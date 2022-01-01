Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Red Lion Tavern

14 Reviews

71 S Main St

Cohasset, MA 02025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

CUB Burger
STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

SIDES

Pommes Puree

Pommes Puree

$9.00
Fried Garnet Yams

Fried Garnet Yams

$9.00
Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$9.00
Creamed Kale

Creamed Kale

$9.00

Side of Carrots

$9.00

DESSERTS

STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

$10.00

Doughnuts

$10.00

Bomboloni

$12.00Out of stock

KIDS

CUB Burger

$11.00
Kids Popcorn Chicken

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$11.00
Kids Mac Cheese

Kids Mac Cheese

$11.00

Kid Chicken Breast

$11.00

Fries & Veggies

Kids Pasta

$11.00

SNACKS

Doughnuts

$10.00

The Cure

$16.00

Tot Waffle

$15.00

SALADS

Garden Salad

$15.00

Kale Caesar

$15.00

MAINS

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Crab Benedict

$30.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Tavern Burger

$20.00

Corned Beef Hash

$24.00

Steak & Eggs

$36.00

French Toast

$18.00

Carbonara

$22.00

SIDES

Brioche Toast

$4.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Biscuit

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Homefries

$6.00

Fruit

$8.00

Side Egg

$2.00

KIDS BRUNCH

Kids French Toast

$12.00

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$12.00

Kids Fruit

$12.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Peach Bellini

$12.00

Pear Bellini

$12.00

CB Espresso Martini

$15.00

Spiked Iced Coffee

$11.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Watermelon Bellinj

Watermelon Bellini

$12.00

Bucket Of Bubbles

$44.00

Side Juice Flight

$6.00

Tavern Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cafe Americano

$6.00

Café Latte

$5.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Tavern NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$6.00

Saratoga Flat

$6.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$6.00Out of stock

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Refill Soda

wanna still water

$6.00Out of stock

Saratoga Still 12oz

$3.00

DRINKS

Canyon Road Cab

Canyon Road Sauv Blanc

E By NW IPA

Jack's Abby

Out of stock

ENTREES

Garden w Chicken

Ravioli

Burger

Salmon

Chicken

CHARGES & REDEMPTIONS

Music Dinner

$35.00

Payment Redeem

-$37.44
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located at Cohasset's historic Red Lion Inn, The Red Lion Tavern is the cozy home of elevated New England cuisine. Hours: Wednesday to Sunday | 5 pm to 10 pm Join us for indoor dining to enjoy our new menu this fall. Our Kitchen: Executive Chef Richmond Edes

Website

Location

71 S Main St, Cohasset, MA 02025

Directions

Gallery
The Red Lion Tavern image
The Red Lion Tavern image
The Red Lion Tavern image
The Red Lion Tavern image

Map
