Non Alcohol Bev

Sodas

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

N/C Tea

Hot Tea

$2.95

Flavored Tea

$3.95

Coffee

Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Water

Water

Pellegrino

$4.25

Milk

Milk

$2.95

Choco Milk

$2.95

Dinner Menu

Cold Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Peel Em Dip Em

$16.00

Appetizers

Seafood Fritters

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Peel Em Dip Em

$16.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00+

The Reel Fondue

$19.00

Calamari

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$15.00+

Mozzarella Bites

$11.00Out of stock

Fried Zuchinni

$11.00

Oysters

1/2 Gulf Oysters

$15.00

Doz Gulf Oysters

$28.00

1/2 Blue Points

$20.00

Doz Blue Points

$34.00

Oyster Promo

$15.00

Soups

Chk and Sausage Gumbo

$7.00+

Shrimp Gumbo

$10.00+

Seafood Gumbo

$11.00+

Gumbo & Grits

$7.00+

Crawfish Bisque

$10.00+

Lobster Bisque

$11.00+

Shrimp Bisque

$9.00+

Sub Cup of Soup

$5.00

Salads

House Salad - N/C

$ Add House

$3.00

$ Sub House Salad

$3.00

$ Sub Reel Wedge

$3.00

$ Sub Greek Salad

$3.00

$ Sub Spinach Salad

$3.00

$ Sub Caesar Salad

$3.00

House Salad

$7.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fried Chicken BLT Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken BLT salad

