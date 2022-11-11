The Red Devil Bistro imageView gallery

The Red Devil Bistro Inside the CLWCC

No reviews yet

436 Struthers-Coitsville Rd.

Lowellville, OH 44436

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Made to Order Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Cobb Salad

Breakfast

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$3.00

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$3.50

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$3.50

Yogurt Parfait

$2.50

With Seasonal Fruit

White Bagel

$2.50

English Muffin w/ Topping

$2.50

Jumbo Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Soup of the Day

Mondy- Loaded Potato Tuesday- Chicken Noodle Wednesday- Wedding Soup Thursday-Broccoli Cheddar Friday- Roasted Tomato & Red Pepper Bisque

Cup Soup

$2.50

Served with French Bread

Bowl Soup

$4.00

Served with French Bread

Extra Bread (1)

$0.50

Pizza

Cheese Pizza Slice

$2.00

Pepperoni Pizza Slice

$2.00

Specialty Pizza Slice

$2.00

Cheese Pizza 16"

$12.00

Please allow 20 minutes to prepare whole pizzas

Vegetable Pizza 16"

$14.00

Please allow 20 minutes to prepare whole pizzas

Pepperoni Pizza 16"

$14.00

Please allow 20 minutes to prepare whole pizzas

Specialty Pizza 16"

$15.00

Please allow 20 minutes to prepare whole pizzas

MTO

Made to Order Sandwich

$6.50

Made to Order Salad

$6.50

w/ Mixed Greens

Quick Bites

Chicken Fingers- 4 piece

$4.50

Tator Tots

$2.00

Fresh Popcorn

$1.00

Soft Pretzel

$1.50

Nachos

$2.00

Weekly Special

The Grinder dressing consists of mayo, vinegar, mild pepper rings, sliced red onion, various tasty seasonings, grated parmesan and chopped garlic. The dressing it tossed with the lettuce to be placed on a Spinach Wrap with the other ingredients.

The Bistro Philly: Sizzling Juicy Philly meat w/ peppers & onions on a toasted ciabatta bun and melted provolone cheese.

$6.50

House Specialties **( IF you require extra dressing you MUST pay an additional .50)

SMALL Garden Salad

$3.25

Fresh Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Cheese and Croutons

Garden Salad

$6.50

Fresh Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheese, Onion and Croutons

Cobb Salad

$6.50

Fresh Greens, Grilled Chicken, Feta, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion, and Bacon

Greek Salad

$6.50

Fresh Greens, Grilled Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Onion, Cucumber, & Greek Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.50

Fresh Greens, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Croutons and Caesar Dressing

Tomato Mozzarella Melt

$6.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Spinach and Basil Pesto on Ciabatta

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Buffalo Ranch on Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Your Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato and Cucumber on Honey Wheat Wrap

Turkey Club

$6.50

Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Dijon Mustard on a Italian Bread

Sweet Treats

Funnel Cake Fries

$3.00

Jumbo Brownies

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Extras

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Bacon

$0.50

Cheese Slices

$0.50

Extra Cream Cheese (1)

$0.25

Extra Jelly(2)

$0.25

Add Protein

$2.00

STUDENT COMBO Meals for Students only

Pizza/Chips/Drink

$5.00

Hot Dog/Chips/Drink

$5.00

1/2 Ham & Cheese/Small Soup/Drink

$5.00

1/2 Turkey & Cheese/Small Soup/Drink

$5.00

Beverages

Bottled Beverages

Coffee

Hot Coffee Regular

$1.50

Hot Coffee Large

$2.00

Cold Brew Coffee (Iced) Regular

$1.50

Cold Brew Coffee (Iced) Large

$2.00

Pump of Flavor

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate Small

$1.50

Hot Chocolate Large

$2.00

Frozen Beverages

Frozen Choc Regular

$3.00

Frozen Vanilla Regular

$3.00

Smoothie Regular

Hot Tea

Hot Tea Regular

Hot Tea Large

16.9 oz Beverages

Water

$1.00

KickStart 12oz

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
436 Struthers-Coitsville Rd., Lowellville, OH 44436

The Red Devil Bistro image

