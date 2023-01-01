Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Red Goat Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

170 Central Ave N

Watkins, MN 55389

Beverage

Cocktails

Captain America

$6.00

Charlie Gnarlie

$6.00

Bloody Goat

$7.00

Gummy Goat

$6.00

Blue Raspberry Coolie

$6.00

Strawberry Limoncelo

$6.00

Roundhouse

$6.00

Shipwreck

$6.00

MN Spring

$6.00

Watkins Mule

$6.00

Irish Mule

$6.00

American Mule

$6.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Spicy Margarita

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Banana Hammock

$7.00

GRRasshopper

$7.00

Strawberry Margarita

$6.00

Electric Blue

$6.00

Field Of Dreams

$6.00

Makers My Day

$6.00

Peach Kiss

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

Champagne

$5.00

GL Champagne

$5.00

GL Chardonnay

$5.00

GL Moscato

$5.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$5.00

GL White Zin

$5.00

GL Cabernet

$5.00

GL Merlot

$5.00

Shots

Angry Bartender

$5.00

3 Wiseman

$5.00

Blowjob

$5.00

Breakfast Shot

$5.00

Captain America

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Chuck Norris

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$5.00

JagBomb

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Roundouse

$5.00

Scooby Snack

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Water Mocassin

$5.00

Tootsie Pop

$5.00

Sour Patch Kids

$5.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Food

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken FB

$12.00

Caprese FB

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch FB

$12.00

Chicken Philly FB

$12.00

Chicken Spinach Artichoke FB

$12.00

Hawaiian FB

$12.00

Pepperoni FB

$10.00

Red Goat BBQ Chicken FB

$12.00

Salads

Caprese Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$5.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.00

Steak with Bleu Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches

Beef Philly Sandwich

$13.00

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$13.00

Hawaiian Melt

$13.00

Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Red Goat Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Spicy Cubano Sandwich

$14.00

Steak and Bleu Sandwich

$16.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich Your Way

$12.00

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Beef Philly Wrap

$13.00

Caprese Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Philly Wrap

$13.00

Southwest Wrap

$13.00

Spicy Cubano Wrap

$13.00

Taco Wrap

$13.00

Burgers

Barnyard Burger

$14.00

Billy's Crunch Burger

$12.00

Frisco Melt

$14.00

Good Ol' Burger

$10.00

Nacho Burger

$13.00

Olive Burger

$12.00

Spicy PB&J

$12.00

World Famous Goat Burger

$14.00

Plain Cheeseburger

$11.00

Please Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Dinners

BBQ Ribs

$19.00

Chopped Steak

$16.00

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$18.00

Smothered Sirloin

$17.00

Pasta

Alfredo

$12.00

Spicy Andouille

$15.00

Tuesday pasta

$11.00

Baskets

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Fish N Chips

$12.00

Rib Basket

$14.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Desserts

Gooey Brownie

$5.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Smoked Bourbon Sundae

$8.00

Dressings

1000 Island

$0.50

AuJus

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Buffalo Parm

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Crunch Sauce

$0.50

Dead Goat

$0.50

Dry Rub

$0.50

French

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Large White Queso

$1.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ram Rub

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Ranch Dry Rub

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sauce of the Week

$0.50

Season Sour Cream

$0.50

Small White Queso

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Raspberry

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Soup

Soup

$5.00

Kids Meal

Kids Cheese FB

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Mini Corndogs

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni FB

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Apparel

Baseball Hat

Baseball Hat

$20.00

Beanie

Beanie

$15.00

Black Stocking Cap

B Hat

$25.00

Black Tshirt

S

$17.00

M

$17.00

L

$17.00

XL

$17.00

2XL

$17.00

3XL

$17.00

Buckets

Bucket

$14.00

Coozie

Coozie

$1.00

Goat Fun Yourself Shirt

S

$20.00

M

$20.00

L

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

3XL

$20.00

Goataritaville Shirt

S

$20.00

M

$20.00

L

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XL

$20.00

Pull Over Hoodie

S

$49.00

M

$49.00

L

$49.00

XL

$49.00

2XL

$49.00

3XL

$49.00

Red Tshirt

S

$17.00

M

$17.00

L

$17.00

XL

$17.00

2XL

$17.00

3XL

$17.00

Sunglasses

Red Sunglasses

$5.00

Black Sunglasses

$5.00

White Stocking Cap

Hat

$25.00

Zip Hoodie

Small Zip

$38.00

Med Zip

$38.00

Large Zip

$38.00

XL Zip

$38.00

2XL Zip

$38.00

3XL Zip

$38.00

Red Zip Hoodie

S

$39.00

M

$39.00

L

$39.00

XL

$39.00

2XL

$39.00

3XL

$39.00

New Grey Hoodie

S

$39.00

M

$39.00

L

$39.00

XL

$39.00

2XL

$39.00

3XL

$39.00

New Ladies Tank

S

$15.00

M

$15.00

L

$15.00

XL

$15.00

2XL

$15.00

New Men's Tank

S

M

L

XL

2XL

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Thank You For Your Business!! Goat Home Safely!

Location

170 Central Ave N, Watkins, MN 55389

Directions

Banner pic

