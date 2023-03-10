Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Red Clay Table 307 N Montgomery Ave

No reviews yet

307 N Montgomery Ave

Sheffield, AL 35660

Food

Appetizers

Chicken Bacon Bites

$8.00

4 with cream cheese & jalapeno

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

8 served with ranch & marinara

Smoked Salmon dip

$10.00

served with tortilla chips

Spinach dip

$10.00

served with tortilla chips

Fried Green beans & Okra

$7.00

Salads & Soups

Farmer's salad

$10.00

lettuce, tomato,cucumber, bacon,boiled egg, cheddar wedge, red onion, carrots, croutons

Chicken salad

$9.00

bed of greens topped with RCT chicken salad

Red Clay salad

$10.00

spinach, strawberries, blueberries, walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar salad

$9.00

chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons

Burgers & Sandwiches

American Burger

$11.00

american cheese, lettue, tomato, pickles, onion, mustard ketchup

Bacon Burger

$12.00

bacon, cheddar, red onion, lettuce, BBQ sauce

Catfish Po Boy

$11.00

blackened or fried; lettuce, tomato, pickle, tartar sauce

Club

$10.00

ham, bacon, cheddar, tomato, lettuce, mayo

Turkey Bacon Ranch sandwich

$10.00

turkey, bacon, cheddar, tomato, red onion, lettuce, jalapeno ranch

Red Clay Burger

$11.00

pepperjack, lettuce, jalapeno, pico de gallo, spicy mayo

Bluff Burger

$11.00

pepperjack, lettuce, onion rings, petal sauce

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.00

shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle, house-made tartar sauce

B.L.T.

$9.00

classic bacon, lettuce and tomato

Philly

$12.00

sliced steak, sauteed onions & peppers, mayo

Burger Sliders

$10.00

3 with carmelized onions, cheese

Entrees

Lasagna

$12.00

served with side salad, bread

Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

served with side salad, bread

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

served with fries

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

served with fries

Fried Shrimp

$12.00

served with fries, housemade cocktail sauce

Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

two skewers, served with side salad, one side

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

served with side salad, bread

Catfish Filets

$13.00

served with fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies

Sirloin

$19.00

8 oz, side salad, one side

Ribeye

$25.00

12 oz, side salad, one side

Filet Mignon

$30.00

8 oz, side salad, one side

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Baked Patato

$4.00

Sweet Potato

$4.00

Cornbread Salad

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Desserts

Crème Brulee

$9.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Skillet Brownie

$8.00

Seasonal Cobbler

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Kids menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

served with fries

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$7.00

served with fries

Kid's Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

served with fries

Kid's Grilled cheese

$5.00

served with fries

$24.00

Soft Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Tea 1/2 & 1/2

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Water

Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Orange Blossom Pilsner

$4.00

Hi Wire Lager

$4.00

Hi Wire Lo Pitch IPA

$4.00

Goose Island IPA

$4.00

Red Bottles

Alain De La Treille

$45.00

Mercer

$35.00

Josh Cabernet

$35.00

Cigar Bourbon Barrel

$35.00

Katherine

$45.00

Sangria

$25.00

Red Glasses

Alain De La Treille

$12.00

Mercer

$10.00

Josh Cabernet

$10.00

Cigar Bourbon Barrel

$10.00

Sangria

$8.00

White Bottles

Placido

$25.00

Barone Fini

$30.00

Wither Hills

$25.00

Josh Chardonnay

$30.00

Diora

$45.00

Oliver Blueberry Moscato

$25.00

Oliver Apple Pie

$25.00

White Glasses

Placido

$8.00

Barone Fini

$9.00

Wither Hills

$8.00

Josh Chardonnay

$8.00

Diora

$12.00

Oliver Blueberry Moscato

$8.00

Oliver Apple Pie

$8.00

Champagne Bottles

Josh

$21.00

Amber Falls - Madame Muscadine

$30.00

Vista Point

$25.00

Amber Falls - Blackberry

$25.00

Rose Regale

$25.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$25.00

Champagne Glasses

Josh

$7.00

Amber Falls - Madame Muscadine

$9.00

Vista Point

$6.00

Amber Falls - Blackberry

$8.00

Rose Regale

$8.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$8.00

Logan room

Deposit

Deposit

$125.00

Rent

Rent

$100.00

Catering

Catering

$100.00

Bluff reservation

Reservation

Deposit

$25.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

307 N Montgomery Ave, Sheffield, AL 35660

Directions

