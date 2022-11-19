The Red Dove Tavern
30 Castle Street
Geneva, NY 14456
FOOD MENU
Fried Chickpeas
Hummus
House Made Hummus, Pita, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Kalamata Olives, Crispy Chickpeas
Shoestring Fries
Shrimp Pil-Pil
Fried Calamari
Harissa Mayo, Marinara, Lemon
Burrata
Shishito Peppers
Fried Cauliflower
Sweet Potatoes
Chicken Liver
Clam Special
Falafel
Falafel, pita, greens, tomato, red onion, tzatziki, olives
Standard Burger
Standard burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms, provolone, harissa mayo, fries
Plain Burger
KFC Sandwich
Sausage Sandwich
Cauliflower Sandwhich
Falafel Entree
Chorizo & Shrimp
Lamb Meatballs
Basil oil, stew of corn, string beans & tomato
Kielbasa
Bavette
Salmon
Veal Paprikash
Side of bread
Side Special Butter
Side Harissa
Falafel ball 1
Side marinara sauce
Side Tzatziki
Side Pita
Cucumber Salad
Side salad
Beet Salad
Frisee
Wellfleet
Location- MASS Size- med Description-high salinity, creamy, briny
Blue Point
Crisp
Chocolate Cake
Panna Cotta
Grilled Cheese
Pita Pizza
Pasta with Butter
Pasta with Cheese
Pasta w/Butter & Cheese
TINNED SEAFOOD
Mussels in Pickled Sauce (Gold Line)
Served with pickled vegetables, mustard, triscuits, and kettle cooked chips
Sardines in Sauce
Squid in olive oil
RP Squid in ink
JG Calamari in ragout
JG Small Sardines in tomato
JG Sardine Pate
JG Spiced sardine pate
JG Spiced mackerel pate
JG Spiced tuna pate
JG small sardines in evoo
JG Tuna Pate
JG Sardine In Olive Oil
BEER
Beer Flight
Carton Boat Beer
Schilling Kamarade porter
Schilling Konstantin draft
Steuben Pedersen Pils
Naked Dove 45 Fathoms
Lake Drum Pippin Aint Easy
Lucky Hare Slick Rick
Sloop Juice Bomb
Location- Hudson valley Type- NE IPA ABV- 6.5% Taste- low bitterness, citrusy and juicy. Tropical aroma with resiny balanced flavor
Other Half Digital Beams
Other Half DDH True Green
WINE
Corkage Fee
GL 3B Rose
Gl Rtr Chardonnay
Gl Casas Del Mar Blanc De Blancs
GL Papa Figos
Gl Malvira Arneis
Gl Boschis Pianezzo Dolcetto
Gl Siuralta Rouge
Gl Vranec
GL Anthony Road Rose
Full Heron Hill Riesling
1/2 Heron Hill Riesling
Full HWC Rose
1/2 HWC Rose
1\2 carafe peaches and riesling
Btl 3B Rosé
Btl Casas Del Mar Blanc De Blancs
Btl Maison Nicolas Rose
Btl Malvira Arneis
Btl Siuralta Rouge
Btl Vranec
BTL Anthony Road Rose
Navarra Rosado Ah-So
Lil Fizz
Gotham Project Pinot Grigio
Gotham Project Cab Sauv.
DOVE COCKTAILS
LIQUOR
Aperol
Arcane Fernet
Baily's
Campari
Caravello Limoncello
Chambord Raspberry Liq.
