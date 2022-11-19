The Red Dove Tavern imageView gallery

FOOD MENU

Fried Chickpeas

$6.50

Hummus

$9.00

House Made Hummus, Pita, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Kalamata Olives, Crispy Chickpeas

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Shrimp Pil-Pil

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Harissa Mayo, Marinara, Lemon

Burrata

$12.00

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

House Made Hummus, Pita, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Kalamata Olives, Crispy Chickpeas

Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

Chicken Liver

$12.00Out of stock

Clam Special

$14.00

Falafel

$7.50

Falafel, pita, greens, tomato, red onion, tzatziki, olives

Standard Burger

$15.50

Standard burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, provolone, harissa mayo, fries

Plain Burger

$13.00

Standard burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, provolone, harissa mayo, fries

KFC Sandwich

$14.00

Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Cauliflower Sandwhich

$11.00

Falafel Entree

$16.00

Chorizo & Shrimp

$22.00

Lamb Meatballs

$25.00

Basil oil, stew of corn, string beans & tomato

Kielbasa

$18.00

Bavette

$27.00

Salmon

$26.00

Veal Paprikash

$22.00

Side of bread

$1.50

Side Special Butter

$2.50

Side Harissa

$0.50

Falafel ball 1

$1.50

Side marinara sauce

$1.50

Side Tzatziki

$1.50

Side Pita

$2.00

Cucumber Salad

$13.00

Side salad

$5.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Frisee

$13.00

Wellfleet

$2.75Out of stock

Location- MASS Size- med Description-high salinity, creamy, briny

Blue Point

$2.75Out of stock

Crisp

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Panna Cotta

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Pita Pizza

$6.00

Pasta with Butter

$7.00

Pasta with Cheese

$7.00

Pasta w/Butter & Cheese

$8.00

TINNED SEAFOOD

Mussels in Pickled Sauce (Gold Line)

$15.00

Served with pickled vegetables, mustard, triscuits, and kettle cooked chips

Sardines in Sauce

$15.00Out of stock

Served with pickled vegetables, mustard, triscuits, and kettle cooked chips

Squid in olive oil

$16.00Out of stock

RP Squid in ink

$11.99

JG Calamari in ragout

$11.99

JG Small Sardines in tomato

$15.00

JG Sardine Pate

$13.00

JG Spiced sardine pate

$13.00

JG Spiced mackerel pate

$5.99

JG Spiced tuna pate

$5.99Out of stock

JG small sardines in evoo

$15.00

JG Tuna Pate

$5.99Out of stock

JG Sardine In Olive Oil

$15.00

Special Event Menu

Pierogie night

$5.00

Harissa Mayo, Marinara, Lemon

Our next guest.....

$65.00

BEER

Beer Flight

$10.00

Carton Boat Beer

$5.00+

Schilling Kamarade porter

$5.00+

Schilling Konstantin draft

$5.00+

Steuben Pedersen Pils

$5.00+

Naked Dove 45 Fathoms

$5.00+

Lake Drum Pippin Aint Easy

$5.00+

Lucky Hare Slick Rick

$5.00+

Sloop Juice Bomb

$5.00+

Location- Hudson valley Type- NE IPA ABV- 6.5% Taste- low bitterness, citrusy and juicy. Tropical aroma with resiny balanced flavor

Other Half Digital Beams

$5.00+

Other Half DDH True Green

$5.00+

WINE

Corkage Fee

$15.00

GL 3B Rose

$10.00

Gl Rtr Chardonnay

$10.00

Gl Casas Del Mar Blanc De Blancs

$10.00

GL Papa Figos

$10.00

Gl Malvira Arneis

$11.00

Gl Boschis Pianezzo Dolcetto

$10.00

Gl Siuralta Rouge

$10.00

Gl Vranec

$11.00

GL Anthony Road Rose

$10.00

Full Heron Hill Riesling

$31.00

1/2 Heron Hill Riesling

$17.00

Full HWC Rose

$31.00

1/2 HWC Rose

$17.00

1\2 carafe peaches and riesling

$20.00

Btl 3B Rosé

$28.00

Btl Casas Del Mar Blanc De Blancs

$28.00

Btl Maison Nicolas Rose

$26.00

Btl Malvira Arneis

$29.00

Btl Siuralta Rouge

$28.00

Btl Vranec

$29.00

BTL Anthony Road Rose

$28.00

Navarra Rosado Ah-So

$8.00

Lil Fizz

$8.00

Gotham Project Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Gotham Project Cab Sauv.

