REFUGE MENLO PARK
3,249 Reviews
$$
1143 Crane St.
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fries
Garlic Fries
perplexingly austere, served with our famous chile mayo.
Goofy Fries
Garlic fries with Refuge cheese sauce & pastrami; cilantro garnish.
Brussel Sprouts
Roasted with bacon and caramelized onions,
Mac & Cheese
Poutine
Legendary Canadian comfort food. French fries with cheese curd and brown gravy.
Barbacoa Nachos
Braised beef, cheddar, queso fresco, salsa verde, sour cream, cilantro, pico de gallo
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Pastrami
Reuben
Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss, crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. Served w/ pickles & pickled red onions.
Pastrami #19
Pastrami, coleslaw, swiss (not melted), crazy russian dressing, toasted rye. With pickles & pickled red onions.
Swiss & Mustard
Pastrami, swiss (not melted) and mustard, toasted rye. With pickles & pickled red onions.
Pastrami Plain
Old School style: just pastrami on toasted rye. With pickles & pickled red onions.
Lb. Pastrami
16oz. of the finest pastrami in the world. Served hot. Get it sliced or whole chunk. Check refugesc.com for home prep recommendations.
HALF Reuben
Pastrami, sauerkraut, melted swiss, crazy russian dressing, toasted rye.
HALF #19
Pastrami, coleslaw, swiss (not melted), crazy russian dressing, toasted rye.
HALF Swiss
Pastrami, swiss (not melted), Gulden"s mustard, toasted rye.
HALF Plain
Old School style: just pastrami on toasted rye. With pickles & pickled red onions.
Half Lb. Pastrami
8oz. of the finest pastrami in the world. Served hot. Get it sliced or whole chunk. Check refugesc.com for home prep recommendations.
Soup & Sandwich
HALF pastrami sandwich of your choice (Half Plain, Half Reuben, Half Toasted Slaw #19, or Half Swiss & Mustard,) and a cup sized portion of our Tomato Soup.
The Steak
10oz. slab of our pure, untrimmed, navel pastrami w/our famous fries. For real fressers only!
Pastrami Slices
Refuge Family Meal
Perfect for Shabbos, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur (sans cheese), or any other holiday or family meal. * 2 lbs. of our famous navel pastrami, loaf of rye bread, coleslaw, sauerkraut, swiss, pickles, and russian dressing.
Burgers
Cheddar Burger
Cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and red onion on side.
Impossible Burger
Seared plant-based burger, melted provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tomato romesco sauce*. Served with fries. *contains nuts
Pastrami Burger
Gracie Creek chuck burger, sliced pastrami, melted swiss, sauerkraut and russian dressing served on a burger bun
Lettuce Wrap
Hamburger
Fresh-ground Gracie Creek "Never Ever" beef chuck, fries, and LTOP (on side)
Ohio Burger
Brie Burger
Brie cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, oregano, basil.
Mole Burger
Authentic mole sauce, bacon, cheddar, pickled jalapeños, red onions, cilantro, and sliced pickles served on a burger bun. *Mole Sauce Contains Nuts*
Cheesesteaks
The Champ
Mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, provolone.
The Wit
WIT Caramelized onions, WIT cherry peppers, WIT Refuge Cheese Sauce.
OG Philly
Our steaks are custom-made from Ribeye, straight outta Philly. Served on the famous Liscio’s roll. Served with a side of fries. Meat and provolone only on this one!
De Arbol
Spicy! Avocado sauce, de arbol sauce, sour cream, red onion, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and Cheddar cheese, Served on a classic roll with a side of fries.
