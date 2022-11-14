The Regatta imageView gallery

The Regatta

11601 hwy 59

Grove, OK 74344

Popular Items

Shrimp and Grits
Side Mac & Cheese
Chicken Alfredo

Appetizers

Bombs

$12.00

Fresh Jalapeño Halves Stuffed with a Roasted Garlic & Poblano Cream Cheese Mixture, wrapped in Applewood Smoked Bacon w/ Chipotle Lime Drizzle

Bruschetta

$8.00

Diced Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Fresh Garlic & Basil on a Sourdough Crustini, Drizzled with Basil Oil & a Balsamic Reduction

Charcutterie Board Large (Fruit and Cheese)

$35.99

Charcutterie Board Large (Meat and Cheese)

$59.99

Charcutterie Board Small (Fruit and Cheese)

$14.99

Charcutterie Board Small (Meat and Cheese)

$24.99

Italian Wagyu Balls

$15.00

House blend of Italian Sausage, Wagyu Beef, Roasted Garlic and Italian Herbs served in a Rustic Tomato Sauce and Topped with Shaved Parmesan

Lil smokies

$99.00

Regatta Nachos

$14.00

Southern Caprese Salad

$10.00

Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto & Fresh Basil w/ a Balsamic Drizzle

Spinach Stuffed Baby Bellas

$11.00

Baby Portabella Mushrooms stuffed with a mixture of Garlic Herb Cheese and Spinach

Steakhose Spinach Dip

$14.00

Surf & Turf Sliders

$14.00

Mini Wagyu Beef Patties, topped with White Cheddar, Blackened Shrimp and served on a minin Brioche Bun with Poblano Aioli

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped Romaine, shaved parmesan w/ a house made caesar dressing and cracked black pepper

Classic Salad

$10.00

Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce with Shredded Cheese, Cracked Pepper, Sliced Tomatoes, English Cucumber and Onion served w/ a house made Ranch Dressing

Greek salad

$12.00

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Fresh Baby Spinach, chopped bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, boiled egg, sliced onions w/ a balsalmic glaze

Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Fresh Strawberries, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, English Cucumbers, topped with Raspberry Walnut Dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg wedge, cjopped bacon, sliced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and a blue cheese drizzle

Burgers

The Regatta Burger

$15.00

A Half Pound Burger Stuffed w/ Jalapeño's, Sautéed Onions, Bell Peppers and Cheese. Topped w/ Pepper Jack Cheese & a Spicy Aioli on a toasted Ciabatta Bun

Portabella Big Eye Burger

$15.00

Beef Patty infused w/ Portabella Mushrooms & Shallots, topped w/ Caramelized Onions & Big Eye Swiss on a Seared Portabella Cap w/ a Roasted Garlic Aioli, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes and Red Onion

Okie Burger

$15.00

A Half Pound Burger Topped w/ Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Thick Cut Bacon and Cheddar Cheese Topped w/ a house made Barbecue Sauce

Original Burger

$12.00

A Half Pound Burger Topped w/ your choice of Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, and Onion served on a Ciabatta Bun

Sandwiches

Wagyu Patty Melt

$15.00

An 8oz Wagyu Patty, Caramelized Onions, White Cheddar Cheese and Okie Island Dressing served on Grilled Sourdough

Chicken Club

$15.00

Marinated & Grilled Chicken Breast topped w/ Applewood Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and Jack Cheese w/ Poblano Aioli on a Grilled Ciabatta Bun

Pastrami Reuben

$14.00

Freshly sliced Beef Pastrami w/ Big Eye Swiss Cheese, Grilled Sauerkraut and house made Thousand Island Dressing served on a Grilled Marble Rye

Texas Cheesesteak

$15.00

Shaved Roast Beef piled w/ sautéed Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and Pepper Jack Cheese served w/ Au Jus on a Sourdough Hoagie

Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Drizzle and Pesto Aioli on a Grilled Ciabatta

Kid's menu

Kid Tender

$6.00

Kid Roast Beef Sliders

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Mac

$5.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.95

Broccoli Salad

$2.75

Side Garden Salad

$2.75

Garlic Parmesean Potato Wedges

$2.75

Macaroni Salad

$2.75

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Side Caesar

$2.75

Potato salad

$2.75

Garlic Toast

$1.00

Veggies

$2.95

Entree

Add Shrimp Skewer

$7.00

Carter Ribeye

$45.00

Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

Creole Redfish

$26.00

Filet

$39.50

Filet and Shrimp

$49.00

Florentine Chicken Pasta

$19.00

NY Strip

$40.00

Portofino Chicken

$21.00

Prime Rib

$40.00

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Shrimp and Grits

$19.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Beverage

coffee

$2.95

Diet Dr pepper

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Floyd

$2.95

Kiddie Mosa

Lemonade

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

root beer

$2.95

Shirley temple

$3.45

Shirley Temple (Refill)

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Soda Water

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Water

Retail

J Vineyard Pinot Noir Reserve

$30.00

Josh Chardonnay

$15.00

Josh Reserve Cab

$20.00

Juggernaut Cab Sav

$23.00

Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$23.00

Lamarca Rose'

$18.00

Martini Cab

$35.00

Talbot KH Chard

$18.00

White Haven

$17.00

Wine Dinner

$25.00

Extras/Add On

Burger Patty

$6.00

Bacon

$2.00

Cheese

$1.00

Avacodo

$2.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Extra Plate

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11601 hwy 59, Grove, OK 74344

Directions

Gallery
The Regatta image
The Regatta image

