The Red Dory

187 Reviews

$$

1848 Main Rd

Tiverton, RI 02878

Order Again

Popular Items

Bucatini
Steak Frites
Smoked Haddock and Clam Chowder

Salads & Soups

Simple Green Salad

$8.00

Middle Eastern Meze Platter

$15.00

Smoked Haddock and Clam Chowder

$9.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$9.00

Appetizers

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Ceviche

$13.00

Crispy Fried Oysters

$16.00

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$17.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Seared Scallops

$15.00

Pastas & Main Courses

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Bucatini

$19.00

Pork and Veal Meatballs

$22.00

Cod and Littlenecks

$28.00

Roast Chicken

$23.00

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Steak Frites

$29.00

Side of Fries

$6.00

Slab of Focaccia

$5.00Out of stock

Desserts

Lemon Buttermilk Pudding

$9.00

Warm Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Coconut Sticky Rice Pudding

$7.00

Fruit Crisp

$8.00

Wine By The Bottle

Muscadet, Cognettes, Loire, France 2018

$18.00

Riesling, Weingut Brand

$18.00Out of stock

Monastrell, Altos de la Hoya

$18.00

Merch

Mask

$12.00Out of stock

Trucker Hat

$18.00

Winter Hat

$18.00Out of stock

Sweatshirt

$40.00

T Shirt

$25.00

Blanket

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Dine in and take out available!

Website

Location

1848 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI 02878

Directions