Western
Bacon, fried onions, provolone cheese, BBQ sauce, cilantro and ranch dressing
Specialties and Favorites
Tuna Melt
Nobody ever admits it, but we all love the tuna melt. We do it proper with onions, celery, dill, lemon juice, mayo, cheddar, sourdough, and.......love. (served w/fries)
Seared Tilapia Sandwich
Spiced seared Tilapia filet, tartar sauce, fried onions, romaine, vine-ripened tomatoes, cilantro, guacamole, and side of fries
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup. Served with fries.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sando
Pork Rib Sando
Soup & Salads
Chopped Salad
Warm pastrami morsels, romaine, avocado, tomatoes, shredded swiss cheese, egg, pickled veggies, warm rye toast, honey mustard dressing served on the side.
Half Chopped Salad
Warm pastrami morsels, romaine, avocado, tomatoes, shredded swiss cheese, egg, pickled veggies, warm rye toast, honey mustard dressing served on the side.
Veggie Chopped Salad
Poached Pear Salad
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini, red bell peppers, shallots, house-made sourdough croutons all tossed in a house-made Italian vinaigrette. Topped with grated parmesan cheese
Tomato Soup
Pumpkin Soup
Kids Menu
Dessert
Sides
Loaf Of Bread
Mac & Cheese
Side Of Avocado
Side Of Bacon
Side Of BBQ Sauce
Side Of Cole Slaw
Side Of Kraut
Side Of Liver
Side Of Pickles
Side Of Russian (8oz)
Side Of Jalapeños
Bottle Beer
Almanac Westley Crusher (475ml)
Barebottle Sour Patch Super Shandy (475ml)
7% abv, First it's sour then it's sweet then it's gone. We've elevated our Sour Patch Shandy, tastes just like a fizzy strawberry lemonade
Berryessa Double Tap (475ml)
8.5% ABV, Pours a hazy orange with a thick white head and a sticky mandarin-tropical aroma with a rich malt base a hop drenched mouth feel tastes of fruit and bitterness that will not linger
Berryessa Separation Anxiety (475ml)
Brouwerij West Picnic Lightning (475ml)
6.8% ABV, Notes of citrus, stone fruit, and pine through the use of Citra, Simcoe, and Centennial hops. Smooth from start to finish, soft, velvety mouthfeel.
Brouwerij West Tahiti Substation (475ml)
Bruery So Radler (475ml)
Cherry Chouffe (330ml)
Chimay Grand Reserve (Blue) (330 ml)
Belgian, Trappist Quadrupel, 9% ABV, 30 IBU, pleasant sensations perceived in the aroma, while revealing a light but pleasant touch of roasted malt.
Chimay Premiere (Red) (330 ml)
Belgian, Dubbel, 7% ABV, 28 IBU, coppery color with a creamy head, gives off a light, fruity apricot aroma, harmoniously balanced malt
Chimay Tripel (White) (330 ml)
Belgian, Tripel, 8% ABV, 36 IBU, Fresh coriander, and a heaping dose of malt give this beer an attractive aroma that is complimented by a mild bitterness.
Common Space Fresh Pils of LA (475 ml)
5% ABV, Brilliantly clear and crisp pilsner.
Del Cielo Coqueta (475ml)
Del Cielo Der Maler (475ml)
4.8% ABV " Our modern take on the classic Kölsch style originally from Cologne, Germany. Brewed in homage to Del Cielo’s in-house maler, Gordon Mauger. Enjoy this meticulously crisp kölsch style beer with a bright straw-yellow hue and lasting clean finish. A celebration of friendship and passion for the craft. Prost!"
Del Cielo Hold My Beer (475ml)
Del Cielo HopBuster (475ml)
Del Cielo Monkey Balls (475ml)
Del Cielo Sandia Slurp (475ml)
Del Cielo Strategic Hoperations (475ml)
Delerium Tremens (330 ml)
Belgian, 8.5% ABV, Strong golden ale with a particular character....the unique taste as a result from the use of three different kinds of yeast. The result is a finish of peppery bitterness without aggression. The gray bottle hides a mystery awaiting discovery by the none faint of heart
Dunloe One Big BBQ (475ml)
4.4% abv, Grilled peaches sour ale.
