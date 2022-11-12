Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

The Refuge

901 Reviews

$$

1517 Palm Blvd

Isle Of Palms, SC 29451

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Dinner Appetizers

BLT Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Crab Gratin Imperial

$27.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$20.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Oysters Rockafeller

$21.00

P.E.I. Mussels or Clams

$16.00

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Dinner Specials

Steakhouse

$35.00

Prime Rib NIght

Steakhouse Add Ons

Steakhouse Wedge

$8.00

Steakhouse Caesar

$8.00

Steakhouse Lobster Mac

$16.00

Steakhouse Grilled Shrimp

$11.00

Steakhouse Lump Crab Cake

$22.00

Steakhouse Refuge Salad

$9.00

Steakhouse Petit Crab Cake

$12.00

Lobster Night

$47.00

Lobster Night Caesar

$6.00

Wahoo Special

$40.00

Wednesday Night Burger

$9.00

Dinner Sides

Side Truffle Fries

$9.00

Side Angel Hair

$6.00

Side Mashed Pots

$6.00

Side Grits

$6.00

Side Green Beans

$6.00

Side Broccolini

$6.00

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

PJ Greens

$9.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Side Asparagus

$8.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

None

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Side Small Crab Cake

$10.00

Side Large Crab Cake

$16.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00

Side Salmon

$14.00

Side Salad

$10.00

Side Cole Slaw

$6.00

Side Brussels

$6.00

Side Rice

$6.00

Side Risotto

$9.00

Dinner Soups & Salads

Burrata Caprese

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Walton Wedge

$12.00

Seasonal Refuge Salad

$14.00

French Onion Soup

$10.00

She Crab Soup

Dinner Entrees

Seared Salmon

$32.00

Crab Cake Entree

$38.00

Cioppino

$42.00

Steak Frites

$32.00

Breach Burger

$18.00

Shrimp and Grits

$28.00

Local Triggerfish

$32.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

Fish and Chips

$26.00

Seared Scallops

$34.00

Refuge Steaks

Seared Flounder

$32.00

Seafood Diavolo Alfredo

Braised Short Ribs

$38.00

Low Country Etoufee

$32.00

Breakfast

Kids Stack

$8.00

Small Town Breakfast

$8.00

Lunch & Dinner

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Fingers

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Sandcastle PB&J

$6.00

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kids Steak Tips

$11.00

Cakes and Pudding

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Double Layer Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Carrot Cake Cup Cakes

$5.00

Towering Carrot Cake

$12.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$11.00

Whole Carrot Cake

$50.00

Juliet's NY Cheesecake

$12.00

Pie

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Sode

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Jones Cooler

Beer Can

$5.50

Boxed Water

$1.50

Bridge Lane Bubbles

$8.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Coconut Water

$6.00

Flavored Pellegrino

$3.00

Joe Tea

$3.50

Large Boxed Water

$3.00

Large Pellegrino

$5.00

Medium Pellegrino

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Soda Bottle

$3.00

Redbull

$4.50

Mermaids Tears

$6.00

Wine Can

$6.50

Smash

$7.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Nitro Can

$5.00

Unity CBD Bev

$7.95

Other

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Soft Drink

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tea Bag

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Merchandise

Blanket

$35.00

Hat

$27.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Koozie

$5.00

Large Local Honey

$15.00

Small Local Honey

$6.00

Mug

$10.00

Regular Tote Bag

$8.00

Insulated Tote Bag

$20.00

T-Shirt

$22.00

Thermos

$8.00

Vizor

$14.00

Earrings

$25.00

Refuge Socks

$16.00

Toadfish Can Cooler

$35.00

Golf Ball Box

$49.00

Golf Ball Sleeve

$14.00

Coffee/Tea Retail

Boxed Loose Leaf Tea

$12.00

1lb. Coffee

$13.00

Bloody Blonde Jar

$14.00

Boxed Tea Bags

$9.50

Retail Coffee Traveler Size

$30.00

Waxed Peppers Jar

$7.99

Pickled Green Beans Jar

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Refuge offers an array of menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner to fit the schedule of any island dweller. Brunch enthusiasts can take refuge in our Morning and Day Tide menu, overflowing with delicious creations like baked lox pizza, avocado toast and eggs, or stacks of buttermilk pancakes. With a coffee bar for coffee lovers and a restaurant for foodies, The Refuge creates an unparalleled atmosphere for dining.

Location

1517 Palm Blvd, Isle Of Palms, SC 29451

Directions

Gallery
The Refuge IOP image
The Refuge IOP image
The Refuge IOP image

Similar restaurants in your area

Owlbear Cafe - 1964 Riviera Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1964 Riviera Drive Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Toast - 123 - Hungryneck Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Toast All Day
orange starNo Reviews
835 Coleman Boulevard Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
735 Coleman Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Migliori's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1055 Highway 41, Ste 100 Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
View restaurantnext
Art's Bar and Grill - Mount Pleasant
orange starNo Reviews
413 Coleman Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Isle Of Palms

Ellis Creek Fish Camp
orange star4.2 • 1,151
1243 Harbor View Rd Charleston, SC 29451
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Isle Of Palms
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston