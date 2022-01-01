The Reef Shack imageView gallery
Sandwiches
American
Salad

The Reef Shack

62 Reviews

$$$

257 Reef Rd

Fairfield, CT 06824

Popular Items

Bacon, Eggs & Cheese
Egg & Cheese
The Reefer Cheesesteak

Specials of the week

Tuscan Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, Prosciutto, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto on a wrap

The Italian American Sandwich

$12.95

Fried Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto Mayo on a soft round roll

The ALL AMERICAN Fried Chicken Sandwich

The ALL AMERICAN Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Juicy Fried Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, American Cheese & Bacon

Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Fried Chicken, Pickles, Coleslaw, Drizzled with Hot Honey on a soft round roll

Hot Honey Hashbrown Avocado Toast with Eggs

Hot Honey Hashbrown Avocado Toast with Eggs

$11.99

Freshly Made Hashbrowns, Avocado, Two Eggs with Hot Honey & Everything Bagel Seasoning

Hot Porketta Sandwich

$10.95

Hot Porketta with melted provolone, house-made gravy, sautéed onions, cherry peppers on a Portuguese roll

Chicago Beef Sandwich

Chicago Beef Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Hot Rare Roast Beef with Sautéed onions, homemade gravy au jus, Grilled Garlic bread, fresh Mozzarella

Chicago Beef 1/2

$9.00Out of stock

Wake Up Fairfield!!!! (Served all day) ☀️

Breakfast sandwiches serve with 2 eggs on a fresh baked roll - (specify scrambled or fried eggs in the comment section)

Bacon, Eggs & Cheese

$7.00

Bacon or Shack Sausage served with two eggs on a fresh Baked Roll with your choice of cheese

Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Two eggs and cheese on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll

Sausage, Egg and cheese

$6.50

Bacon or Shack Sausage served with two eggs on a fresh Baked Roll with your choice of cheese

Shack Attack

Shack Attack

$13.50

Steak OR Chicken, Shack Sausage, Bacon, House-Made Hashbrowns, Cheese, two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll

Stacys Mom

Stacys Mom

$9.50

Steak OR Chicken, Cheese, two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll Add Bacon + $1.50

Southport

Southport

$9.00

Shack Sausage, Sauteéd Spinach, Cheese, two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll

Moms of FFLD

Moms of FFLD

$7.25

Grilled Peppers & Onions, Mushroom Medley, Broccolini, Spinach, Cheese. two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll

Sunrise Avocado Toast

Sunrise Avocado Toast

$9.95

$9- Two Pieces of Multi-Grain Toast, Avocado Smash, Reef Shack Signature Seasoning. Add 2 eggs +$3.00

Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore

$8.95

Taylor Ham (Pork Roll) and cheese, two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll

Cheese Omelet, Hash Browns & Toast

$9.50

3 Eggs, Hash Browns & your choice of toast (Rye, wheat, white, or multi-grain)

Stuffed Omelet, Hash Browns & Toast

Stuffed Omelet, Hash Browns & Toast

$10.75

3 Egg Omelet with choice of 3 veggie fillings, cheese and option to add premium add ons. Side of Hash browns & choice of buttered toast (Rye, wheat, white, english muffin, or multi-grain)

Side of Hashbrowns

$2.50

Signature, house made, shredded and cooked to golden perfection! Our hashbrown patty are made fresh every day - NEVER frozen!

Side of Bacon

$2.50

Side of Sausage

$2.50

3 buttermilk Pancakes

$8.95

Three buttermilk pancakes served with syrup and butter.

2 piece French toast

$8.95

2 pieces of French toast served with syrup and butter.

Signature "Shack" Cheesesteaks

Fairfield Cheesesteak

Fairfield Cheesesteak

$16.50

Steak, House Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mayo, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

Fairfield Cheesesteak 1/2

$10.75

Half Portioned Steak, House Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mayo, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

The Reefer Cheesesteak

$15.95

Steak OR Chicken, Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

Reefer Cheesesteak 1/2

$10.50

Half Portioned Steak OR Chicken, Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

Da Luke

$13.95

Roast Shredded Pork, Broccolini, Shaved Provolone, Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

Da Luke 1/2

$9.00

Half Portioned. Roast Shredded Pork, Broccolini, Shaved Provolone, Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

