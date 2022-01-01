- Home
The Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen
1,167 Reviews
$$
3221 Mt Pinos Way
Frazier Park, CA 93225
Food
Ancient Grains Kitchari
Kitchari: a healing and nourishing stew consisting of grains and pulses, balanc- ing all three bio-elements of the body. Ancient grains (quinoa & millet) and lentils skillfully melded with various spices, redolent with fresh ginger, garlic and tender vegetables create a hearty, protein-rich stew.
Beef-less Bulgogi Bowl
Authentic Korean flavors come together with vegetarian beef, strips slowly simmered in a sweet Bulgogi sauce, pan-roasted Brussels sprouts, Krimini mushrooms, scallions, carrots, yellow onions, accompanied with our house-krafted authentic kimchi. garnished with fresh avocado, scallions and black and white sesame seeds.
Beef-less Mongolian Stir Fry
Stir fry of beef-less beef, broccoli, snow peas, sweet peppers and green onions in our house stir fry sauce. served over coconut- jasmine rice and garnished with fresh scallions.
Bread Pakora
Thick house sourdough slices dipped in our signature batter, thinly sliced red onion, anaheim peppers & fresh cilantro create a truly unique appetizer imported from crowded local food stalls in India. served with red sweet chili sauce & jalapeño-sweet chili sauce.
Buckwheat Pancakes
Gluten-free & nutrient-dense, our organic buckwheat pancakes have a subtle sweet and nutty nuance, making them a perfect choice for anyone. garnished with cinnamon sugar. served with: cocory (signature coconut sauce) or maple syrup. Add fruit - 2
Cheesy Naan Dippers
Strips of oven-hot naan bread studded with home-made cheese, drizzled with infused spice oil. served with our tangy tomato marinara. gluten-free option - 5
Classic Chinese Kung Pao
Bursting with fresh aromatics and savory umami flavors, this classic stir fry features soy chicken OR tofu (non-GMO), a host of tender vegetables and peanuts in a tradi-tional Szechuan-style sauce. garnished with black sesame and served over ginger-jasmine rice. includes a dessert.
Classic Pancakes
Not your typical breakfast fare, we use rich cake flour and add just the necessary to achieve these delicious pancakes. garnished with cinnamon sugar. served with: cocory (signature coconut sauce) or maple syrup. add: fruit - 2 vegan option - 3
Daal (Lentil Soup)
Our house lentil soup enjoys a variety of lentils in ever-flavorful combinations and distinct preparations, making each bowl a unique experience you will forever remember. Garnished with homemade ghee OR our fragrant herb n’ spice-infused olive oil.
Fish-less & Chips
Three crispy battered fish-less fillets topped with our vegan house tartar sauce. Served with seasoned rustic fries (with malt vinegar).
Indian Savory Pancake
Enjoy this gluten-free anytime meal prepared with authentic Indian ingredients like chickpea flour, select whole spices and fresh aromatics including baby spinach, zucchini, thinly sliced red onions, green onions, diced tomatoes and fresh cilantro. brushed w/ homemade ghee OR coconut oil.
Kids' Classic Pancakes
served with cinnamon sugar and maple syrup. vegan option - 1.5 add butter - 0.5, add fruit - 1
Kulcha
Choice of stuffing: Cheese and Onion or Potato and Onion. Our house naan dough stuffed with your choice of a uniquely spiced and seasoned filling, hand-rolled and cooked to a crisp perfection. garnished with our special spiced ghee & fresh cilantro.
Mixed Greens Salad
Fresh spring mixed greens, baby spinach, thinly sliced cabbage, white onion, English cucumber, cherry tomatoes and marinated cranberries. tossed in our house vinaigrette with almond flakes. add: homemade cheese (paneer) - 2 Add: avocado - 3
Naan
Hand-rolled to order and baked in our wood-fired oven, each naan is brushed with a special homemade spice oil for a perfect finish and sprinkled with fresh organic cilantro. Add: onion OR garlic OR tomato OR jalapeño - 0.75 ea. homemade cheese (paneer) - 2, fresh herbs - 3 gluten-free option - 5
Pakora
Fresh yams, sweet potatoes, Yukons, zucchini, Asian eggplant & red onions, thinly sliced & paired with sprigs of fresh cilantro and tender spinach leaves, coated in our signature chick- pea batter & fried to a golden crisp. served with tangy masala mix & sweet chili sauce.
