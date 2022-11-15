Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Redwood Room 300 1st Ave NW

300 1st Ave NW

Rochester, MN 55901

Order Again

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$9.00

Toasted French bread topped with local grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese. Finished with balsamic vinegar.

Risotto Fritters

$9.00

Spheres of Arborio risotto with a gooey center of smoked Gouda and a crispy exterior of panko breadcrumbs. Served with a creamy artichoke tomato sauce

Artichoke Dip

$10.00

A creamy blend of artichokes Parmesan cheese and green onions. Served chilled or baked with slices of French bread.

Carne Asada Sliders

$10.00

Marinated flank seared medium thinly sliced served on flour tortillas with arugula, red onion, cotija and salsa roja

Salads & Soup

Redwood Room Salad

$6.00

Red leaf lettuce, sunflower seeds, red onion, Parmesan cheese, house baked croutons and Redwood Room Dijon vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

$6.00

Fresh spinach, Gorgonzola cheese, mushroom, bacon, onion, sunflower seed, Parmesan, and house baked croutons with a side of spicy and sweet sesame dressing.

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Gourmet Pizzas

Thai Fusion Pizza

$20.00

Shredded cheddar cheese, sriracha chicken, smoky bacon bits, and julienne red onions. Finished with a creamy peanut sauce, pickled red peppers, and fresh cilantro.

Mediterranean Pizza

$20.00

House red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese blend, artichokes, prosciutto ham, kalamata olive, feta cheese, and red onion.

Italian Pizza

$20.00

House red sauce, mozzarella provolone cheese blend, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and red onion.

Entrees

Apple Cider Pork

$20.00

Tender pork medallions sautéed with apple cider, brown sugar, and smoked bacon. Served with mashed potatoes.

Bavette Au Poivre

$25.00

Seared Angus flank steak served with a pink and black peppercorn sauce with a robust merlot flavor and hints of raspberries, companied by creamy bleu cheese mash potatoes and sautéed asparagus. Finished with a touch of arugula.

Blackened Snapper

$24.00

Spice rubbed snapper seared in a cast iron pan served with Cajun fried fingerling potatoes and a remoulade sauce.

Boursin Chicken

$25.00

Chicken breast stuffed with Boursin cheese and herbs, served with house rice and covered in a mushroom-tomato cream sauce. Finished with fresh basil.

Chicken Basilinni

$20.00

Sautéed chicken and mushrooms tossed with a creamy sweet sesame sauce and linguini garnished with Parmesan cheese and fresh basil. This is a sweet dish.

Chicken Milanese

$22.00

Fried crispy chicken breast and garlic fettuccini noodles served with a beurre blanc sauce.

Creamy Cajun Saute

$20.00

Local Andouille sausage, garlic sausage, Tiger shrimp, parmesan, and green onion served over Redwood Room house rice.

Dill Salmon

$25.00

Seared fresh Atlantic salmon with a creamy dill aioli. Accompanied with sautéed asparagus and house rice.

Sausage Pepper Rustica

$20.00

Sweet and spicy Italian sausages, sweet bell peppers, red onions, and grapes tomatoes. Tossed with a creamy harissa sauce and mini shells pasta. Finished with a basil and arugula pistou and Parmesan cheese.

Scallops With Shrimp Hash

$29.00

Pan seared scallops with a Tiger shrimp, caramelized fennel, and fingerling potato hash. Completed with a honey saffron cream sauce and a balsamic drizzle.

Shrimp And Chorizo Tacos

$17.00

House made chorizo sausage pan fried with Tiger shrimp and loaded in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine, pepper jack cheese, lemon aioli, and cilantro. Served with creamy black bean rice.

Shrimp Risotto

$21.00

Arborio rice simmered in chicken stock tossed with Tiger shrimp, sweet corn, pancetta, cream and fresh basil.

Swedish Meatballs

$20.00

Ground beef and hot pork sausage combined into meatballs. Topped with a mushroom cream sauce and served over mashed potatoes.