Penfield

$12.95

Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

Penfield 1/2

$9.00

Half Portioned. Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

Renato Scarpariello

$14.95

Chicken, Shack Sausage, Cherry Peppers, Home-Made Hashbrowns, Shaved Provolone, Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

Renato Scarpiello 1/2

$10.00

Half Portioned. Chicken, Shack Sausage, Cherry Peppers, Home-Made Hashbrowns, Shaved Provolone, Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

Tailgater

Tailgater

$12.95

Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, Creamy Ranch Dressing, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

Tailgater 1/2

$9.00

Half Portioned. Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, Creamy Ranch Dressing, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

The G-MA

$9.95

Broccolini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Grilled Mushroom Medley, Spinach, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

The G-Ma 1/2

$7.50

Half Portioned. Broccolini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Grilled Mushroom Medley, Spinach, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

Reef Out

$17.50

Steak AND Chicken, Shack Sausage, Home-made Hash Browns, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese sauce

Reef Out 1/2

$11.50

Steak AND Chicken, Shack Sausage, Home-made Hash Browns, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese sauce

True American Classics 🇺🇸

BBQ Pulled Pork Platter

$15.95

BBQ Pulled Pork with Coleslaw, 2 dinner rolls and pickles.

BLT

$8.95

The Classic BLT serve with bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato and mayo served on Texas Toast

Bronx Tale

$13.95

Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, House Dressing.

Bronx Tale 1/2

$9.00

Half Portioned. Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, House Dressing.

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$15.95

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Vine ripened tomatoes, Fresh Arugula, Pesto, EVOO on a 12 inch grinder roll

Chicken Caprese 1/2

$11.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Vine ripened tomatoes, Fresh Arugula, Pesto, EVOO on a 6 inch grinder roll

Chicken Salad Or Tuna Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Or Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken, Tuna, OR Egg Salad with Lettuce, Tomato.

Chicken Tender Family Meal

$21.95

1/2 lb of handcut fries & 10 chicken tenders. Choice of BBQ, Ketchup, Honey Mustard.

Fried Chicken 'Lil' Sandwich

Fried Chicken 'Lil' Sandwich

$12.95

Crispy Chicken, Pickles, Onion ring (side) with our secret "Shack" sauce served on a soft roll

Ham or Turkey 1/2 Grinder

$9.95

Half Portioned. Fresh Roasted Turkey, Fresh Baked Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.

Ham or Turkey Grinder

Ham or Turkey Grinder

$12.95

Fresh Roasted Turkey, Fresh Baked Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.

Jake Panus Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Net Proceeds support The Jake Panus Scholarship Fund

The OG

$15.95

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

The OG 1/2

$11.50

Half Portioned. Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.

The "Mad Max" Chicken sandwich

The "Mad Max" Chicken sandwich

$9.00

Freshly grilled chicken breast, Pico de Gallo, Pepperjack cheese, Lettuce and topped with our Reef Shack Secret Sauce

"The Babe" Grilled Chicken Sandwich Wrap

"The Babe" Grilled Chicken Sandwich Wrap

$12.95

Marinated & Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Avocado, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a wrap

The Cubano Sandwich

$13.95

Roasted Pork, Boiled Ham, Melted Swiss, Pickles, Yellow Mustard on a freshly baked 12" seeded hero

The Cubano Sandwich - 1/2

$8.99

Hot Porketta Sandwich

$10.95

Hot Porketta with melted provolone, house-made gravy, sautéed onions, cherry peppers on a Portuguese roll

In da Club - Tuna Club Special

In da Club - Tuna Club Special

$13.50

Freshly Made Tuna Salad, crisp lettuce, tomato on lightly toast white bread, side of pickles and crinkle cut fries

In Da Club - Turkey Club Special

$14.50

Tradition Turkey Club, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon with side of crinkle cut fries

Signature "Reef" Salads (all can be made into a wrap) 🥗

06824

06824

$13.95

Chicken, Avocado, Corn, Black Beans, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, served with Ranch Dressing

06825

$13.95

Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Served with Oil & Vinegar Dressing.

FFLD Cheesesteak Salad

$14.95

Shaved Steak, Shredded Cheddar, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.

Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad

$14.95

Hot Mess

$13.95

Chopped Chicken, Sauteéd Onions, Broccolini, Mushrooms, Served Over Mixed Greens with Green Goddess Dressing.