Dust Bowl Confused Therapist (475ml)
10.4% ABV, A hazy therapist with added Vermont ale yeast for more pineapple and tropical notes and even bigger aromas
Duvel
8.5% ABV, 32 IBU, classic pale strong ale, world class and renowned, billowy head, dry finish
Duvel 666 (330ml)
E9 Black Helmet (475ml)
E9 Operation Haze Bro (475ml)
E9 Running Free
E9 Tacoma Brew (475ml)
Einstok Icelandic White Ale (330 ml)
5.2 % Iceland- Witbier- ""Brewed in the centuries-old Belgian tradition, our White Ale features the complex flavors of the classic witbier, including orange peel and coriander; all brewed with pure Icelandic water that delivers a cool smoothness that is flavorful and refreshingly drinkable.""
Fair State Art & Agriculture (47ml)
Fair State Big Doinks (475ml)
6.5% ABV, Extra dank IPA with the stickiest of hops available. Hazy golden, zest and fruit aromas with a bone dry finish.
Fair State Mirror Universe (475 ml)
Fair State New Territories (475ml)
Fair State Party Forward (355ml)
Gigantic 50 Shades of IPA (500ml)
Gigantic Cat Stash Fever (500ml)
7.5% ABV, North West IPA with big citrus, piney hop flavors that’ll keep you cool during these hot summer days.
Gigantic Hold Tight (500ml)
6.3% abv, Hold Tight Tropical IPA - Roaring to life with the tropical fervor of strata and citra hops, this IPA explodes with intense notes of passion fruit, grapefruit, and mandarin orange.
Gigantic IPA (500 ml)
Gigantic Kolschtastic (500ml)
5.2% ABV, crisp and flavorful, a subtle balance of malt and hops - a traditional beer.
Gigantic Lp Stout (500 ml)
American, 5.7% ABV, Stout with a subtle state of smooth, notes of espresso, chocolate, and roast backed by a touch of caramel.
Gigantic Mecha Red (500ml)
5.5% ABV, A red w/ nostalgic value when caramel malt & some citrusy hops seemed like the most amazing thing.
Gigantic Project Pils: Crystal (500ml)
5.2% ABV, Single hop pilsner with Crystal hops.
Gigantic Sassy Pony (500ml)
5.6% ABV, Hopped with Cascade, Citra, and Simcoe
Hapa's Seven Sisters (475ml)
Headlands Hawk Hills Hefe (473ml)
4.7% ABV, Traditional German Hefe grain bill with a bit of rye tossed in to draw out the pepper and spice notes.
Headlands PT Bonita Pils (475ml)
5.3% ABV, The Point Bonita Lighthouse has been guiding ships through Bay Area fog for over 150 years. It won’t help you see better, but our Bohemian Pilsner might open your eyes (and taste buds) a little. Rustic grains, noble hop character and body; yet light crisp and refreshing. Cheers
Hoegaarden
The Original Belgian Wheat Beer. Let the refreshing citrus and earthy coriander alleviate the stresses of modern living and whisk you to another place entirely.
Jackrabbit Alpha Mosaic DIPA (500ml)
Jackrabbit Batch 409 (475ml)
Jackrabbit Chocolate Oatmeal Stout (475)
5.5% ABV,
Jackrabbit Ghost City (475ml)
8% abv, DIPA brewed w/ Azacca, Chinook, & Mosaic hops
Jackrabbit Hank The Tank (475ml)
7.2% abv, WC IPA
Jackrabbit Jack Porter (475ml)
7% ABV, Highly-roasted and caramelized malts provide the dark color and rich toasty notes in this classic robust porter.
Jackrabbit Juicy Grooves (475ml)
7% abv, NE Style IPA w/ Strata, Mosaic, Bru-1, & Lupomax hops
Jackrabbit Party Clouds (475ml)
7% abv, Hazy IPA Centennial, idaho 7, Amamillo
Jackrabbit Sexy Pigeon (475ml)
Jackrabbit Skate Party (475ml)
La Chouffe
8% ABV, hazy blonde ale with a sweet malty aroma, honey and dry finish
Leffe Blonde
This ale has a sunny color and fruity aroma; full-bodied but not heavy; an excellent example of the style!
