrami Melt
Meatloaf Burger
Rebel Merch
Smash Burgers
A1 Smash Burger
Fire Roasted Smash Burger
Frisco Smashburger
All American Smash Burger
Rebel Smashburger
Rebel Blues
Ultamite Dorito
Chili Cheese Frito Smashburger
Buffalo Smashburger
BLT Smashburger
Glaze Craze Smashburger
Holy Gaucamole
Mels Jap Jelly
Hawaiian
Wicked Pickle
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving Family, Friends, and Community!
119 South Main Street, Palmyra, MO 63461