Vegetable Curry

$19.00

A blend of summer vegetables tossed in a coconut curry sauce served on jasmine rice. Topped with a creamy yogurt sauce.

Desserts

Madagascar Vanilla Crème Brulee

$7.00

Served with house made raspberry sauce.

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.00

Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Served with chocolate sauce and a sprinkle of peanut butter powder

Ice Cream

$3.00

Bread

French Bread Loaf

$2.50

French Bread Basket

$2.50

Sides

Oil & Cheese

$2.50

Asparagus

$6.00

Fingerlings

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Bleu Cheese Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Fettuccine

$3.00

Linguinni

$3.00

House Rice

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Mini Shells

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Meats

Chicken

$4.00

6 RWR Shrimp

$6.00

Shrimp

$1.00

Salmon

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Sauteed Chicken

$5.95

Sauteed Shrimp

$5.95

Mac N' Cheese

$4.95

Pizza Bread

$5.95

DRAFT

16oz Surly Furious

$6.00

16oz Lift Bridge Mango Blonde

$6.00

16oz Schell's Oktoberfest

$7.00

16oz Kona Big Wave

$5.00

BOTTLED | CANS

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Hoegaarden Belgian Wheat

$5.00

BTL Mich Golden Draft Light

$4.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$5.00

BTL O'Douls Amber N/A

$4.00

BTL Schell's Amber Ale

$5.00

BTL Shocktop Belgian Wheat

$5.00

BTL St. Pauli Girl N/A

$4.00

BTL Stella Artois

$5.00

CAN Loon Juice Xtra Juicy

$5.00

CAN Castle Danger 17-7

$5.00

BY THE GLASS

Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

The Show Malbec

$9.00

Spellbound Merlot

$9.00

Love Noir Pinot Noir

$8.00

Dona Paula Estate Red Blend

$11.00

Folie a Duex Dry Creek Zinfandel

$9.00

Ramos Pinto 10yr Port

$6.00

Ramos Pinto 20yr Port

$10.00

Ramos Pinto 30yr Port

$13.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00

Boen Chardonnay

$14.00

Moscato D'Asti Risata

$10.00

Castello del Poggio Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Blufeld Riesling

$7.00

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Fluers de Prairie Rose

$10.00

Zonin Prosecco Split

$8.00

Frexinet Brut Split

$8.00

BY THE BOTTLE

Folie a Duex Dry Creek Zinfandel

$34.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$145.00

Castello di Albola Chianti Classico

$40.00

Rex Hill Willamette Pinot Noir

$68.00

Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

The Show Malbec

$34.00

Spellbound Merlot

$34.00

Love Noir Pinot Noir

$30.00

Dona Paula Red Blend

$40.00

$Corkage Fee Red

$15.00

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Evolution Riesling

$34.00

Barton & Guestier Vouvray

$32.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$34.00

Boen Chardonnay

$42.00

Risata Moscato D'Asti

$36.00

Castello del Poggio Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Blufeld Riesling

$28.00

Fluers de Prairie Rose

$36.00

$Corkage Fee White

$15.00

BTL Dom Perignon Brut

$185.00

NA BEVERAGES

Apple Cider

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffe (Decaf)

$3.00

Coffee (Regular)

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kid Cocktail

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk - Chocolate

$3.00

Milk - White

$3.00

Moutain Dew

$3.00

Mug Rootbeer

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

San Pellegrino Lemon

$4.00

San Pellegrino Pompelmo

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water Large

$5.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water Medium

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet comfort food, pizza, and live local music. A boisterous, bar atmosphere makes this downtown spot the place to go for fun. Culinary twists, classic and innovative martinis, and a stylishly rustic atmosphere blend amid a backdrop of light jazz and acoustic music, all keeping the locals coming back for more. Voted Most Romantic Restaurant 2021!

Location

300 1st Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901

Directions