Nora's Favorite

$12.95

Spinach, Quinoa, Cranberries, Egg, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Served with Mo's Green Goddess Dressing.

Sasco Cobb

Sasco Cobb

$13.95

Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Grape Tomato, Avocado, Gorgonzola, Served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.

Signature "Shack" Hot Bowls 🍲

BBQ Pulled Pork Platter

$15.95

BBQ Pulled Pork with Coleslaw, 2 dinner rolls and pickles.

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$13.95

Chicken, two fried eggs over brown rice, spinach, avocado, and black beans.

Scarp Bowl

Scarp Bowl

$13.95

Chicken, sausage, potatoes, grilled peppers and onions, cherry peppers, and shaved provolone.

"You're One Hot Vegan" Bowl

$13.95

Hot Quinoa, Grilled Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms, Sautéed Carrots, Spinach, Broccolini & Tomatoes, EVOO and Garlic and drizzled with a Balsamic Glaze

Sargent Bowl

$13.95

Brown Rice, Steak, Chicken, Bacon, BBQ sauce, Buttermilk Ranch

NEW Tex Mex Bowl

NEW Tex Mex Bowl

$14.95

Spanish Rice, Grilled Chicken, Peppers & Onions, Corn, Black Beans, Avocado & Grilled tomatoes with Cheese & Cilantro

Reeferitos, Tacos 🌮 & Nachos

REEFERITO - Steak

REEFERITO - Steak

$12.95

Steak, cheddar cheese, pico, onions, peppers, black beans and sour cream.

REEFERITO - Chicken

$12.95

Shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, pico, onions, peppers, black beans and sour cream.

REEFERITO - Breakfast

$9.50

3 Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico, sour cream, choice of BACON or SAUSAGE in tortilla

Veggierito

$10.95

Peppers, Onions, Spinach, broccolini, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Pico and Sour Cream

The Three Amigos Tacos

$13.00

REEFERITO - Pork

$12.95

Pulled Pork, cheddar cheese, pico, onions, peppers, black beans and sour cream.

Bar Style pizza

12" wood fired pizza with all your favorite toppings

Plain Cheese bar style pizza

$12.00

SMASHED Burger Corner 🍔

The Reef Shack Cheeseburger with Fries - MAKE IT YOUR WAY

$13.95

2 Smashed Patties of Ground Sirloin, American Cheese, Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.

The FAIRFIELD Cheeseburger

$13.95

2 "SMASHED" patties of Ground Sirloin, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Pickles, Ketchup and Mayo served with a side of fries

The STAG Burger

$15.95

2 "SMASHED" patties of Ground Sirloin, Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Ring, Barbecue Sauce with a side of crinkle cut French fries

Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions with Swiss Burger

$14.95

2 "SMASHED" patties of Ground Sirloin, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, Melted Swiss, dash of A1 Sauce and served with a side of French Fries

Soup/ Chili/ Mac 🫕

Steak Chili

Steak Chili

$8.95+

Steak Chili, served with Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and onions.

Mac And Cheese Bowl

$9.00

Mac And Cheese Cup

$4.95

Chicken Noodle

$6.50+

Soup of the Day

$6.50+

Clam Chowder

$7.50+

Fries & Rings 🍟

LARGE CRINKLE CUT French Fries

$6.50

Crinkle Cut Fries.

SMALL CRINKLE CUT French Fries

$4.50

Crinkle Cut Fries.

Cheese Fries - LARGE

$7.50

Americana Fries, House Cheese Sauce.

Cheese Fries - SMALL

$5.50

Americana Fries, House Cheese Sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries - LARGE

Chili Cheese Fries - LARGE

$8.95

Americana Fries, Steak Chili, House Cheese Sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries - SMALL

$6.95

Americana Fries, Steak Chili, House Cheese Sauce.

Onion Rings - LARGE

$7.50

Lightly breaded fresh onion rings.

Onion Rings - SMALL

$5.25

Lightly breaded fresh onion rings.

Seafood Platters 🦞

Gabe's Fish & Chips

$23.95

Lightly Breaded Fresh New England Cod, Served with Coleslaw, House-Cut Fries, Tartar Sauce & Lemon.

