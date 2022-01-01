- Home
- /
- Fairfield
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- The Reef Shack
The Reef Shack
62 Reviews
$$$
257 Reef Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials of the week
Tuscan Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Prosciutto, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto on a wrap
The Italian American Sandwich
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto Mayo on a soft round roll
The ALL AMERICAN Fried Chicken Sandwich
Juicy Fried Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, American Cheese & Bacon
Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken, Pickles, Coleslaw, Drizzled with Hot Honey on a soft round roll
Hot Honey Hashbrown Avocado Toast with Eggs
Freshly Made Hashbrowns, Avocado, Two Eggs with Hot Honey & Everything Bagel Seasoning
Hot Porketta Sandwich
Hot Porketta with melted provolone, house-made gravy, sautéed onions, cherry peppers on a Portuguese roll
Chicago Beef Sandwich
Hot Rare Roast Beef with Sautéed onions, homemade gravy au jus, Grilled Garlic bread, fresh Mozzarella
Chicago Beef 1/2
Wake Up Fairfield!!!! (Served all day) ☀️
Bacon, Eggs & Cheese
Bacon or Shack Sausage served with two eggs on a fresh Baked Roll with your choice of cheese
Egg & Cheese
Two eggs and cheese on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll
Sausage, Egg and cheese
Bacon or Shack Sausage served with two eggs on a fresh Baked Roll with your choice of cheese
Shack Attack
Steak OR Chicken, Shack Sausage, Bacon, House-Made Hashbrowns, Cheese, two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll
Stacys Mom
Steak OR Chicken, Cheese, two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll Add Bacon + $1.50
Southport
Shack Sausage, Sauteéd Spinach, Cheese, two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll
Moms of FFLD
Grilled Peppers & Onions, Mushroom Medley, Broccolini, Spinach, Cheese. two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll
Sunrise Avocado Toast
$9- Two Pieces of Multi-Grain Toast, Avocado Smash, Reef Shack Signature Seasoning. Add 2 eggs +$3.00
Jersey Shore
Taylor Ham (Pork Roll) and cheese, two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll
Cheese Omelet, Hash Browns & Toast
3 Eggs, Hash Browns & your choice of toast (Rye, wheat, white, or multi-grain)
Stuffed Omelet, Hash Browns & Toast
3 Egg Omelet with choice of 3 veggie fillings, cheese and option to add premium add ons. Side of Hash browns & choice of buttered toast (Rye, wheat, white, english muffin, or multi-grain)
Side of Hashbrowns
Signature, house made, shredded and cooked to golden perfection! Our hashbrown patty are made fresh every day - NEVER frozen!
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
3 buttermilk Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes served with syrup and butter.
2 piece French toast
2 pieces of French toast served with syrup and butter.
Signature "Shack" Cheesesteaks
Fairfield Cheesesteak
Steak, House Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mayo, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Fairfield Cheesesteak 1/2
Half Portioned Steak, House Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mayo, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
The Reefer Cheesesteak
Steak OR Chicken, Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Reefer Cheesesteak 1/2
Half Portioned Steak OR Chicken, Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
Da Luke
Roast Shredded Pork, Broccolini, Shaved Provolone, Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Da Luke 1/2
Half Portioned. Roast Shredded Pork, Broccolini, Shaved Provolone, Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
Penfield
Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Penfield 1/2
Half Portioned. Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
Renato Scarpariello
Chicken, Shack Sausage, Cherry Peppers, Home-Made Hashbrowns, Shaved Provolone, Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Renato Scarpiello 1/2
Half Portioned. Chicken, Shack Sausage, Cherry Peppers, Home-Made Hashbrowns, Shaved Provolone, Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
Tailgater
Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, Creamy Ranch Dressing, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Tailgater 1/2
Half Portioned. Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, Creamy Ranch Dressing, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
The G-MA
Broccolini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Grilled Mushroom Medley, Spinach, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
The G-Ma 1/2
Half Portioned. Broccolini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Grilled Mushroom Medley, Spinach, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
Reef Out
Steak AND Chicken, Shack Sausage, Home-made Hash Browns, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese sauce
Reef Out 1/2
Steak AND Chicken, Shack Sausage, Home-made Hash Browns, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese sauce
True American Classics 🇺🇸
BBQ Pulled Pork Platter
BBQ Pulled Pork with Coleslaw, 2 dinner rolls and pickles.
