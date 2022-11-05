Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Regional

651 Okeechobee Blvd.,

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Bucket
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Crispy Spring Onions

APPETIZER

Fried Green Tomatoes

$20.00

Burrata, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, pepper jelly

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine hearts, brioche croutons, classic caesar dressing, boquerones

Vegetable Greek Salad

$16.00

Roasted & raw vegetables, sheep's milk feta, charred chickpeas, cerignola olives, zahtar melba toast

Pimento Cheese

$15.00

Classic or "loaded", club crackers, seasonal crudites

Fried Chicken Thighs

$14.00

Seasonal pickles, hand chopped cole slaw

Tomato Pie

$16.00

Herb aioli, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions

Crispy Spring Onions

$12.00

Down-under inspired, horseradish dipping

Tomato Soup

$12.00

Gremolata, shaved parmesan, herbs

Octopus La Plancha

$21.00

Heirloom tomato nage, crispy panisse, grilled chorizo, shaved vegetable salad

Gnocchi

$19.00

Country ham, fava beans, oyster mushrooms, smoked ham hock broth, pea greens

Bread Service

$5.00

MAIN

Low Country Boil

$38.00

White water clams, Key West pink shrimp, gulf prawn, house sausage, sweet corn, spiced potatoes, old bay toast

FL Snapper

$39.00

Sunfower seed risotto, caramelized fennel, curly spinach, sherry brown butter sauce

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Fall vegetable ragout, cauliflower puree, grilled scallions

Crispy Trout

$32.00

Green tomato slaw, soy & lime dressing, sambal hot sauce

Pork Milanese

$32.00

Panko parmesan crust, shaved fennel kale & honey crisp apple salad, local honey dijonnaise

Bucatini

$27.00

Sweet corn, confit FL tomatoes, sun flower seed pesto

Braised Short Rib

$38.00

Creamed corn, wilting greens, blistered tomatoes, gremolata

Boneless Half Chicken

$29.00

Lemony orzo risotto, brussels leaves, feta & pepperoncini

Ribeye

$52.00

Smashed fingerling potatoes with creme fraiche, broccolini n' cheese, house steak sauce

DESSERT

Apple Hand Pie

$9.00

Warm spiced apples, aky crust, buttermilk ice cream

Dark Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Flourless chocolate cake, ganache, candied hazelnuts, cherry sorbet, amarena cherries

Banana Pudding

$11.00

Vanilla wafer, banana cream, toasted meringue

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$12.00

Peanut butter cheesecake, concord grape jam, honey roasted peanuts, fall grape sorbet

Coconut Layer Cake

$10.00

SIDES

Broccolini & Cheese

$8.00

Domestic grana padana, gremolata

Smashed Fingerlings

$9.00

Creme fraiche & chives

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Tossed in house sauce

Sunflower Seed Risotto

$9.00

caramelized fennel, wilting greens, mascarpone

Lemony Risotto

$8.00

Herb & lemon butter

Creamed Corn

$9.00

Charred greens

FAMILY SIZE

Fried Chicken Bucket

$39.00

12 Pieces mix of white and dark sweet tea brined fried chicken, bottle of house sauce, 1/2 pint B&B pickles

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

651 Okeechobee Blvd.,, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