Papa's Lobster Roll

Papa's Lobster Roll

$35.00

Fresh Maine Lobster Served with Hot Drawn Butter, Coleslaw, Lemons and Crinkle Cut Fries.

Papas Whole Belly Clams

$32.00Out of stock

Served with Coleslaw, House-Cut Fries, Tartar Sauce & Lemon.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Fresh New England Cod Breaded, Tartar Sauce and Cole Slaw on a freshly baked roll

Little Reefers (Kids Menu)

Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries

$9.95

Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$8.95

Hot Dog

$7.50

Hot Dog Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.

Kids Mac and Cheese

$4.95

Lil Cheeseburger with Fries

$9.95

4 oz Rib Eye, Ketchup and American Cheese served with a side of fries

Lil Reefer - Cheesesteak

$9.95

Ribeye, House Cheese Sauce, Served with House-Cut Fries.

Lil Quesadilla

$5.95

Wings 🐔

Juicy wings with a choice of Mild, Medium, or Naked (sauce on the side) These are some big juicy wings. Side of blue cheese, celery and carrots as well.

Wings (6)

$10.50

Juicy wings with a choice of Mild, Medium, or Naked (sauce on the side) Side of blue cheese, celery and carrots as well.

wings (12)

$21.00

Juicy wings with a choice of Mild, Medium, or Naked (sauce on the side) Side of blue cheese, celery and carrots as well.

wings (18)

$31.50

Juicy wings with a choice of Mild, Medium, or Naked (sauce on the side) Side of blue cheese, celery and carrots as well.

Family Meals

Chicken Tender Meal

$24.95

1/2 lb of handcut fries & 10 chicken tenders. Choice of BBQ, Ketchup, Honey Mustard.

Family Sized Mixed Green Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Choice of Dressing (serves 4-6)

Frozen Lemonade

Delicious and refreshing frozen lemonade made with LESIZZAS Italian Ice

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00

Cold Drinks (online orders)

Coke - Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Poland Spring Water Bottle

$2.00

Specials of the week

The ALL AMERICAN Fried Chicken Sandwich

The ALL AMERICAN Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Juicy Fried Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, American Cheese & Bacon

Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Fried Chicken, Pickles, Coleslaw, Drizzled with Hot Honey on a soft round roll

Hot Honey Hashbrown Avocado Toast with Eggs

Hot Honey Hashbrown Avocado Toast with Eggs

$11.99

Freshly Made Hashbrowns, Avocado, Two Eggs with Hot Honey & Everything Bagel Seasoning

In da Club - Tuna Club Special

In da Club - Tuna Club Special

$13.50

Freshly Made Tuna Salad, crisp lettuce, tomato on lightly toast white bread, side of pickles and crinkle cut fries

In Da Club - Turkey Club Special

$14.50

Tradition Turkey Club, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon with side of crinkle cut fries

"The Babe" Grilled Chicken Sandwich Wrap

"The Babe" Grilled Chicken Sandwich Wrap

$12.95

Marinated & Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Avocado, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a wrap

The Cubano Sandwich

$13.95

Roasted Pork, Boiled Ham, Melted Swiss, Pickles, Yellow Mustard on a freshly baked 12" seeded hero

The Cubano Sandwich - 1/2

$8.99

Hot Porketta Sandwich

$10.95

Hot Porketta with melted provolone, house-made gravy, sautéed onions, cherry peppers on a Portuguese roll

The Italian American Sandwich (Copy)

$19.50

Fried Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto Mayo on a soft round roll

Tuscan Chicken Wrap (Copy)

$20.50

Grilled Chicken, Prosciutto, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto on a wrap

Wake Up Fairfield!!!! (Served all day)

Breakfast sandwiches serve with 2 eggs on a fresh baked roll - (specify scrambled or fried eggs in the comment section)

Bacon, Eggs & Cheese

$8.45

Bacon or Shack Sausage served with two eggs on a fresh Baked Roll with your choice of cheese

Egg & Cheese

$7.15

Two eggs and cheese on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll

Sausage, Egg and cheese

$8.45

Bacon or Shack Sausage served with two eggs on a fresh Baked Roll with your choice of cheese

Shack Attack

Shack Attack

$16.25

Steak OR Chicken, Shack Sausage, Bacon, House-Made Hashbrowns, Cheese, two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll

Stacys Mom

Stacys Mom

$12.35

Steak OR Chicken, Cheese, two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll Add Bacon + $1.50

Southport

Southport

$11.70

Shack Sausage, Sauteéd Spinach, Cheese, two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll

Moms of FFLD

Moms of FFLD

$8.13

Grilled Peppers & Onions, Mushroom Medley, Broccolini, Spinach, Cheese. two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll

Sunrise Avocado Toast

Sunrise Avocado Toast

$12.94

$9- Two Pieces of Multi-Grain Toast, Avocado Smash, Reef Shack Signature Seasoning. Add 2 eggs +$3.00

Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore

$9.75

Taylor Ham (Pork Roll) and cheese, two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll

Cheese Omelet, Hash Browns & Toast

$12.35

3 Eggs, Hash Browns & your choice of toast (Rye, wheat, white, or multi-grain)

Stuffed Omelet, Hash Browns & Toast

Stuffed Omelet, Hash Browns & Toast

$13.98

3 Egg Omelet with choice of 3 veggie fillings, cheese and option to add premium add ons. Side of Hash browns & choice of buttered toast (Rye, wheat, white, english muffin, or multi-grain)

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.25

Signature, house made, shredded and cooked to golden perfection! Our hashbrown patty are made fresh every day - NEVER frozen!

Side of Bacon

$3.25

Side of Sausage

$3.25

3 buttermilk Pancakes

$11.64

Three buttermilk pancakes served with syrup and butter.

2 piece French toast

$11.64

2 pieces of French toast served with syrup and butter.

Signature "Shack" Cheesesteaks

Fairfield Cheesesteak

Fairfield Cheesesteak

$21.45

Steak, House Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mayo, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

Fairfield Cheesesteak 1/2

$13.98

Half Portioned Steak, House Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mayo, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

The Reefer Cheesesteak

$20.74

Steak OR Chicken, Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

Reefer Cheesesteak 1/2

$13.65

Half Portioned Steak OR Chicken, Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

Reef Out Cheesesteak

$22.75

Steak AND Chicken, Shack Sausage, Home-Made Hashbrowns, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

Reef Out Cheesesteak 1/2

$14.63

Half Portioned. Steak AND Chicken, Shack Sausage, Home-Made Hashbrowns, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

Da Luke

$16.84

Roast Shredded Pork, Broccolini, Shaved Provolone, Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

Da Luke 1/2

$11.70

Half Portioned. Roast Shredded Pork, Broccolini, Shaved Provolone, Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

Penfield

$16.84

Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

Penfield 1/2

$11.70

Half Portioned. Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

Renato Scarpariello

$19.44

Chicken, Shack Sausage, Cherry Peppers, Home-Made Hashbrowns, Shaved Provolone, Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

Renato Scarpiello 1/2

$13.00

Half Portioned. Chicken, Shack Sausage, Cherry Peppers, Home-Made Hashbrowns, Shaved Provolone, Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

Tailgater

Tailgater

$16.84

Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, Creamy Ranch Dressing, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

Tailgater 1/2

$11.70

Half Portioned. Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, Creamy Ranch Dressing, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

The G-MA

$12.94

Broccolini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Grilled Mushroom Medley, Spinach, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

The G-Ma 1/2

$9.75

Half Portioned. Broccolini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Grilled Mushroom Medley, Spinach, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

True American Classics

Bronx Tale

$16.84

Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, House Dressing.

Bronx Tale 1/2

$11.70

Half Portioned. Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, House Dressing.

The OG

$18.13

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

The OG 1/2

$12.35

Half Portioned. Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.

Chicken Salad Or Tuna Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Or Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.64

Chicken, Tuna, OR Egg Salad with Lettuce, Tomato.

Ham or Turkey Grinder

Ham or Turkey Grinder

$15.54

Fresh Roasted Turkey, Fresh Baked Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.

Ham or Turkey 1/2 Grinder

$11.05

Half Portioned. Fresh Roasted Turkey, Fresh Baked Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.

The Reef Shack Cheeseburger with Fries - MAKE IT YOUR WAY

$16.84

2 Smashed Patties of Ground Sirloin, American Cheese, Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.

Jake Panus Grilled Cheese

$11.64

Net Proceeds support The Jake Panus Scholarship Fund

BLT

$11.64

The Classic BLT serve with bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato and mayo served on Texas Toast

BBQ Pulled Pork Platter

$20.74

BBQ Pulled Pork with Coleslaw, 2 dinner rolls and pickles.

