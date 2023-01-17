Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Red Star Kitchen 1397 Charlotte Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

1397 Charlotte Hwy

Fairview, NC 28730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

Create Your Own Sandwich

$6.50+
Italian

Italian

$6.50+

Your choice of bread with ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red oinion, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper.

Reuben

$6.50

Rye bread, corned beef, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing

BLT

$5.00

Your choice of bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Club

$6.50+

Tuna Salad

$5.00

Cuban

$6.50

Soups

Chicken Soup

$4.50+

Chili

$4.50+

Potato Soup

$4.50+

Zuppa Toascana

$4.50+

Salads

Large Salad

$5.00

Chef Salad

$7.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.25+

Bottled Water

$1.25

Extras

Chips

$1.50

Cookie

$1.50

Cornbread

$2.50

Rice Krispie

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1397 Charlotte Hwy, Fairview, NC 28730

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hilltop Ice Cream Shop
orange star4.7 • 124
520 Old US Hwy 74 Fairview, NC 28730
View restaurantnext
Okie Dokies Smokehouse
orange star4.7 • 905
2375 US Hwy 70 Swannanoa, NC 28778
View restaurantnext
Black Bear Pizza
orange star4.7 • 352
3094 Sweeten creek Rd Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - South AVL - Sweeten Creek
orange starNo Reviews
1127 Sweeten Creek Road Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - South Asheville
orange starNo Reviews
1831 Hendersonville Road Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Rockys Hot Chicken Shack - South Asheville
orange starNo Reviews
3749 Sweeten Creek Road Arden, NC 28704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fairview

Hilltop Ice Cream Shop
orange star4.7 • 124
520 Old US Hwy 74 Fairview, NC 28730
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairview
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston