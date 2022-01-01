Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen

1,167 Reviews

$$

3221 Mt Pinos Way

Frazier Park, CA 93225

Food

Ancient Grains Kitchari

Ancient Grains Kitchari

$13.00

Kitchari: a healing and nourishing stew consisting of grains and pulses, balanc- ing all three bio-elements of the body. Ancient grains (quinoa & millet) and lentils skillfully melded with various spices, redolent with fresh ginger, garlic and tender vegetables create a hearty, protein-rich stew.

Beef-less Bulgogi Bowl

Beef-less Bulgogi Bowl

$17.00

Authentic Korean flavors come together with vegetarian beef, strips slowly simmered in a sweet Bulgogi sauce, pan-roasted Brussels sprouts, Krimini mushrooms, scallions, carrots, yellow onions, accompanied with our house-krafted authentic kimchi. garnished with fresh avocado, scallions and black and white sesame seeds.

Beef-less Mongolian Stir Fry

Beef-less Mongolian Stir Fry

$14.00

Stir fry of beef-less beef, broccoli, snow peas, sweet peppers and green onions in our house stir fry sauce. served over coconut- jasmine rice and garnished with fresh scallions.

Bread Pakora

$14.00

Thick house sourdough slices dipped in our signature batter, thinly sliced red onion, anaheim peppers & fresh cilantro create a truly unique appetizer imported from crowded local food stalls in India. served with red sweet chili sauce & jalapeño-sweet chili sauce.

Buckwheat Pancakes

$12.00

Gluten-free & nutrient-dense, our organic buckwheat pancakes have a subtle sweet and nutty nuance, making them a perfect choice for anyone. garnished with cinnamon sugar. served with: cocory (signature coconut sauce) or maple syrup. Add fruit - 2

Cheesy Naan Dippers

$9.00

Strips of oven-hot naan bread studded with home-made cheese, drizzled with infused spice oil. served with our tangy tomato marinara. gluten-free option - 5

Classic Chinese Kung Pao

Classic Chinese Kung Pao

$18.00

Bursting with fresh aromatics and savory umami flavors, this classic stir fry features soy chicken OR tofu (non-GMO), a host of tender vegetables and peanuts in a tradi-tional Szechuan-style sauce. garnished with black sesame and served over ginger-jasmine rice. includes a dessert.

Classic Pancakes

$10.00

Not your typical breakfast fare, we use rich cake flour and add just the necessary to achieve these delicious pancakes. garnished with cinnamon sugar. served with: cocory (signature coconut sauce) or maple syrup. add: fruit - 2 vegan option - 3

Daal (Lentil Soup)

$5.00+

Our house lentil soup enjoys a variety of lentils in ever-flavorful combinations and distinct preparations, making each bowl a unique experience you will forever remember. Garnished with homemade ghee OR our fragrant herb n’ spice-infused olive oil.

Fish-less & Chips

Fish-less & Chips

$15.00

Three crispy battered fish-less fillets topped with our vegan house tartar sauce. Served with seasoned rustic fries (with malt vinegar).

Indian Savory Pancake

$11.00

Enjoy this gluten-free anytime meal prepared with authentic Indian ingredients like chickpea flour, select whole spices and fresh aromatics including baby spinach, zucchini, thinly sliced red onions, green onions, diced tomatoes and fresh cilantro. brushed w/ homemade ghee OR coconut oil.

Kids' Classic Pancakes

$6.00

served with cinnamon sugar and maple syrup. vegan option - 1.5 add butter - 0.5, add fruit - 1

Kulcha

$15.00

Choice of stuffing: Cheese and Onion or Potato and Onion. Our house naan dough stuffed with your choice of a uniquely spiced and seasoned filling, hand-rolled and cooked to a crisp perfection. garnished with our special spiced ghee & fresh cilantro.

