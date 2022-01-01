  • Home
The Red Barn Pizza and More 4180 Route 6

4180 State Highway

Eastham, MA 02642

Popular Items

10" Build Your Own
Grilled Steak and Cheese Sub
French Fries

10" Pizzas

10" Cheese

$11.00

10" Build Your Own

$11.00
10" Pepperoni

10" Pepperoni

$12.00

10" Cheese/Pepperoni

$12.00

10" Red Barn Margherita

$15.00

White Pizza, olive oil, fresh spinach, feta cheese, artichocke hearts, sundried tomatoes and our secret blend off cheeses

10" The Mediterranean

$15.00

White pizza, olive oil, fresh spinach, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives and our blend of cheeses

10" House Pesto

$15.00

Our Homemade pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, ricotta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes&our blend of cheeses

10" BBQ Chicken

$15.00

BBQ sauce, american cheese, bbq chicken, red onions, mushroom, jalapeno&our blend of cheeses

10" Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Blue cheese sauce, buffalo chicken, red onion, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato&our blend of cheeses

10" Chicken Pesto

$15.00

Homemade pesto sauce, chicken, tomatoes, broccoli, feta cheese&our blend of cheeses

10" The Vegetarian Pizza

$15.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, eggplant, ricotta cheese, basil, red onions, bell peppers, our blend of cheeses and tomato sauce

10" Mike's 8 Top Combination

$15.00

Pepperoni, red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, ham, black olives, sausage, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce

10" Pizza Rustica

$15.00

Fresh spinach, sausage, prosciutto, ricotta cheese, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce

10" Hawaiian

$15.00

Ham, bacon, chunks of pineapple, red onions, our blend of cheeses&toamto sauce

10" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.00

Hamburger, more hamburger, bacon, american cheese, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce

10" Landlord Bob's Idea

$15.00

Sausage, pepperoni, salami, red onions, mushrooms, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, basil, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce

10" Meatlover's

$15.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, beef, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauces

10" Steak and Blue

$15.00

Blue cheese sauce, american cheese, red onios, mushrooms, pepperoncini peppers, steak&our blend of cheeses

10" Chicken Ranch

$15.00

Ranch sauce, bacon, onions, bell peppers, chunks of pineapple and lots of chicken

10" Abomb

$15.00

Bacon, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Hamburger, tomato sauce&our blends of cheeses

14" Pizzas

14" Cheese

$15.00

14" Build Your Own

$15.00

14" Pepperoni

$16.50

14" Cheese/Pepperoni

$16.50

14" Red Barn Margherita

$21.00

White Pizza, olive oil, fresh spinach, feta cheese, artichocke hearts, sundried tomatoes and our secret blend off cheeses

14" The Mediterranean

$21.00

White pizza, olive oil, fresh spinach, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives and our blend of cheeses

14" House Pesto

$21.00

Our Homemade pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, ricotta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes&our blend of cheeses

14" BBQ Chicken

$21.00

BBQ sauce, american cheese, bbq chicken, red onions, mushroom, jalapeno&our blend of cheeses

14" Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Blue cheese sauce, buffalo chicken, red onion, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato&our blend of cheeses

14" Chicken Pesto

$21.00

Homemade pesto sauce, chicken, tomatoes, broccoli, feta cheese&our blend of cheeses

14" The Vegetarian

$21.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, eggplant, ricotta cheese, basil, red onions, bell peppers, our blend of cheeses and tomato sauce

14" Mike's 8 Top Combination

$21.00

Pepperoni, red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, ham, black olives, sausage, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce

14" Pizza Rustica

$21.00

Fresh spinach, sausage, prosciutto, ricotta cheese, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce

14" Hawaiian

$21.00

Ham, bacon, chunks of pineapple, red onions, our blend of cheeses&toamto sauce

14" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.00

Hamburger, more hamburger, bacon, american cheese, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce

14" Landlord Bob's Idea

$21.00

Sausage, pepperoni, salami, red onions, mushrooms, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, basil, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce

14" Meatlover's

$21.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, beef, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauces

14" Steak and Blue

$21.00

Blue cheese sauce, american cheese, red onios, mushrooms, pepperoncini peppers, steak&our blend of cheeses

