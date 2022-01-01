The Red Barn Pizza and More 4180 Route 6
4180 State Highway
Eastham, MA 02642
10" Pizzas
10" Cheese
10" Build Your Own
10" Pepperoni
10" Cheese/Pepperoni
10" Red Barn Margherita
White Pizza, olive oil, fresh spinach, feta cheese, artichocke hearts, sundried tomatoes and our secret blend off cheeses
10" The Mediterranean
White pizza, olive oil, fresh spinach, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives and our blend of cheeses
10" House Pesto
Our Homemade pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, ricotta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes&our blend of cheeses
10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, american cheese, bbq chicken, red onions, mushroom, jalapeno&our blend of cheeses
10" Buffalo Chicken
Blue cheese sauce, buffalo chicken, red onion, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato&our blend of cheeses
10" Chicken Pesto
Homemade pesto sauce, chicken, tomatoes, broccoli, feta cheese&our blend of cheeses
10" The Vegetarian Pizza
Sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, eggplant, ricotta cheese, basil, red onions, bell peppers, our blend of cheeses and tomato sauce
10" Mike's 8 Top Combination
Pepperoni, red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, ham, black olives, sausage, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce
10" Pizza Rustica
Fresh spinach, sausage, prosciutto, ricotta cheese, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce
10" Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, chunks of pineapple, red onions, our blend of cheeses&toamto sauce
10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, more hamburger, bacon, american cheese, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce
10" Landlord Bob's Idea
Sausage, pepperoni, salami, red onions, mushrooms, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, basil, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce
10" Meatlover's
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, beef, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauces
10" Steak and Blue
Blue cheese sauce, american cheese, red onios, mushrooms, pepperoncini peppers, steak&our blend of cheeses
10" Chicken Ranch
Ranch sauce, bacon, onions, bell peppers, chunks of pineapple and lots of chicken
10" Abomb
Bacon, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Hamburger, tomato sauce&our blends of cheeses
14" Pizzas
14" Cheese
14" Build Your Own
14" Pepperoni
14" Cheese/Pepperoni
14" Red Barn Margherita
White Pizza, olive oil, fresh spinach, feta cheese, artichocke hearts, sundried tomatoes and our secret blend off cheeses
14" The Mediterranean
White pizza, olive oil, fresh spinach, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives and our blend of cheeses
14" House Pesto
Our Homemade pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, ricotta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes&our blend of cheeses
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, american cheese, bbq chicken, red onions, mushroom, jalapeno&our blend of cheeses
14" Buffalo Chicken
Blue cheese sauce, buffalo chicken, red onion, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato&our blend of cheeses
14" Chicken Pesto
Homemade pesto sauce, chicken, tomatoes, broccoli, feta cheese&our blend of cheeses
14" The Vegetarian
Sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, eggplant, ricotta cheese, basil, red onions, bell peppers, our blend of cheeses and tomato sauce
14" Mike's 8 Top Combination
Pepperoni, red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, ham, black olives, sausage, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce
14" Pizza Rustica
Fresh spinach, sausage, prosciutto, ricotta cheese, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce
14" Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, chunks of pineapple, red onions, our blend of cheeses&toamto sauce
14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, more hamburger, bacon, american cheese, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce
14" Landlord Bob's Idea
Sausage, pepperoni, salami, red onions, mushrooms, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, basil, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce
14" Meatlover's
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, beef, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauces
14" Steak and Blue
Blue cheese sauce, american cheese, red onios, mushrooms, pepperoncini peppers, steak&our blend of cheeses
14" Chicken Ranch
Ranch sauce, bacon, onions, bell peppers, chunks of pineapple and lots of chicken
14" Abomb
Bacon, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Hamburger, tomato sauce&our blends of cheeses
18" Pizzas
18" Cheese
18" Build Your Own
18" Pepperoni
18" Cheese/Pepperoni
18" Red Barn Margherita
White Pizza, olive oil, fresh spinach, feta cheese, artichocke hearts, sundried tomatoes and our secret blend off cheeses
18" The Mediterranean
White pizza, olive oil, fresh spinach, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives and our blend of cheeses
18" House Pesto
Our Homemade pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, ricotta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes&our blend of cheeses
18" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, american cheese, bbq chicken, red onions, mushroom, jalapeno&our blend of cheeses
18" Buffalo Chicken
Blue cheese sauce, buffalo chicken, red onion, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato&our blend of cheeses
18" Chicken Pesto
Homemade pesto sauce, chicken, tomatoes, broccoli, feta cheese&our blend of cheeses
18" The Vegetarian
Sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, eggplant, ricotta cheese, basil, red onions, bell peppers, our blend of cheeses and tomato sauce
18" Mike's 8 Top Combination
Pepperoni, red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, ham, black olives, sausage, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce
18" Pizza Rustica
Fresh spinach, sausage, prosciutto, ricotta cheese, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce
18" Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, chunks of pineapple, red onions, our blend of cheeses&toamto sauce
18" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, more hamburger, bacon, american cheese, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce
18" Landlord Bob's Idea
Sausage, pepperoni, salami, red onions, mushrooms, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, basil, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce
18" Meatlover's
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, beef, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauces
18" Steak and Blue
Blue cheese sauce, american cheese, red onios, mushrooms, pepperoncini peppers, steak&our blend of cheeses
18" Chicken Ranch
Ranch sauce, bacon, onions, bell peppers, chunks of pineapple and lots of chicken
18"Abomb
Bacon, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Hamburger, tomato sauce&our blends of cheeses
12" GF Pizzas
GF Cheese
GF Build Your Own
GF Pepperoni
GF Cheese/Pepperoni
GF Red Barn Margherita
White Pizza, olive oil, fresh spinach, feta cheese, artichocke hearts, sundried tomatoes and our secret blend off cheeses
GF The Mediterranean
White pizza, olive oil, fresh spinach, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives and our blend of cheeses
GF House Pesto
Our Homemade pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, ricotta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes&our blend of cheeses
GF BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, american cheese, bbq chicken, red onions, mushroom, jalapeno&our blend of cheeses
GF Buffalo Chicken
Blue cheese sauce, buffalo chicken, red onion, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato&our blend of cheeses
GF Chicken Pesto
Homemade pesto sauce, chicken, tomatoes, broccoli, feta cheese&our blend of cheeses
GF The Vegetarian
Sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, eggplant, ricotta cheese, basil, red onions, bell peppers, our blend of cheeses and tomato sauce
GF Mike's 8 Top Combination
Pepperoni, red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, ham, black olives, sausage, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce
GF Pizza Rustica
Fresh spinach, sausage, prosciutto, ricotta cheese, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce
GF Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, chunks of pineapple, red onions, our blend of cheeses&toamto sauce
GF Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, more hamburger, bacon, american cheese, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce
GF Landlord Bob’s Idea
Sausage, pepperoni, salami, red onions, mushrooms, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, basil, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce
GF Meatlover's
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, beef, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauces
GF Steak and Blue
Blue cheese sauce, american cheese, red onios, mushrooms, pepperoncini peppers, steak&our blend of cheeses
GF Chicken Ranch
Ranch sauce, bacon, onions, bell peppers, chunks of pineapple and lots of chicken
GF Abomb
Sm Salads
Sm Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Brocolli
Sm Cranberry Walnut Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, dried cranberries, walnuts&blue cheese crumbles
Sm Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with garlic croutons and shredded parmesian cheese
Sm Taco Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, salsa, guacamole, corn, mozzarela cheese and black beans
Sm Greek Salad
Mixed greens, topped with green bell peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, red onions, tomatoes&feta cheese
Sm Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach leaves topped with tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, feta cheese and bacon
Sm Antipasto Salad
Mixed greens , proscuitto, ham, salami, mozzarela cheese, roastedred peppers, mushrooms, eggplant, chives, tomatoes and red onions
Sm Jasper's Surf Salad
Mixed greens topped with sliced turkey breast, blue cheese crumbles, black olives, tomatoes, bacon, red onions, guac&jalapeno peppers
Lg Salads
Lg Garden salad
Mixed greens topped with Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Brocolli
Lg Cranberry walnut salad
Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, dried cranberries, walnuts&blue cheese crumbles
Lg Caesar salad
Romaine lettuce topped with garlic croutons and shredded parmesian cheese
Lg Taco salad
Mixed greens, red onions, salsa, guacamole, corn, mozzarela cheese and black beans
Lg Greek salad
Mixed greens, topped with green bell peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, red onions, tomatoes&feta cheese
Lg Spinach salad
Baby Spinach leaves topped with tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, feta cheese and bacon
Lg Antipasto salad
Mixed greens , proscuitto, ham, salami, mozzarela cheese, roastedred peppers, mushrooms, eggplant, chives, tomatoes and red onions
Lg Jasper's surf salad
Mixed greens topped with sliced turkey breast, blue cheese crumbles, black olives, tomatoes, bacon, red onions, guac&jalapeno peppers
Grill
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion rings
Fried Pickles
Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken tenders
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
BBQ Chicken Tenders
Kids x-tenders w/Fries
Foot Long Dog
Dozen Plain Wings
Dozen Buff Wings
Dozen BBQ Wings
Hamburger
served w/lett, tomato, chips
Cheeseburger
served w/lett, tomato, chips
Double Hamburger
served w/lett, tomato, chips
Double Cheeseburger
served w/lett, tomato, chips
Clam chowder
Chili
Grill-Subs
Grilled Steak and Cheese Sub
served w/chips
Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sub
served w/chips
Ham
served w/chips
Turkey
served w/chips
Italian Cold cut
Ham, salami, and prosciutto w/ provolone cheese served w/chips
Eggplant Parm Sub
served w/chips
Meatball Parm Sub
served w/chips
Chicken Parm Sub
served w/chips
Buffalo Chicken Sub
served w/chips
Chicken Tenders Sub
Ham and Tky
Grill-Pasta
Pasta /w tomato sauce
served with focaccia bread. Add small garden salad for $2.95
Pasta /w butter
served with focaccia bread. Add small garden salad for $2.95
Pasta Meatball parm
served with focaccia bread. Add small garden salad for $2.95
Pasta eggplant parm
served with focaccia bread. Add small garden salad for $2.95
Pasta chicken parm
served with focaccia bread. Add small garden salad for $2.95
add small garden salad w/pasta
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4180 State Highway, Eastham, MA 02642