BLT
The Classic BLT serve with bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato and mayo served on Texas Toast
Bronx Tale
Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, House Dressing.
Bronx Tale 1/2
Half Portioned. Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, House Dressing.
Chicken Caprese
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Vine ripened tomatoes, Fresh Arugula, Pesto, EVOO on a 12 inch grinder roll
Chicken Caprese 1/2
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Vine ripened tomatoes, Fresh Arugula, Pesto, EVOO on a 6 inch grinder roll
Chicken Salad Or Tuna Salad Sandwich
Chicken, Tuna, OR Egg Salad with Lettuce, Tomato.
Chicken Tender Family Meal
1/2 lb of handcut fries & 10 chicken tenders. Choice of BBQ, Ketchup, Honey Mustard.
Fried Chicken 'Lil' Sandwich
Crispy Chicken, Pickles, Onion ring (side) with our secret "Shack" sauce served on a soft roll
Ham or Turkey 1/2 Grinder
Half Portioned. Fresh Roasted Turkey, Fresh Baked Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
Ham or Turkey Grinder
Fresh Roasted Turkey, Fresh Baked Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
Jake Panus Grilled Cheese
Net Proceeds support The Jake Panus Scholarship Fund
The OG
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
The OG 1/2
Half Portioned. Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
The "Mad Max" Chicken sandwich
Freshly grilled chicken breast, Pico de Gallo, Pepperjack cheese, Lettuce and topped with our Reef Shack Secret Sauce
"The Babe" Grilled Chicken Sandwich Wrap
Marinated & Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Avocado, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a wrap
The Cubano Sandwich
Roasted Pork, Boiled Ham, Melted Swiss, Pickles, Yellow Mustard on a freshly baked 12" seeded hero
The Cubano Sandwich - 1/2
Hot Porketta Sandwich
Hot Porketta with melted provolone, house-made gravy, sautéed onions, cherry peppers on a Portuguese roll
In da Club - Tuna Club Special
Freshly Made Tuna Salad, crisp lettuce, tomato on lightly toast white bread, side of pickles and crinkle cut fries
In Da Club - Turkey Club Special
Tradition Turkey Club, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon with side of crinkle cut fries
Signature "Reef" Salads (all can be made into a wrap) 🥗
06824
Chicken, Avocado, Corn, Black Beans, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, served with Ranch Dressing
06825
Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Served with Oil & Vinegar Dressing.
FFLD Cheesesteak Salad
Shaved Steak, Shredded Cheddar, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad
Hot Mess
Chopped Chicken, Sauteéd Onions, Broccolini, Mushrooms, Served Over Mixed Greens with Green Goddess Dressing.
Nora's Favorite
Spinach, Quinoa, Cranberries, Egg, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Served with Mo's Green Goddess Dressing.
Sasco Cobb
Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Grape Tomato, Avocado, Gorgonzola, Served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
Signature "Shack" Hot Bowls 🍲
BBQ Pulled Pork Platter
BBQ Pulled Pork with Coleslaw, 2 dinner rolls and pickles.
Power Bowl
Chicken, two fried eggs over brown rice, spinach, avocado, and black beans.
Scarp Bowl
Chicken, sausage, potatoes, grilled peppers and onions, cherry peppers, and shaved provolone.
