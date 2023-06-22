Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Recreation Parlor

104 2nd Ave SE

Gravette, AR 72736

Food

Shareables

Basket o' Fries

$6.00

Crab Cakes

$14.00

w/ spicy remoulade

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Onion Petals

$7.00

Pork Shanks

$14.00

topped w/ housemade bbq and buffalo sauce, served w/ blue cheese or ranch

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

w/ tortilla chips

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

greens, tomato, red onion, cheese, bacon bits and a soft boiled egg

Cobb Salad

$10.00

romaine, parmesan & housemade ceasar

Side Salad

$5.00

Flatbread

BBQ Pulled Pork Flatbread

$14.00

housemade bbq sauce, pulled pork, and topped w/ mozzarella

Caramelized Onion, Mushroom & Blue Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

garlic confit base and topped w/ mozzarella

Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

housemade chimichurri, parmesan, mozzarella, cheddar, & spritzed w/ garlic confit

Chicken Alfredo Flatbread

$14.00

housemade alfredo, chicken, bacon, mushroom, and topped w/ mozzarella

Wings

Bone In Wings (8)

$13.00

Choose: blackened, bbq, asian, nashville hot, or buffalo

Boneless Strips

$12.00

Choose: blackened, bbq, asian, nashville hot, or buffalo

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

topped w/ vinaigrette slaw

BLT

$10.00

on sourdough

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

grilled or fried Choose: blackened, bbq, asian, nashville hot, or buffalo

Burgers

Hand patty - 5 ounces of juiciness

Blue Cheese w/ Bacon Burger

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

w/ a red wine reduction

Original 5 oz Cheeseburger

$12.00

American, swiss or blue cheese

Patty Melt

$13.00

w/ caramelized onion on sourdough

Piggy Burger

$15.00

sausage/beef patty w/ pulled pork topped w/ vinaigrette slaw

Kids Menu

Kids Easy Mac w/ fries

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ fries

$6.00

Kids Strips w/ fries

$6.00

Desserts

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$8.00

w/ espresso ice cream

Lemon Cheesecake

$9.00

topped w/ blueberry compote

Merchandise

Hat

$25.00

Hat embroidered grey

$30.00

Koozie

$5.00

Sticker

$2.00

T-shirt

$20.00

Summer Drinks

Patio Pounders

Lime & the Coconut

$9.50

Cran Orange Bliss

$9.50

Grapefruit Splash

$9.50

Ocean Blue

$9.50

Typhoon

$9.50

Rusty Spike

$9.50

Kentucky Buck

$9.50

Pineapple Blossom

$9.50

Pomegranate Tea

$9.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

104 2nd Ave SE, Gravette, AR 72736

Directions

