The Red Lion
304 Bridge Street
Vail, CO 81657
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Nachos Regular
A heaping mountain of fresh crisp yellow and blue corn tortilla chips covered with your choice of spicy beef, seasoned chicken, pork carnitas, or black beans. Topped with melted cheese, green onions, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Tender App
Juicy chicken tenderloins freshly battered and served with your choice of one wing sauce and one dressing.
Chicken Tender Meal (Entree)
Juicy chicken tenderloins freshly battered and served with your choice of one wing sauce and one dressing and a side of coleslaw and fries.
Steak Quesadilla
Prime Black Angus Flank Steak marinated and grilled served with bell peppers, grilled onions, and jack & cheddar cheese on blended corn and four tortillas with sour cream, guacamole, salsa, lettuce, and tomatoes on the side.
Smoked Chicken Quesadilla
Our own in-house-smoked chicken served with red peppers, jack & cheddar cheeses on blended corn and flour tortillas with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and chili pesto on the side.
Wings
A pound of our famous wings in a sauce of your choice. All are accompanied by our bleu cheese dip, carrots, and celery. Available in Classic, Teriyaki, Gold, Nuclear Fusion, BBQ, and Sweet & Sweaty.
Queso con Carne
It's a bowl full of queso mixed with our spicy mexi-beef and topped with scallions. Served with a full order of our homemade salsa and a huge basket of our homemade corn tortilla chips. Meant to be shared.
Chips & Salsa
Our fresh crisp yellow and blue corn tortilla chips with salsa.
Chips & Guacamole
Our fresh crisp yellow and blue corn tortilla chips with salsa and our famous homemade guacamole.
Chips & Queso
Our fresh crisp yellow and blue corn tortilla chips with salsa and our homemade queso dip.
Onion Rings
Made right here! A large order of our hand-cut thick rings, lightly battered and fried.
Half Onion Rings
Made right here! A large order of our hand-cut thick rings, lightly battered and fried.
Veggie Plate
Carrots, celery, cucumber, tomato, and broccoli served with ranch and chili pesto. Add Humus for $3 and/or Pita Bread for $1.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
A fine blend of spinach, artichoke hearts with garlic, onions, and cream cheese. Served in a bread bowl with corn tortilla chips for dipping.
SOUPS
Red Chili Cup
Loaded with beef and tomatoes. Topped with cheddar and jack cheeses. Our red chili was voted “Best in Vail.” Served with corn tortilla chips.
Red Chili Bowl
Loaded with beef and tomatoes. Topped with cheddar and jack cheeses. Our red chili was voted “Best in Vail.” Served with corn tortilla chips.
Red Chili Bread Bowl
Loaded with beef and tomatoes. Topped with cheddar and jack cheeses. Our red chili was voted “Best in Vail.” Served with corn tortilla chips.
Green Chili Cup
Our pork green chili was voted “Best in Vail.” Served with soft blended flour and corn tortilla.
Green Chili Bowl
Our pork green chili was voted “Best in Vail.” Served with soft blended flour and corn tortilla.
Green Chili Bread Bowl
Our pork green chili was voted “Best in Vail.” Served with soft blended flour and corn tortilla.
Soup of the Day Cup
Soup of the Day Bowl
Soup of the Day Bread Bowl
LITES & SALADS
Game Creek Bowl
This colorful salad consists of fresh romaine lettuce tossed in a balsamic reduction and topped with grilled italian artichoke hearts, tomatoes, avocado, and mandarin oranges.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach tossed in champagne vinaigrette topped with candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, tomato wedge, and pickled onions.
Chef Salad
All natural julienned ham and turkey on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon bits, jack and cheddar cheese, and croutons.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce wedge, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, green onion, with housemade bleu cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
A traditional Caesar salad with romaine, croutons, red onion, and tossed in Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
A traditional Caesar salad with romaine, croutons, red onion, and tossed in Caesar dressing then wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Fish Tacos
Three corn and flour blended tortillas filled with grilled wahoo and pico de galla slaw and a sriracha lime cream sauce on the side. Served with chips and salsa.
Shrimp Tacos
Three corn and flour blended tortillas filled with grilled shrimp and pico de galla slaw and a sriracha lime cream sauce on the side. Served with chips and salsa.
Veggie Sandwich
A hearty sandwich made with wheat bread, cucumbers, pickles, sprouts, tomatoes, avocado, and a spicy feta spread. Served with carrots, celery sticks, and honey mustard.
SANDWICHES
Smokehouse Club
All natural smoked turkey and Black Forest ham with bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce and mayo on wheat toast.
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and avocado on toasted wheat with mayo. Available in BBQ, Cajun Blackened, or Teriyaki for .75
BLT
The traditional bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich with mayo. Served on toasted wheat. Open wide!
Red Lion Dip
All natural roast beef, swiss cheese, and mushrooms piled high on a hoagie with with Au Jus on the side for dipping.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Our lightly breaded tempura chicken tenders are tossed in our signature red sauce, served on a fresh hoagie roll and topped with jack cheese.