Roti / Phulka
Our whole wheat dough hand-rolled and cooked on an Indian skillet and toasted over an open fire for an authentic finish.
Saag Paneer
A classic curry of spinach and greens with homemade cheese OR organic non-GMO tofu. Served with a plain naan or basmati rice. NAAN OPTIONS: add onion OR garlic OR tomato OR jalapeños - 0.75 each, add fresh herbs - 3 gluten-free option - 5
Samosa
The star of india's top street food, this golden-crisped pastry stuffed with potatoes, organic peas, fresh herbs and select spices makes for an incredible appetizer. served with homemade spice-infused tamarind chutney & fresh mint chutney.
Side Sourdough
Our house specialty. Homebaked goodness.
Stuffed Paratha
Choice of stuffing: Potato and Onion OR Cheese and Onion OR Jalapeño and Onion OR Jalapeño and Cheese. Nothing brings more joy and comfort than hearing the word "paratha" in homes anywhere in India; and why not? The filling is meticulously spiced and season-ed with fresh aromatics – all neatly stuffed into our whole wheat dough, hand-rolled and slow-cooked on a skillet, basted with homemade ghee. Add: Side of plain Homemade Yogurt - 1.50, or Golden Yogurt - 2.50. Garnished with fresh organic cilantro. gluten-free option - 5.
Tofu Curry
a star at the red dot, our most beloved dish. This rich yellow curry features a medley of zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, carrots, lemongrass, Thai sweet basil, red onions and organic non-GMO tofu with traditional curry spices cooked in creamy coconut milk. served over steaming coconut-jasmine rice. garnished with julienned ginger and freshly grated coconut.
Chickenless Fajitas
Ceasar Salad W Chickenless
Putanesca
Drinks
Daily Specials
Asian Noodle Bowl
Babaganoush
Channa Samosa
Spice-Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Wrap
Chickenless Fajitas
Christmas Plate
Dal Roti with Yogurt & Salad
Our lentil infused flatbread, accompanied by our house homemade yogurt and a side salad with our house lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Lentil Bolognese
Paneer Masala Plate
Portabello Steak Burger
Roasted Cauliflower
Roasted Sweet Turnips
Shepherd's Pie
Mushroom Fried Rice
Protein Chickpea Curry
Pasta Prima Vera
Cauli Wings
Red Dot Roll
Chefs Special
Thxgiving Plate 2021
Waffle Sandwich
California Sushi Roll
Cuke-Avo Sushi Roll
Avocado Toast
Chickpea Curry
Chickpea Curry
Flavors of Asia
Pad Thai
Everyone's favorite, our authentic Pad Thai comes with a burst of three traditional flavors - sweet (palm syrup), salty (home-made vegan fish sauce) and sour (tama-rind sauce). Rice noodles with fresh zuc-chini, Napa cabbage, shallots, preserved radish, Chinese chives and green onions. garnished with fine carrot-julienne, toasted peanuts, napa cabbage leaves, lime wedge and fresh scallions. add organic non-GMO tofu - 2
Thai Basil Eggplant Stirfry
With organic non-gmo tofu and our house vegan oyster sauce served over coconut-jasmine rice.
Tofu Teriyaki Noodles
Fresh broccoli, bell peppers, bok choy, Chinese mushrooms, ginger and scallions, lightly pan-sautéed in peanut oil and finished with organic non-GMO tofu and gluten-free rice noodles in a delicious homemade Teriyaki sauce. garnished w/ sesame seeds & scallions.
Flavors of the Middle East
Beef-less Shawarma
Marinated and shawarma-spiced vegetarian beef, homemade lemon-tahini sauce, iceberg lettuce, freshly chopped mint and parsley, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and red onions wrapped in a fresh oven-baked whole wheat sesame pita. garnished with lemon-olive oil and sumac spice.
Falafel Pita Sandwich
Falafel patties stuffed in a freshly-baked pita, signature coconut-tzatziki sauce, lemon-tahini and a salad of parsley, mint, red onion and tomato. Undoubtedly the greatest falafel sandwich you will taste anywhere. served with pepperoncinis and garnished with thinly sliced red radish and sumac spice. Vegan Option - 2
Soy Chicken Greek Gyro
A Mediterranean-style wrap served on a fire- baked whole wheat pita bread with fresh mint, parsley, tomatoes, onions and soy chicken. garnished with our signature coconut-tzatziki sauce, lemon-olive oil and sumac spice. vegan option - 2
The Red Dot Specialties
Fish-less & Chips
Three crispy battered fish-less fillets topped with our vegan house tartar sauce. Served with seasoned rustic fries (with malt vinegar).
Fish-less Tacos
Baja-style battered fish-less fillets paired with a fresh green and purple cabbage slaw on soft corn tortillas. drizzled with our hot & tangy Sriracha aioli. 2 to an order. add: avocado - 3 add: homemade cheese - 2
Mushroom Stroganoff
White button mushrooms cooked with fresh herbs and aromatics with eggless fettuccine in our signature creamy roasted garlic-tofu sauce. Garnished with butter, black truffle oil and fresh thyme.
Protein Burrito
Nutty brown rice, savory black beans, veggie chicken nuggets with a kale, tomato and red onion salad and lemon-tahini dressing. Rolled and pressed in a spinach tortilla. add: avocado - 3, homemade cheese - 2 sour cream - 1
Stuffed Portabello Caps
Homemade cheese, roasted garlic, cream, spinach, artichokes and herbs, seasoned and stuffed in a pair of fresh portobello mushroom caps. garnished with fig-balsamic- & white truffle-dressed cherry tomatoes.
Taste of India
Curried Flat Bread
Freshly hand-rolled unlea-vened organic whole wheat flat-bread delicately torn & slow-braised in a rich aromatic tomato curry. Garnished with fresh organic cilantro. gluten-free option - 4
Indian Fire-Roasted Eggplant
Smoky-flavored Indian Egg- plant masala, tempered with roasted tomato, garlic, ginger and our hand- roasted spices. Served with a flaky organic whole wheat paratha, a side-salad and a dessert.
Kulcha
Choice of stuffing: Cheese and Onion or Potato and Onion. Our house naan dough stuffed with your choice of a uniquely spiced and seasoned filling, hand-rolled and cooked to a crisp perfection. garnished with our special spiced ghee & fresh cilantro.
Naan Pocket
Our naan dough hand-rolled, filled with choice of saag (spinach curry), a savory vegetable or seasoned beans and baked to a rustic charm. Garnished with homemade ghee & fresh cilantro. Add: homemade cheese - 2 gluten-free option - 5
Roti / Phulka
Our whole wheat dough hand-rolled and cooked on an Indian skillet and toasted over an open fire for an authentic finish.
Tandoori Soy Tikka
Tender soy fillets freshly marinated in our signature tikka masala sauce and fire-roasted in our Tandoor oven, cradled in a bed of fresh salad on a hot naan. garnished with fresh lemon juice & tangy masala mix. gluten-free option - 5
Tikka Masala Curry
This masterfully com-posed traditional “red” curry features cashews & cream and is served with either our homemade paneer cheese or chickenless chicken or a delicious vegetable medley. served with your choice of basmati rice or a tandoor-style naan bread. with chickenless chicken - 3 with paneer - 3
Vegetarian Thali
Traditional and delicious thali (plate) is complete with our lentils of the day, fragrant vegetable curry, fresh Basmati rice & healthy homemade yogurt. substitute golden turmeric yogurt - 1, substitute golden turmeric rice - 2
Sabzi
Wood Fired Pizza
Chicken-less Tikka Masala Pizza
Our hand-stretched pizza dough gets lathered with our homemade tikka masala sauce and savory veggie chicken nuggets on a bed of homemade cheese crumbles. garnished with thinly sliced white onions, cilantro & our fragrant spice n’ herb-infused olive oil.
Flatbread Pizza
Our thin pizza flats get your choice of a zesty sun-dried tomato pesto or a savory mushroom-olive tapenade topped with homemade mozzarella cheese, zucchini ribbons and artichoke hearts for a light yet satisfying experience. garnished with home- made ghee OR our fragrant herb 'n spice-infused olive oil. gluten-free option - 5 vegan option - 3
The Golden
Smothered in a rich creamy homemade garlic-alfredo sauce, homemade mozzarella cheese, thin golden squash slices and finished with caramelized onions. garnished with our fragrant herb 'n spice-infused olive oil.