Cointreau
Creme De Yvette
Disaronno
Dow Ruby Port
Dow 10 Year Tawny Port
Dow 20 Year Tawny Port
Enri Co Toro Center a Forte
Grand Marnier
HW Amaretto
Kalua
Lillet
Manzanilla LA Gintana Apertif
Pernod
Pimms
St. Germain
St. Germain Robin Pear
Triple Sec
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Sweet
FL Cassis
Vermouth Berto Rosso
Alcyncye Tannat
Blue Coat
Bombay Sapphire
Boodles
Hat Trick
Hendricks
McKenzie Gin
Well Gin
SLS American Gin
SLS NY Dry Gin
Southern Tier
Tanqueray
Tanqueray Rangpur
Tommy Rotter Gin
Monkey 47 Gin
Inveroche Gin
Christian Bro
St Remy
De Luze Cognac
1800
Arette Blanco
LOS Nahaules Mezcal
Petrone
Well Tequila
Scorpion Mezcal
Glenlivet
Glenmorangie
Johnny Walker
Inverhouse
Bacardi
Bacardi Black
Well Rum
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyers Rum
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Well Vodka
SLS Vodka
Southern Tier Vodka
Stoli
Stoli Limon
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raz
Stoli Vanilla
Titos
Tommy Rotter Vodka
Blantons
Bulleit 10 YR
Bulliet Bourbon
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Dewars
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam Black
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Iron Smoke
McKenzie Rye
Powers
Rittenhouse Rye
Seagrams 7
SLS Bourbon
Southern Comfort
Well Whiskey
Woodford Res
Tommy Rotter Whiskey
Sazerac Rye
Rancho Gordo
Cured Meat
Conservas
RP Mussels in Pickled Sauce (Gold Line)
Served with pickled vegetables, mustard, triscuits, and kettle cooked chips
RP Mussels in Pickled Sauce (Silver Line)
RP Small Sardines in Olive Oil 40/50 (Silver)
RP Sardines in Sauce
RP Sardines in Olive Oil
RP Squid in ink
JG small sardines in evoo
JG Sardines w/ Lemon
JG Small Mackerel in EVOO
JG Cod in EVOO
JG Sardine Pate
JG Tuna Pate
JG Spiced tuna pate
JG Spiced mackerel pate
JG Spiced sardine pate
Hake rilette w/ cider
Mackerel Rilette w/ mustard sauce
Scallop Rilette
Wild Fish Cannery Smoked King Salmon
Wild Fish Cannery Smoked Herring
JG Mackerel Fillets in Olive Oil
Olasagasti Anchoas A La Donostiarra
Olasagasti Bonito Del Norte
JG Calamari in ragout
Wild Fish Cannery Classic Coho
Produce
Pantry
Carrs water crackers
Cherry Tomato Juice
Delgran Pasta Macaroni de Busa
Delgran Pasta Malloreddus Medi
F G Polenta
Fideu
Flowers
French Market Bags
Fresh Cavatelli
Harissa
Little Amps Angel Miro
Little Amps Star Power
Little Amps Youve Got A Friend
Monaco's Coffee Peru
Monaco's Coffee Zambia
Olives - Black Dry Cured
Olives - Garlic & Oregano
Olives - Green
Salsa Esplinaler
Salt
Soy Sauce
Sweet Olive Oil Tortas
Taralli
Teriyaki
Potato chips
Tart Cherry Sorbet
Crab apple sauce
Watson plumb spread
Bread
Beer
Allagash White 4 pack bottles
Big Ditch FC session 6 pack
Central waters satin solitude 6 pack
Dales Pale Ale
Folksbier Foxfire IPA 4 pack
Folksbier glow up watermelon 4 pack
Folksbier OBL 4 pack
Folksbier Pilsner 4 pack
Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold
Ithaca Everyday Haze 4 pack cans
Levant's Cloudy & Cumbersome 4 pack
Maine Beer Co. Lunch 16.9oz bottle
Miller High Life 6 pack Bottles
Naked Dove Roll in the Hay 6 pack
Naked Dove Session IPA
Narragansett 6pack 160z cans
Night Shift Santilli IPA
Night Shift Swell 4 pack
Night Shift Whirlpool Pale Ale
Non Sequiter Think About Things
Non sequitur All DIPA 4 pack
Non Sequitur Black Is Beautiful 4 pack
Old Nation Boss Tweed 4 pack
Old Nation M-43. 4pack
Other Half Green City 4 pack
Other Half Mosaic Dream 4 pack
Oxbow Surfcasting
Thin Man Burning Money 4 pack
Thin Man Minkhy Boodle 4 pack
Thin Man Pills Mafia 4 pack
Thin man tension breaker 4 pack
Threes logical Conclusion 4 pack
Threes Vliet Pilsner 4 pack
Toppling Goliath Pompeii
Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue Pale Ale
Troegs Haze Charmer
Underbrg
Von Trapp Pilsner 6 pack
Mixed 4 pack Beer
Mixed 6 pack beer
Oxbow Luppollo 4pack
Soft Drinks
Oils & Vinegars
Cosimano Olive Oil Basil
Cosimano Olive Oil Garlic Jalapeno
Cosimano Olive Oil Blood Orange
Cosimano Olive Oil Meyer Lemon
Cosimano Olive Oil Tuscan Herb
Cosimano Olive Oil Habanero
Cosimano Balsamic Vinegar
Cosimano Balsamic Fig
Cosimano Balsamic Lemon
Cosimano Balsamic Peach
Cosimano Balsamic Rose
Cosimano Balsamic Strawberry
Prepared Food
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Red Dove Tavern is a cozy, unique restaurant in downtown Geneva, NY, in the heart of the beautiful Finger Lakes region.
30 Castle Street, Geneva, NY 14456