Chicken Breast Sand
Lightly marinated and charbroiled to juicy perfection, served on a bakery fresh potato bun. Available BBQ, Cajun Blackened, or Teriyaki for .75 extra.
Chicken Gyro
A 7" pita loaded with grilled chicken spinach, cucumbers, pepperoncini pepper, tomatoes, and feta cheese crumbles. Topped with tzatziki.
Lamb/Beef Gyro
A 7" pita loaded with a lamb and beef mixture, spinach, cucumbers, pepperoncini pepper, tomatoes, and feta cheese crumbles. Topped with tzatziki.
BBQ
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Our BBQ Sandwiches are smoked in house and served in our signature tangy Texas BBQ sauce. Choose from a bakery fresh potato bun or classic "St Louis Style" open face on white bread. Served with coleslaw and your choice of fries or beans.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Our BBQ Sandwiches are smoked in house and served in our signature tangy Texas BBQ sauce. Choose from a bakery fresh potato bun or classic "St Louis Style" open face on white bread. Served with coleslaw and your choice of fries or beans.
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Our BBQ Sandwiches are smoked in house and served in our signature tangy Texas BBQ sauce. Choose from a bakery fresh potato bun or classic "St Louis Style" open face on white bread. Served with coleslaw and your choice of fries or beans.
Full Rack of Ribs
Slightly different than the baby-back, the meaty-back rib has more meat and better flavor. Try these beauties smoked in house and you wont regret it! Served with your choice of french fries, smokehouse beans, or coleslaw.
Half Rack of Ribs
Slightly different than the baby-back, the meaty-back rib has more meat and better flavor. Try these beauties smoked in house and you wont regret it! Served with your choice of french fries, smokehouse beans, or coleslaw.
Ribs and Brisket Platter
A combination of thinly sliced house smoked brisket and 1/2 rack of meaty back ribs. Served with your choice of french fries, smokehouse beans, or coleslaw.
Brisket Platter
Tender lean slices of our house smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of french fries, smokehouse beans, or coleslaw.
BURGERS
Build Your Own Burger
All of our burgers are one half pound "Harris Ranch" all natural certified premium beef" charbroiled and served on our bakery fresh potato bun with a choice of lettuce, pickles, onion and tomato on the side. Served with fries, coleslaw or beans.
Vail Burger
A Red Lion tradition! Plentifully topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, crisp bacon, and swiss.
Sierra Madre Burger
A south of the border mountain of pineapple, bacon, queso fresco, guacamole, fresh jalapeños with a spicy aioli.
Hickory Burger
This tasty burger is topped with “Cattlemens” bold BBQ sauce, grated monterey jack and cheddar cheeses.
Bleu Sky Burger
You can’t wait to taste this! Fresh bleu cheese and crisp bacon dressed on top of our half pound USDA choice burger. Enjoy Eldon!
Black Bean Veggie Burger
Our homemade black bean burger is the perfect substitute for any vegetarian.
SPECIALTIES
NY Strip Steak
A Harris Ranch Center Cut N.Y. Strip. Cooked to your specification and served with baked potato and salad.
Center Cut Sirloin Steak
This choice sirloin eats like a filet. Cooked to your specification and served with a baked potato and salad. Paired with one of our fine bottles of wine, this offering gets 5 stars!
Ahi Steak
A 6oz sashimi grade Ahi steak perfectly grilled and lightly seasoned with teriyaki and crystallized ginger. Accompanied by jasmine rice, asian cucumber salad, and a spring roll.
Burrito
We take a chipotle flour tortilla and STUFF it with spanish rice, black bean rancheros, and your choice of our spicy mexi-beef, shredded chicken, or pork carnitas. We smother this masterpiece with your choice of our homemade green or red chili, cheddar and jack cheeses, and serve it with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. This is the burrito you crave from your favorite mexican restaurant!
Burrito - Naked
We lose the tortilla and stuff a massive bowl with spanish rice, black bean rancheros, and your choice of our spicy mexi-beef, shredded chicken, or pork carnitas. We smother this masterpiece with your choice of our homemade green or red chili, cheddar and jack cheeses, and serve it with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. This is the burrito you crave from your favorite mexican restaurant!
KIDS
SIDE DISHES
Soda
Arnold Palmer
Cherry Coke/Roy Rogers
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Fanta Orange
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Go Fast
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Red Bull
Red Bull SF
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Tonic Water
Topo Chico
Juice
Kid Drinks
Arnold Palmer Kid
Cherry Coke Kid
Coke Kid
Cran Kid
Diet Coke Kid
Dr. Pepper Kid
Fanta Kid
Ginger Kids
Grapefruit Kid
Iced Tea Kid
Lemonade Kid
Milk Kid
Milk Chocolate Kid
OJ Kid
Pineapple Kid
Root Beer Kid
Shirley Temple Kid
Sprite Kid
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
304 Bridge Street, Vail, CO 81657