Lindemans Cassis (355 ml)
3.5% ABV, Deep reddish-purple color with exceptional aroma, flavor, and complexity. Fuller bodied and soft, while still being refreshing
Lindemans Framboise (355ml)
2.5% ABV, Powerful raspberry aromas with a hint of caramel and a slightly sour finish characteristic of lambic beers.
Lindemans Kriek (355ml)
3.5% ABV, Deliciously fruity with the fresh flavour of freshly picked cherries. Its sharp and full-bodied flavour gives way to a perfect balance between sweet and sour.
Lindemans Pomme (355ml)
Belgian, 3.5% ABV, Glowing, hazy gold color. Smooth, light body with the fresh flavor of real apples and a light green-apple tartness
LIndemans Pêche (355ml)
2.5% ABV, A fresh fruit beer that is golden in colour. It has a bright and full-bodied flavour as well as a nice balance between the sweet taste of the peach and the sourness of the lambic.
Lindemans Strawberry (355ml)
4.1% ABV, Deliously fruity with the powerful flavour of freshly picked strawberries. Its sharp and full-bodied flavour gives way to a perfect balance between and sour.
Mason Ale Works Jambi (475 ml)
7.2% ABV, West Coast IPA features flavors of aggressive Pine and Citrus. Classic hop notes from a blend of Amarillo, Cascade, Simcoe and Mosaic
Mikkeller SD BG Breakfast (475 ml)
7.5% core range Oatmeal Stout brewed with whole bean coffee from Dark Horse Coffee Roasters. Medium-bodied with a creamy mouthfeel and a firm coffee profile. a modest sweetness balances roasted malts and bittersweet chocolate notes to finish with espresso-like flavors and toasted breads.
Mikkeller SD Burst (475 ml)
5.9% ABV, West Coast IPA with layers of tropical fruits, bright citrus and resinous pine lead to a crisp and lasting finish. Simcoe, Mosaic and Citra hops generate an enjoyable aromatic profile.
Mikkeller SD GoT: Iron Throne (475ml)
Mikkeller SD Hop Opera (475ml)
Mikkeller SD Subway Mosaic (475ml)
Mikkeller SD Windy Hill (475 ml)
Mikkeller SD's core range NE Style IPA brewed with Cascade, Amarillo, Mosaic and dry-hopped with Citra and El Dorado. Medium-bodied with a fluffy mouthfeel and bright tropical aromatics. A soft sweetness supports papaya, melon, peach, and citrus zest flavors overtop the slightest hop bitterness.
N.F. Sunshine On My Mind (475ml)
N.F. The Moon Stood Still (475ml)
Offshoot Relax Its Just Hazy (475 ml)
American, 6.8% ABV, Unfiltered, fresh and full of hop flavor and aromatics... without the bitterness to stand in the way of kicking back with a juicy beer. It features a combination of Citra, Centennial, Simcoe and Amarillo hops, imparting fruity, tropical and citrusy notes to complement the round, soft mouthfeel of a hazy IPA
Offshoot Retreat HDIPA (475ml)
Orval (330 ml)
Belgian, Trappist ale, 6.8% ABV, 6.2% ABV, Intensely aromatic and dry character
Pariah Mystery Flavor Sour (475ml)
4.2% ABV, Sessionable sour w/ Raspberry, Strawberry and Dried Lemon. Inspired by the Dum Dum lollipop.
Perennial Southside Blonde (475ml)
5% ABV, Sessionable Belgian-style blonde. Light-bodied, dry, with a hint of fruitiness from the yeast.
Perennial Vacation Dad (475ml)
4.7% ABV, Crushable, hoppy summer ale. Simple grist, clean yeast, & a dry finish.
Rochefort Trappistes 10 (330 ml)
Belgian, 11.3% ABV, 27 IBU, dark color full and very impressive taste. Strong plum, raisin, and black currant w/ other complexities.