Mixed Greens Salad

$11.00

Fresh spring mixed greens, baby spinach, thinly sliced cabbage, white onion, English cucumber, cherry tomatoes and marinated cranberries. tossed in our house vinaigrette with almond flakes. add: homemade cheese (paneer) - 2 Add: avocado - 3

Naan

$4.00

Hand-rolled to order and baked in our wood-fired oven, each naan is brushed with a special homemade spice oil for a perfect finish and sprinkled with fresh organic cilantro. Add: onion OR garlic OR tomato OR jalapeño - 0.75 ea. homemade cheese (paneer) - 2, fresh herbs - 3 gluten-free option - 5

Pakora

$14.00

Fresh yams, sweet potatoes, Yukons, zucchini, Asian eggplant & red onions, thinly sliced & paired with sprigs of fresh cilantro and tender spinach leaves, coated in our signature chick- pea batter & fried to a golden crisp. served with tangy masala mix & sweet chili sauce.

Roti / Phulka

$2.50

Our whole wheat dough hand-rolled and cooked on an Indian skillet and toasted over an open fire for an authentic finish.

Saag Paneer

$16.00

A classic curry of spinach and greens with homemade cheese OR organic non-GMO tofu. Served with a plain naan or basmati rice. NAAN OPTIONS: add onion OR garlic OR tomato OR jalapeños - 0.75 each, add fresh herbs - 3 gluten-free option - 5

Samosa

$14.00

The star of india's top street food, this golden-crisped pastry stuffed with potatoes, organic peas, fresh herbs and select spices makes for an incredible appetizer. served with homemade spice-infused tamarind chutney & fresh mint chutney.

Side Sourdough

$3.75

Our house specialty. Homebaked goodness.

Stuffed Paratha

$12.00

Choice of stuffing: Potato and Onion OR Cheese and Onion OR Jalapeño and Onion OR Jalapeño and Cheese. Nothing brings more joy and comfort than hearing the word "paratha" in homes anywhere in India; and why not? The filling is meticulously spiced and season-ed with fresh aromatics – all neatly stuffed into our whole wheat dough, hand-rolled and slow-cooked on a skillet, basted with homemade ghee. Add: Side of plain Homemade Yogurt - 1.50, or Golden Yogurt - 2.50. Garnished with fresh organic cilantro. gluten-free option - 5.

Tofu Curry

Tofu Curry

$15.00

a star at the red dot, our most beloved dish. This rich yellow curry features a medley of zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, carrots, lemongrass, Thai sweet basil, red onions and organic non-GMO tofu with traditional curry spices cooked in creamy coconut milk. served over steaming coconut-jasmine rice. garnished with julienned ginger and freshly grated coconut.

Chickenless Fajitas

$14.00

Ceasar Salad W Chickenless

$14.00

Putanesca

$18.00

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00+

Chai

$5.00+

Lassi

$3.50+

Red Elixir

$8.00

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Cafe Latte

$5.50+

Carrot Apple Lemon Ginger

$8.00

Fresh Ginger Tea

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Custom Juice

$9.00

Daily Specials

Asian Noodle Bowl

$14.00

Babaganoush

$13.00

Channa Samosa

Out of stock

Spice-Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Wrap

$15.00

Chickenless Fajitas

$14.00

Christmas Plate

$60.00Out of stock

Dal Roti with Yogurt & Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Our lentil infused flatbread, accompanied by our house homemade yogurt and a side salad with our house lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Lentil Bolognese

Lentil Bolognese

$16.00

Paneer Masala Plate

$14.50

Portabello Steak Burger

$16.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$18.00

Roasted Sweet Turnips

$15.00

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Mushroom Fried Rice

$16.00

Protein Chickpea Curry

$18.00

Pasta Prima Vera

$16.00

Cauli Wings

$13.00

Red Dot Roll

$16.00

Chefs Special

Thxgiving Plate 2021

$45.00

Waffle Sandwich

$13.00

California Sushi Roll

$20.00

Cuke-Avo Sushi Roll

$18.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Chickpea Curry

$14.00

Chickpea Curry

$15.00

Flavors of Asia

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.00

Everyone's favorite, our authentic Pad Thai comes with a burst of three traditional flavors - sweet (palm syrup), salty (home-made vegan fish sauce) and sour (tama-rind sauce). Rice noodles with fresh zuc-chini, Napa cabbage, shallots, preserved radish, Chinese chives and green onions. garnished with fine carrot-julienne, toasted peanuts, napa cabbage leaves, lime wedge and fresh scallions. add organic non-GMO tofu - 2

Thai Basil Eggplant Stirfry

Thai Basil Eggplant Stirfry

$16.00

With organic non-gmo tofu and our house vegan oyster sauce served over coconut-jasmine rice.

Tofu Teriyaki Noodles

$15.00

Fresh broccoli, bell peppers, bok choy, Chinese mushrooms, ginger and scallions, lightly pan-sautéed in peanut oil and finished with organic non-GMO tofu and gluten-free rice noodles in a delicious homemade Teriyaki sauce. garnished w/ sesame seeds & scallions.

Flavors of the Middle East

Beef-less Shawarma

$16.00

Marinated and shawarma-spiced vegetarian beef, homemade lemon-tahini sauce, iceberg lettuce, freshly chopped mint and parsley, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and red onions wrapped in a fresh oven-baked whole wheat sesame pita. garnished with lemon-olive oil and sumac spice.

Falafel Pita Sandwich

$16.00

Falafel patties stuffed in a freshly-baked pita, signature coconut-tzatziki sauce, lemon-tahini and a salad of parsley, mint, red onion and tomato. Undoubtedly the greatest falafel sandwich you will taste anywhere. served with pepperoncinis and garnished with thinly sliced red radish and sumac spice. Vegan Option - 2

Soy Chicken Greek Gyro

$15.00

A Mediterranean-style wrap served on a fire- baked whole wheat pita bread with fresh mint, parsley, tomatoes, onions and soy chicken. garnished with our signature coconut-tzatziki sauce, lemon-olive oil and sumac spice. vegan option - 2

The Red Dot Specialties

Taste of India

Curried Flat Bread

$15.00

Freshly hand-rolled unlea-vened organic whole wheat flat-bread delicately torn & slow-braised in a rich aromatic tomato curry. Garnished with fresh organic cilantro. gluten-free option - 4

Dal Roti with Yogurt & Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Our lentil infused flatbread, accompanied by our house homemade yogurt and a side salad with our house lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Indian Fire-Roasted Eggplant

$16.00

Smoky-flavored Indian Egg- plant masala, tempered with roasted tomato, garlic, ginger and our hand- roasted spices. Served with a flaky organic whole wheat paratha, a side-salad and a dessert.

Kulcha

$15.00

Choice of stuffing: Cheese and Onion or Potato and Onion. Our house naan dough stuffed with your choice of a uniquely spiced and seasoned filling, hand-rolled and cooked to a crisp perfection. garnished with our special spiced ghee & fresh cilantro.

Naan Pocket

$14.00

Our naan dough hand-rolled, filled with choice of saag (spinach curry), a savory vegetable or seasoned beans and baked to a rustic charm. Garnished with homemade ghee & fresh cilantro. Add: homemade cheese - 2 gluten-free option - 5

Tandoori Soy Tikka

$18.00

Tender soy fillets freshly marinated in our signature tikka masala sauce and fire-roasted in our Tandoor oven, cradled in a bed of fresh salad on a hot naan. garnished with fresh lemon juice & tangy masala mix. gluten-free option - 5

Tikka Masala Curry

$15.00

This masterfully com-posed traditional “red” curry features cashews & cream and is served with either our homemade paneer cheese or chickenless chicken or a delicious vegetable medley. served with your choice of basmati rice or a tandoor-style naan bread. with chickenless chicken - 3 with paneer - 3

Vegetarian Thali

$14.00

Traditional and delicious thali (plate) is complete with our lentils of the day, fragrant vegetable curry, fresh Basmati rice & healthy homemade yogurt. substitute golden turmeric yogurt - 1, substitute golden turmeric rice - 2

Sabzi

Wood Fired Pizza

Chicken-less Tikka Masala Pizza

$18.00

Our hand-stretched pizza dough gets lathered with our homemade tikka masala sauce and savory veggie chicken nuggets on a bed of homemade cheese crumbles. garnished with thinly sliced white onions, cilantro & our fragrant spice n’ herb-infused olive oil.