"You're One Hot Vegan" Bowl
Hot Quinoa, Grilled Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms, Sautéed Carrots, Spinach, Broccolini & Tomatoes, EVOO and Garlic and drizzled with a Balsamic Glaze
Sargent Bowl
Brown Rice, Steak, Chicken, Bacon, BBQ sauce, Buttermilk Ranch
NEW Tex Mex Bowl
Spanish Rice, Grilled Chicken, Peppers & Onions, Corn, Black Beans, Avocado & Grilled tomatoes with Cheese & Cilantro
Reeferitos, Tacos 🌮 & Nachos
REEFERITO - Steak
Steak, cheddar cheese, pico, onions, peppers, black beans and sour cream.
REEFERITO - Chicken
Shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, pico, onions, peppers, black beans and sour cream.
REEFERITO - Breakfast
3 Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico, sour cream, choice of BACON or SAUSAGE in tortilla
Veggierito
Peppers, Onions, Spinach, broccolini, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Pico and Sour Cream
The Three Amigos Tacos
REEFERITO - Pork
Pulled Pork, cheddar cheese, pico, onions, peppers, black beans and sour cream.
Bar Style pizza
SMASHED Burger Corner 🍔
The Reef Shack Cheeseburger with Fries - MAKE IT YOUR WAY
2 Smashed Patties of Ground Sirloin, American Cheese, Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
The FAIRFIELD Cheeseburger
2 "SMASHED" patties of Ground Sirloin, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Pickles, Ketchup and Mayo served with a side of fries
The STAG Burger
2 "SMASHED" patties of Ground Sirloin, Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Ring, Barbecue Sauce with a side of crinkle cut French fries
Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions with Swiss Burger
2 "SMASHED" patties of Ground Sirloin, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, Melted Swiss, dash of A1 Sauce and served with a side of French Fries
Soup/ Chili/ Mac 🫕
Fries & Rings 🍟
LARGE CRINKLE CUT French Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries.
SMALL CRINKLE CUT French Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries.
Cheese Fries - LARGE
Americana Fries, House Cheese Sauce.
Cheese Fries - SMALL
Americana Fries, House Cheese Sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries - LARGE
Americana Fries, Steak Chili, House Cheese Sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries - SMALL
Americana Fries, Steak Chili, House Cheese Sauce.
Onion Rings - LARGE
Lightly breaded fresh onion rings.
Onion Rings - SMALL
Lightly breaded fresh onion rings.
Seafood Platters 🦞
Gabe's Fish & Chips
Lightly Breaded Fresh New England Cod, Served with Coleslaw, House-Cut Fries, Tartar Sauce & Lemon.
Papa's Lobster Roll
Fresh Maine Lobster Served with Hot Drawn Butter, Coleslaw, Lemons and Crinkle Cut Fries.
Papas Whole Belly Clams
Served with Coleslaw, House-Cut Fries, Tartar Sauce & Lemon.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fresh New England Cod Breaded, Tartar Sauce and Cole Slaw on a freshly baked roll
Little Reefers (Kids Menu)
Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries
Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
Grilled Cheese with Fries
Hot Dog
Hot Dog Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
Kids Mac and Cheese
Lil Cheeseburger with Fries
4 oz Rib Eye, Ketchup and American Cheese served with a side of fries
Lil Reefer - Cheesesteak
Ribeye, House Cheese Sauce, Served with House-Cut Fries.
Lil Quesadilla
Wings 🐔
Wings (6)
Juicy wings with a choice of Mild, Medium, or Naked (sauce on the side) Side of blue cheese, celery and carrots as well.
wings (12)
Juicy wings with a choice of Mild, Medium, or Naked (sauce on the side) Side of blue cheese, celery and carrots as well.
wings (18)
Juicy wings with a choice of Mild, Medium, or Naked (sauce on the side) Side of blue cheese, celery and carrots as well.
