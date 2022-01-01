The Red Hat Cafe imageView gallery

The Red Hat Cafe Boston

9 Bowdoin St

Boston, MA 02114

STARTERS

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$6.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hummus

$8.00

Mozzarella Wedges

$9.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Spinach Art Dip

$9.00

Wings LG

$17.00

Wings Sm

$9.00

Scallops wrapped in bacon

$12.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Bread Bowl Chili

$6.00

Bread Bowl Chowda

$6.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chili

$3.00+

Clam Chowder

$3.00+

Greek Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Steakhouse Chop Salad

$12.00

BASKETS

French Fries Basket

$4.00

Onion Rings Basket

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$5.00

SANDWICHES

BBQ Chicken Melt

$9.00

BBQ PULLED PORK

$9.00

Buff Chix Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Pesto Panini

$9.00

Crunchy Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken BLT

$10.00

Salmon Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Turkey Club

$9.00

BURGERS

Black Bean Burger

$8.00

Black n Blue Burger

$8.00

Breakfast Burger

$11.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.00

Mr Piggy Burger

$11.00

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$10.00

Smokehouse Burger

$10.00

PIZZA

Baked Potato Pizza

$9.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.00

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Red Hat Pizza

$10.00

Taco Pizza

$9.00

Veggie Pizza

$9.00

Free cheese

TACOS

Fried Fish Taco

$13.00

Grilled Cajun Taco

$12.00

Steak Taco

$15.00

Taco Tuesday Grilled fish

$5.00

Taco Tuesday Fried Fish

$5.00

Taco Tuesday Buff Chicken

$5.00

Taco Tuesday Ground Beef

$5.00

Taco Tuesday Steak

$5.00

ENTREES

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

Fish n Chips

$14.00

Herb Crusted Cod

$14.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00+

Rack of Ribs

$15.00

Rosemary Chicken

$13.00

Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Steak Tips

$16.00

Stir Fry

$9.00+

Teriyaki Grilled Salmon

$15.00

SPECIALS

.10 Cent Wings

$0.10

Meal PAL

$6.00

Health Nut Salad

$13.00

Red Hat Pizza

$10.00

Chicken and Red Pepper Panini

$9.00

Bacon Cheese Burger Slider

$9.00

Black n Bleu Salad

$12.00

SIDES

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Guacamole

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

marinara sauce

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Mashed Potato

$4.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Spinach

$4.00

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Side celery

$2.00

KIDS MENU

Cucumbers And Carrots

$2.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Fish n Chips

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Pasta

$6.00

Kid's Steak Tips

$8.00

DESSERT

Apple tart

$7.00

Waffle and ice cream

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9 Bowdoin St, Boston, MA 02114

Directions

Gallery
The Red Hat Cafe image