Flatbread Pizza

$14.00

Our thin pizza flats get your choice of a zesty sun-dried tomato pesto or a savory mushroom-olive tapenade topped with homemade mozzarella cheese, zucchini ribbons and artichoke hearts for a light yet satisfying experience. garnished with home- made ghee OR our fragrant herb 'n spice-infused olive oil. gluten-free option - 5 vegan option - 3

The Golden

$17.00

Smothered in a rich creamy homemade garlic-alfredo sauce, homemade mozzarella cheese, thin golden squash slices and finished with caramelized onions. garnished with our fragrant herb 'n spice-infused olive oil.

The Meat-less Mushroom

$21.00

Choice of our homemade pomodoro or creamy garlic-alfredo sauce, homemade cheese crumbles, button & crimini mushrooms, vegetarian sausage, chili flakes, with tender broccoli & asparagus. drizzled with our fragrant spice n’ herb-infused olive oil.

The Red Dot

$16.00

Classic flavors like our homemade pomodoro sauce, homemade mozzarella cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, thinly sliced red onions, fresh basil & our fragrant spice n’ herb-infused olive oil.

Veggie Pizza

$16.00

First of Course

Bread Pakora

$14.00

Thick house sourdough slices dipped in our signature batter, thinly sliced red onion, anaheim peppers & fresh cilantro create a truly unique appetizer imported from crowded local food stalls in India. served with red sweet chili sauce & jalapeño-sweet chili sauce.

Bruschetta

$12.00

The famous antipasto comes with house sourdough, herb-marinated cherry tomatoes and fresh basil. Garnished with balsamic reduction & extra virgin olive oil.

Cheese & Spinach Cones

$13.00

We lightly season and stuff our homemade cheese and freshly chopped baby spinach into a thin pastry dough and deep fry to a golden crisp. served with homemade sweet tomato chutney.

Cheesy Naan Dippers

$11.00

Strips of oven-hot naan bread studded with home-made cheese, drizzled with infused spice oil. served with our tangy tomato marinara. gluten-free option - 5

Fresh Guacamole & Chips

$13.00

Made from scratch, our guacamole features fresh Hass avocados, Roma tomatoes, jalapeños, red onion, cilantro & lime juice with freshly fried & seasoned corn chips.

Kashmiri Naan

$12.00

Imported from the beautiful valleys of Kashmir, India, this naan is stuffed with cashews, almonds & sweet coconut and studded with sweet roasted grapes. CONTAINS NUTS. garnished with house ghee & cilantro. Gluten free dough: add 5.

Pakora

$14.00

Fresh yams, sweet potatoes, Yukons, zucchini, Asian eggplant & red onions, thinly sliced & paired with sprigs of fresh cilantro and tender spinach leaves, coated in our signature chick- pea batter & fried to a golden crisp. served with tangy masala mix & sweet chili sauce.

Samosa

$14.00

The star of india's top street food, this golden-crisped pastry stuffed with potatoes, organic peas, fresh herbs and select spices makes for an incredible appetizer. served with homemade spice-infused tamarind chutney & fresh mint chutney.

French Fries

$6.50

Vada

$15.00

A unique and flavorsome indian dumpling made from a spiced lentil & potato batter, deep-fried to a crispy golden finish. Served with homemade tangy masala and homemade tamarind chutney. add: organic tofu - 2 Add: homemade Add: paneer cheese - 2

Bhatura

$5.00

Sides

Side of Rice

Fishless

$8.50

French Fries

$5.50

Golden Yogurt

$2.50

Homemade Yogurt

$1.50

Yogurt (16oz)

$6.00

Yogurt (24 Oz)

$7.50

Hummus (4oz)

$4.00

Pickle (Gherkins)

$0.50

Sabzi

Sautéed Veggies

$8.00

Side of Pita

$4.00

Side Sourdough

$3.75

Our house specialty. Homebaked goodness.

Tabouli Salad

$7.00

Utensils

Plates

$0.50

Cup

$0.50

Steam Veggies

$9.00

Bag

Stir Fry Veggies

$9.00

Herb Butter

$1.00

Compote

$1.00

Side Falafel ×4

$10.00

Babaganoush 12 Oz

$11.00

Side of Olives

$1.50

Garlic Oil

$2.00

Cranberries

$1.50

Tomatillo Avocado Salsa (8oz)

$7.00

Parsley

$0.75

Pan-Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Side Potato Bread

$3.75

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Soups

Daal (Lentil Soup)

$5.00+

Our house lentil soup enjoys a variety of lentils in ever-flavorful combinations and distinct preparations, making each bowl a unique experience you will forever remember. Garnished with homemade ghee OR our fragrant herb n’ spice-infused olive oil.