The Meat-less Mushroom
Choice of our homemade pomodoro or creamy garlic-alfredo sauce, homemade cheese crumbles, button & crimini mushrooms, vegetarian sausage, chili flakes, with tender broccoli & asparagus. drizzled with our fragrant spice n’ herb-infused olive oil.
The Red Dot
Classic flavors like our homemade pomodoro sauce, homemade mozzarella cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, thinly sliced red onions, fresh basil & our fragrant spice n’ herb-infused olive oil.
Veggie Pizza
First of Course
Bread Pakora
Thick house sourdough slices dipped in our signature batter, thinly sliced red onion, anaheim peppers & fresh cilantro create a truly unique appetizer imported from crowded local food stalls in India. served with red sweet chili sauce & jalapeño-sweet chili sauce.
Bruschetta
The famous antipasto comes with house sourdough, herb-marinated cherry tomatoes and fresh basil. Garnished with balsamic reduction & extra virgin olive oil.
Cheese & Spinach Cones
We lightly season and stuff our homemade cheese and freshly chopped baby spinach into a thin pastry dough and deep fry to a golden crisp. served with homemade sweet tomato chutney.
Cheesy Naan Dippers
Strips of oven-hot naan bread studded with home-made cheese, drizzled with infused spice oil. served with our tangy tomato marinara. gluten-free option - 5
Fresh Guacamole & Chips
Made from scratch, our guacamole features fresh Hass avocados, Roma tomatoes, jalapeños, red onion, cilantro & lime juice with freshly fried & seasoned corn chips.
Kashmiri Naan
Imported from the beautiful valleys of Kashmir, India, this naan is stuffed with cashews, almonds & sweet coconut and studded with sweet roasted grapes. CONTAINS NUTS. garnished with house ghee & cilantro. Gluten free dough: add 5.
Naan
Hand-rolled to order and baked in our wood-fired oven, each naan is brushed with a special homemade spice oil for a perfect finish and sprinkled with fresh organic cilantro. Add: onion OR garlic OR tomato OR jalapeño - 0.75 ea. homemade cheese (paneer) - 2, fresh herbs - 3 gluten-free option - 5
Pakora
Fresh yams, sweet potatoes, Yukons, zucchini, Asian eggplant & red onions, thinly sliced & paired with sprigs of fresh cilantro and tender spinach leaves, coated in our signature chick- pea batter & fried to a golden crisp. served with tangy masala mix & sweet chili sauce.
Samosa
The star of india's top street food, this golden-crisped pastry stuffed with potatoes, organic peas, fresh herbs and select spices makes for an incredible appetizer. served with homemade spice-infused tamarind chutney & fresh mint chutney.
French Fries
Vada
A unique and flavorsome indian dumpling made from a spiced lentil & potato batter, deep-fried to a crispy golden finish. Served with homemade tangy masala and homemade tamarind chutney. add: organic tofu - 2 Add: homemade Add: paneer cheese - 2
Bhatura
Sides
Side of Rice
Fishless
French Fries
Golden Yogurt
Homemade Yogurt
Yogurt (16oz)
Yogurt (24 Oz)
Hummus (4oz)
Pickle (Gherkins)
Sabzi
Sautéed Veggies
Side of Pita
Tabouli Salad
Utensils
Plates
Cup
Steam Veggies
Bag
Stir Fry Veggies
Herb Butter
Compote
Side Falafel ×4
Babaganoush 12 Oz
Side of Olives
Garlic Oil
Cranberries
Tomatillo Avocado Salsa (8oz)
Parsley
Pan-Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Side Potato Bread
Avocado Toast
Soups
Hungarian Goulash
Watercress (24)
Roasted Portobello
Roasted Portobello (Cup)
Morroccan Soup Cup
Roasted Cauliflower Soup Bowl
Roasted Cauliflower & Parsnip Bisque
Joshua Soup Du Jour - Cup
Ribollata
Butternut Sqash Soup
Butternut Squash Soup
Brocolli & Creamed Leek
Kids
Baby Burrito
Just what it says, with beans and rice and lightly seasoned.
