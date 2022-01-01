Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Red Pepper

review star

No reviews yet

902 West Main st

Madison, IN 47250

Order Again

Signature Sandwiches

Hydroplane

Hydroplane

$7.95

roast beef, whipped horsey sauce, pepper jack, LTO sourdough bread

Miss Madison

Miss Madison

$7.95

turkey, cucumber cream cheese, mayo, must, LTO on wheat

Lanier

$7.95

chicken salad on croissant

Madisonian

Madisonian

$7.95

turkey, ham, roastbeef, cheddar, mayo, must, L, T on hoagie

Valley Veggie

Valley Veggie

$7.95

hummus, cheddar, cucumber cream cheese, mustard, veggies on wheat

Charlies Original

$7.95

Tuna salad on wheat L, T

Sante Fe Turkey

$7.95

turkey, southwest cream cheese, L, T, O, peppercinis on hoagie

Italian

$7.95

Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, italian dressing , peppercinis, L, T, O on hoagie

California Club

$7.95

turkey, bacon, swiss, guacamole, L, T, O on croissant

Some Came Running

$7.95

ham, swiss, honey mustard, L, T, O on croissant

BLT

$7.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on white

B.Y.O

$7.95

Hanging Rock BBQ

1/2 Hydro Plane

$4.50

1/2 Miss Madison

$4.50

1/2 Lanier

$4.50

1/2 Valley Veggie

$4.50

1/2 Italian

$4.50

1/2 Charlies

$4.50

1/2 Santa Fe

$4.50

1/2 Cali Club

$4.50

1/2 Some Came Running

$4.50

1/2 B.L.T.

$4.50

1/2 Madisonian

$4.50

Grilled Paninis

Delta Queen

$7.95

turkey, cheddar, green peppers, onion grilled on Italian bread

Poco

$7.95

pepperoni, ham, green peppers,onions, mozz, pizza sauce, grilled on Italian

Texan

$7.95

roast beef, cheddar, BBQ sauce, Onions grilled on sour dough

River Reuben

$7.95

corned beef, swiss, kraut, 1000 island, rye

Pesto Turkey

$7.95

turkey, pesto, mozz, L, T, O on grilled on Italian bread

Venetian Veggie

$7.95

pesto, mozz, tomatoes, onions grilled on Italian white

Tuna Melt

$7.95

tuna, cheddar, grilled on sour dough

Rufus

$7.95

corned beef, kraut, Swiss cheese, pickles, beer mustard, grilled on rye

Spinach Veggie

$7.95

green peppers, banana peppers, carrots, tomatoes, pjack rye

Ham Melt

$7.95

ham, mozz, green peppers, T, O grilled on sour dough

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$7.95

pjack, swiss, american, cheddar, grilled on rye

Vampire Slayer

$7.95

1/2 Delta Queen

$4.50

1/2 Poco

$4.50

1/2 Texan

$4.50

1/2 River Reuben

$4.50

1/2 Pesto

$4.50

1/2 Vampire Slayer

$4.50

1/2 Tuna Melt

$4.50

1/2 Rufus

$4.50

1/2 Spinach Veggie

$4.50

1/2 Ham Melt

$4.50

1/2 Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Grinders

Teryaki Chicken

$7.95

chicken, green peppers ,onions, swiss, terryaki sauce baked on hoagie

Steak

$7.95

roast beef, swiss, green pepper, pepperonis, onions, steak sauce, baked on hoagie

Fiesta Turkey

$7.95

turkey, pjack, chipotle mayo, L, T, O, baked on a hoagie

Stromboli

Stromboli

$7.95

sausage, pepperoni, pizza sauce, peppercinis, green peppers, mozz, onions, baked on a hoagie

Tuscan Turkey

$7.95

turkey, bacon, cheddar, southwest ranch, LTO hoagie

New Yorker

$7.95

corned beef, garlic cream cheese, mustard, peppercinis, L, O baked on a hoagie

Hammie

$7.95

ham, swiss, cheddar, mayo, L, Peppercinis, baked on a hoagie

Dirtball

$7.95

turkey, bacon, pepperoni, chipotle mayo, LTO, American cheese, pepper jack baked on hoagie

Fifa Club

$7.95

turkey, roast beef, pjack, BBQ sauce, L, O hoagie

Spicy Wreck

$7.95

turkey, roast beef, pepperoni, ghirdinera, swiss, L, O hoagie

Chicken Club

$7.95

chicken, bacon, ranch, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion

1/2 Teriyaki

$4.50

1/2 Steak

$4.50

1/2 Fiesta

$4.50

1/2 Stromboli

$4.50

1/2 Tuscan

$4.50

1/2 New Yorker

$4.50

1/2 Hammie

$4.50

1/2 Chicken Club

$4.50

1/2 Dirt Ball

$4.50

1/2 Fifa Club

$4.50

1/2 Spicy Wreck

$4.50

Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$8.25

chicken, rice, salsa, sour cream lettuce cheese in a wrap

Veggie Wrap

$8.25

rice, black beans, guacamole, southwest cream cheese, salsa, cheese, L

Caesar Wrap

$8.25

chicken, parm, feta, L, T, O caesar dressing

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$8.25

chicken, pesto , cream cheese, rice, parm, L, T, O

Chef Wrap

$8.25

chef salad in a wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.25

chicken hot sauce, blue cheese, ranch lettuce

CBR

$8.25

chicken, bacon, ranch, cheese, L, T, O

Mediterranean

$8.25

chicken, feta, hummus, banana peppers, olives, cucumbers, L, O, T, greek dressing

Rio wrap

$8.25

chicken, sw ranch, blended cheese, salsa, lettuce, tomato, onion

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$8.25

Salad

Chef John

$9.25
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.25

Caesar Salad

$9.25

Garden Salad

$7.95

Santa Fe Salad

$9.25

1/2 Chef John

$4.50

1/2 Greek Salad

$4.50

1/2 Caesar Salad

$4.50

1/2 Santa Fe Salad

$4.50

Deli Salad

small deli salad

small deli salad

$2.75
large deli salad

large deli salad

$4.75

Soup

soup of day small

soup of day small

$3.25

soup of day large

$4.00

Combo

Signature Combo

$8.25

1/2 sandwich, 1/2 soup or salad

Grinder Combo

$8.25

Panini Combo

$8.25

Salad Combo

$8.25

Sandwich/Salad Combo

$8.25

Kids

jack jamwich

$4.50

sam's ham

$4.50

wills grill

$4.50

Dessert

brownie

brownie

$3.00

cookie

$1.99

cheesecake

$4.50
namio bar

namio bar

$1.99

Sandwich Special

Sandwich Special

$7.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.25

Enchilada

$10.00

Chips

Miss Vickies

$1.00

Lays

$0.25

Catering Options

Sandwich Tray

$55.00

1/2 Pan

$30.00

1/3 Pan

$20.00

Soda

Soda

$1.86

Beer

Domestic Beer

$3.25

Import Beer

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

902 West Main st, Madison, IN 47250

Directions

Gallery
The Red Pepper Madison Toast Now shard 5 image
The Red Pepper Madison Toast Now shard 5 image