$16.00

D Poppyseed Salmon Salad

$18.00

D Greek n Shrimp Salad

$19.00

D Shellfish Salad

$22.00

Wildcaught

WC Mahi St. Charles

$34.00

WC Flounder & Scallops

$33.00

WC Stuffed Flounder

$33.00

D Mahi Boudreaux

$29.00

WC Halibut & Shrimp

$35.00Out of stock

Chef Selections

D Redfish Jambalaya

$34.00

D Almond Crusted Redfish

$34.00

D Redfish Ponchartrain

$32.00

D Parm Crusted Salmon

$32.00

D Trout Thibodeaux

$30.00

D Citrus Glaze Salmon

$29.00

D Naked Fish

$25.00

Fried Platters

Reel Good Platter

$30.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00+

Fried Shrimp

$20.00+

Fried Catfish

$20.00+

Fried Crawfish

$21.00+

Shrimp & Fish

$23.00

Fried Oysters

$22.00

Chicken & Steaks

D Ribeye

$40.00

D New York Strip

$30.00

D Pork Chop

$29.00Out of stock

D Chicken Breast

$18.00

D Reel Burger

$14.00

D Chk Fried Chicken

$18.00

D Chk Fried Ribeye

$24.00Out of stock

Specialty Favorites & Pasta

D Shrimp Enchiladas

$19.00Out of stock

D Shrimp N Grits

$23.00

D Shrimp Brochette

$27.00

D Seafood Skewer

$23.00

D Crawfish Platter

$30.00

D Crawfish Etouffee

$28.00

D Shrimp Etouffee

$26.00Out of stock

D Blackened Catfish

$28.00

D Fish Tacos - Tilapia

$18.00

D Fish Tacos - Mahi Mahi

$23.00

D Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

D Fish and Chips

$18.00

D Grilled Chicken Pasta

$18.00

D Grilled Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

D Shrimp and Andouille Pasta

$22.00

Seasonal Veggie Pasta

$17.00

Po'Boys

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$14.00

Fried Catfish Poboy

$15.00

Fried Oyster Poboy

$17.00

Fried Crawfish Poboy

$15.00

Sides

+ SD Garlic Toast

$2.95

+ Vegetable Medley

$4.00

+ Creamed Spinach

$5.00

+ Asparagus

$7.00

+ White Rice

$2.25

+ Dirty Rice

$6.00

+ Roasted New Potatoes

$4.00

+ Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

+ Jambalaya

$5.00

+ Red Potatoes Au Gratin

$6.00

+ French Fries

$3.00

+ Stone Ground Grits

$4.00

+ Red Beans & Rice

$4.00

+Plain Pasta

$5.95

+ 4 Fried Shrimp

$5.95

+1 Fried Catfish

$3.95

+ 2 Fried Catfish

$9.00

+1 Stuff Crab

$6.95

+1 Stuff Shrimp

$5.75

+ 3 oz. Fried Oyster

$5.95

+ 3 Grilled Shrimp

$5.95

+ Boudreaux Sauce

$6.95

+ Thibodeaux Sauce

$5.95

+ Pontchartrain Sauce

$5.95

+ Buerre Blanc

$5.95

+ Zydeco Sauce

$2.95

+ Sd Crawfish Étouffée

$6.95

+Single Seafood Ench

$5.95

+ GRL Chicken Breast

$4.95

+ GRL Salmon

$7.95

+ Mixed Cheese

$1.95

+ Bleu Cheese

$2.00

+ Bacon

$2.25

+ Queso

$2.75

+ Fish Taco

$6.95

Kids Menu

K Burger

$6.50

K Corndog

$6.50

K Chicken Tenders

$6.50

K Fried Shrimp

$6.50

K Fry Catfish

$6.50

K Drink N/C

$6.50

K Drink refill

$6.50

K Fruit Cup

$2.95

Feature

VDAY Ribeye & Shrimp

$49.00

VDAY Trout

$31.95

NY Strip

$27.00

Flounder Opelousas

$30.00Out of stock

Shrimp Etouffee MG

$18.00

Crawfish Etoufee MG

$21.00

Crawfish Platter MG

$23.00

Lg Fried Crawfish MG

$20.00

MED Fried crawfish MG

$16.00

1/2# Shrimp

$9.95Out of stock

1/2# Sausage

$9.95Out of stock

Sir Crab

$35.00Out of stock

Chef Selection

$17.95+Out of stock

Surf and Turf

$35.00Out of stock

Trout Ya-Ya

$27.00Out of stock

Brioche Crusted Redfish

$30.00Out of stock

All you can eat Shrimp

$19.95

SHRIMP REFILL

1/2 Dozen Tamales

$10.00

Prime Ribeye

$45.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Birthday Bread Pudding

$4.00

Vanilla Cheesecake

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Bulk Menu

Bulk Items

1 LB Chicken Tenders

$18.00

1 LB Fried Shrimp

$26.00

1 LB Fried Crawfish

$24.00

1 LB Fried Tilapia

$20.00

1 LB Fried Catfish

$24.00

1 LB Boiled Shrimp - Unpeeled

$14.95

1 LB Boiled Shrimp - Peeled

$19.95

1/2 GAL. Shrimp Gumbo

$29.00

1/2 GAL. Crawfish Etouffee

$50.00

1/2 GAL. Shrimp Etouffee (3)

$40.00

BULK Beans and Rice

$20.00

BULK Seafood Fondue

$50.00

BULK House Salad

$15.95

BULK Greek Salad

$19.95

BULK 6 Crawfish Tamales

$12.00

BULK 12 Crawfish Tamales

$22.00

BULK Shrimp and Grits

$45.00

BULK Mashed Potatoes

$20.00

BULK Potatoes Au Gratin

$20.00

BULK Vegetable Medley

$20.00

BULK Cheese Grits

$20.00

BULK Roasted New Potatoes

$20.00

BULK Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

$20.00

BULK Dirty Rice

$20.00

BULK Bread Pudding w/ Bourbon Sauce

$32.00

BULK Ranch 32 oz.

$15.00

Gluten Free Menu

Gluten Free

GF Peel Em Dip Em

$12.00

GF Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

GF Hand Tossed Cocktail

$13.00

GF Grilled Chicken BLT

$15.00

GF Salmon Salad

$16.00

GF Sirloin Salad

$17.00

GF Greek N Shrimp

$16.00

L GF Shrimp & Grits

$12.00

GF Shrimp N Grits

$17.00

L GF Chicken Breast

$12.00

GF Chicken Breast

$17.00

L GF Naked Fish

$12.00

GF Naked Fish

$22.00

L GF Pork Chop

$15.00

GF Pork Chop

$24.00

GF Sirloin

$24.00