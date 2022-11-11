Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Rebel Pig 119 South Main Street

1,263 Reviews

$

119 South Main Street

Palmyra, MO 63461

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Catfish Platter
Cheeseburger
Pulled Pork Platter

Tickets

Concert Tickets

$25.00

Appetizers

Horseshoe

$13.00

Your choice of smoked pulled pork or chicken served over Texas toast and piled high with seasoned waffle fries, our famous jalapeno queso cheese sauce and our signature BBQ sauce.

Ponyshoe

$11.00

Your choice of smoked pulled pork or chicken served over Texas toast and piled high with seasoned waffle fries, our famous jalapeno queso cheese sauce and our signature BBQ sauce.

Full Nacho

$12.50

Fresh fried tortilla chips piled high with your choice of smoked pulled pork or pulled chicken smothered in our famous jalapeno queso cheese sauce and our signature BBQ sauce.

1/2 Nacho

$10.00

Fresh fried tortilla chips piled high with your choice of smoked pulled pork or pulled chicken smothered in our famous jalapeno queso cheese sauce and our signature BBQ sauce.

Pig Skins

$10.00

Crispy potato skins loaded with smoked pulled pork, shredded cheese, sour cream, and chives.

Onion Petals

$10.00

A whole onion hand-sliced, hand breaded, seasoned, and fried till golden.

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

Crisp pickle chips that are seasoned and fried to perfection.

Fire Cracker Cauliflower

$10.00

Cauliflower floret coated in spicy batter. flavored with aleppo pepper and buffalo style hot sauce.

Mac-N-Cheese Bites

$10.00

BBQ's favorite side is breaded and fried. Taking your traditional mac-n-cheese up a notch.

Portabello Fries

$11.00

Fresh portabella mushrooms are sliced, breaded, and fried till crisp. Served with house made ranch dressing.

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Curds

$8.00

Soup & Salads

Entree Salad

$11.50

A plate full of fresh garden greens, tomatoes, cheese, and your choice of smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken, grilled chicken, or fried chicken. (Add our homemade buffalo for only $10

Cup of Soup

$2.50

Platters

Pick 2

$13.00

Choose two options from our smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken, baby back ribs, or brisket.

Pick 3

$16.00

Choose three options from our smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken, baby back ribs, or brisket.

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Four delicious chicken tenders that are breaded, seasoned, and fried.

Pulled Pork Platter

$7.00

A generous serving of perfectly smoked pulled pork served on a slice of Texas style toast.

Pulled Chicken Platter

$7.00

A generous serving of perfectly smoked pulled chicken served on a slice of Texas style toast.

Fried Catfish Platter

$8.00

Four generous pieces of seasoned and fried catfish. A true Missouri favorite!

Brisket Platter

$14.00

A half pound of our tender, mouthwatering smoked brisket.

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$13.00

Smoked baby back ribs cooked to perfection.

Full Rack of Ribs

$20.00

Smoked baby back ribs cooked to perfection.

Burgers

Rebel Cowboy

$10.00

Half pound burger topped with BBQ sauce, grilled onions, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese.

Rebel Rooster

$10.00

Half pound burger topped with pimento cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, and a fried egg.

Pig Mac

$10.00

Two quarter pound burger patties, American cheese, pickles, onions, and special sauce sandwiched between two pieces of Texas toast.

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Half pound burger smothered in cheese and grilled to perfection.

Hamburger

$8.50

Half pound burger grilled to perfection.

Colossal Burger

$14.50

Two seasoned half pound burger patties smothered with American cheese then topped with four slices of hickory smoked bacon.

Chipolte Burger

$10.00

Half pound burger topped with coleslaw, crispy hickory-smoked bacon and chipotle ranch.

Smokehouse Burger

$10.50

Half pound burger topped with smoked pulled pork, onion tanglers, pepper jack cheese, and our signature BBQ sauce.

Sandwiches

Rebel Mac

$10.00

Open faced smoked pulled pork topped with homemade mac-n-cheese, fresh smoked brisket, and smothered in our signature BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled or breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo wing sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, and served on Texas toast.

Hog Slaw Deluxe

$10.00

Smoked pulled pork piled high on Texas toast topped with homemade coleslaw.

Ultimate BLT

$7.50

Crispy hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato on Texas toast.