Kids Pasta
Plain noodles with butter and just the right amount of salt.
Kids' Buckwheat Pancakes
Nutrient dense buckwheat with a nutty aroma and served with cocory or maple syrup (or butter).
Kids' Fries
Hot and fresh, our delectable french fried potatoes are great just plain as is, seasoned only with pure Himalayan salt. add: ketchup - upon request
Kids' Oatmeal
Classic kids' breakfast. Always available, always delicious; with organic rolled oats.
Kids' Red Dot Pizza
One of the most popular kids’ items, this cheese pizza features our homemade pomodoro sauce and our artisanal mozzarella atop a delicate hand-crafted wood-fired extra-thin wheat crust.
Mac 'n Cheese
Who doesn’t love Mac ’n Cheese? Kid food, comfort food, it’s just the best, period; and we all can agree on that!
Quesadilla Small
Flour or corn tortilla with real cheddar cheese.
Soy Chicken Nuggets
Our veggie nuggets are perfect for a small appetite. served with a choice of our signature sweet tomato chutney OR our fresh-made indian ranch dressing.
Spaghetti with Soy Meatballs
Our delicious kid-approved marinara sauce served with meat-less balls over perfectly cooked pasta. So good!
Veggies 'n Rice
Choice of two of the following veggies: carrots, peas, broccoli, green beans, beets. Steamed or pan-fried to order and served with our tasty basmati rice.
3/4 Bean & Rice Kid Burrito
Breakfast
Breakfast Paratha Wrap
A delicious and savory scramble of organic non-GMO tofu, tomatoes, onions and Indian spices, wrapped in our fresh whole wheat “paratha”, an unleavened hand-rolled flat-bread, which literally means layers of cooked dough, brushed with our homemade ghee. add: homemade cheese - 2
Fruit Bowl
I Love Breakfast Burrito
A loaded scramble of organic non-GMO tofu, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, ground meatless "soy-sage" patty, fresh baby spinach & garlic aioli, all rolled and pressed in a whole wheat tortilla. (Shown here with added avocado and homemade cheese.) Add: avocado - 3, sour cream -1, homemade cheese - 2
Multigrain Waffles
Our carefully crafted blend of whole wheat, almond, rice and oat flours, chia, flax and craberries create a nutritious and healthy waffle. CONTAINS NUTS. Add Fruit - 2 Add Banana-Coconut Ice-Cream - 2
Oatmeal
Toasted organic rolled oats slow-cooked & finished with our winter spice-infused scalded cream make it the best oatmeal experience ever. add: fruit - 2, homemade granola - 2 gluten-free option - 3, vegan option - 3 both gluten-free & vegan options - 5
Super Power Oatmeal
An incredible combination of our favorite superfoods and flavors – quinoa, millet, oats, goji berries, chia, sesame, pumpkin seeds and almonds – sweetened to your taste with organic dates and coconut sugar. Prepared in your choice of milk (dairy, almond, soy or coconut). garnished with coconut oil. gluten-free option - 3
Parfait
Layered with fresh seasonal fruit, homemade yogurt and our house granola clusters, this parfait will leave you feeling light and rejuvenated.
Royal Parfait
Why royal? Homemade cheese studded in our house greek yogurt, fresh cream, rose water, house granola and seasonal fruit with a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar. That’s why.
Kimchi Pancake
Veggie Omelette
Fruit Cup
Salads
Aegean Salad
We have taken thinly sliced fresh fennel, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, fresh mint and our homemade cheese and dressed it all in our house apple-herb vinaigrette to make this a perfect salad.
Asian Salad
Iceberg lettuce, fine carrot julienne, green cabbage, red cabbage, baby spinach, green onions, chestnuts & mandarin segments gently coated in a sweet sesame glaze along side a garam masala-infused peanut sauce. served on top of a thin crunchy cracker.
Panzanella
Tuscan bread salad with our homemade sourdough bread, tomatoes, mozzarella and basil leaves. add: vegan cheese - 2 Add: avocado - 3
Side Salad
The Red Dot Chop
Here is what’s in our chop salad: crisp iceberg chunks, thinly sliced red onion, Persian cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, tender asparagus, crushed cashews, hearts of palm and avocado. coated in a special lemon-ranch dressing. vegan option - 2
Vegan Ceasar
Custom Salad
Cozy
Brisk
Boba Thai Iced Coffee 16 Oz.
