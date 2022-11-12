American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
The Refuge
901 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Refuge offers an array of menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner to fit the schedule of any island dweller. Brunch enthusiasts can take refuge in our Morning and Day Tide menu, overflowing with delicious creations like baked lox pizza, avocado toast and eggs, or stacks of buttermilk pancakes. With a coffee bar for coffee lovers and a restaurant for foodies, The Refuge creates an unparalleled atmosphere for dining.
Location
1517 Palm Blvd, Isle Of Palms, SC 29451