Rochefort Trappistes 6
Rochefort Trappistes 8
Rodenbach Alexander (330ml)
RODENBACH Alexander is brewed at the RODENBACH brewery in Roeselare, in the province of West Flanders. This mixed fermentation beer consists of two thirds beer that was matured in oak casks for 24 months and one third young beer, and has been subjected to maceration with sour cherries. This extraordinary beer with its unique, balanced palate, complex finish and subtle fruit and wood notes is undoubtedly one of the best sour ales RODENBACH has ever created. It was brewed for the first time in 1986 on the occasion of Alexander Rodenbach’s 200th birthday and is now back by popular demand to the delight of beer lovers here and abroad. Its aftertaste is reminiscent of a Burgundy wine and its freshness makes this beer the perfect aperitif or accompaniment to cheeses or dessert
Rodenbach Red (475 ml)
5.2% ABV, 75/25 young to old, refreshing oak and earthy aroma
S.P. Baby Lush
4.2% ABV. Tasty lower-alcohol "sessionable" IPA loaded with flavor & aroma from the ambundant Citra, El Dorado & Amarilo hops. Show Lessfinished with tubs o' honey, Megga Buzz will get you buzzed and buzzin'!!
S.P. Enter Beast Mode (475ml)
S.P. Megga Buzz
8% ABV. This Honey Hoppy DIPA is a collaboration between Shadow Puppet & BuzzWorks, reminiscent of when they met oh so long ago! Brewed with Azacca, Calypso and Simcoe and finished with tubs o' honey, Megga Buzz will get you buzzed and buzzin'!!
Shadow Puppet I'll Take Another (475ml)
5.8% ABV, Classic American Pale Ale w/ Citra and Simcoe hops
Shadow Puppet Kentucky Uncommon Amber (475ml)
5.8% ABV, A once popular style pre-prohibition, this easy-drinking and slightly sweet brown ale is brewed with a blend of corn and rye.
Trooper Iron Maiden (500 ml)
English, 4.7% ABV, deep golden ale with malt flavors and citric notes from a unique blend of Bobec, Goldings and Cascade hops.
Weihensthephaner Vitus (330)
330ML, GERMAN 7.7% ABV, Classic german weizenbock, light banana flambe flavor with clean notes of wheat & straw to boot.
Westmalle Dubbel (330 ml)
Belgian, 7% ABV, 28 IBU, Trappist Dubbel, creamy reddish brown, malty and fruity, featuring a 3 week secondary fermentation.
Westmalle Tripel (330 ml)
Widmier Omission Ipa (330 ml)
American, 6.5% ABV, bright, hop forward Gluten Free Northwest Style IPA. Produced to create a very tasty IPA without the gluten!
Widmier Omission P A (330 ml)
American, 6.5% ABV, bright, slightly hop forward, Gluten Pale Ale. Produced to create a very tasty and drinkable Pale Ale without the gluten!
Wild Barrel Hipster Sweet Dreams (475ml)
11% abv, Imperial Pastry Stout w/ Organic Indonesian Coconut, Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Beans, & Belgian Chocolate
Wild Barrel Hipster's Demise (475ml)
11.5% abv, Imperial Stout w/ Libra Coffee, 100% Pure Canadian Maple Syrup, & Vanilla Bean
Wild Barrel PB & Jam (475ml)
Wild Barrel Vice Blackberry Jam (475ml)
Wild Barrel Vice Blackberry Peach (475ml)
Berliner Weisse 5.2% w/ Blackberries & Peaches
Wild Barrel Vice CranZu (475ml)
Wild Barrel Vice Mixed Berries (475 ml)
5.6% ABV Sour - Fruited Berliner Weisse
Wild Barrel Vice Nectarine Cherry
Wild Barrel Vice Pineapple Pomegranate (475ml)
5.2% ABV, Berliner Weisse w/ Pineapple & Pomegranate added