$8.00

DOVE COCKTAILS

Classic : Oyster Shooter

$9.00

Signature : Dove Cosmo

$9.00

citrus vodka, lime, red jacket cherry stomp

Season of the witch

$9.00

Literally I can't

$10.00

Ectocooler

$9.00

Under Isaacs Tree

$9.00

White Negroni

$9.00

Oldy But Goody

$9.00

LIQUOR

Aperol

$5.50+

Arcane Fernet

$9.00

Baily's

$5.50+

Campari

$5.50+

Caravello Limoncello

$8.50

Chambord Raspberry Liq.

$7.00

Cointreau

$6.75+

Creme De Yvette

$7.25+

Disaronno

$5.25+

Dow Ruby Port

$8.00

Dow 10 Year Tawny Port

$12.00

Dow 20 Year Tawny Port

$20.00

Enri Co Toro Center a Forte

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00+

HW Amaretto

$4.00+

Kalua

$5.50+

Lillet

$4.75+

Manzanilla LA Gintana Apertif

$8.00

Pernod

$5.50+

Pimms

$4.75+

St. Germain

$5.50+

St. Germain Robin Pear

$9.00

Triple Sec

$4.75+

Vermouth Dry

$4.75+

Vermouth Sweet

$4.75+

FL Cassis

$10.00

Vermouth Berto Rosso

$8.00

Alcyncye Tannat

$9.00

Blue Coat

$5.25+

Bombay Sapphire

$5.50+

Boodles

$5.00+

Hat Trick

$5.50+

Hendricks

$6.25+

McKenzie Gin

$5.50+

Well Gin

$4.00+

SLS American Gin

$5.50+

SLS NY Dry Gin

$5.50+

Southern Tier

$4.75+

Tanqueray

$5.50+

Tanqueray Rangpur

$5.50+

Tommy Rotter Gin

$6.25+

Monkey 47 Gin

$6.00+

Inveroche Gin

$5.50+

Christian Bro

$4.00+

St Remy

$7.00+

De Luze Cognac

$7.00+

1800

$5.50+

Arette Blanco

$6.00+

LOS Nahaules Mezcal

$7.50+

Petrone

$7.50+

Well Tequila

$4.00+

Scorpion Mezcal

$5.50+

Glenlivet

$8.75+

Glenmorangie

$6.75+

Johnny Walker

$5.50+

Inverhouse

$4.00+

Bacardi

$4.75+

Bacardi Black

$4.75+

Well Rum

$4.00+

Captain Morgan

$4.75+

Malibu

$4.75+

Meyers Rum

$5.50+

Grey Goose

$6.50+

Kettle One

$5.50+

Well Vodka

$4.00+

SLS Vodka

$6.50+

Southern Tier Vodka

$5.50+

Stoli

$4.75+

Stoli Limon

$4.75+

Stoli Orange

$4.75+

Stoli Raz

$4.75+

Stoli Vanilla

$4.75+

Titos

$6.50+

Tommy Rotter Vodka

$5.50+

Blantons

$9.00+

Bulleit 10 YR

$8.00+

Bulliet Bourbon

$7.00+

Bushmills

$6.50+

Canadian Club

$5.00+

Crown Royal

$6.00+

Dewars

$5.50+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Jim Beam Black

$5.50+

Knob Creek

$7.00+

Makers Mark

$6.00+

Iron Smoke

$6.50+

McKenzie Rye

$6.50+

Powers

$5.25+

Rittenhouse Rye

$5.25+

Seagrams 7

$4.75+

SLS Bourbon

$7.00+

Southern Comfort

$4.75+

Well Whiskey

$4.00+

Woodford Res

$8.00+

Tommy Rotter Whiskey

$7.00+

Sazerac Rye

$5.25+

MERCHANDISE

Tote Bag

$10.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Beer Week Sticker

$2.00

Beer Week T-Shirt

$15.00

Rancho Gordo

Rancho Gordo Black Lentil

$5.99

Ranch Gordo Yellow Eye

$5.99

Rancho Gordo Ayocote

$6.99

Rancho Gordo Cranberry

$5.99

Ranch Gordo Marcella

$6.99

Cured Meat

Serrano Ham

$8.99

Acorn Fed Salami

$9.99

Tapas Chorizo

$7.99

Spreadable Chorizo

$8.99

Fuet Dry Cured Sausage

$7.99

Creminelli Wild Boar Salami

$13.99

Creminelli Casalingo

$11.99

Creminelli Soprassata

$11.99

Nduja

$6.99

Cheese/Dairy

Labne

$6.99

5 Spoke Cheddar

$6.99

Eggs DZ

$4.00

LR Chevre

$6.00

LR Feta

$6.00

LR Cayuga Ble

$7.00

Hot Sauce

Ranch Gordo Rio Fuego Hot Sauce

$5.99

Poor Devil Kali Curry Hot Sauce

$7.99

Conservas

RP Mussels in Pickled Sauce (Gold Line)

$11.99

Served with pickled vegetables, mustard, triscuits, and kettle cooked chips

RP Mussels in Pickled Sauce (Silver Line)

$7.99

Served with pickled vegetables, mustard, triscuits, and kettle cooked chips

RP Small Sardines in Olive Oil 40/50 (Silver)

$16.99

Served with pickled vegetables, mustard, triscuits, and kettle cooked chips

RP Sardines in Sauce

$9.99

Served with pickled vegetables, mustard, triscuits, and kettle cooked chips

RP Sardines in Olive Oil

$11.99Out of stock

Served with pickled vegetables, mustard, triscuits, and kettle cooked chips

RP Squid in ink

$11.99

JG small sardines in evoo

$7.99

JG Sardines w/ Lemon

$7.99

JG Small Mackerel in EVOO

$7.99

JG Cod in EVOO

$10.99

JG Sardine Pate

$5.99

JG Tuna Pate

$5.99Out of stock

JG Spiced tuna pate

$5.99Out of stock

JG Spiced mackerel pate

$5.99

JG Spiced sardine pate

$5.99

Hake rilette w/ cider

$9.99

Mackerel Rilette w/ mustard sauce

$8.99

Scallop Rilette

$9.99

Wild Fish Cannery Smoked King Salmon

$13.99

Wild Fish Cannery Smoked Herring

$7.99

JG Mackerel Fillets in Olive Oil

$7.99

Olasagasti Anchoas A La Donostiarra

$8.99

Olasagasti Bonito Del Norte

$9.49

JG Calamari in ragout

$11.99

Wild Fish Cannery Classic Coho

$8.99

Produce

Cucumber

$1.00

Heirloom

$1.00

Apples

$0.75

Beets

$3.00

Shishitos

$5.00

Onions

$0.75

Lemons

$1.00

Limes

$1.00

Cauliflower Head

$6.00

Pantry

Carrs water crackers

$4.25

Cherry Tomato Juice

$6.99

Delgran Pasta Macaroni de Busa

$6.99

Delgran Pasta Malloreddus Medi

$6.99

F G Polenta

$8.99

Fideu

$4.99

Flowers

$14.00

French Market Bags

$5.00

Fresh Cavatelli

$5.99

Harissa

$6.99

Little Amps Angel Miro

$12.99

Little Amps Star Power

$10.99

Little Amps Youve Got A Friend

$12.99

Monaco's Coffee Peru

$10.99

Monaco's Coffee Zambia

$10.99

Olives - Black Dry Cured

$6.99

Olives - Garlic & Oregano

$5.99

Olives - Green

$5.99

Salsa Esplinaler

$5.99

Salt

$6.00

Soy Sauce

$6.99

Sweet Olive Oil Tortas

$3.99

Taralli

$4.99

Teriyaki

$7.99

Potato chips

$1.00

Tart Cherry Sorbet

$9.00

Crab apple sauce

$6.50

Watson plumb spread

$8.00

Bread

Baguette

$3.50

Beer

Allagash White 4 pack bottles

$10.99

Big Ditch FC session 6 pack

$9.99

Central waters satin solitude 6 pack

$10.99

Dales Pale Ale

$10.99

Folksbier Foxfire IPA 4 pack

$16.00

Folksbier glow up watermelon 4 pack

$14.00

Folksbier OBL 4 pack

$14.00

Folksbier Pilsner 4 pack

$14.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold

$9.99

Ithaca Everyday Haze 4 pack cans

$10.99