Family Meals
Frozen Lemonade
Cold Drinks (online orders)
Specials of the week
The ALL AMERICAN Fried Chicken Sandwich
Juicy Fried Chicken Sandwich, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, American Cheese & Bacon
Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken, Pickles, Coleslaw, Drizzled with Hot Honey on a soft round roll
Hot Honey Hashbrown Avocado Toast with Eggs
Freshly Made Hashbrowns, Avocado, Two Eggs with Hot Honey & Everything Bagel Seasoning
In da Club - Tuna Club Special
Freshly Made Tuna Salad, crisp lettuce, tomato on lightly toast white bread, side of pickles and crinkle cut fries
In Da Club - Turkey Club Special
Tradition Turkey Club, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon with side of crinkle cut fries
"The Babe" Grilled Chicken Sandwich Wrap
Marinated & Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Avocado, Crumbled Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a wrap
The Cubano Sandwich
Roasted Pork, Boiled Ham, Melted Swiss, Pickles, Yellow Mustard on a freshly baked 12" seeded hero
The Cubano Sandwich - 1/2
Hot Porketta Sandwich
Hot Porketta with melted provolone, house-made gravy, sautéed onions, cherry peppers on a Portuguese roll
The Italian American Sandwich (Copy)
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto Mayo on a soft round roll
Tuscan Chicken Wrap (Copy)
Grilled Chicken, Prosciutto, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto on a wrap
Wake Up Fairfield!!!! (Served all day)
Bacon, Eggs & Cheese
Bacon or Shack Sausage served with two eggs on a fresh Baked Roll with your choice of cheese
Egg & Cheese
Two eggs and cheese on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll
Sausage, Egg and cheese
Bacon or Shack Sausage served with two eggs on a fresh Baked Roll with your choice of cheese
Shack Attack
Steak OR Chicken, Shack Sausage, Bacon, House-Made Hashbrowns, Cheese, two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll
Stacys Mom
Steak OR Chicken, Cheese, two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll Add Bacon + $1.50
Southport
Shack Sausage, Sauteéd Spinach, Cheese, two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll
Moms of FFLD
Grilled Peppers & Onions, Mushroom Medley, Broccolini, Spinach, Cheese. two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll
Sunrise Avocado Toast
$9- Two Pieces of Multi-Grain Toast, Avocado Smash, Reef Shack Signature Seasoning. Add 2 eggs +$3.00
Jersey Shore
Taylor Ham (Pork Roll) and cheese, two eggs on our signature, freshly baked soft round roll
Cheese Omelet, Hash Browns & Toast
3 Eggs, Hash Browns & your choice of toast (Rye, wheat, white, or multi-grain)
Stuffed Omelet, Hash Browns & Toast
3 Egg Omelet with choice of 3 veggie fillings, cheese and option to add premium add ons. Side of Hash browns & choice of buttered toast (Rye, wheat, white, english muffin, or multi-grain)
Side of Hashbrowns
Signature, house made, shredded and cooked to golden perfection! Our hashbrown patty are made fresh every day - NEVER frozen!
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
3 buttermilk Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes served with syrup and butter.
2 piece French toast
2 pieces of French toast served with syrup and butter.
Signature "Shack" Cheesesteaks
Fairfield Cheesesteak
Steak, House Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mayo, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Fairfield Cheesesteak 1/2
Half Portioned Steak, House Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mayo, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
The Reefer Cheesesteak
Steak OR Chicken, Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Reefer Cheesesteak 1/2
Half Portioned Steak OR Chicken, Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
Reef Out Cheesesteak
Steak AND Chicken, Shack Sausage, Home-Made Hashbrowns, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Reef Out Cheesesteak 1/2
Half Portioned. Steak AND Chicken, Shack Sausage, Home-Made Hashbrowns, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
Da Luke
Roast Shredded Pork, Broccolini, Shaved Provolone, Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Da Luke 1/2
Half Portioned. Roast Shredded Pork, Broccolini, Shaved Provolone, Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
Penfield
Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Penfield 1/2
Half Portioned. Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
Renato Scarpariello
Chicken, Shack Sausage, Cherry Peppers, Home-Made Hashbrowns, Shaved Provolone, Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Renato Scarpiello 1/2
Half Portioned. Chicken, Shack Sausage, Cherry Peppers, Home-Made Hashbrowns, Shaved Provolone, Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
Tailgater
Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, Creamy Ranch Dressing, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Tailgater 1/2
Half Portioned. Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, Creamy Ranch Dressing, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
The G-MA
Broccolini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Grilled Mushroom Medley, Spinach, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
The G-Ma 1/2
Half Portioned. Broccolini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Grilled Mushroom Medley, Spinach, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
True American Classics
Bronx Tale
Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, House Dressing.