Rebel Club

$9.00

Tender grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, and served on Texas toast.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Fresh smoked pulled pork piled high on Texas toast.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Fresh smoked pulled chicken piled high on Texas toast.

Reuben

$9.50

Corned beef topped with sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.

Texas Philly

$9.50

Philly-style cheese steak served on grilled Texas toast and smothered in peppers, onions, and melted Swiss cheese.

Jumbo Tenderloin

$10.00

Giant tenderloin hand breaded and fried or grilled to perfection served on Texas toast.

Adult Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Brisket Melt

$11.50

6oz of smoked brisket smothered in Swiss cheese and caramelized onions on a hoagie bun.

*Brisket Sandwich*

$10.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Mac-N-Cheese

$2.50

Pasta Salad

$2.50

Baked Beans

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Fried Corn

$2.50

Applesauce

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Waffle Fries

$2.50

Beer Fries

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Cornbread

$0.50

Baked Potato

$2.50

Cup Of Queso

$2.00

Pea Salad

$2.00

Texas Toast

$0.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Premium Sides

Stuffed Baked Potato

$3.50

Baked Russet potato topped with smoked pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese, and chives.

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.50

Garden Salad

$3.50

Bulk Meat

Pound Of Pulled Pork

$11.00

Pound Of Pulled Chicken

$11.00

Pound Of Brisket

$18.00

4 Peice Catfish

$6.00

Full Rack of Ribs

$23.00

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$15.00

Half Pound Of Pork

$5.50

1/2 lb Meat

$5.50

Bulk Sides

Applesauce

Baked Beans

Potato Salad

Coleslaw

Pasta Salad

Green Beans

Mac-N-Cheese

Package of 8 Buns

$3.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon Lemonade

$5.00

Soup

Specials

Brisket Stack

$11.00

Hog Slaw Deluxe

$10.50Out of stock

Rattlesnake Philly

$10.00

Open Face Roast Beef

$12.50

Philly

$9.50

Catfish Sandwich

$8.00

Rebel Wrap

$10.00

Ribeye Melt

$11.00Out of stock

Bbbq Brisket Philly

$10.50Out of stock

Ribeye

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkeys

$60.00

Sliced Smoked Turkey

$13.50

Pastrami Melt

$10.50

Meatloaf Burger

$9.50

Rebel Merch

Rebel Pig Specialty Seasoning

$10.00

Rebel Pig BBQ Sauce 16oz Bottle

$6.00

Seasoning/BBQ Combo

$15.00

Sparkly Cup

$22.00

Christmas T-Shirt

Employee Shirt

$14.00

Mars Box

$250.00

Smash Burgers

A1 Smash Burger

$11.00

Fire Roasted Smash Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Frisco Smashburger

$11.00Out of stock

All American Smash Burger

$11.00

Rebel Smashburger

$11.00Out of stock

Rebel Blues

$11.00

Ultamite Dorito

$11.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Frito Smashburger

$11.00Out of stock

Buffalo Smashburger

$11.00

BLT Smashburger

$11.00

Glaze Craze Smashburger

$12.50Out of stock

Holy Gaucamole

$11.50Out of stock

Mels Jap Jelly

$11.50

Hawaiian

$11.50Out of stock

Wicked Pickle

$11.50

Steaks

12 oz Ribeye

$17.00Out of stock

12 Oz Tbone

$17.00

18oz Tbone

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Pulled Pork

$5.00

Kids Pulled Chicken

$5.00

Kids Catfish

$5.00

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Triple Choc Rum Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Triple Choc Peanut Butter

$6.00Out of stock

Triple Choc Andes Mint

$6.00Out of stock

Chunky Chocolate Chip

$6.00Out of stock

Cookie Milk Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Delivery Fee

delivery

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Family, Friends, and Community!

Location

119 South Main Street, Palmyra, MO 63461

Directions

Gallery
The Rebel Pig image
The Rebel Pig image
The Rebel Pig image

Similar restaurants in your area

PaPPo's Pizzeria - QUINCY
orange starNo Reviews
3364 Quincy Mall Quincy, IL 62301
View restaurantnext
Revelry & Revelry Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
121 N 4th Street Quincy, IL 62301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Palmyra
Quincy
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Jefferson City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston