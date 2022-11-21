The Red Bird Bistro & Grill imageView gallery

The Red Bird Bistro & Grill

264 Reviews

$$

22 N. Main St.

Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Pop

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Regatta Ginger Beer

$4.00

Kids Milk

$1.00

LG Milk

$3.00

Kids Soda

$1.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.50

Banquet Soda

$1.00

Mixed Drinks

Long Island

$6.50

Long Beach

$6.50

Manhattan

$2.00

Margarita

$2.00

Old Fashion

$2.00

Sex On the Beach

$6.00

Shots

Irish Car Bomb

$11.75+

Dirty Girl Scout

$5.50

Keg

CS Martzen 1/4 keg

$200.00

Champagne

Wycliff Brut GL

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Chardonnay

House Chard GL

$6.00

Harken Chard GL

$8.50

Seaglass Chard GL

$8.00

Moscato

Piquitos Moscato GL

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

House Pinot Grigio GL

$6.00

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio GL

$9.00

Prosecco

Lunetta Prosecco Split

$8.00

Riesling

Grand Traverse GL

$9.00

Rose

Rose D'anjou

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Te Henga S Blanc GL

$7.50

Champagne Bottle

Wycliff Brut BTL

$28.00

Chardonnay Bottle

House Chard BTL

$20.00

Harken Chard BTL

$30.00

Seaglass Chard BTL

$28.00

Moniker Chard BTL

$45.00Out of stock

Moscato Bottle

Piquitos Moscato BTL

$24.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

House Pinot Grigio BTL

$20.00

Luna Nuda PG BTL

$32.00

Riesling Bottle

Grand Traverse Late Harvest BTL

$32.00

Rose Bottle

Rose D'anjou BTL

$28.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

Te Henga SB BTL

$26.00

Unparalleled SB BTL

$40.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon

House Cabernet GL

$6.00

Three Finger Cab GL

$11.00

Malbec

Colores Del Sol

$8.50

Merlot

House Merlot GL

$6.00

Red Sangria

$5.00

Pinot Noir

Parducci PN GL

$8.50

Red Blend

Silk & Spice GL

$8.50

Zinfandel

Zi-phomaniac GL

$9.00

Cabernet Bottle

House Cab BTL

$20.00

Light Horse Cab BTL

$28.00Out of stock

Three Finger Cab BTL

$40.00

Torch Bearer Cab BTL

$60.00Out of stock

Malbec Bottle

Colores Del Sol Malbec BTL

$30.00

Trivento Malbec BTL

$55.00

Merlot Bottle

House Merlot BTL

$20.00

Black Dress Merlot BTL

$26.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir Bottle

Parducci PN BTL

$30.00

Picco & Vine PN BTL

$50.00

Red Blend Bottle

Silk & Spice BTL

$30.00

Force Of Nature BTL

$36.00Out of stock

Zinfandel Bottle

Zin-phomaniac BTL

$32.00

T-Shirt

Mens

$20.00

Ladies

$20.00

2nd Shirt for 15

Mens 2nd Shirt

$15.00

Womens 2nd Shirt

$15.00

Employee T-Shirt

Mens Employee

$12.00

Womens Employee

$12.00

PICK 2

P2 Grilled Cheese

$12.00

P2 Hot Club

$12.00

P2 Pork Roll

$12.00

P2 Cherry Pecan

$12.00

P2 Caesar Salad

$12.00

P2 House Salad

$12.00

P2 Pear Salad

$12.00

P2 French Fries

$12.00

P2 Sweet Fries

$12.00

Chef's Vegetable

$12.00

P2 Vegan Soup

$12.00

P2 SOD

$12.00

P2 Turkey Chili

$12.00

Appetizers

Charcuterie - individual portion

$8.00

Deli Tray

$127.00

Dinner Roll/Butter

$1.00

Fruit Tray

$5.00

Meat & Cheese Board

$35.00

Nachos-create your own

$6.00

Queso

$50.00

Roasted Poblano Dip pp

$6.00

Root Vegetables

$5.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$13.00

Smoked Whitefish Dip

$6.00

Summer Vegetables

$4.00

Tomato Bruschetta

$3.00

Tortilla Chips salsa/guac

$3.00

Salads/Soups

Banquet Caesar

$3.00

Banquet House Salad

$3.00

Cherry Pecan

$5.00

Chopped Salad

$5.00

Regular House Salad--Banquets

$4.00

Main Course

Bacon Parmesan Green Beans

$5.00

Bacon-20 portion hotel pan

$60.00

Baked Whitefish

$18.00

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$21.00Out of stock

Biscuits-20 portion hotel pan

$20.00

Breakfast Potatoes-20 portion hotel pan

$15.00

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

Chicken Caprese Dinner

$15.00

Delux Scrambled Eggs-20 portion hotel pan

$60.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Grilled Salmon with Pesto Sauce

$20.00

Kobe Sizzler

$20.00

Prime Rib - Select

$35.00

Prime Rib-Premium

$45.00

Red Skin Potatoes

$4.00

Root Veggies

$5.00

Sausage Gravy-20 portion hotel pan

$20.00

Sausage Links-20 portion hotel pan

$60.00

Scrambled Eggs-20 portion hotel pan

$48.00

Smothered Chicken

$15.00

Summer Vegetable Blend

$4.00

Whitefish Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Alfredo Pasta-Side

$3.00

Roasted Mushroom Stack

$18.00

Desserts

Brownies

$3.00

Cobbler

$3.50

Mini Tarts

$3.00

Whole Cheesecakes

$70.00Out of stock

Cake-20 ppl

$100.00

Beverages

Banquet Soda

$1.00

Sparkling Grape Juice Bottle

$6.00

Wycliff Champagne Bottle

$10.00

Coffee Station-per large dispenser

$20.00

Pony Keg Labatt

$150.00

Labbatt Bottle

$3.00

Lemonade Dispenser

$20.00

Iced Tea Dispenser

$20.00

Orange Juice Dispenser

$30.00

CS Martzen 1/4 ket

$200.00

Boxed Lunches

Turkey & Cheddar

$13.00

Ham & Swiss

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Cold Club

$13.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Breakfast Foods

Scrambled Eggs

$48.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$20.00

Bacon (2 slices pp)

$60.00

Sausage Links (2 links pp)

$60.00

Fruit Tray & Yogurt Dip

$5.00

Muffins

$2.00

Delux Scrambled Eggs-20 portion hotel pan

$60.00

Biscuits-20 portion hotel pan

$20.00

Sausage Gravy-20 portion hotel pan

$20.00

Fees

Cake Fee

$25.00

Wine Dinner Bottles

Miquel Pons Brut Reserva

$13.00

Banfi Rosa Regale

$23.00

Sella & Mosca La Cala

$14.00

Bottega Vinia Pinot Nior

$19.00

Tobelos Crianza

$16.00

Casal Garcia Rose

$9.00

Wine Dinner per person

Wine Dinner Per Person

$60.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

22 N. Main St., Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Directions