Bronx Tale 1/2
Half Portioned. Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, House Dressing.
The OG
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
The OG 1/2
Half Portioned. Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
Chicken Salad Or Tuna Salad Sandwich
Chicken, Tuna, OR Egg Salad with Lettuce, Tomato.
Ham or Turkey Grinder
Fresh Roasted Turkey, Fresh Baked Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
Ham or Turkey 1/2 Grinder
Half Portioned. Fresh Roasted Turkey, Fresh Baked Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
The Reef Shack Cheeseburger with Fries - MAKE IT YOUR WAY
2 Smashed Patties of Ground Sirloin, American Cheese, Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
Jake Panus Grilled Cheese
Net Proceeds support The Jake Panus Scholarship Fund
BLT
The Classic BLT serve with bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato and mayo served on Texas Toast
BBQ Pulled Pork Platter
BBQ Pulled Pork with Coleslaw, 2 dinner rolls and pickles.
The Chicken Coop
Tailgater
Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, Creamy Bleu Cheese Dressing, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Tailgater 1/2
Half Portioned. Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, Creamy Bleu Cheese Dressing, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
Chicken Tender Family Meal
1/2 lb of handcut fries & 10 chicken tenders. Choice of BBQ, Ketchup, Honey Mustard.
Fried Chicken 'Lil' Sandwich
Crispy Chicken, Pickles, Onion ring (side) with our secret "Shack" sauce served on a soft roll
Penfield
Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 12" seeded grinder roll
Penfield 1/2
Half Portioned. Chicken, Barbeque Sauce, Grilled Peppers & Onions, House Cheese Sauce, served on a 6" seeded grinder roll
The OG
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
The OG 1/2
Half Portioned. Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
Chicken Caprese
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Vine ripened tomatoes, Fresh Arugula, Pesto, EVOO on a 12 inch grinder roll
Chicken Caprese 1/2
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Vine ripened tomatoes, Fresh Arugula, Pesto, EVOO on a 6 inch grinder roll
Reeferitos, Tacos 🌮 & Nachos
REEFERITO - Steak
Steak, cheddar cheese, pico, onions, peppers, black beans and sour cream.
REEFERITO - Chicken
Shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, pico, onions, peppers, black beans and sour cream.
REEFERITO - Breakfast
3 Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico, sour cream, choice of BACON or SAUSAGE in tortilla
Veggierito
Peppers, Onions, Spinach, broccolini, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Pico and Sour Cream
Three Amigos Tacos
Signature "Reef" Salads (all can be made into a wrap)
06824
Chicken, Avocado, Corn, Black Beans, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, served with Ranch Dressing
06825
Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Served with Oil & Vinegar Dressing.
FFLD Cheesesteak Salad
Shaved Steak, Shredded Cheddar, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad
Hot Mess
Chopped Chicken, Sauteéd Onions, Broccolini, Mushrooms, Served Over Mixed Greens with Green Goddess Dressing.
Nora's Favorite
Spinach, Quinoa, Cranberries, Egg, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Served with Mo's Green Goddess Dressing.
Sasco Cobb
Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Grape Tomato, Avocado, Gorgonzola, Served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
REEFERITOS
REEFERITO - Steak
Steak, cheddar cheese, pico, onions, peppers, black beans and sour cream.
REEFERITO - Chicken
Shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, pico, onions, peppers, black beans and sour cream.
