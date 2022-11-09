REFUGE MENLO PARK

Rodenbach Alexander (330ml)

RODENBACH Alexander is brewed at the RODENBACH brewery in Roeselare, in the province of West Flanders. This mixed fermentation beer consists of two thirds beer that was matured in oak casks for 24 months and one third young beer, and has been subjected to maceration with sour cherries. This extraordinary beer with its unique, balanced palate, complex finish and subtle fruit and wood notes is undoubtedly one of the best sour ales RODENBACH has ever created. It was brewed for the first time in 1986 on the occasion of Alexander Rodenbach’s 200th birthday and is now back by popular demand to the delight of beer lovers here and abroad. Its aftertaste is reminiscent of a Burgundy wine and its freshness makes this beer the perfect aperitif or accompaniment to cheeses or dessert