Hungarian Goulash

$9.00

Watercress (24)

$9.00

Roasted Portobello

$9.00

Roasted Portobello (Cup)

$6.00

Morroccan Soup Cup

$8.00

Roasted Cauliflower Soup Bowl

$9.00

Roasted Cauliflower & Parsnip Bisque

$7.00+

Joshua Soup Du Jour - Cup

$4.00

Ribollata

$8.00

Butternut Sqash Soup

$10.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

Brocolli & Creamed Leek

$11.00

Kids

Baby Burrito

$8.00

Just what it says, with beans and rice and lightly seasoned.

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Plain noodles with butter and just the right amount of salt.

Kids' Buckwheat Pancakes

$6.00

Nutrient dense buckwheat with a nutty aroma and served with cocory or maple syrup (or butter).

Kids' Classic Pancakes

$6.00

served with cinnamon sugar and maple syrup. vegan option - 1.5 add butter - 0.5, add fruit - 1

Kids' Fries

$5.50

Hot and fresh, our delectable french fried potatoes are great just plain as is, seasoned only with pure Himalayan salt. add: ketchup - upon request

Kids' Oatmeal

$5.00

Classic kids' breakfast. Always available, always delicious; with organic rolled oats.

Kids' Red Dot Pizza

$11.00

One of the most popular kids’ items, this cheese pizza features our homemade pomodoro sauce and our artisanal mozzarella atop a delicate hand-crafted wood-fired extra-thin wheat crust.

Mac 'n Cheese

$8.00

Who doesn’t love Mac ’n Cheese? Kid food, comfort food, it’s just the best, period; and we all can agree on that!

Quesadilla Small

$7.00

Flour or corn tortilla with real cheddar cheese.

Soy Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Our veggie nuggets are perfect for a small appetite. served with a choice of our signature sweet tomato chutney OR our fresh-made indian ranch dressing.

Spaghetti with Soy Meatballs

$10.00

Our delicious kid-approved marinara sauce served with meat-less balls over perfectly cooked pasta. So good!

Veggies 'n Rice

$8.00

Choice of two of the following veggies: carrots, peas, broccoli, green beans, beets. Steamed or pan-fried to order and served with our tasty basmati rice.

3/4 Bean & Rice Kid Burrito

$9.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Paratha Wrap

$13.00

A delicious and savory scramble of organic non-GMO tofu, tomatoes, onions and Indian spices, wrapped in our fresh whole wheat “paratha”, an unleavened hand-rolled flat-bread, which literally means layers of cooked dough, brushed with our homemade ghee. add: homemade cheese - 2

Buckwheat Pancakes

$12.00

Gluten-free & nutrient-dense, our organic buckwheat pancakes have a subtle sweet and nutty nuance, making them a perfect choice for anyone. garnished with cinnamon sugar. served with: cocory (signature coconut sauce) or maple syrup. Add fruit - 2

Classic Pancakes

$10.00

Not your typical breakfast fare, we use rich cake flour and add just the necessary to achieve these delicious pancakes. garnished with cinnamon sugar. served with: cocory (signature coconut sauce) or maple syrup. add: fruit - 2 vegan option - 3

Fruit Bowl

$7.50

I Love Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

A loaded scramble of organic non-GMO tofu, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, ground meatless "soy-sage" patty, fresh baby spinach & garlic aioli, all rolled and pressed in a whole wheat tortilla. (Shown here with added avocado and homemade cheese.) Add: avocado - 3, sour cream -1, homemade cheese - 2

Indian Savory Pancake

$11.00

Enjoy this gluten-free anytime meal prepared with authentic Indian ingredients like chickpea flour, select whole spices and fresh aromatics including baby spinach, zucchini, thinly sliced red onions, green onions, diced tomatoes and fresh cilantro. brushed w/ homemade ghee OR coconut oil.