The Chicken Coop

Tailgater

$16.84

Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, Creamy Bleu Cheese Dressing, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

Tailgater 1/2

$11.70

Half Portioned. Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, Creamy Bleu Cheese Dressing, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

Chicken Tender Family Meal

$28.54

1/2 lb of handcut fries & 10 chicken tenders. Choice of BBQ, Ketchup, Honey Mustard.

Fried Chicken 'Lil' Sandwich

Fried Chicken 'Lil' Sandwich

$15.20

Crispy Chicken, Pickles, Onion ring (side) with our secret "Shack" sauce served on a soft roll

Penfield

$16.84

Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll

Penfield 1/2

$11.70

Half Portioned. Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll

The OG

$18.13

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

The OG 1/2

$12.35

Half Portioned. Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$19.44

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Vine ripened tomatoes, Fresh Arugula, Pesto, EVOO on a 12 inch grinder roll

Chicken Caprese 1/2

$11.70

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Vine ripened tomatoes, Fresh Arugula, Pesto, EVOO on a 6 inch grinder roll

Reeferitos, Tacos 🌮 & Nachos

REEFERITO - Steak

REEFERITO - Steak

$16.84

Steak, cheddar cheese, pico, onions, peppers, black beans and sour cream.

REEFERITO - Chicken

$16.84

Shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, pico, onions, peppers, black beans and sour cream.

REEFERITO - Breakfast

$11.64

3 Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico, sour cream, choice of BACON or SAUSAGE in tortilla

Veggierito

$14.24

Peppers, Onions, Spinach, broccolini, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Pico and Sour Cream

Three Amigos Tacos

$15.50

Signature "Reef" Salads (all can be made into a wrap)

06824

06824

$18.13

Chicken, Avocado, Corn, Black Beans, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, served with Ranch Dressing

06825

$18.13

Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Served with Oil & Vinegar Dressing.

FFLD Cheesesteak Salad

$19.44

Shaved Steak, Shredded Cheddar, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.

Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad

$18.13

Hot Mess

$18.13

Chopped Chicken, Sauteéd Onions, Broccolini, Mushrooms, Served Over Mixed Greens with Green Goddess Dressing.

Nora's Favorite

$15.54

Spinach, Quinoa, Cranberries, Egg, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Served with Mo's Green Goddess Dressing.

Sasco Cobb

Sasco Cobb

$18.13

Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Grape Tomato, Avocado, Gorgonzola, Served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.

REEFERITOS

REEFERITO - Steak

REEFERITO - Steak

$16.84

Steak, cheddar cheese, pico, onions, peppers, black beans and sour cream.

REEFERITO - Chicken

$16.84

Shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, pico, onions, peppers, black beans and sour cream.

REEFERITO - Breakfast

$11.64

3 Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico, sour cream, choice of BACON or SAUSAGE in tortilla

Lil Amigo Reeferito

$11.64

Choice of chicken or steak with cheddar cheese

Veggierito

$14.24

Peppers, Onions, Spinach, broccolini, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Pico and Sour Cream

The Three Amigos Tacos

$13.00

Seafood Platters

Gabe's Fish & Chips

$25.94

Lightly Breaded Fresh New England Cod, Served with Coleslaw, House-Cut Fries, Tartar Sauce & Lemon.

Papa's Lobster Roll

Papa's Lobster Roll

$35.10

Fresh Maine Lobster Served with Hot Drawn Butter, Coleslaw, Lemons and Crinkle Cut Fries.

Papas Whole Belly Clams

$35.10Out of stock

Served with Coleslaw, House-Cut Fries, Tartar Sauce & Lemon.

Signature "Shack" Hot Bowls

BBQ Pulled Pork Platter

$20.74

BBQ Pulled Pork with Coleslaw, 2 dinner rolls and pickles.

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$18.13

Chicken, two fried eggs over brown rice, spinach, avocado, and black beans.

Scarp Bowl

Scarp Bowl

$18.13

Chicken, sausage, potatoes, grilled peppers and onions, cherry peppers, and shaved provolone.

