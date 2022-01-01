The Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen

Stuffed Paratha

$12.00

Choice of stuffing: Potato and Onion OR Cheese and Onion OR Jalapeño and Onion OR Jalapeño and Cheese. Nothing brings more joy and comfort than hearing the word "paratha" in homes anywhere in India; and why not? The filling is meticulously spiced and season-ed with fresh aromatics – all neatly stuffed into our whole wheat dough, hand-rolled and slow-cooked on a skillet, basted with homemade ghee. Add: Side of plain Homemade Yogurt - 1.50, or Golden Yogurt - 2.50. Garnished with fresh organic cilantro. gluten-free option - 5.