The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

1,129 Reviews

$$

98 Winthrop St

Cambridge, MA 02138

Popular Items

Clam Chowder
Side of Veggies
Rosemary Molten Salt Fries

Add Ons+Sides

French Fries

$5.00

House Salad

$8.00

Side Of Crostini

$2.00

PaperdelleWith Marinara

$14.00

Paperdelle With Butter

$14.00

Paperdelle oil and Garlic

$14.00

Side of Shrimp (3)

$6.00

Side of Chicken

$8.00

Side of Lobster Meat

$14.00

Side of Chips

$5.00

Side of Veggies

$5.00

Side of Mushroom Risotoo

$8.00

Appetizers

Rosemary Molten Salt Fries

$8.00

Seafood Empanadas

$14.00

Cracked Corn dip

$14.00

Chowder Fries

$18.00

Calamari

$18.00

Mussels and Clams

$18.00

Octopus Skewer

$18.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Panko Chicken Bites

$16.00

Salads

Ceaser Salad

$12.00

Roasted Kale Salad

$18.00

Soups

Clam Chowder

$16.00

Lobster Chowder

$20.00

French Onion Soup

$14.00

Entree

Classic Roll

$30.00

Sriracha Roll

$30.00

Fish and Chips

$22.00

Burger

$22.00

Tuna Steak

$28.00

Rack Of Lamb

$40.00

Swordfish Steak

$28.00

Beef Stroganoff

$24.00

Beef Short Ribs

$27.00

Drunken Crab Gnocchi

$26.00

Fra Diavolo

$38.00

Steamed Lobster

$38.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