Multigrain Waffles

$13.00

Our carefully crafted blend of whole wheat, almond, rice and oat flours, chia, flax and craberries create a nutritious and healthy waffle. CONTAINS NUTS. Add Fruit - 2 Add Banana-Coconut Ice-Cream - 2

Oatmeal

$10.00

Toasted organic rolled oats slow-cooked & finished with our winter spice-infused scalded cream make it the best oatmeal experience ever. add: fruit - 2, homemade granola - 2 gluten-free option - 3, vegan option - 3 both gluten-free & vegan options - 5

Super Power Oatmeal

$14.00

An incredible combination of our favorite superfoods and flavors – quinoa, millet, oats, goji berries, chia, sesame, pumpkin seeds and almonds – sweetened to your taste with organic dates and coconut sugar. Prepared in your choice of milk (dairy, almond, soy or coconut). garnished with coconut oil. gluten-free option - 3

Parfait

$8.00+

Layered with fresh seasonal fruit, homemade yogurt and our house granola clusters, this parfait will leave you feeling light and rejuvenated.

Royal Parfait

$13.00

Why royal? Homemade cheese studded in our house greek yogurt, fresh cream, rose water, house granola and seasonal fruit with a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar. That’s why.

Kimchi Pancake

$11.00

Veggie Omelette

$16.00

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Salads

Aegean Salad

$15.00

We have taken thinly sliced fresh fennel, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, fresh mint and our homemade cheese and dressed it all in our house apple-herb vinaigrette to make this a perfect salad.

Asian Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, fine carrot julienne, green cabbage, red cabbage, baby spinach, green onions, chestnuts & mandarin segments gently coated in a sweet sesame glaze along side a garam masala-infused peanut sauce. served on top of a thin crunchy cracker.

Mixed Greens Salad

$11.00

Fresh spring mixed greens, baby spinach, thinly sliced cabbage, white onion, English cucumber, cherry tomatoes and marinated cranberries. tossed in our house vinaigrette with almond flakes. add: homemade cheese (paneer) - 2 Add: avocado - 3

Panzanella

$15.00

Tuscan bread salad with our homemade sourdough bread, tomatoes, mozzarella and basil leaves. add: vegan cheese - 2 Add: avocado - 3

Side Salad

$5.50

The Red Dot Chop

$14.00

Here is what’s in our chop salad: crisp iceberg chunks, thinly sliced red onion, Persian cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, tender asparagus, crushed cashews, hearts of palm and avocado. coated in a special lemon-ranch dressing. vegan option - 2

Vegan Ceasar

$15.00

Custom Salad

$8.00

Cozy

Coffee

$3.00+

Chai

$5.00+

Americano

$5.00

Cafe Latte

$5.50+

Coconut Coffee

$5.00+

Espresso

$4.00+

Fresh Ginger Tea

$4.00+

Golden Milk

$7.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Spiced Apple Cider

$8.00

London Fog

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Brisk

Boba Thai Iced Coffee 16 Oz.

$10.00

Boba Thai Iced Tea 16 Oz.

$10.00

Carrot Apple Lemon Ginger

$8.00

Cold Milk

$1.00+

Fresh Squeezed Apple Juice

$4.00+

Fresh Squeezed Carrot Juice

$5.00+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.00+

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Green Shakti

$9.00

Homemade Shake

$9.00

Iced Chai

$5.00+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Lassi

$3.50+

Mother's Smoothie

$8.00

Red Elixir

$8.00

Signature Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Sunburst

$9.00

Thai Iced Coffee 16 Oz.

$8.00

Thai Iced Tea 16 Oz.

