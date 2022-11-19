Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Italian

The Red Door | BAR by Red Door

4,368 Reviews

$$

741 W Washington St

San Diego, CA 92103

Popular Items

Orecchiette
Arugula Salad
Flatbread

Appetizers

Beets and Burrata Cheese

$18.00

Roasted beets, burrata cheese, balsamic syrup, basil olive oil, gluten friendly

Brussels & Bacon

$16.00

Roasted sprouts, pistachios, caramelized onion, gluten friendly

Kale Caesar Salad

$16.00

Parmesan toasted naan, black pepper, citrus hummus spread, radishes

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Garden fruits and vegetables from our harvest of the moment, Chef's house dressing

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$16.00

Mashed avocado, sunflower seeds, feta cheese

Arugula Salad

$16.00

Pear, candied pecan, gorgonzola cheese, cashew dressing

Farm to Fork

$16.00

Sauteed veggies of the moment, basil pesto

Veal Meatball

$18.00

Tomato port wine, sage, gluten friendly

Flatbread

$20.00

Basil pesto, housemade sausage, fontina cheese

Meat Lover's Mac

$18.00

Bacon, gruyere, fontina, aged cheddar, nduja sausage

Butternut Brie

$18.00

Pear, spiced butternut squash, onion, cranberry, walnuts, triple cream brie

Fried Calamari and Kale

$19.00

Chipotle dip, gluten friendly

Carlsbad Mussels

$19.00

Garlic tomato riesling broth, fennel pollen

Cashew Crusted Wings

$19.00

Steamed Clams

$19.00

Garlic confit, riesling broth, house made toasted focaccia

Entrees

Lamb Shank

$48.00

Braised lamb, butternut squash risotto, gremolata, port wine sauce

Short Ribs

$48.00

Bourbon BBQ, caramelized onion, polenta, gluten friendly

Beef Wellington

$58.00

Seared tenderloin, mushroom duxelle, puff pastry, mushroom madeira, veggies

Chicken Parmesan

$40.00

Free Range Chicken

$39.00

Braised breast, mushroom, Marsala demi- glace, roasted potato

Catalina Fresh Catch

$48.00

Catalina offshore, beet puree, roasted vegetables, beurre blanc, gluten friendly

Seared Scallops

$48.00

Cauliflower puree, carrots, squash, red onion, turnips, thyme, pesto, bacon, gluten friendly

Eggplant Parmesan

$30.00

Baked fresh mozzarella, tomato basil

Cauliflower Steak

$35.00

Pumpkin puree, pearl onions, mushrooms, kale, turnips, citrus EVOO emulsion

Chateaubriand

$120.00

Pasta

Lasagna

$30.00

Bolognese style

Pappardelle

$30.00

Slow braised red wine meat ragu

Bucatini

$30.00

Fresh tomato, basil, aged pecorino, gluten friendly

Cavatelli

$30.00

Farm to fork, tomato, aged pecorino

Gnocchi

$30.00

Basil pesto, string beans, roasted peppers

Lobster Ravioli

$35.00

Seafood Fettuccine

$35.00

Mussels, calamari, scallops, shrimp, clams

Orecchiette

$30.00

Sausage, mushroom, pearl onion, brandy cream

Veal Tortellini

$35.00Out of stock

Garlic Olive Oil Pasta

$30.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$14.00

Ricotta Cheese cake, fresh strawberry, raspberry syrup

Mini Banana Cream Pie

$14.00

Graham Cracker Pecan Crust, Caramel, chocolate, almonds

Chocolate Lava Cake

$14.00

Triple Dark belgium, raspberry

Toffee Pudding

$14.00

House-made toffee, date cake, toasted pecans, vanilla gelato

Tiramisu

$14.00

Lady finger, marscapone cream, espresso, cocoa

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

THE RED DOOR | We believe 'sustainable food' goes far beyond the plate. It's a collaborative network, built on principles that further the ecological, and economic values shared by the commonwealth. The Red Door is guided by the principles of this system. We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for farmers, the community and society as a whole. This is our promise to our 'region', and why we can say "if it’s not from our farm, it’s from a small farm" – to your table.

Website

Location

741 W Washington St, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

Gallery
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door image
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door image