REEFERITO - Breakfast
3 Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico, sour cream, choice of BACON or SAUSAGE in tortilla
Lil Amigo Reeferito
Choice of chicken or steak with cheddar cheese
Veggierito
Peppers, Onions, Spinach, broccolini, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Pico and Sour Cream
The Three Amigos Tacos
Seafood Platters
Gabe's Fish & Chips
Lightly Breaded Fresh New England Cod, Served with Coleslaw, House-Cut Fries, Tartar Sauce & Lemon.
Papa's Lobster Roll
Fresh Maine Lobster Served with Hot Drawn Butter, Coleslaw, Lemons and Crinkle Cut Fries.
Papas Whole Belly Clams
Served with Coleslaw, House-Cut Fries, Tartar Sauce & Lemon.
Signature "Shack" Hot Bowls
BBQ Pulled Pork Platter
BBQ Pulled Pork with Coleslaw, 2 dinner rolls and pickles.
Power Bowl
Chicken, two fried eggs over brown rice, spinach, avocado, and black beans.
Scarp Bowl
Chicken, sausage, potatoes, grilled peppers and onions, cherry peppers, and shaved provolone.
NEW Tex Mex Bowl (Copy)
Spanish Rice, Grilled Chicken, Peppers & Onions, Corn, Black Beans, Avocado & Grilled tomatoes with Cheese & Cilantro
Pizza (Deep Copy)
Burger Corner
The Reef Shack Cheeseburger with Fries - MAKE IT YOUR WAY
2 Smashed Patties of Ground Sirloin, American Cheese, Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
The Reef Shack Veggie Burger with Fries
Veggie Burger, Topped with Arugula, Pico, Avocado served with hand cut fries
The Reef Shack Turkey Cheeseburger with Fries
Juicy turkey burger served with lettuce, tomato, American Cheese and Crinkle Cut Fries
The STAG Burger
8 oz Ground Sirloin, Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Ring, Barbecue Sauce with a side of crinkle cut French fries
The FAIRFIELD Cheeseburger
8oz Ground Sirloin, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Pickles, Ketchup and Mayo served with a side of fries
Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions with Swiss Burger
8 oz Ground Sirloin, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, Melted Swiss, dash of A1 Sauce and served with a side of French Fries
Soup/ Chili/ Mac
Fries & Munchies
LARGE CRINKLE CUT French Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries.
SMALL CRINKLE CUT French Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries.
Cheese Fries - LARGE
Americana Fries, House Cheese Sauce.
Cheese Fries - SMALL
Americana Fries, House Cheese Sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries - LARGE
Americana Fries, Steak Chili, House Cheese Sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries - SMALL
Americana Fries, Steak Chili, House Cheese Sauce.
Onion Rings - LARGE
Lightly breaded fresh onion rings.
Onion Rings - SMALL
Lightly breaded fresh onion rings.
Sweet Potato fries - SMALL (Copy)
Sweet Potato fries - LARGE (Copy)
Little Reefers (Kids Menu)
Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries
Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
Grilled Cheese with Fries
Hot Dog
Hot Dog Served with Crinkle Cut Fries.
Kids Mac and Cheese
Lil Cheeseburger with Fries
4 oz Rib Eye, Ketchup and American Cheese served with a side of fries
Lil Reefer - Cheesesteak
Ribeye, House Cheese Sauce, Served with House-Cut Fries.
Lil Quesadilla
Wings
Wings (6)
Juicy wings with a choice of Mild, Medium, or Naked (sauce on the side) Side of blue cheese, celery and carrots as well.
wings (12)
Juicy wings with a choice of Mild, Medium, or Naked (sauce on the side) Side of blue cheese, celery and carrots as well.
wings (18)
Juicy wings with a choice of Mild, Medium, or Naked (sauce on the side) Side of blue cheese, celery and carrots as well.
Family Meals
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
257 Reef Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824