$8.00

Cuke-Mint Lemonade

$8.00

Mango Boba Milk Tea

$10.00

Fruit Smoothie

$9.00

Carrot-beet Juice

$8.00

Flavired Boba Iced Tea

$9.00

Veggie Smoothie

$10.00

Iced Tea Refill

Prasad Tea

Dancing Sunrise

$10.00

Mango Milk Tea

$8.00

Choco-Hini Smoothie

$9.00

Pineapple Orange Fizzbyn

$9.00

Grass Jelly Milk Tea

$8.00

Pineapple Cucumber Fresca

Oolong Lychee Tea

$7.00

Freshness

Ginger Shot

$5.00

Bottled Beverages

Aqua panna

$3.00

Aqua Panna Glass 1L

$5.50

Arrowhead Bottled Water

$1.25

Arrowhead (700ml)

$1.75

Bubbly

$3.00

Capri Sun

$1.75

Clear Premier Protein

$3.50

Coconut Curry 32 Oz

$12.00

Fever-Tree Ginger Beer

$4.50

Fiji Bottled Water

$4.00

Honest Kids Juice

$1.75

Kerns

$3.75

La Criox

$3.50

Martinelli Sparkling Juice

$3.00

Martinellis Apple Juice

$3.00

Oat Milk Box

$5.00

Perrier Flavored

$3.50

San Pelli Juice

$3.50

San Pelligrino Single

$3.50

San Pell 750ml

$8.00

San Pellligrino Liter

$9.50

Smart Water

$3.00

Taste Nirvana Coconut Water 700 ML

$9.00

Snapple

$3.50

Kirkland H2O

$1.00

Kirkland CoCo H2O (11oz)

$3.50

Kirkland Org. Coconut Water (1L)

$9.00

Kirkland Alk H2O

$4.50

Super Sparkling

$3.50

H2O 8oz

$1.25

VitaCoco (11oz)

$3.50

Perrier Energize

$4.50

Natures Twist

$3.50

Hawaiian Gingerade

$4.50

Nilo Coconut Water

$3.50

Milkadamia

$6.00

PH Alkaline Water

PH Alkaline Water

$4.00

Hmmmm Kombucha

$4.50

Bloom Honey 16oz

$14.00

Jermuk

$7.00

Bubble Tea

$4.50

Yerbe Mate

$5.00

Carlsbad Alkaline H2O

$4.50

C2O Coconut Water

$3.50

Harmless Harvest

$4.50

Kids Org. Whole Milk A2 (8oz)

$1.75

Organic Whole Milk A2 (8oz)

$1.75

Kirkland Organic Chocolate Milk (8oz)

$1.75

Organic Whole Milk A2 (8oz)

$2.50

Kirkland Organic Chocolate Milk 8oz

$2.50

Canada Dry

$3.50

Tomarchio BIO

$4.50

Waterloo

$3.50

Polar Seltzer

$3.50

Dessert

Banana Ice Cream

$5.00

Holiday Chocolate Bark (1/4 Lb)

$7.00

Holiday Chocolate Bark (1lb)

$25.00

Cinnanaan

$8.50

Oh cinna, cinna, cinna… Need we say more? gluten-free option - 5

Custard

$6.50

Smooth and silky eggless vanilla custard. add: fresh fruit - 2 vegan option - 1.5

Fig- Apricot Bread

$5.00

Golden Sweet Rice

$5.50

Kheer (Rice Pudding)

$6.00

Offered in temples and prepared with Love in kitchens all over India.

Slice of Heaven

$7.00

Warm zucchini bread, garnished with our house syrup, Cocory.

Thai Sticky Rice

$5.50

Traditional Thai com-fort food: glutinous sweet Thai rice with coconut cream. served with our house sauce “Cocory”.

Vegan Tapioca

$9.00

Divine pearl tapioca (eggless).

Vermicelli Cake

$6.50

Lovingly made of vermicelli wheat noodle, coconut, raisins, jaggery, almonds, cinnamon & cardamom... served with our homemade coconut sauce.

Piña Colada Bar

$3.50

Milk Tapioca

$5.50

Pear Fig Pecan Bread

$7.00

Pie/Tart

$5.00

Mini Blueberry Pie

$6.00

Rasp-Custard Pie

$6.00

Samosa Delight

$14.00

Sooji Pudding

$7.00

Pineapple Bread

$8.00

Orange Semolina Cake

$8.00

Triple Citrus Cake

$8.00

Lemon Tart

$11.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

Vegan Raspberry Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Apple Almond Cake

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice Cupcake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3221 Mt Pinos Way, Frazier Park, CA 93225

Directions

Gallery
The Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen image
The Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen image

Map
