The Red Dory
187 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Dine in and take out available!
Location
1848 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI 02878
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Papa Gino's - 1148 - Fall River, Bishop Blvd.
3.7 • 401
340 Mariano S. Bishop Boulevard Fall River, MA 02721
View restaurant