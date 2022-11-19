Bars & Lounges
Italian
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
4,368 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
THE RED DOOR | We believe 'sustainable food' goes far beyond the plate. It's a collaborative network, built on principles that further the ecological, and economic values shared by the commonwealth. The Red Door is guided by the principles of this system. We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for farmers, the community and society as a whole. This is our promise to our 'region', and why we can say "if it’s not from our farm, it’s from a small farm" – to your table.
Location
741 W Washington St, San Diego, CA 92103