14" Chicken Ranch

$21.00

Ranch sauce, bacon, onions, bell peppers, chunks of pineapple and lots of chicken

14" Abomb

$21.00

Bacon, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Hamburger, tomato sauce&our blends of cheeses

18" Pizzas

18" Cheese

$20.00

18" Build Your Own

$20.00

18" Pepperoni

$22.00

18" Cheese/Pepperoni

$22.00

18" Red Barn Margherita

$28.00

White Pizza, olive oil, fresh spinach, feta cheese, artichocke hearts, sundried tomatoes and our secret blend off cheeses

18" The Mediterranean

$28.00

White pizza, olive oil, fresh spinach, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives and our blend of cheeses

18" House Pesto

$28.00

Our Homemade pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, ricotta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes&our blend of cheeses

18" BBQ Chicken

$28.00

BBQ sauce, american cheese, bbq chicken, red onions, mushroom, jalapeno&our blend of cheeses

18" Buffalo Chicken

$28.00

Blue cheese sauce, buffalo chicken, red onion, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato&our blend of cheeses

18" Chicken Pesto

$28.00

Homemade pesto sauce, chicken, tomatoes, broccoli, feta cheese&our blend of cheeses

18" The Vegetarian

$28.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, eggplant, ricotta cheese, basil, red onions, bell peppers, our blend of cheeses and tomato sauce

18" Mike's 8 Top Combination

$28.00

Pepperoni, red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, ham, black olives, sausage, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce

18" Pizza Rustica

$28.00

Fresh spinach, sausage, prosciutto, ricotta cheese, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce

18" Hawaiian

$28.00

Ham, bacon, chunks of pineapple, red onions, our blend of cheeses&toamto sauce

18" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$28.00

Hamburger, more hamburger, bacon, american cheese, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce

18" Landlord Bob's Idea

$28.00

Sausage, pepperoni, salami, red onions, mushrooms, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, basil, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce

18" Meatlover's

$28.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, beef, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauces

18" Steak and Blue

$28.00

Blue cheese sauce, american cheese, red onios, mushrooms, pepperoncini peppers, steak&our blend of cheeses

18" Chicken Ranch

$28.00

Ranch sauce, bacon, onions, bell peppers, chunks of pineapple and lots of chicken

18"Abomb

$28.00

Bacon, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Hamburger, tomato sauce&our blends of cheeses

12" GF Pizzas

GF Cheese

$18.00

GF Build Your Own

$18.00

GF Pepperoni

$19.25

GF Cheese/Pepperoni

$19.25

GF Red Barn Margherita

$23.00

White Pizza, olive oil, fresh spinach, feta cheese, artichocke hearts, sundried tomatoes and our secret blend off cheeses

GF The Mediterranean

$23.00

White pizza, olive oil, fresh spinach, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives and our blend of cheeses

GF House Pesto

$23.00

Our Homemade pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, ricotta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes&our blend of cheeses

GF BBQ Chicken

$23.00

BBQ sauce, american cheese, bbq chicken, red onions, mushroom, jalapeno&our blend of cheeses

GF Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

Blue cheese sauce, buffalo chicken, red onion, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato&our blend of cheeses

GF Chicken Pesto

$23.00

Homemade pesto sauce, chicken, tomatoes, broccoli, feta cheese&our blend of cheeses

GF The Vegetarian

$23.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, eggplant, ricotta cheese, basil, red onions, bell peppers, our blend of cheeses and tomato sauce

GF Mike's 8 Top Combination

$23.00

Pepperoni, red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, ham, black olives, sausage, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce

GF Pizza Rustica

$23.00

Fresh spinach, sausage, prosciutto, ricotta cheese, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce

GF Hawaiian

$23.00

Ham, bacon, chunks of pineapple, red onions, our blend of cheeses&toamto sauce

GF Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$23.00

Hamburger, more hamburger, bacon, american cheese, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce

GF Landlord Bob’s Idea

$23.00

Sausage, pepperoni, salami, red onions, mushrooms, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, basil, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauce

GF Meatlover's

$23.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, beef, our blend of cheeses&tomato sauces

GF Steak and Blue

$23.00

Blue cheese sauce, american cheese, red onios, mushrooms, pepperoncini peppers, steak&our blend of cheeses

GF Chicken Ranch

$23.00

Ranch sauce, bacon, onions, bell peppers, chunks of pineapple and lots of chicken

GF Abomb

$23.00

Sm Salads

Sm Garden Salad

Sm Garden Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens topped with Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Brocolli

Sm Cranberry Walnut Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, dried cranberries, walnuts&blue cheese crumbles

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.95

Romaine lettuce topped with garlic croutons and shredded parmesian cheese

Sm Taco Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens, red onions, salsa, guacamole, corn, mozzarela cheese and black beans

Sm Greek Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens, topped with green bell peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, red onions, tomatoes&feta cheese

Sm Spinach Salad

$6.95

Baby Spinach leaves topped with tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, feta cheese and bacon

Sm Antipasto Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens , proscuitto, ham, salami, mozzarela cheese, roastedred peppers, mushrooms, eggplant, chives, tomatoes and red onions

Sm Jasper's Surf Salad

Sm Jasper's Surf Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens topped with sliced turkey breast, blue cheese crumbles, black olives, tomatoes, bacon, red onions, guac&jalapeno peppers

Lg Salads

Lg Garden salad

$8.95

Mixed greens topped with Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Brocolli

Lg Cranberry walnut salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, dried cranberries, walnuts&blue cheese crumbles

Lg Caesar salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce topped with garlic croutons and shredded parmesian cheese

Lg Taco salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, red onions, salsa, guacamole, corn, mozzarela cheese and black beans

Lg Greek salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, topped with green bell peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, red onions, tomatoes&feta cheese

Lg Spinach salad

$9.95

Baby Spinach leaves topped with tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, feta cheese and bacon

Lg Antipasto salad

$10.95

Mixed greens , proscuitto, ham, salami, mozzarela cheese, roastedred peppers, mushrooms, eggplant, chives, tomatoes and red onions

Lg Jasper's surf salad

$10.95

Mixed greens topped with sliced turkey breast, blue cheese crumbles, black olives, tomatoes, bacon, red onions, guac&jalapeno peppers

Grill

French Fries

French Fries

$4.45

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Onion rings

$4.95
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.95

Cheese Fries

$6.45

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.45
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95
Chicken tenders

Chicken tenders

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$10.95

BBQ Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Kids x-tenders w/Fries

$8.95

Foot Long Dog

$4.95

Dozen Plain Wings

$16.95

Dozen Buff Wings

$16.95

Dozen BBQ Wings

$16.95

Hamburger

$6.45

served w/lett, tomato, chips

Cheeseburger

$6.95

served w/lett, tomato, chips

Double Hamburger

$7.95

served w/lett, tomato, chips

Double Cheeseburger

$8.95

served w/lett, tomato, chips

Clam chowder

$6.95

Chili

$6.95

WITH PIZZA!!!!!

Grill-Subs

Grilled Steak and Cheese Sub

$12.95

served w/chips

Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sub

$12.95

served w/chips

Ham

$10.95

served w/chips

Turkey

$10.95

served w/chips

Italian Cold cut

$11.95

Ham, salami, and prosciutto w/ provolone cheese served w/chips

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.95

served w/chips

Meatball Parm Sub

$11.95

served w/chips

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.95

served w/chips

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.95

served w/chips

Chicken Tenders Sub

$11.95

Ham and Tky

$11.95

Grill-Pasta

Pasta /w tomato sauce

$7.95

served with focaccia bread. Add small garden salad for $2.95

Pasta /w butter

$7.95

served with focaccia bread. Add small garden salad for $2.95

Pasta Meatball parm

$11.95

served with focaccia bread. Add small garden salad for $2.95

Pasta eggplant parm

$11.95

served with focaccia bread. Add small garden salad for $2.95

Pasta chicken parm

$11.95

served with focaccia bread. Add small garden salad for $2.95

add small garden salad w/pasta

$2.95

Fountain Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Hi C Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Hi C Fruit Punch

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Other

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Canned water

$2.50

Boxed water

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4180 State Highway, Eastham, MA 02642

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