Boba Thai Iced Tea 16 Oz.
Carrot Apple Lemon Ginger
Cold Milk
Fresh Squeezed Apple Juice
Fresh Squeezed Carrot Juice
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Fresh Lemonade
Green Shakti
Homemade Shake
Iced Chai
Iced Tea
Lassi
Mother's Smoothie
Red Elixir
Signature Iced Coffee
Sunburst
Thai Iced Coffee 16 Oz.
Thai Iced Tea 16 Oz.
Cuke-Mint Lemonade
Mango Boba Milk Tea
Fruit Smoothie
Carrot-beet Juice
Flavired Boba Iced Tea
Veggie Smoothie
Iced Tea Refill
Prasad Tea
Dancing Sunrise
Mango Milk Tea
Choco-Hini Smoothie
Pineapple Orange Fizzbyn
Grass Jelly Milk Tea
Pineapple Cucumber Fresca
Oolong Lychee Tea
Freshness
Bottled Beverages
Aqua panna
Aqua Panna Glass 1L
Arrowhead Bottled Water
Arrowhead (700ml)
Bubbly
Capri Sun
Clear Premier Protein
Coconut Curry 32 Oz
Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
Fiji Bottled Water
Honest Kids Juice
Kerns
La Criox
Martinelli Sparkling Juice
Martinellis Apple Juice
Oat Milk Box
Perrier Flavored
San Pelli Juice
San Pelligrino Single
San Pell 750ml
San Pellligrino Liter
Smart Water
Taste Nirvana Coconut Water 700 ML
Snapple
Kirkland H2O
Kirkland CoCo H2O (11oz)
Kirkland Org. Coconut Water (1L)
Kirkland Alk H2O
Super Sparkling
H2O 8oz
VitaCoco (11oz)
Perrier Energize
Natures Twist
Hawaiian Gingerade
Nilo Coconut Water
Milkadamia
PH Alkaline Water
PH Alkaline Water
Hmmmm Kombucha
Bloom Honey 16oz
Jermuk
Bubble Tea
Yerbe Mate
Carlsbad Alkaline H2O
C2O Coconut Water
Harmless Harvest
Kids Org. Whole Milk A2 (8oz)
Organic Whole Milk A2 (8oz)
Kirkland Organic Chocolate Milk (8oz)
Organic Whole Milk A2 (8oz)
Kirkland Organic Chocolate Milk 8oz
Canada Dry
Tomarchio BIO
Waterloo
Polar Seltzer
Dessert
Banana Ice Cream
Holiday Chocolate Bark (1/4 Lb)
Holiday Chocolate Bark (1lb)
Cinnanaan
Oh cinna, cinna, cinna… Need we say more? gluten-free option - 5
Custard
Smooth and silky eggless vanilla custard. add: fresh fruit - 2 vegan option - 1.5
Fig- Apricot Bread
Golden Sweet Rice
Kheer (Rice Pudding)
Offered in temples and prepared with Love in kitchens all over India.
Slice of Heaven
Warm zucchini bread, garnished with our house syrup, Cocory.
Thai Sticky Rice
Traditional Thai com-fort food: glutinous sweet Thai rice with coconut cream. served with our house sauce “Cocory”.
Vegan Tapioca
Divine pearl tapioca (eggless).
Vermicelli Cake
Lovingly made of vermicelli wheat noodle, coconut, raisins, jaggery, almonds, cinnamon & cardamom... served with our homemade coconut sauce.
Piña Colada Bar
Milk Tapioca
Pear Fig Pecan Bread
Pie/Tart
Mini Blueberry Pie
Rasp-Custard Pie
Samosa Delight
Sooji Pudding
Pineapple Bread
Orange Semolina Cake
Triple Citrus Cake
Lemon Tart
Strawberry Shortcake
Vegan Raspberry Chocolate Cake
Apple Almond Cake
Brownie Sundae
Pumpkin Spice Cupcake
Carrot Cake
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3221 Mt Pinos Way, Frazier Park, CA 93225