NEW Tex Mex Bowl (Copy)

NEW Tex Mex Bowl (Copy)

$18.13

Spanish Rice, Grilled Chicken, Peppers & Onions, Corn, Black Beans, Avocado & Grilled tomatoes with Cheese & Cilantro

Pizza (Deep Copy)

Bar Style Pizza

$15.50

Burger Corner

The Reef Shack Cheeseburger with Fries - MAKE IT YOUR WAY

$16.84

2 Smashed Patties of Ground Sirloin, American Cheese, Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.

The Reef Shack Veggie Burger with Fries

$16.84Out of stock

Veggie Burger, Topped with Arugula, Pico, Avocado served with hand cut fries

The Reef Shack Turkey Cheeseburger with Fries

$16.84Out of stock

Juicy turkey burger served with lettuce, tomato, American Cheese and Crinkle Cut Fries

The STAG Burger

$16.74

8 oz Ground Sirloin, Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Ring, Barbecue Sauce with a side of crinkle cut French fries

The FAIRFIELD Cheeseburger

$16.13

8oz Ground Sirloin, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Pickles, Ketchup and Mayo served with a side of fries

Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions with Swiss Burger

$16.44

8 oz Ground Sirloin, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, Melted Swiss, dash of A1 Sauce and served with a side of French Fries

Soup/ Chili/ Mac

Steak Chili

Steak Chili

$8.95+

Steak Chili, served with Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and onions.

Mac And Cheese Bowl

$9.00

Mac And Cheese Cup

$4.95

Soup of the Day

$6.50+

Chicken Noodle

$6.50+

Fries & Munchies

LARGE CRINKLE CUT French Fries

$8.45

Crinkle Cut Fries.

SMALL CRINKLE CUT French Fries

$5.85

Crinkle Cut Fries.

Cheese Fries - LARGE

$9.75

Americana Fries, House Cheese Sauce.

Cheese Fries - SMALL

$7.15

Americana Fries, House Cheese Sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries - LARGE

Chili Cheese Fries - LARGE

$11.64

Americana Fries, Steak Chili, House Cheese Sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries - SMALL

$9.04

Americana Fries, Steak Chili, House Cheese Sauce.

Onion Rings - LARGE

$9.75

Lightly breaded fresh onion rings.

Onion Rings - SMALL

$6.83

Lightly breaded fresh onion rings.

Sweet Potato fries - SMALL (Copy)

$7.15Out of stock

Sweet Potato fries - LARGE (Copy)

$9.75Out of stock

Little Reefers (Kids Menu)

Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries

$12.94

Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.

Grilled Cheese with Fries

$7.74

Hot Dog

$8.45

Hot Dog Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.44

Lil Cheeseburger with Fries

$12.94

4 oz Rib Eye, Ketchup and American Cheese served with a side of fries

Lil Reefer - Cheesesteak

$12.94

Ribeye, House Cheese Sauce, Served with House-Cut Fries.

Lil Quesadilla

$7.74

Wings

Juicy wings with a choice of Mild, Medium, or Naked (sauce on the side) These are some big juicy wings. Side of blue cheese, celery and carrots as well.

Wings (6)

$11.70

Juicy wings with a choice of Mild, Medium, or Naked (sauce on the side) Side of blue cheese, celery and carrots as well.

wings (12)

$23.39

Juicy wings with a choice of Mild, Medium, or Naked (sauce on the side) Side of blue cheese, celery and carrots as well.

wings (18)

$35.10

Juicy wings with a choice of Mild, Medium, or Naked (sauce on the side) Side of blue cheese, celery and carrots as well.

Family Meals

Chicken Tender Meal

$28.54

1/2 lb of handcut fries & 10 chicken tenders. Choice of BBQ, Ketchup, Honey Mustard.

Family Sized Mixed Green Salad

$15.54Out of stock

Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Choice of Dressing (serves 4-6)

Lesizza Italian Ices

Italian Ice - Grab & Go

$6.50

Italian Ice 1 Scoop

$3.90

Italian Ice 2 Scoop

$5.85

Italian Ice Pint

$13.00

Italian Ice Quart

$19.50

Special Ice with Sandwich

$2.60

Watermelon Ices For Breast Cancer Awareness Month - 1 Scoop

$3.90

Watermelon Ices For Breast Cancer Awareness Month - 2 Scoop

$5.85
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

257 Reef Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824

Directions

Gallery
The Reef Shack image