Levant's Cloudy & Cumbersome 4 pack

$15.99

Maine Beer Co. Lunch 16.9oz bottle

$8.99

Miller High Life 6 pack Bottles

$6.50

Naked Dove Roll in the Hay 6 pack

$11.99

Naked Dove Session IPA

$12.99

Narragansett 6pack 160z cans

$7.99

Night Shift Santilli IPA

$15.99

Night Shift Swell 4 pack

$18.99

Night Shift Whirlpool Pale Ale

$15.99

Non Sequiter Think About Things

$9.99

Non sequitur All DIPA 4 pack

$17.99

Non Sequitur Black Is Beautiful 4 pack

$15.99

Old Nation Boss Tweed 4 pack

$18.99

Old Nation M-43. 4pack

$13.99

Other Half Green City 4 pack

$18.99

Other Half Mosaic Dream 4 pack

$18.99

Oxbow Surfcasting

$12.99

Thin Man Burning Money 4 pack

$12.99

Thin Man Minkhy Boodle 4 pack

$16.99

Thin Man Pills Mafia 4 pack

$11.99

Thin man tension breaker 4 pack

$11.99

Threes logical Conclusion 4 pack

$17.99

Threes Vliet Pilsner 4 pack

$16.99

Toppling Goliath Pompeii

$15.99

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue Pale Ale

$16.99

Troegs Haze Charmer

$10.99

Underbrg

$2.00

Von Trapp Pilsner 6 pack

$12.99

Mixed 4 pack Beer

$11.99

Mixed 6 pack beer

$7.99

Oxbow Luppollo 4pack

$14.99

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sanpellegrino Aranciata

$2.50

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$2.50

Sanpellegrino Pompelmo

$2.50

RJO Juice

$3.00

RJO Stomp

$3.50

Oils & Vinegars

Cosimano Olive Oil Basil

$12.00

Cosimano Olive Oil Garlic Jalapeno

$12.00

Cosimano Olive Oil Blood Orange

$12.00

Cosimano Olive Oil Meyer Lemon

$12.00

Cosimano Olive Oil Tuscan Herb

$12.00

Cosimano Olive Oil Habanero

$12.00

Cosimano Balsamic Vinegar

$11.00

Cosimano Balsamic Fig

$11.00

Cosimano Balsamic Lemon

$11.00

Cosimano Balsamic Peach

$11.00

Cosimano Balsamic Rose

$11.00

Cosimano Balsamic Strawberry

$11.00

Prepared Food

Pasta Salad

$4.99

Eggplant Sandwich

$7.99

Summer Squash

$3.99

Herrs Chips

$1.00

Cuke Feta

$4.99

Tomato Salad

$5.99

Braised green beans

$4.99

Seafood

Pasta Neck Clams

$12.99

Oysters 6 Pack

$12.00

Wine

BTl '3B' Pato Beiras to-go

$25.00

BTL RTR Chardonnay To-go

$24.00

Btl Casa Del Mar Cava To -go

$24.00

Btl Tikves Vranec To-go

$25.00

Btl Vinsnus Rouge Togo

$24.00

Btl Malvira Arneis To-go

$25.00

Btl Anthony Road Rose To-go

$24.00
The Red Dove Tavern image

